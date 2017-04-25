2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 25

It’s time for that final two-for-Tuesday prompt of April. Regulars probably already know what the prompt is.
Here are the two prompts for today:
- Write a love poem. The poem could be about lovers, but also the love of family, love between friends, or even loving your job, chocolate, or music. Or…
- Write an anti-love poem. Maybe you’re a hater; that’s fine. We’ve got the anti-love poem prompt for you.
Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-love Poem:
“deal or no deal”
i’ll fold all the laundry
& put it away too
if i can only get
one more sweet kiss from you
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He folds laundry, washes dishes, and writes poems about getting kisses.
I CAN’T SAY I LOVE…
I enjoy a good movie,
I appreciate a great meal.
I’m happy with a real bargain,
I relish at a super deal.
I like the sound of a spring rain,
I delight in a bright afternoon,
I adore the beauty of life,
I treasure a well-crafted tune.
I cherish the trust of a loyal friend,
I also hold some of them closely.
But I can’t say I love the above,
They’d cheapen the value of those that I love!
I BELIEVE IN LOVE
To be a true believer in love
one must believe in their own heart.
Do not wish on the stars above
to be a true believer in love.
That’s the way that two hearts will move,
if you trust your heart from the start.
To be a true believer in love
one must believe in their own heart.
