2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

For today’s prompt, write a faith poem. For some people, faith means religion. For others, faith means trusting in science and mathematics. Still others, think George Michael’s “Faith” just as some immediately conjure up Faith Hill. Regardless of where you put your faith (or don’t), today’s poem gives you an opportunity to express yourself.

That said, just a quick reminder: Be respectful of each other. It’s my one rule, and I have faith that y’all can handle it.

Here’s my attempt at a Faith Poem:

“& if i die”

there’s no guarantee

the next morning will come

but i still close my eyes

anticipating rest

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He has faith.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

