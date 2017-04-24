2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

For today’s prompt, write a faith poem. For some people, faith means religion. For others, faith means trusting in science and mathematics. Still others, think George Michael’s “Faith” just as some immediately conjure up Faith Hill. Regardless of where you put your faith (or don’t), today’s poem gives you an opportunity to express yourself.
That said, just a quick reminder: Be respectful of each other. It’s my one rule, and I have faith that y’all can handle it.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Faith Poem:
“& if i die”
there’s no guarantee
the next morning will come
but i still close my eyes
anticipating rest
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He has faith.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Lovingkindness
Lovingkindness…
What does this word mean?
I know what loving can mean,
And sometimes that word doesn’t
Mean being loving, but
But the act of loving
In the physical sense.
Loving as in reaching out in compassion…
Is stepping beyond ourselves.
Somehow,
We get the two confused.
Kindness, I get also.
I know how I feel when I have been kind.
I feel the glow inside.
I also know when someone has been kind to me.
It makes me smile
From the same place the glow is ignited.
But together,
What does lovingkindness mean?
I think of kindness as gentle caring, and
I think of love as tender.
Holding the hand of an old one,
I feel the tenderness of caring.
Lullabying a baby to sleep,
In the song is that same gentle tenderness.
Why are we not always doing that?
Why am I not giving lovingkindness?
Why have I failed?
The questions wore at my soul, and
And I got lost in finding the answers
To all the “Whys”.
I heard a familiar voice.
“Why do you insist on making it so hard?”
I turned to face Jesus face,
And he smiled as he shook his head.
“I don’t know. I just do.”
“Step back, and know this.
It takes patience.”
(I groaned and Jesus smiled.)
“It takes practice.”
(He smiled again at my quirky oh no.)
“It takes forgiving and forgetting yourself.”
I took a deep breath.
Jesus then said, “You can do this.
You just need to listen to the lessons I send you.”
And I smiled and knew why again,
I would follow Him wherever he led me.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
March 29, 2017
I know this is slightly old. This year for Lent I did a personal study of kindness…and this poem is part of that study.