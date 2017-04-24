2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a faith poem. For some people, faith means religion. For others, faith means trusting in science and mathematics. Still others, think George Michael’s “Faith” just as some immediately conjure up Faith Hill. Regardless of where you put your faith (or don’t), today’s poem gives you an opportunity to express yourself.

That said, just a quick reminder: Be respectful of each other. It’s my one rule, and I have faith that y’all can handle it.

*****

Recreating_Poetry_Revise_PoemsRe-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Faith Poem:

“& if i die”

there’s no guarantee
the next morning will come
but i still close my eyes
anticipating rest

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He has faith.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

183 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

  2. barton smock

    ~fealties~

    mowing the lawn
    dad swallows
    a bug.

    sister is folding her eyelids back
    and brother

    his diaper
    stays on.

    mom on a small map
    is making
    noise.

    the animals are what god sees
    in animals. soon

    a birthmark
    on a tooth.

  3. Nancy Posey

    Following Bruce’s lead, I’ll write a marginalia poem too:

    Marginalia

    “Immediately the boy’s father exclaimed,
    “I do believe; help me overcome my unbelief!”
    Mark 9:24

    Long before I found the freedom to write in my books,
    I marked up the margins of my Bible, a gift from my mom
    and dad–black leather, gilt-edged pages, Jesus’ words in red.

    No need to marks the verses learned by heart—the Lord’s Prayer,
    the Twenty-third Psalm, the Sermon on the Mount. I could find
    “Jesus wept” with a quick peek at my concordance. My notes,
    instead, marked passages that spoke to me, right them and there,
    sometimes solace, sometimes antidotes, often troubling questions.

    So when I read the words of the father, importunate on behalf
    of his sick son, his truth-telling: I believe; help me in my unbelief,
    I find a pencil, planning to write Me too! but it’s already there.

  4. De Jackson

    downward dogma

                                     oh
                               let’s stretch
                           the day taffy-fine,
                         just in time to taste
                     its sweetness. let’s raise
                    our hands to a willing sun,
                    find ourselves in stillness.

    ::

    1. MET

      I especially like that last line… my favorite verse in the Bible is “Be Still, and know that I am God…” but being still is difficult place to get to sometimes…

  5. MET

    Message from My Father

    I found hidden on a legal yellow pad
    On the day, my brother Gary’s funeral
    Was to be.
    A note from you written thirteen years, and
    Found on the day of the third anniversary
    Of the day, you were taken from us.
    My heart skipped more than a beat,
    As I read the words you sent to us
    For I have faith you guided me
    To find those words that you believed
    A reminder to live each day
    As it came.
    Thank you for your gift of faith,
    We sometimes did not appreciate.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 24, 2017

    January 18, 1977 by Joseph Archer Todd, Sr.

    Every man stands somewhere between a beginning and an ending. Today adequately defines the past where we live between the two infinitives. For those who schedule their future maybe continually waiting for tomorrows actions; while those while those who continually dwell in the retrospect lust after “Never to be again”, such can only lead us astray. If we achieve our goals, we must do it today. Each day becomes a renewal, a new beginning, the rest of our lives. If one lives as a Christian, he will sooner or later realize that one begins eternal life the moment he accepts Jesus Christ as his savior. He does not have to die. One lives only for a short time in the measure of the flesh, eventually to return to dust. The soul lives only in Jesus Christ.

  6. Bruce Niedt

    Today’s NaPoWriMo prompt is to write an ekphrastic poem based on “marginalia”, the little doodles and fanciful illustrations that medieval monks drew in the margins of their manuscripts.

    Marginalia

    After transcribing scripture all day,
    interrupted only by frequent prayer
    or a Spartan meal, one would think
    that those medieval monks would be anxious
    to break out a little, to think outside the box,
    or margins as the case may be. And they did.
    After hours of drudgery copying Luke or Revelations,
    after day-in, day-out of faith and devotion,
    they strayed onto the edges of the parchment
    and created something fanciful, a little divertissement
    to make them smile – a snail with a cat’s head,
    an elephant imagined with a wolf’s body,
    a guy blowing a trumpet from his buttocks.
    Then their pens would return to the country
    of rote and reason, as if nothing had ever happened,
    as if imagination had never opened the borders,
    but their smiles might last a few more minutes.

  7. Judebug

    FAITH
    by
    Judebug

    Faith they say
    may be the only way
    to live in Hope
    a way to cope
    Life can be hard to live
    we all need to think positive
    in not our self but something
    or someone; a standard with
    hope, a truth of heart, mine is
    Jesus, mine is the Creator,
    mine is the gift of the day
    not promised in any way
    just a reminder of reality
    to care, to love, to be
    I love Him and He loves Me.

  8. Piddleville

    Not What I’d Choose

    She’d been reborn.
    She had a new skin.
    She’d shed the old one
    tainted with sin.

    She said she’d found Jesus.
    She had been lost
    drowning in ocean,
    constantly tossed

    by currents and waves,
    and storms out at sea.
    It was Christ who had saved her,
    she said to me.

    I was happy for her;
    she’d been oppressed,
    desperate and frantic,
    a woman unblessed

    by anything rooted,
    parent or friend,
    alone in the world,
    alone to the end

    alone in the wasteland
    of s*x and of drugs,
    of users of people,
    of b*stards and thugs

    until she found Jesus,
    not what I’d choose,
    but she wasn’t me
    and had more to lose

    because she’d been used
    and Christ gave her will.
    Christ calmed the water;
    Christ made it still.

    So she was reborn,
    by Jesus made free.
    He’s not what I’d choose
    but for her, I am happy.

    wlw

  9. MET

    Pharisee or Samaritan

    I am confused sometimes
    About what is right … what is wrong….

    I see You standing there
    Telling them to love their neighbor, but

    In this crazy world we live in
    Who is that anyway?

    Is it the child across the globe or
    The man with sign saying, “Need Work”?

    I wonder sometimes
    In my hardest most unyielding moments

    Would I be the Pharisee, or
    Would I be the Samaritan?

    All I know for sure
    That love on that cross

    Brought me slowly
    To the answers.

    I found I was the Pharisee, and
    I wanted love to rule my heart…

    In faith I asked, please,
    Make me into the Samaritan.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 24, 2017

  11. mapoet

    Poetry

    I have faith in poetry.
    When I read it, I am sure
    to connect with others of
    a like mind or to find
    someone who enables me
    to see from a different view.
    I write it in the hope that
    I may do the same for you.

    By Michelle Pond

  13. thunk2much

    Strong hands

    Brand new,
    she reaches out
    knowing easily
    that a strong hand
    will meet hers
    and keep her
    safe.

    Womanly,
    she reaches out
    trusting still
    in a strong hand,
    but learns the
    hard way, learns
    fast.

    Older still,
    she reaches back,
    trusting now in
    her own strong hand
    to keep her promises
    and her daughter
    safe.

COMMENT