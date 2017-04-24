2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

For today’s prompt, write a faith poem. For some people, faith means religion. For others, faith means trusting in science and mathematics. Still others, think George Michael’s “Faith” just as some immediately conjure up Faith Hill. Regardless of where you put your faith (or don’t), today’s poem gives you an opportunity to express yourself.
That said, just a quick reminder: Be respectful of each other. It’s my one rule, and I have faith that y’all can handle it.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Faith Poem:
“& if i die”
there’s no guarantee
the next morning will come
but i still close my eyes
anticipating rest
*****
*****
~would you say, mouth~
that god
made a deal
with nothing
~fealties~
mowing the lawn
dad swallows
a bug.
sister is folding her eyelids back
and brother
his diaper
stays on.
mom on a small map
is making
noise.
the animals are what god sees
in animals. soon
a birthmark
on a tooth.
Following Bruce’s lead, I’ll write a marginalia poem too:
Marginalia
“Immediately the boy’s father exclaimed,
“I do believe; help me overcome my unbelief!”
Mark 9:24
Long before I found the freedom to write in my books,
I marked up the margins of my Bible, a gift from my mom
and dad–black leather, gilt-edged pages, Jesus’ words in red.
No need to marks the verses learned by heart—the Lord’s Prayer,
the Twenty-third Psalm, the Sermon on the Mount. I could find
“Jesus wept” with a quick peek at my concordance. My notes,
instead, marked passages that spoke to me, right them and there,
sometimes solace, sometimes antidotes, often troubling questions.
So when I read the words of the father, importunate on behalf
of his sick son, his truth-telling: I believe; help me in my unbelief,
I find a pencil, planning to write Me too! but it’s already there.
downward dogma
oh
let’s stretch
the day taffy-fine,
just in time to taste
its sweetness. let’s raise
our hands to a willing sun,
find ourselves in stillness.
::
I especially like that last line… my favorite verse in the Bible is “Be Still, and know that I am God…” but being still is difficult place to get to sometimes…
One of my favorites as well, Mary. Thank you.
Message from My Father
I found hidden on a legal yellow pad
On the day, my brother Gary’s funeral
Was to be.
A note from you written thirteen years, and
Found on the day of the third anniversary
Of the day, you were taken from us.
My heart skipped more than a beat,
As I read the words you sent to us
For I have faith you guided me
To find those words that you believed
A reminder to live each day
As it came.
Thank you for your gift of faith,
We sometimes did not appreciate.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 24, 2017
January 18, 1977 by Joseph Archer Todd, Sr.
Every man stands somewhere between a beginning and an ending. Today adequately defines the past where we live between the two infinitives. For those who schedule their future maybe continually waiting for tomorrows actions; while those while those who continually dwell in the retrospect lust after “Never to be again”, such can only lead us astray. If we achieve our goals, we must do it today. Each day becomes a renewal, a new beginning, the rest of our lives. If one lives as a Christian, he will sooner or later realize that one begins eternal life the moment he accepts Jesus Christ as his savior. He does not have to die. One lives only for a short time in the measure of the flesh, eventually to return to dust. The soul lives only in Jesus Christ.
Today’s NaPoWriMo prompt is to write an ekphrastic poem based on “marginalia”, the little doodles and fanciful illustrations that medieval monks drew in the margins of their manuscripts.
Marginalia
After transcribing scripture all day,
interrupted only by frequent prayer
or a Spartan meal, one would think
that those medieval monks would be anxious
to break out a little, to think outside the box,
or margins as the case may be. And they did.
After hours of drudgery copying Luke or Revelations,
after day-in, day-out of faith and devotion,
they strayed onto the edges of the parchment
and created something fanciful, a little divertissement
to make them smile – a snail with a cat’s head,
an elephant imagined with a wolf’s body,
a guy blowing a trumpet from his buttocks.
Then their pens would return to the country
of rote and reason, as if nothing had ever happened,
as if imagination had never opened the borders,
but their smiles might last a few more minutes.
FAITH
by
Judebug
Faith they say
may be the only way
to live in Hope
a way to cope
Life can be hard to live
we all need to think positive
in not our self but something
or someone; a standard with
hope, a truth of heart, mine is
Jesus, mine is the Creator,
mine is the gift of the day
not promised in any way
just a reminder of reality
to care, to love, to be
I love Him and He loves Me.
Very nice. I agree
Not What I’d Choose
She’d been reborn.
She had a new skin.
She’d shed the old one
tainted with sin.
She said she’d found Jesus.
She had been lost
drowning in ocean,
constantly tossed
by currents and waves,
and storms out at sea.
It was Christ who had saved her,
she said to me.
I was happy for her;
she’d been oppressed,
desperate and frantic,
a woman unblessed
by anything rooted,
parent or friend,
alone in the world,
alone to the end
alone in the wasteland
of s*x and of drugs,
of users of people,
of b*stards and thugs
until she found Jesus,
not what I’d choose,
but she wasn’t me
and had more to lose
because she’d been used
and Christ gave her will.
Christ calmed the water;
Christ made it still.
So she was reborn,
by Jesus made free.
He’s not what I’d choose
but for her, I am happy.
wlw
A couple of words prevented this from posting so I had to fiddle with them, but I think the words can be deciphered.
Pharisee or Samaritan
I am confused sometimes
About what is right … what is wrong….
I see You standing there
Telling them to love their neighbor, but
In this crazy world we live in
Who is that anyway?
Is it the child across the globe or
The man with sign saying, “Need Work”?
I wonder sometimes
In my hardest most unyielding moments
Would I be the Pharisee, or
Would I be the Samaritan?
All I know for sure
That love on that cross
Brought me slowly
To the answers.
I found I was the Pharisee, and
I wanted love to rule my heart…
In faith I asked, please,
Make me into the Samaritan.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 24, 2017
Faith
I prefer faith with eyesight please
I cannot do it blind
It’s me not you, I failed the test
I couldn’t change my mind
Poetry
I have faith in poetry.
When I read it, I am sure
to connect with others of
a like mind or to find
someone who enables me
to see from a different view.
I write it in the hope that
I may do the same for you.
By Michelle Pond
Faith in poetry is one of the best kinds to have!!
Simple Beliefs
Tastes like water.
Smells like water.
Feels like water.
Must be a mirage.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
#aprilpad
Strong hands
Brand new,
she reaches out
knowing easily
that a strong hand
will meet hers
and keep her
safe.
Womanly,
she reaches out
trusting still
in a strong hand,
but learns the
hard way, learns
fast.
Older still,
she reaches back,
trusting now in
her own strong hand
to keep her promises
and her daughter
safe.