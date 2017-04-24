2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a faith poem. For some people, faith means religion. For others, faith means trusting in science and mathematics. Still others, think George Michael’s “Faith” just as some immediately conjure up Faith Hill. Regardless of where you put your faith (or don’t), today’s poem gives you an opportunity to express yourself.

That said, just a quick reminder: Be respectful of each other. It’s my one rule, and I have faith that y’all can handle it.

*****

Recreating_Poetry_Revise_PoemsRe-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Faith Poem:

“& if i die”

there’s no guarantee
the next morning will come
but i still close my eyes
anticipating rest

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He has faith.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

4 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

  1. Jezzie

    FEAR OF REINCARNATION

    I absolutely believe
    when this earth I leave
    there will be a place for me
    somewhere I can be free
    but if I have to come back
    because my record was black
    in my next life I’ll behave
    so I can lie at peace in my grave

  3. Janet Rice Carnahan

    THE FEELING OF DREAMS

    When I first felt
    I could make a difference
    In a young child’s life
    I felt part of a greater dream
    Somehow
    Like I remembered it
    Long ago
    It touched my deeper heart
    Activating a hidden faith
    If I could feel it
    I could make it real
    I put my faith into that ideal
    Creating a zeal for it
    From there
    I felt led or guided
    To opportunities to teach
    Reaching the active open minds of children
    Until one day I owned my own preschool
    Meeting and working with young people
    Their families and the fresh faces
    Of fully engaged teachers
    It was through finding the faith
    In the dream, the image, the imagining
    To make it all come true

COMMENT