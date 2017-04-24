2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

For today’s prompt, write a faith poem. For some people, faith means religion. For others, faith means trusting in science and mathematics. Still others, think George Michael’s “Faith” just as some immediately conjure up Faith Hill. Regardless of where you put your faith (or don’t), today’s poem gives you an opportunity to express yourself.
That said, just a quick reminder: Be respectful of each other. It’s my one rule, and I have faith that y’all can handle it.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Faith Poem:
“& if i die”
there’s no guarantee
the next morning will come
but i still close my eyes
anticipating rest
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He has faith.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
FEAR OF REINCARNATION
I absolutely believe
when this earth I leave
there will be a place for me
somewhere I can be free
but if I have to come back
because my record was black
in my next life I’ll behave
so I can lie at peace in my grave
FAITH FOUND IN THE HEART
Deep convictions of pure love
An absolute knowing-ness
Beyond what logic constructs
A simple place
Something known through feel
Great belief in why we’re here
And without linear thought
Truthfulness
THE FEELING OF DREAMS
When I first felt
I could make a difference
In a young child’s life
I felt part of a greater dream
Somehow
Like I remembered it
Long ago
It touched my deeper heart
Activating a hidden faith
If I could feel it
I could make it real
I put my faith into that ideal
Creating a zeal for it
From there
I felt led or guided
To opportunities to teach
Reaching the active open minds of children
Until one day I owned my own preschool
Meeting and working with young people
Their families and the fresh faces
Of fully engaged teachers
It was through finding the faith
In the dream, the image, the imagining
To make it all come true
WHEN YOU NEED IT
Trusting the stars at night shine
Whether I’m at the window
Assuming the sun rises
With closed curtains
Even as I sleep
Faith is knowing our lives works
With or without perfection
Just with love