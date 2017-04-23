2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Last (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Last Starfighter,” “Last Unicorn,” “Last Day of Summer,” “Last Cookie in the Cookie Jar,” and so on.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Last Blank Poem:

“last one”

& i grabbed it without worrying

about whether i’d want another

because of course i’d want another

as soon as i finished eating that final

black jelly bean

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). People tend to either love or hate black jelly beans, Robert falls into the former category along with his stepson Reese.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

