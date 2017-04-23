2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Last (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Last Starfighter,” “Last Unicorn,” “Last Day of Summer,” “Last Cookie in the Cookie Jar,” and so on.

*****

Recreating_Poetry_Revise_PoemsRe-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Last Blank Poem:

“last one”

& i grabbed it without worrying
about whether i’d want another
because of course i’d want another
as soon as i finished eating that final
black jelly bean

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). People tend to either love or hate black jelly beans, Robert falls into the former category along with his stepson Reese.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

212 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

  1. hohlwein

    Last Time

    It is gone from memory
    the last time you touched me

    To think of it
    is to walk into a wall of fog

    that doesn’t clear
    that deepens, whitens

    we did love well
    sometimes

    but as each cell in the body
    has exchanged itself with a new one

    over and over
    nothing remains, no echo

    of your hands
    once moving where and how

  2. pcm

    The Last Thoughts of
    Miss Ida Augusta Margareta Anderson

    Sleep, cool somnolence close
    surrounds me. Hold me Mother!
    Good bye dear life, my worries, my loves
    ten children to tend for two men
    I’ve not met whose wives
    in heaven now mermaids hold
    me their sister friend in peace
    as screams splash above my ears
    passengers of third class like me
    who will join me in quiet waters
    where our ship shall rest in the dark.
    I hear a lullaby. Hold me mother!

    She sighs to sleep as her calloused hands
    cease pushing the water away to stay
    afloat in this world. Her fingers float soft
    like anemone fluttering as the water
    swells through the cabins colliding
    jewels, mops, chest of drawers, luggage.
    All things lose their ties with gravity
    as they bob and dance, collide and uncouple
    while Miss Ida Augusta Margareta Anderson
    floats with her mermaid sisters
    to dreamless sleep beneath the sea.

COMMENT