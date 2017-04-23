2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Last (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Last Starfighter,” “Last Unicorn,” “Last Day of Summer,” “Last Cookie in the Cookie Jar,” and so on.
Here’s my attempt at a Last Blank Poem:
“last one”
& i grabbed it without worrying
about whether i’d want another
because of course i’d want another
as soon as i finished eating that final
black jelly bean
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). People tend to either love or hate black jelly beans, Robert falls into the former category along with his stepson Reese.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Last Time
It is gone from memory
the last time you touched me
To think of it
is to walk into a wall of fog
that doesn’t clear
that deepens, whitens
we did love well
sometimes
but as each cell in the body
has exchanged itself with a new one
over and over
nothing remains, no echo
of your hands
once moving where and how
The Last Thoughts of
Miss Ida Augusta Margareta Anderson
Sleep, cool somnolence close
surrounds me. Hold me Mother!
Good bye dear life, my worries, my loves
ten children to tend for two men
I’ve not met whose wives
in heaven now mermaids hold
me their sister friend in peace
as screams splash above my ears
passengers of third class like me
who will join me in quiet waters
where our ship shall rest in the dark.
I hear a lullaby. Hold me mother!
She sighs to sleep as her calloused hands
cease pushing the water away to stay
afloat in this world. Her fingers float soft
like anemone fluttering as the water
swells through the cabins colliding
jewels, mops, chest of drawers, luggage.
All things lose their ties with gravity
as they bob and dance, collide and uncouple
while Miss Ida Augusta Margareta Anderson
floats with her mermaid sisters
to dreamless sleep beneath the sea.