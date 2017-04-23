2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Last (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Last Starfighter,” “Last Unicorn,” “Last Day of Summer,” “Last Cookie in the Cookie Jar,” and so on.
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
Here’s my attempt at a Last Blank Poem:
“last one”
& i grabbed it without worrying
about whether i’d want another
because of course i’d want another
as soon as i finished eating that final
black jelly bean
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). People tend to either love or hate black jelly beans, Robert falls into the former category along with his stepson Reese.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
LAST TIME I HUGGED HER
I didn’t know she had become frail
It had been awhile
Her style always fresh in my mind
Her strength always more evident
Yet this visit was different
Hugging her felt like her bones
Became pliable
Soft
Almost collapsing
Like air in her lungs
Had only moments to go
I recoiled back
To look more deeply
At her energy
To understand her condition
Her voice was dulled and quieter
Not as steady on her feet
At lunch
I cut up her meat
Helped her tell her stories
As she whispered to me,
‘Make me a promise,
Do not let these girls get married too young,
I did and that was a big mistake,
Promise me you won’t let them do that.’
I promised her I wouldn’t.
She patted my hand and nodded.
I hugged and kissed her farewell
Watching her walk away.
My mother died two weeks later.
That last hug
And my love for her
Will stay with me for a lifetime
LAST TURN AROUND THE BLOCK
Taking a flock of kids
On bear patrol
A family car stroll
On garbage night
Through the woods
Just hoping for a sighting
To have a great beach
Story in the morning
The glory of the tall tale
As we’d sail around
On the darkened streets
Searching for movement
Until we took that last turn
Around the unlit block
And there it stood
Only headlights in its eyes
Surprised to see us too
At full height
Such a sight
On a cool summer night
On our very last turn
Around the block
And truly it was
We have never returned
After that last turn
Around on that block
Yet because it was the last
It continues to be told
Over and over again
Last War
by Arash
Entangled roots
And barren tongues
A ground with bounds
Buried in soot
Corpses unsung
Gaspings of young
As grudge is crowned
Failings compound
The selves construed
Get gutted good