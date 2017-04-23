2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Last (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Last Starfighter,” “Last Unicorn,” “Last Day of Summer,” “Last Cookie in the Cookie Jar,” and so on.

*****

Recreating_Poetry_Revise_PoemsRe-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Last Blank Poem:

“last one”

& i grabbed it without worrying
about whether i’d want another
because of course i’d want another
as soon as i finished eating that final
black jelly bean

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). People tend to either love or hate black jelly beans, Robert falls into the former category along with his stepson Reese.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

3 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

  1. Janet Rice Carnahan

    LAST TIME I HUGGED HER

    I didn’t know she had become frail
    It had been awhile
    Her style always fresh in my mind
    Her strength always more evident
    Yet this visit was different
    Hugging her felt like her bones
    Became pliable
    Soft
    Almost collapsing
    Like air in her lungs
    Had only moments to go
    I recoiled back
    To look more deeply
    At her energy
    To understand her condition
    Her voice was dulled and quieter
    Not as steady on her feet
    At lunch
    I cut up her meat
    Helped her tell her stories
    As she whispered to me,
    ‘Make me a promise,
    Do not let these girls get married too young,
    I did and that was a big mistake,
    Promise me you won’t let them do that.’
    I promised her I wouldn’t.
    She patted my hand and nodded.
    I hugged and kissed her farewell
    Watching her walk away.
    My mother died two weeks later.
    That last hug
    And my love for her
    Will stay with me for a lifetime

  2. Janet Rice Carnahan

    LAST TURN AROUND THE BLOCK

    Taking a flock of kids
    On bear patrol
    A family car stroll
    On garbage night
    Through the woods
    Just hoping for a sighting
    To have a great beach
    Story in the morning
    The glory of the tall tale
    As we’d sail around
    On the darkened streets
    Searching for movement
    Until we took that last turn
    Around the unlit block
    And there it stood
    Only headlights in its eyes
    Surprised to see us too
    At full height
    Such a sight
    On a cool summer night
    On our very last turn
    Around the block
    And truly it was
    We have never returned
    After that last turn
    Around on that block
    Yet because it was the last
    It continues to be told
    Over and over again

  3. Arash

    Last War
    by Arash

    Entangled roots
    And barren tongues
    A ground with bounds
    Buried in soot
    Corpses unsung
    Gaspings of young
    As grudge is crowned
    Failings compound
    The selves construed
    Get gutted good

COMMENT