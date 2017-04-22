2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, write a fable poem. A fable is a story that conveys a moral, usually told with animal characters.

Here’s my attempt at a Fable Poem:

“the north pole penguin”

An emperor penguin spoke with reindeer one day
& asked how they were able to pull Santa’s sleigh
to which they replied, “It’s a really simple goal:
Just leave this hemisphere to visit the North Pole.”
Because deer anywhere else are stuck to the ground,
the penguin thought their rationale sounded quite sound.
He purchased a one-way ticket to get him there
& was eaten for dinner by a polar bear.
The moral, of course, is not to venture too far
from what you know & to be happy where you are.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves reading fables to his children, because he loves reading fables to himself.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

258 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

  1. Connie Peters

    Last Visit

    She knew it was the last time
    she’d see him, laying pale
    in his bed. She could picture
    him in a casket. She had said
    her good byes over the past
    several years as she lost him
    bit by bit to Alzheimer’s.
    She looked forward to
    seeing him again when he
    would remember her name.

  2. Imelda

    THE YOUNG SPIDER

    The young spider spins
    yet another thread
    to mend the house
    torn by the wind

    With every spin
    he loses a bit of his heart
    just the other day
    the heavy rains
    tore his house apart

    if it is not the wind
    or the rain,
    some other thing
    like a breaking twig
    happens
    to destroy his home
    again and again.

    Surely there could be
    more entertaining things to do
    like hang upside down
    from a leaf and swing
    like a trapeze artist.

    In a moment of rebellion
    that’s just what he did
    and he played as only
    the young could’ve played

    until his body needed some food to eat
    that reality on young spider hit –
    he has to work
    before he could have his treat.

