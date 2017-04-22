2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, write a fable poem. A fable is a story that conveys a moral, usually told with animal characters.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Fable Poem:
“the north pole penguin”
An emperor penguin spoke with reindeer one day
& asked how they were able to pull Santa’s sleigh
to which they replied, “It’s a really simple goal:
Just leave this hemisphere to visit the North Pole.”
Because deer anywhere else are stuck to the ground,
the penguin thought their rationale sounded quite sound.
He purchased a one-way ticket to get him there
& was eaten for dinner by a polar bear.
The moral, of course, is not to venture too far
from what you know & to be happy where you are.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves reading fables to his children, because he loves reading fables to himself.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Last Visit
She knew it was the last time
she’d see him, laying pale
in his bed. She could picture
him in a casket. She had said
her good byes over the past
several years as she lost him
bit by bit to Alzheimer’s.
She looked forward to
seeing him again when he
would remember her name.
THE YOUNG SPIDER
The young spider spins
yet another thread
to mend the house
torn by the wind
With every spin
he loses a bit of his heart
just the other day
the heavy rains
tore his house apart
if it is not the wind
or the rain,
some other thing
like a breaking twig
happens
to destroy his home
again and again.
Surely there could be
more entertaining things to do
like hang upside down
from a leaf and swing
like a trapeze artist.
In a moment of rebellion
that’s just what he did
and he played as only
the young could’ve played
until his body needed some food to eat
that reality on young spider hit –
he has to work
before he could have his treat.