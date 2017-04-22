2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, write a fable poem. A fable is a story that conveys a moral, usually told with animal characters.
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
Here’s my attempt at a Fable Poem:
“the north pole penguin”
An emperor penguin spoke with reindeer one day
& asked how they were able to pull Santa’s sleigh
to which they replied, “It’s a really simple goal:
Just leave this hemisphere to visit the North Pole.”
Because deer anywhere else are stuck to the ground,
the penguin thought their rationale sounded quite sound.
He purchased a one-way ticket to get him there
& was eaten for dinner by a polar bear.
The moral, of course, is not to venture too far
from what you know & to be happy where you are.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves reading fables to his children, because he loves reading fables to himself.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
A Perissodactyl Tale
Since the beginning of time
the world has been largely peopled
by donkeys, burros –
jacks and jennets
(if you know what I mean).
To this day, these beasts still abide
in a wide assortment of varieties,
(some we call stupid or smart,
wise, dumb, lazy, pompous,
obstinate… the list goes on and on)
including the most gifted of all
(those we call “total”)
which often manage to exhibit
a full array of these qualities (and may
be owners of large corporations
and/or holders of high offices
in the public/political arena.)
Aesop once told a plethora
of tales about these beasties.
In some stories this creature
exemplified vanity or stupidity
and suffered the consequences
of his foolish actions; in others ,
this fine animal was of great value,
a beast of burden (often serving
a questionable master), and in those
instances, the loss of the animal
was a sad fate, indeed,
for the hapless owner.
Aesop’s odd dichotomy still endures,
and ever it shall always come to pass
that one’s own personal point of view
will always define the value
of one’s ass(et).
The Dog and the Walnut Tree
A monkey and a lion cub
were arguing one day
about the need for belly rubs
and whatever game to play.
“It’s delightful in the shining sun”
said lion to the chimp
“Why don’t we see who’s fast to run?
And which of us will limp?”
“Better still,” replied the chimp,
“Why don’t we climb a tree?
“Award a prize for dexterous imp
I bet you cant beat me.”
“A tree like this?” said little cub
and lifted up a stick.
“Don’t be stupid, that’s a stub,
“You’re really rather thick.”
“Am I?” said the carnivore
and proceeded to explain.
“There really isn’t nothing more
than delicious monkey brain.”
The moral of this loss of life
is really rather glug.
the thickest stick to beat a wife
has a general rule of thumb.