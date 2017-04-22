2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, write a fable poem. A fable is a story that conveys a moral, usually told with animal characters.

Here’s my attempt at a Fable Poem:

“the north pole penguin”

An emperor penguin spoke with reindeer one day

& asked how they were able to pull Santa’s sleigh

to which they replied, “It’s a really simple goal:

Just leave this hemisphere to visit the North Pole.”

Because deer anywhere else are stuck to the ground,

the penguin thought their rationale sounded quite sound.

He purchased a one-way ticket to get him there

& was eaten for dinner by a polar bear.

The moral, of course, is not to venture too far

from what you know & to be happy where you are.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves reading fables to his children, because he loves reading fables to himself.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

