2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a fable poem. A fable is a story that conveys a moral, usually told with animal characters.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Fable Poem:

“the north pole penguin”

An emperor penguin spoke with reindeer one day
& asked how they were able to pull Santa’s sleigh
to which they replied, “It’s a really simple goal:
Just leave this hemisphere to visit the North Pole.”
Because deer anywhere else are stuck to the ground,
the penguin thought their rationale sounded quite sound.
He purchased a one-way ticket to get him there
& was eaten for dinner by a polar bear.
The moral, of course, is not to venture too far
from what you know & to be happy where you are.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves reading fables to his children, because he loves reading fables to himself.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

133 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

  1. PSC in CT

    A Perissodactyl Tale

    Since the beginning of time
    the world has been largely peopled
    by donkeys, burros –
    jacks and jennets
    (if you know what I mean).

    To this day, these beasts still abide
    in a wide assortment of varieties,
    (some we call stupid or smart,
    wise, dumb, lazy, pompous,
    obstinate… the list goes on and on)
    including the most gifted of all
    (those we call “total”)
    which often manage to exhibit
    a full array of these qualities (and may
    be owners of large corporations
    and/or holders of high offices
    in the public/political arena.)

    Aesop once told a plethora
    of tales about these beasties.
    In some stories this creature
    exemplified vanity or stupidity
    and suffered the consequences
    of his foolish actions; in others ,
    this fine animal was of great value,
    a beast of burden (often serving
    a questionable master), and in those
    instances, the loss of the animal
    was a sad fate, indeed,
    for the hapless owner.

    Aesop’s odd dichotomy still endures,
    and ever it shall always come to pass
    that one’s own personal point of view
    will always define the value
    of one’s ass(et).

  2. leatherdykeuk

    The Dog and the Walnut Tree

    A monkey and a lion cub

    were arguing one day

    about the need for belly rubs

    and whatever game to play.

    “It’s delightful in the shining sun”

    said lion to the chimp

    “Why don’t we see who’s fast to run?

    And which of us will limp?”

    “Better still,” replied the chimp,

    “Why don’t we climb a tree?

    “Award a prize for dexterous imp

    I bet you cant beat me.”

    “A tree like this?” said little cub

    and lifted up a stick.

    “Don’t be stupid, that’s a stub,

    “You’re really rather thick.”

    “Am I?” said the carnivore

    and proceeded to explain.

    “There really isn’t nothing more

    than delicious monkey brain.”

    The moral of this loss of life

    is really rather glug.

    the thickest stick to beat a wife

    has a general rule of thumb.

COMMENT