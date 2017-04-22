2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, write a fable poem. A fable is a story that conveys a moral, usually told with animal characters.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Fable Poem:
“the north pole penguin”
An emperor penguin spoke with reindeer one day
& asked how they were able to pull Santa’s sleigh
to which they replied, “It’s a really simple goal:
Just leave this hemisphere to visit the North Pole.”
Because deer anywhere else are stuck to the ground,
the penguin thought their rationale sounded quite sound.
He purchased a one-way ticket to get him there
& was eaten for dinner by a polar bear.
The moral, of course, is not to venture too far
from what you know & to be happy where you are.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves reading fables to his children, because he loves reading fables to himself.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
ONCE UPON A STAGE
A perfect ballerina
Bought a lonely
Show family horse
To spin on
Standing upon her back
Saddling up for the ride of her life
She parked her by a fountain
Towering like a mountain
With an iron stallion horse
Spitting water in the air
Frozen in time
Not wishing to stall
Thinking all she’d have to do was simple
Feed and water her daily
And the well-trained horse would
Prance and dance with her
Until she returned
Finding the mare
Instead romancing to the strong statue
Who knew
Soaking wet
Truly taken with her mate
She wouldn’t respond to the dancer’s voice
Her choice was clear
In the end
That’s her story
Unbridled fame and glory
Proving once again if you need
You can water a horse
But you can’t make her the lead