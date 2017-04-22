2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a fable poem. A fable is a story that conveys a moral, usually told with animal characters.

*****

Recreating_Poetry_Revise_PoemsRe-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Fable Poem:

“the north pole penguin”

An emperor penguin spoke with reindeer one day
& asked how they were able to pull Santa’s sleigh
to which they replied, “It’s a really simple goal:
Just leave this hemisphere to visit the North Pole.”
Because deer anywhere else are stuck to the ground,
the penguin thought their rationale sounded quite sound.
He purchased a one-way ticket to get him there
& was eaten for dinner by a polar bear.
The moral, of course, is not to venture too far
from what you know & to be happy where you are.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves reading fables to his children, because he loves reading fables to himself.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

One thought on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

  1. Janet Rice Carnahan

    ONCE UPON A STAGE

    A perfect ballerina
    Bought a lonely
    Show family horse
    To spin on
    Standing upon her back
    Saddling up for the ride of her life
    She parked her by a fountain
    Towering like a mountain
    With an iron stallion horse
    Spitting water in the air
    Frozen in time
    Not wishing to stall
    Thinking all she’d have to do was simple
    Feed and water her daily
    And the well-trained horse would
    Prance and dance with her
    Until she returned
    Finding the mare
    Instead romancing to the strong statue
    Who knew
    Soaking wet
    Truly taken with her mate
    She wouldn’t respond to the dancer’s voice
    Her choice was clear
    In the end
    That’s her story
    Unbridled fame and glory
    Proving once again if you need

    You can water a horse
    But you can’t make her the lead

COMMENT