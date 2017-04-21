2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, pick an object (any object), make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Toothbrush,” “Rake,” “Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pen,” or any number of other objective titles. Have fun with it.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Object Poem:

“Dexter Maxi Load Thoroughbred 600 Commercial Washer”

such a big silver machine

with a small astronaut window

revealing a quick spin to the left

& a tumble to the right

all my clothes so clean

so bright

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had to use the laundromat yesterday after his washing machine at home started leaking water.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

