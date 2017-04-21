2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, pick an object (any object), make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Toothbrush,” “Rake,” “Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pen,” or any number of other objective titles. Have fun with it.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Object Poem:
“Dexter Maxi Load Thoroughbred 600 Commercial Washer”
such a big silver machine
with a small astronaut window
revealing a quick spin to the left
& a tumble to the right
all my clothes so clean
so bright
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had to use the laundromat yesterday after his washing machine at home started leaking water.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Today’s NaPoWriMo prompt is to write a poem that incorporates overheard speech.
Game Card
“No, I don’t play that game,” says the woman
in front of me at the supermarket checkout line.
I tell the cashier that I do, and she hands me
two cards for their sweepstakes, one for me
and one for the woman who declined.
The top prize is a million bucks, but so far
I haven’t won anything, despite bringing dozens
of them home in the last two months.
The first card nets me nothing – no prize,
which is no surprise. I tear the second one open,
folding down the side tabs to make it easier
to rip the perforations, then pulling it apart
so it opens like a booklet. The left side is
a fifty-cent coupon – no big deal. The right side has,
as usual, four little game pieces that I must also
tear apart and paste to a game board that looks like
a Monopoly game, to see if any combination of them
wins a prize. And they do.
I don’t know if this is the card that would have gone
to the woman in front of me, but I would like
to thank her for not playing, and thank the store too,
for this wonderful gift. I’m the proud winner
of a gift certificate to the supermarket.
It’s not the grand prize, but it gives me a sense
of accomplishment. After all these weeks of playing,
after all the pieces I’ve collected and glued to the board,
after all those shopping trips and thousands of dollars’
worth of groceries, I have finally, finally won –
five bucks.
Weapons
“The pen is mightier than the sword.”
So goes the saying. It might be true,
But I have held and wielded both –
The Warrior Poet was common once.
For Sword and Pen both cut as hard
At complacency. Both defend
(If Ink and Iron have any worth)
The Sacred and the Simple things.
And Deed is counterpoint of Word:
If Pen be worth the Ink it spills,
Then must Goodness, Beauty, Truth,
Be lived and loved – even to Death.
“Pen”
This point
made barely pressing
addressing a letter
easy as laser print,
integral to my hand,
near as a nail.
The failure of keys
to flow graphic
abstracted glyphs
abnormally,
un-uniformly, informally
dashed—no mistakes
makes pens mightier
than microchips
finer tipped
is the point.
Bible
Pages torn
Cover worn
My heavy book
Open it up and take a look
God’s love story written for me and you
Not just to be read in your church pew
In it are the answers to life’s questions big and small
Read, pray, listen for God’s call
He may tell you what you want to hear
Or He may not, but have no fear
For He will always equip you for what lays ahead
Even on the days you don’t want to get out of your bed
So if you are wrestling with a question in your life
Don’t allow it to cause you strife
My heavy book has the answers you need
Open a bible, pray and read
nice rhymes
Amen!