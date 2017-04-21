2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, pick an object (any object), make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Toothbrush,” “Rake,” “Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pen,” or any number of other objective titles. Have fun with it.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Object Poem:

“Dexter Maxi Load Thoroughbred 600 Commercial Washer”

such a big silver machine
with a small astronaut window
revealing a quick spin to the left
& a tumble to the right
all my clothes so clean
so bright

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had to use the laundromat yesterday after his washing machine at home started leaking water.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

329 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

  1. Bruce Niedt

    Today’s NaPoWriMo prompt is to write a poem that incorporates overheard speech.

    Game Card

    “No, I don’t play that game,” says the woman
    in front of me at the supermarket checkout line.
    I tell the cashier that I do, and she hands me
    two cards for their sweepstakes, one for me
    and one for the woman who declined.
    The top prize is a million bucks, but so far
    I haven’t won anything, despite bringing dozens
    of them home in the last two months.

    The first card nets me nothing – no prize,
    which is no surprise. I tear the second one open,
    folding down the side tabs to make it easier
    to rip the perforations, then pulling it apart
    so it opens like a booklet. The left side is
    a fifty-cent coupon – no big deal. The right side has,
    as usual, four little game pieces that I must also
    tear apart and paste to a game board that looks like
    a Monopoly game, to see if any combination of them
    wins a prize. And they do.

    I don’t know if this is the card that would have gone
    to the woman in front of me, but I would like
    to thank her for not playing, and thank the store too,
    for this wonderful gift. I’m the proud winner
    of a gift certificate to the supermarket.
    It’s not the grand prize, but it gives me a sense
    of accomplishment. After all these weeks of playing,
    after all the pieces I’ve collected and glued to the board,
    after all those shopping trips and thousands of dollars’
    worth of groceries, I have finally, finally won –
    five bucks.

  2. Maria Grace

    Weapons

    “The pen is mightier than the sword.”
    So goes the saying. It might be true,
    But I have held and wielded both –
    The Warrior Poet was common once.
    For Sword and Pen both cut as hard
    At complacency. Both defend
    (If Ink and Iron have any worth)
    The Sacred and the Simple things.
    And Deed is counterpoint of Word:
    If Pen be worth the Ink it spills,
    Then must Goodness, Beauty, Truth,
    Be lived and loved – even to Death.

  3. DanielAri

    “Pen”

    This point
    made barely pressing

    addressing a letter
    easy as laser print,

    integral to my hand,
    near as a nail.

    The failure of keys
    to flow graphic

    abstracted glyphs
    abnormally,

    un-uniformly, informally
    dashed—no mistakes

    makes pens mightier
    than microchips

    finer tipped
    is the point.

  4. cari.resnick07

    Bible

    Pages torn
    Cover worn

    My heavy book
    Open it up and take a look

    God’s love story written for me and you
    Not just to be read in your church pew

    In it are the answers to life’s questions big and small
    Read, pray, listen for God’s call

    He may tell you what you want to hear
    Or He may not, but have no fear

    For He will always equip you for what lays ahead
    Even on the days you don’t want to get out of your bed

    So if you are wrestling with a question in your life
    Don’t allow it to cause you strife

    My heavy book has the answers you need
    Open a bible, pray and read

COMMENT