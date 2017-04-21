2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, pick an object (any object), make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Toothbrush,” “Rake,” “Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pen,” or any number of other objective titles. Have fun with it.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Object Poem:

“Dexter Maxi Load Thoroughbred 600 Commercial Washer”

such a big silver machine
with a small astronaut window
revealing a quick spin to the left
& a tumble to the right
all my clothes so clean
so bright

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had to use the laundromat yesterday after his washing machine at home started leaking water.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

215 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

  1. MET

    Pollen
    I see you yellowing my car,
    And feeling you stinging my skin.
    You have had me under siege
    For several weeks
    And I think I am losing this battle.
    But today I slipped out
    For my knee needed a shot, and
    Food for the kitties I cherish.
    Now my eyes are all but glued shut
    With sandpaper for that purpose, and
    My throat is raw,
    And I sound like a frog
    Who has lost its croak.
    So off to allergy sleep
    I think I will be going,
    With my prayers being
    Bring the rain, please,
    For the air needs a washing.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 21, 2017

  3. MET

    Trash Bag

    As I stuff all I can in one black trash bag
    For it all to be tossed at the dump,
    I remember the times
    I moved countless kids
    With their clothes and their things
    Sometimes furiously tossed
    Into a black trash bag.

    I often had no time to plan better;
    A call had been called
    Saying come get the child
    You have here. Sometimes
    I went there with no place to go
    For the child and their belongings.
    Sometimes they would cry;
    Sometimes turn on the music, but
    Always they would be angry.
    I would arrive at my office
    And they would have to wait
    The minutes ticking into hours
    For a bed where they could sleep that night,
    And hopefully for another.
    I remember the toddlers
    Who would cling to me
    The last link to their yesterdays.
    Some children would pout, and
    Their eyes all would plead
    Don’t leave me.
    There was nothing that I could do
    But promise I would see them
    As soon as I could, and
    I would leave breaking.

    As I tossed that black garbage bag
    Into the dump where never the light
    It would again see.
    I thought of all the dark that we did
    Caring so little for the personal things
    Of kids hurt before we met them.
    Sometimes dropped in their new room
    Without ceremony.
    I wondered about the things that was not thrown
    Into black bags. The things that could not be moved.
    The teacher they liked, or
    The cat in the home they told their secrets
    For no one else was listening.
    The birth parents who they loved
    And no longer their parents,
    And
    What of the foster parents they had
    Who loved them also, and had
    No choice but to say I won’t forget you.
    Did these children all learn
    That love is a term that has no meaning, and
    Everyone you loved can be thrown away
    In a trash bag with all the things you once treasured?

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 21, 2017

    Please donate either money to be used or give a suitcase to be used by a foster child, and the suitcase would be theirs for their clothes when they have to be moved. Contact your local county agency and please do this… there is also a man who grew up in foster care who has adopted several children who also has a program…

  4. Monique

    White Rice (A Cinquain)

    White rice
    Easy to cook
    Whether it’s stir fried or
    Made into a soupy porridge
    Hungry

    (Yes, I’m writing this poem on an empty stomach. I am due for a grocery run.)

  5. DaveIst

    BOOKMARK

    There is was
    Lurking in the corner of the draw
    Escaped there years ago
    A memory lion waiting to pounce
    A painted bookmark
    “Elephant Under Palm Tree”
    A strange combination
    Like you and I.
    On the back your writing:
    “For my only lover
    Read and think of me.”
    Since that day
    How many books?
    How many pages?
    How many years?
    And yes – How many
    Thoughts of you?
    Now with gnarled fingers
    Ancient twigs
    Gently feeling the edges
    The dogeared corners
    The slight tear from Brighton Rock
    The fold from Mrs Dalloway
    The tea stain from To Kill a Mocking Bird
    Finger tips traversing
    The surface
    Receiving memories
    Like osmosis

  6. grcran

    Cropduster Plane

    Old farmer bought him a plane
    To poison the bugs from the air
    Weeds too why not he didn’t care
    Just think of the crops he could gain

    He could not find someone to fly it
    None listened. In vain he appealed
    Would not come to soar o’er his field
    Not aviator airman nor pilot

    Thus farmer advancing in years
    Resumed spreading toxins from tractor
    With spray in his eye for a factor
    Reflecting plane’s image in tears

    gpr crane

  8. Walter J Wojtanik

    CHÂTEAUNEUF DU PAPE

    All that was left from the shipwreck
    was a tin of caviar and the wine.
    A bottle of the grape and a can of bait.
    You hated the taste of the caviar,
    but the fish it had lured to your
    make-shift fishing pole were a treat.
    All you could eat until the can was drained.
    For an ungodly reason, you kept the cork
    intact for a special occasion, and today
    was that day. The day you lost all hope.
    The bottle popped with a resonance that was
    a perfect counter point to the waves lapping the shore.
    A lovely bouquet. Earthy!
    You take a sip.
    A swig.
    A guzzle.
    The label read “Châteauneuf du Pape, 1951”
    That’s probably French for “Water from 1,951 Sewers”.
    Your inebriate binge lasted long enough
    for you to scribble something on the back of a leaf.
    You stuffed it into the bottle.
    Your last will and testament.
    All your worldly possessions.
    An empty tin can and your father’s watch.
    You heave the bottle into the surf and watch it bob,
    praying for death to rescue you.
    Your coconut just stares.

  9. J.lynn Sheridan

    (I combined yesterday’s prompt and today’s.)

    The Salt Lick

    When the time comes, he will probably
    sprinkle just enough pity and proverb
    upon our wounds to heal the breathing
    rift we choked with myth and fatal exposés.

    The antidote for allegory is not truth
    but more allegory.

    This is what he does—with flourish.

    One good deed deserves another
    and so we gather around the salt
    lick for another night of fable,
    poetry, and ballad to heal our souls.

  10. Nurit Israeli

    LAMP

    Like an indoor star,
    my bedside lamp turns on
    to shed its kind light.
    Darkness flees.

    Glitters dance
    through your eyes,
    and a glowing softness
    spells magic.

    From beyond the lampshade,
    through a single window
    left open
    to outside blackness ¬–

    a night breeze drifts
    into our cocoon,
    and the bright side
    of a half-full moon.

    ~ Nurit Israeli

  11. KM

    Privacy Curtain

    They call it that,
    but it offers none. Worse,
    an illusion that what happens
    behind it, what’s said,
    has no will to wander through
    the gap.

    Third day at the hospital, watching Dad sleep.
    I make guesses about the other three patients in
    this room by the sound of the people who visit them.
    Learn by what’s said and what isn’t.
    Overhear the doctors, who rarely lower
    their volume, even for the worst news.

    I can see feet under the curtains, swollen and bare
    or cloaked in blue paper slippers, hospital issue.
    So slippery that even a younger woman mimics the
    mumble step of an old man on old legs.

    How often do they wash these curtains?
    When someone goes, before someone comes,
    I’ve seen the efficient mop of floors, swabbed mattress,
    every knob and rail on the bed wiped clean.
    But the curtains left untouched. Germs lurking,
    a bit like me, but more at home.

    A pregnant nurse peeks through Dad’s curtain,
    belly first, then smile, nodding to me as she
    attends to him while he sleeps. Checks the IV line,
    his catheter bag, the incision on his belly,
    the one he proudly showed
    me yesterday. Like he needed a witness
    to his own survival.

    He’s so still now, really resting. Reprieve
    from the fitful tossing, twitching like
    yesterday. That moment when his eyes
    fluttered open, and neither of us recognized
    each other. I started to sing a lullaby then,
    something Mom used to sing to me.
    Didn’t even care who might be on the other side
    of the curtain, listening
    to each exposed note.

    – Kim Mannix
    http://www.makesmesodigress.com

  12. Walter J Wojtanik

    HEART SONGS

    A sad lament sent forth
    from deep in its bowels,
    are the shrieky howls of my heart.
    It started when the recently departed
    moon crept between the reaching branches;
    twiggy fingers pointed skyward and the melody
    heard in whispers and whistles betwixt the thistles.
    Love decided to hide inside the boisterous beating ballad
    of that cardiac crooner and the sooner it was through
    it would have had a clue; my heart can’t carry a tune.

  13. Margot Suydam

    Smoke

    What I know
    today

    No longer mere comfort
    sleepers still tucked in

    under their blankets

    suckling on dreams
    of their mothers

    Warm peat bog smells
    have gone silent

    the kitchen rattles
    hearth and kettle fume

    Gray steals the red
    of the dawn

    rips through blue hue

    Hope charred on a stick
    a tumor I can’t remove

    I wrench my neck
    skyward

    as if I could hear
    someone listening.

  14. Walter J Wojtanik

    THE MASK WE WEAR

    “Well we all have a face that we hide away forever
    And we take them out and show ourselves when everyone has gone” ~ Billy Joel

    We think we know who we are,
    molded into this “someone”
    we would like others to see.
    But it is we who are duped
    into thinking that hiding behind
    the person we aspire to be,
    will keep us from becoming
    this parody of who we are.

    “To thine own self” falls by the wayside
    and we hide the flaws and imperfections
    for the protection of our egos. Feelings
    will be hurt no matter, be glad in who
    you are at the moment. Embrace
    the face in the mirror, and hear the cries
    of non-deceiving eyes. In all fairness,
    keep your awareness focused,

    the joke is on you.
    Acceptance comes from within,
    it is a sin to think otherwise.
    Remove the masquerade and parade
    yourself in your finery. The Emperor
    may be naked, but there is no mistaking
    he hides nothing from the world.
    Midnight strikes and the ruse is over. Unmask!

  15. Walter J Wojtanik

    ICE PACKS AND HEATING PADS

    The yin and yang of aches and pains,
    weapons in a constant war!
    Where medications miss the mark
    I hearken for these modalities more.
    Not a finality by any stretch,
    but, it’s good right now, right here.
    And right here and here.
    Heat it up and chill it down.
    It satisfies this aging clown!

  16. Walter J Wojtanik

    OARS

    The call of ocean, the pull of shore,
    and the launch of a thousand ships with your smile.
    We propel our hearts with the thrust of oars,
    in the call of ocean, the pull of shore.
    Our journey continues – we want so much more
    and we want it all in a certain style,
    The call of ocean, the pull of shore,
    and the launch of a thousand ships with a smile.

    1. De Jackson

      Shoelaces

      You launch a thousand ships with a smile
      but you don’t know how to tie your shoes.
      I love your face, and I like your style –
      you launch a thousand ships with a smile,
      but you’ll never get one single mile
      if you don’t learn how to lace those blues.
      You launch a thousand ships with a smile
      but you don’t know how to tie your shoes.

      ::

  17. mapoet

    My Camera

    My camera is an
    extension of me.
    It lets me share
    the things I see.
    The drying bloom
    hugs a bud.
    Two trees form a
    pair of parentheses.
    Reflections in the water,
    shadows on the ground.
    The moon when it decides
    to stay out until noon.
    My camera helps me
    show off my nature.

    By Michelle Pond

  18. thunk2much

    Mirror, mirror, on the wall

    I look at you and loathe the sight
    good lord, I say, that can’t be right
    the lines look wrong, I whisper, gagging
    everything’s loose, look at that sagging

    Everyone knows it takes dark magic
    to smite the pure and leave the tragic
    to make craters out of something fresh
    to take the bones and leave the flesh

    I cannot bear, or bare, to glance
    but I must take another chance
    before I go, to seek the truth
    is there spinach on my tooth?

  19. Tom Hayes

    Empty Pillow

    Restless,
    alone in the night,
    embracing my pillow,
    I still feel the thrill, oh
    of lying with you.

    tangled together,
    wrapped ’round my pillow
    a cushion for kissing, assisting
    our downy drift to dreams.

    My head, instead,
    is buried in this pillow,
    with room for two,
    missing you.

  20. lsteadly

    The Front Door

    opens
    to greet family and friends
    from down the street
    or from afar

    it stays ajar for
    the gentle breeze, the sound
    of bees, the morning
    light slanting in

    the days of summer
    sidle through the screen
    during hazy days and lazy ways
    on the front porch

    forever open to you
    your smile, your heart
    for me, come stay
    awhile

  21. Asha1000

    COMPACT DISK

    Once upon a time it was the rage
    with glee we configured
    and burned songs before live streaming
    became the latest fad

    We waited, watching the green bar
    progress towards the end
    and opened up a world greater
    than that of a floppy

    But like that three and a half inch
    square of flexi magnetic medium
    this CD will become a dodo bird
    unable to fly to the cloud

    – Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming

  23. Imelda

    BROOM

    My beloved partner
    in our clean up dance
    I am Cinderella
    when in your arms

    O my bristly prince
    you sweep me off my feet
    making my fantasy
    for a house
    clean and neat
    become real
    with your magic touch
    I am so forever
    in your clutch

    And we will boogie
    and we will swing
    across our pinewood floor
    as kiddie hands and kiddie feet
    make messes galore.

  24. Summerspoet

    Poem

    This morning,
    I’ll write a short poem
    about peanut shells

    lost in a man’s beard
    or rose petals twirling
    as confetti on an April wind.

    But, if you prefer dinosaurs
    I’ll detail blood’s various shades
    and the asymmetrical growth of fangs.

    I might note an ogre’s stench
    or compare a gnome’s
    stealthy scamper

    with a chipmunk’s quick feet.
    All I need is a swatch of paper
    and a bit of ink as black

    as a coal miner’s coffee,
    as dark as a memory lost.
    Now, let’s begin.

    http://www.inkhammer.wordpress.com

  25. headintheclouds87

    Coffee Mug

    The first thing I grab in the morning;
    To fill it with that fabled black elixir
    Shall aid me in finding my face again
    And ensure that I stagger out the door
    At the wretched appropriate time
    (Or close enough to it, anyway)
    And shall make the day more agreeable
    Until my hand starts to twitch for a second cup.

  26. nickbutterfield123@gmail.com

    Object

    I object to too many objects

    To only one Sunday a week

    To why there are wars upon wars and not a war on Homelesness

    I object to stupid presidents and belligerent opinions

    And most of all I object to when the subject becomes an object

    When love is no longer the object and God is not the Subject

    So I won’t object to tears

    To time even when the wrinkles come

    Even when its time to go

  27. leatherdykeuk

    Kimono

    Pure white
    the purity of thought
    cleanliness of mind,
    of body.

    Grip, flow
    use his momentum against him
    let his strength move through you
    and around you
    when he is gone only you will remain.
    The correct lever can move a mountain.

    Be the lever.

  28. samisal

    A POEM FOR YOUR RECORD PLAYER
    I liked the idea of it
    Of dancing late at night to disco music
    Of lying on our backs with the sounds of Tracy Chapman drifting between our ears
    But you liked the idea of owning something all by yourself
    And you listened to the records I gave you alone instead of while you held me
    I assume you listened to them alone
    Did you even listen to them?

