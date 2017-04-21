2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, pick an object (any object), make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Toothbrush,” “Rake,” “Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pen,” or any number of other objective titles. Have fun with it.
Here’s my attempt at an Object Poem:
“Dexter Maxi Load Thoroughbred 600 Commercial Washer”
such a big silver machine
with a small astronaut window
revealing a quick spin to the left
& a tumble to the right
all my clothes so clean
so bright
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had to use the laundromat yesterday after his washing machine at home started leaking water.
Pollen
I see you yellowing my car,
And feeling you stinging my skin.
You have had me under siege
For several weeks
And I think I am losing this battle.
But today I slipped out
For my knee needed a shot, and
Food for the kitties I cherish.
Now my eyes are all but glued shut
With sandpaper for that purpose, and
My throat is raw,
And I sound like a frog
Who has lost its croak.
So off to allergy sleep
I think I will be going,
With my prayers being
Bring the rain, please,
For the air needs a washing.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 21, 2017
Things
Cell phone:
Life, miniaturized.
Journal:
Unreliable narration.
Picture Frame:
Encapsulating 1/5 of a life second.
Portfolio:
Shows, not tells, what one can do.
Scrapbook:
Life’s trailers.
Trash Bag
As I stuff all I can in one black trash bag
For it all to be tossed at the dump,
I remember the times
I moved countless kids
With their clothes and their things
Sometimes furiously tossed
Into a black trash bag.
I often had no time to plan better;
A call had been called
Saying come get the child
You have here. Sometimes
I went there with no place to go
For the child and their belongings.
Sometimes they would cry;
Sometimes turn on the music, but
Always they would be angry.
I would arrive at my office
And they would have to wait
The minutes ticking into hours
For a bed where they could sleep that night,
And hopefully for another.
I remember the toddlers
Who would cling to me
The last link to their yesterdays.
Some children would pout, and
Their eyes all would plead
Don’t leave me.
There was nothing that I could do
But promise I would see them
As soon as I could, and
I would leave breaking.
As I tossed that black garbage bag
Into the dump where never the light
It would again see.
I thought of all the dark that we did
Caring so little for the personal things
Of kids hurt before we met them.
Sometimes dropped in their new room
Without ceremony.
I wondered about the things that was not thrown
Into black bags. The things that could not be moved.
The teacher they liked, or
The cat in the home they told their secrets
For no one else was listening.
The birth parents who they loved
And no longer their parents,
And
What of the foster parents they had
Who loved them also, and had
No choice but to say I won’t forget you.
Did these children all learn
That love is a term that has no meaning, and
Everyone you loved can be thrown away
In a trash bag with all the things you once treasured?
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 21, 2017
Please donate either money to be used or give a suitcase to be used by a foster child, and the suitcase would be theirs for their clothes when they have to be moved. Contact your local county agency and please do this… there is also a man who grew up in foster care who has adopted several children who also has a program…
White Rice (A Cinquain)
White rice
Easy to cook
Whether it’s stir fried or
Made into a soupy porridge
Hungry
(Yes, I’m writing this poem on an empty stomach. I am due for a grocery run.)
BOOKMARK
There is was
Lurking in the corner of the draw
Escaped there years ago
A memory lion waiting to pounce
A painted bookmark
“Elephant Under Palm Tree”
A strange combination
Like you and I.
On the back your writing:
“For my only lover
Read and think of me.”
Since that day
How many books?
How many pages?
How many years?
And yes – How many
Thoughts of you?
Now with gnarled fingers
Ancient twigs
Gently feeling the edges
The dogeared corners
The slight tear from Brighton Rock
The fold from Mrs Dalloway
The tea stain from To Kill a Mocking Bird
Finger tips traversing
The surface
Receiving memories
Like osmosis
Cropduster Plane
Old farmer bought him a plane
To poison the bugs from the air
Weeds too why not he didn’t care
Just think of the crops he could gain
He could not find someone to fly it
None listened. In vain he appealed
Would not come to soar o’er his field
Not aviator airman nor pilot
Thus farmer advancing in years
Resumed spreading toxins from tractor
With spray in his eye for a factor
Reflecting plane’s image in tears
gpr crane
Class Ring
Class ring
My name engraved
The class of ’93
10 karat gold with a ruby
Still got
CHÂTEAUNEUF DU PAPE
All that was left from the shipwreck
was a tin of caviar and the wine.
A bottle of the grape and a can of bait.
You hated the taste of the caviar,
but the fish it had lured to your
make-shift fishing pole were a treat.
All you could eat until the can was drained.
For an ungodly reason, you kept the cork
intact for a special occasion, and today
was that day. The day you lost all hope.
The bottle popped with a resonance that was
a perfect counter point to the waves lapping the shore.
A lovely bouquet. Earthy!
You take a sip.
A swig.
A guzzle.
The label read “Châteauneuf du Pape, 1951”
That’s probably French for “Water from 1,951 Sewers”.
Your inebriate binge lasted long enough
for you to scribble something on the back of a leaf.
You stuffed it into the bottle.
Your last will and testament.
All your worldly possessions.
An empty tin can and your father’s watch.
You heave the bottle into the surf and watch it bob,
praying for death to rescue you.
Your coconut just stares.
(I combined yesterday’s prompt and today’s.)
The Salt Lick
When the time comes, he will probably
sprinkle just enough pity and proverb
upon our wounds to heal the breathing
rift we choked with myth and fatal exposés.
The antidote for allegory is not truth
but more allegory.
This is what he does—with flourish.
One good deed deserves another
and so we gather around the salt
lick for another night of fable,
poetry, and ballad to heal our souls.
LAMP
Like an indoor star,
my bedside lamp turns on
to shed its kind light.
Darkness flees.
Glitters dance
through your eyes,
and a glowing softness
spells magic.
From beyond the lampshade,
through a single window
left open
to outside blackness ¬–
a night breeze drifts
into our cocoon,
and the bright side
of a half-full moon.
~ Nurit Israeli
Privacy Curtain
They call it that,
but it offers none. Worse,
an illusion that what happens
behind it, what’s said,
has no will to wander through
the gap.
Third day at the hospital, watching Dad sleep.
I make guesses about the other three patients in
this room by the sound of the people who visit them.
Learn by what’s said and what isn’t.
Overhear the doctors, who rarely lower
their volume, even for the worst news.
I can see feet under the curtains, swollen and bare
or cloaked in blue paper slippers, hospital issue.
So slippery that even a younger woman mimics the
mumble step of an old man on old legs.
How often do they wash these curtains?
When someone goes, before someone comes,
I’ve seen the efficient mop of floors, swabbed mattress,
every knob and rail on the bed wiped clean.
But the curtains left untouched. Germs lurking,
a bit like me, but more at home.
A pregnant nurse peeks through Dad’s curtain,
belly first, then smile, nodding to me as she
attends to him while he sleeps. Checks the IV line,
his catheter bag, the incision on his belly,
the one he proudly showed
me yesterday. Like he needed a witness
to his own survival.
He’s so still now, really resting. Reprieve
from the fitful tossing, twitching like
yesterday. That moment when his eyes
fluttered open, and neither of us recognized
each other. I started to sing a lullaby then,
something Mom used to sing to me.
Didn’t even care who might be on the other side
of the curtain, listening
to each exposed note.
– Kim Mannix
http://www.makesmesodigress.com
HEART SONGS
A sad lament sent forth
from deep in its bowels,
are the shrieky howls of my heart.
It started when the recently departed
moon crept between the reaching branches;
twiggy fingers pointed skyward and the melody
heard in whispers and whistles betwixt the thistles.
Love decided to hide inside the boisterous beating ballad
of that cardiac crooner and the sooner it was through
it would have had a clue; my heart can’t carry a tune.
Smoke
What I know
today
No longer mere comfort
sleepers still tucked in
under their blankets
suckling on dreams
of their mothers
Warm peat bog smells
have gone silent
the kitchen rattles
hearth and kettle fume
Gray steals the red
of the dawn
rips through blue hue
Hope charred on a stick
a tumor I can’t remove
I wrench my neck
skyward
as if I could hear
someone listening.
THE MASK WE WEAR
We think we know who we are,
molded into this “someone”
we would like others to see.
But it is we who are duped
into thinking that hiding behind
the person we aspire to be,
will keep us from becoming
this parody of who we are.
“To thine own self” falls by the wayside
and we hide the flaws and imperfections
for the protection of our egos. Feelings
will be hurt no matter, be glad in who
you are at the moment. Embrace
the face in the mirror, and hear the cries
of non-deceiving eyes. In all fairness,
keep your awareness focused,
the joke is on you.
Acceptance comes from within,
it is a sin to think otherwise.
Remove the masquerade and parade
yourself in your finery. The Emperor
may be naked, but there is no mistaking
he hides nothing from the world.
Midnight strikes and the ruse is over. Unmask!
ICE PACKS AND HEATING PADS
The yin and yang of aches and pains,
weapons in a constant war!
Where medications miss the mark
I hearken for these modalities more.
Not a finality by any stretch,
but, it’s good right now, right here.
And right here and here.
Heat it up and chill it down.
It satisfies this aging clown!
OARS
The call of ocean, the pull of shore,
and the launch of a thousand ships with your smile.
We propel our hearts with the thrust of oars,
in the call of ocean, the pull of shore.
Our journey continues – we want so much more
and we want it all in a certain style,
The call of ocean, the pull of shore,
and the launch of a thousand ships with a smile.
Shoelaces
You launch a thousand ships with a smile
but you don’t know how to tie your shoes.
I love your face, and I like your style –
you launch a thousand ships with a smile,
but you’ll never get one single mile
if you don’t learn how to lace those blues.
You launch a thousand ships with a smile
but you don’t know how to tie your shoes.
::
My Camera
My camera is an
extension of me.
It lets me share
the things I see.
The drying bloom
hugs a bud.
Two trees form a
pair of parentheses.
Reflections in the water,
shadows on the ground.
The moon when it decides
to stay out until noon.
My camera helps me
show off my nature.
By Michelle Pond
Mirror, mirror, on the wall
I look at you and loathe the sight
good lord, I say, that can’t be right
the lines look wrong, I whisper, gagging
everything’s loose, look at that sagging
Everyone knows it takes dark magic
to smite the pure and leave the tragic
to make craters out of something fresh
to take the bones and leave the flesh
I cannot bear, or bare, to glance
but I must take another chance
before I go, to seek the truth
is there spinach on my tooth?
Empty Pillow
Restless,
alone in the night,
embracing my pillow,
I still feel the thrill, oh
of lying with you.
tangled together,
wrapped ’round my pillow
a cushion for kissing, assisting
our downy drift to dreams.
My head, instead,
is buried in this pillow,
with room for two,
missing you.
The Front Door
opens
to greet family and friends
from down the street
or from afar
it stays ajar for
the gentle breeze, the sound
of bees, the morning
light slanting in
the days of summer
sidle through the screen
during hazy days and lazy ways
on the front porch
forever open to you
your smile, your heart
for me, come stay
awhile
COMPACT DISK
Once upon a time it was the rage
with glee we configured
and burned songs before live streaming
became the latest fad
We waited, watching the green bar
progress towards the end
and opened up a world greater
than that of a floppy
But like that three and a half inch
square of flexi magnetic medium
this CD will become a dodo bird
unable to fly to the cloud
– Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming
~upside~
/ this talk of home
/ bush of the hissing baby
/ snow
that can see
blood
in the dark
/ events
my body
held
/ first haircut,
broom, crucifixion
BROOM
My beloved partner
in our clean up dance
I am Cinderella
when in your arms
O my bristly prince
you sweep me off my feet
making my fantasy
for a house
clean and neat
become real
with your magic touch
I am so forever
in your clutch
And we will boogie
and we will swing
across our pinewood floor
as kiddie hands and kiddie feet
make messes galore.
Poem
This morning,
I’ll write a short poem
about peanut shells
lost in a man’s beard
or rose petals twirling
as confetti on an April wind.
But, if you prefer dinosaurs
I’ll detail blood’s various shades
and the asymmetrical growth of fangs.
I might note an ogre’s stench
or compare a gnome’s
stealthy scamper
with a chipmunk’s quick feet.
All I need is a swatch of paper
and a bit of ink as black
as a coal miner’s coffee,
as dark as a memory lost.
Now, let’s begin.
http://www.inkhammer.wordpress.com
Coffee Mug
The first thing I grab in the morning;
To fill it with that fabled black elixir
Shall aid me in finding my face again
And ensure that I stagger out the door
At the wretched appropriate time
(Or close enough to it, anyway)
And shall make the day more agreeable
Until my hand starts to twitch for a second cup.
Object
I object to too many objects
To only one Sunday a week
To why there are wars upon wars and not a war on Homelesness
I object to stupid presidents and belligerent opinions
And most of all I object to when the subject becomes an object
When love is no longer the object and God is not the Subject
So I won’t object to tears
To time even when the wrinkles come
Even when its time to go
…
Kimono
Pure white
the purity of thought
cleanliness of mind,
of body.
Grip, flow
use his momentum against him
let his strength move through you
and around you
when he is gone only you will remain.
The correct lever can move a mountain.
Be the lever.
A POEM FOR YOUR RECORD PLAYER
I liked the idea of it
Of dancing late at night to disco music
Of lying on our backs with the sounds of Tracy Chapman drifting between our ears
But you liked the idea of owning something all by yourself
And you listened to the records I gave you alone instead of while you held me
I assume you listened to them alone
Did you even listen to them?