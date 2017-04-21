2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

By: |

For today’s prompt, pick an object (any object), make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Toothbrush,” “Rake,” “Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pen,” or any number of other objective titles. Have fun with it.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Object Poem:

“Dexter Maxi Load Thoroughbred 600 Commercial Washer”

such a big silver machine
with a small astronaut window
revealing a quick spin to the left
& a tumble to the right
all my clothes so clean
so bright

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had to use the laundromat yesterday after his washing machine at home started leaking water.

8 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

  1. Sharon

    Barn

    beside dilapidated old barn
    of abandoned farm
    bluebells and wild rose bloom
    and the mouse-fat cat sleeps
    beneath the unhinged door

    by Sharon Louise Howard

  2. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Nana’s Tchotchkes

    Long before I had claimed my style,
    I would stand in front of Nana’s China cabinet.
    Glass windows curved around the items,
    like loving arms, protective and secure.
    Within lay a wealth of porcelain.
    Dresden ladies in opulent gowns,
    tree-shaped pitchers adorned with blossoms,
    crystal blown by master craftsman,
    and odd pieces of ceramic figures
    all sitting in wait for their admirers.
    Of the grandchildren, I was the number one fan,
    spending hours content to look
    from behind the glass walls,
    personifying the characters of crafted China.
    When Nana died, my aunt,
    witness to my obsession,
    brought me the tree-trunked pitchers and
    depression glass candlesticks.
    No longer held in their glass prison,
    Nana’s tchotchkes grace my mantle, elevated
    high above the common tableware,
    safe from harm, but where all can continue
    to appreciate their vintage beauty.

  3. bxpoetlover

    Alarm Clock

    I’ve had this one so long I don’t remember
    when I bought it.
    All it does is blare
    a loud repetitive beep
    that annoys me awake.
    I miss the AM/FM clock radio I had in college,
    shaped like a three dimensional diamond
    and played music when its alarm went off.
    Kept it tuned to my favorite radio station.
    Used to dawdle in bed
    flex my right foot to the beat
    of the songs that wafted from it.
    I dropped the alarm clock I have now
    multiple times, and still, it is steady,
    like a good rain, blaring me awake to
    the orange glory of the sunrise over the bay.

  4. Jezzie

    MY METAL CAT

    Bulbous staring eyes has my metal cat
    wearing a really stupid looking grin.
    It sits on my window sill looking out
    at anyone passing by looking in.

    This cat catches everyone by surprise.
    It’s face and body are really grotesque
    but distracts attention from prying eyes
    and from me sitting working at my desk.

  5. Arash

    The Wastebasket
    by Arash

    A black colored wire mesh basket—
    Inside which some words on crumpled
    pages I’d forced into arranged
    marriage of rhyme and rhythm, jump
    now for joy though it’s hard to see
    their friends crossed, some torn to pieces,
    thus they taste bittersweet freedom,
    saved from the ever scheming mind
    of I the struggling poet—sits
    in the corner next to my desk
    across from the open closet,
    where I keep stacks of lined paper
    and many dozens of black pens,
    and holds words prisoners, those words
    who refused my orders and rules,
    rejected my concepts and plans,
    endured my threats and abuses,
    were free at last to simply be.

  6. PressOn

    FERRIS WHEEL

    I turn so high and I can see
    the whole world. Waiting at the top,
    the very air seems bright and free;
    I turn so high and I can see
    cares receding away from me.
    Willing joy that will never stop,
    I turn so high. And I can see
    the whole world waiting at the top.

  7. Janet Rice Carnahan

    Robert, I just want to thank you for another opportunity to contribute to this wonderful community! I love the time you post! It’s just after tea by the fire and before some Tai Chi and meditation! The perfect time for ‘Ahhh, let’s poem’!

    IN HAND

    Perhaps its cliché
    A simple word for the day

    Use the stealthy, fluid pen
    Taking a few words for a spin

    And just to be sure
    Add shades of paper

    Grab that bird going by
    Draw it down, let it fly

    Any passing cat
    Give it name, imagine that

    A man with a cane
    Toss it out, start again

    A child with a kite
    Give it your mighty might

    Let all that ink
    Make you stop and think

    Hold it up high
    Paint a new purple sky

    Push it down low
    Let it seek spaces below

    A pen can open a new DVD
    Stir honey in your tea, you’ll see

    A pen in the hand
    You get it, you understand

    It’s an invite to each word
    A way to land what you’ve heard

    Concepts written down
    Sketches of a clown

    With his bright red nose
    Yes, I suppose

    Let it speak for itself
    Take it down from the shelf

    Just hold it and get the feel
    Something tangible and real

    Allow it an abundant, creative flow
    Let the pen run, it will you know

    Welcome its extensive expression
    Offer true kindness and affection

    Trust what it wants to say
    Just don’t allow it to object today

