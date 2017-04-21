2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, pick an object (any object), make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Toothbrush,” “Rake,” “Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pen,” or any number of other objective titles. Have fun with it.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Object Poem:
“Dexter Maxi Load Thoroughbred 600 Commercial Washer”
such a big silver machine
with a small astronaut window
revealing a quick spin to the left
& a tumble to the right
all my clothes so clean
so bright
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had to use the laundromat yesterday after his washing machine at home started leaking water.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Barn
beside dilapidated old barn
of abandoned farm
bluebells and wild rose bloom
and the mouse-fat cat sleeps
beneath the unhinged door
by Sharon Louise Howard
Nana’s Tchotchkes
Long before I had claimed my style,
I would stand in front of Nana’s China cabinet.
Glass windows curved around the items,
like loving arms, protective and secure.
Within lay a wealth of porcelain.
Dresden ladies in opulent gowns,
tree-shaped pitchers adorned with blossoms,
crystal blown by master craftsman,
and odd pieces of ceramic figures
all sitting in wait for their admirers.
Of the grandchildren, I was the number one fan,
spending hours content to look
from behind the glass walls,
personifying the characters of crafted China.
When Nana died, my aunt,
witness to my obsession,
brought me the tree-trunked pitchers and
depression glass candlesticks.
No longer held in their glass prison,
Nana’s tchotchkes grace my mantle, elevated
high above the common tableware,
safe from harm, but where all can continue
to appreciate their vintage beauty.
Alarm Clock
I’ve had this one so long I don’t remember
when I bought it.
All it does is blare
a loud repetitive beep
that annoys me awake.
I miss the AM/FM clock radio I had in college,
shaped like a three dimensional diamond
and played music when its alarm went off.
Kept it tuned to my favorite radio station.
Used to dawdle in bed
flex my right foot to the beat
of the songs that wafted from it.
I dropped the alarm clock I have now
multiple times, and still, it is steady,
like a good rain, blaring me awake to
the orange glory of the sunrise over the bay.
MY METAL CAT
Bulbous staring eyes has my metal cat
wearing a really stupid looking grin.
It sits on my window sill looking out
at anyone passing by looking in.
This cat catches everyone by surprise.
It’s face and body are really grotesque
but distracts attention from prying eyes
and from me sitting working at my desk.
The Wastebasket
by Arash
A black colored wire mesh basket—
Inside which some words on crumpled
pages I’d forced into arranged
marriage of rhyme and rhythm, jump
now for joy though it’s hard to see
their friends crossed, some torn to pieces,
thus they taste bittersweet freedom,
saved from the ever scheming mind
of I the struggling poet—sits
in the corner next to my desk
across from the open closet,
where I keep stacks of lined paper
and many dozens of black pens,
and holds words prisoners, those words
who refused my orders and rules,
rejected my concepts and plans,
endured my threats and abuses,
were free at last to simply be.
FERRIS WHEEL
I turn so high and I can see
the whole world. Waiting at the top,
the very air seems bright and free;
I turn so high and I can see
cares receding away from me.
Willing joy that will never stop,
I turn so high. And I can see
the whole world waiting at the top.
Robert, I just want to thank you for another opportunity to contribute to this wonderful community! I love the time you post! It’s just after tea by the fire and before some Tai Chi and meditation! The perfect time for ‘Ahhh, let’s poem’!
IN HAND
Perhaps its cliché
A simple word for the day
Use the stealthy, fluid pen
Taking a few words for a spin
And just to be sure
Add shades of paper
Grab that bird going by
Draw it down, let it fly
Any passing cat
Give it name, imagine that
A man with a cane
Toss it out, start again
A child with a kite
Give it your mighty might
Let all that ink
Make you stop and think
Hold it up high
Paint a new purple sky
Push it down low
Let it seek spaces below
A pen can open a new DVD
Stir honey in your tea, you’ll see
A pen in the hand
You get it, you understand
It’s an invite to each word
A way to land what you’ve heard
Concepts written down
Sketches of a clown
With his bright red nose
Yes, I suppose
Let it speak for itself
Take it down from the shelf
Just hold it and get the feel
Something tangible and real
Allow it an abundant, creative flow
Let the pen run, it will you know
Welcome its extensive expression
Offer true kindness and affection
Trust what it wants to say
Just don’t allow it to object today
Beautiful! A fun read.