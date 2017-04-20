2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

After today, we’ll be 67% of the way through this challenge. Only 10 days to go!
For today’s prompt, write a task poem. The task can be some glorious duty, or it can be a seemingly small and insignificant job. Or the poem can take someone to task. It’s your task to figure it out and write it.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Task Poem:
“poeming”
the words come easiest
when i’m working on some
thing completely different
like moving numbers in
spreadsheets or looking for
errors in an index
folding laundry & then
putting away laundry
or washing the dishes
but paying all the bills
that produces the most
poems & here we go
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He writes poems even when he’s not writing poems.
*****
TICKY-TACKY BOXES
Come on along with me
’Cause I gotta job for you.
See up there in the loft? Yep –
All them bankers boxes has gotta
Come down. And then you make sure –
An I mean REAL sure –
That ever’ piece of paper in ever’
File is from the same year as
Is writ on the front of the box.
Got that? Sure, Ted can help you
Drag ’em down, bein’ real careful.
Put ’em on the big oak table and have at it.
Nope – just you.
You gotta question? Put the files in
Order by date? What fer, girl? Ain’t
Nobody ever gonna look at them once
You done the job. Besides which, you
Ain’t being paid to think. Just to check
Dates. Got it?
How to Do Laundry at Your New Apartment
Go downstairs
Read the sign above the washer–$3.50 per load
Walk back upstairs
Bemoan the number of quarters added to your life
Find a laundromat with five stars and a money card
Drag your bags there
Watch the staff wash and fold other people’s clothes
Calculate the cost to drop yours off
Calculate what you spent versus the energy saved staying home
Wait a few weeks until you run out of clean underwear
Find the tin filled with change from the last unpacked box
Do a happy dance
Go downstairs again
Discover the dryer takes six coins for 72 minutes–enough time for two loads
Set your stopwatch and get started
The Salt Lick
When the time comes, he will probably
sprinkle just enough pity and proverb
upon our wounds to heal the breathing
rift we choked with myth and fatal exposés.
The antidote for allegory is not truth
but more allegory.
This is what he does—with flourish.
One good deed deserves another
and so we gather around the salt
lick for another night of fable,
poetry, and ballad to heal our souls.
Twilight
My mind comes alive
when twilight draws a stealthy
shroud over reason.
(Because I always feel most able to complete tasks just as I shouldn’t be)
(c) April 2017 by Caroline Hutchinson
carving grapefruit
in morning twilight
is a task I can do
with eyes closed
when it is the only
food you consume
it feels a gift to
slice the orb in half
part the sections
with the knife
remove the seeds
that erupt like stones
after winter’s frost
present your meal
in a shallow bowl
a sacrament.
“My running punchlist”
String bone beads together.
Examine every choice again.
Re-choose ones that need more marrow (or less).
Iterate.
Frame photograph of footprint in sand in a shadow box.
Tape securely and ship to Poughkeepsie.
Send packages to Ubud, New York City, Tustin.
Log progress.
Wait.
Call up cartoon snow leopard to arrange feedings.
Reschedule animated polar bear.
Advertise Tilt-O-Whirl.
Pack extra clay in saddlebags for tomorrow’s journey.
Gussy up.
Debrief on first impression you think you made.
Put away dishes.
Take out accordion and practice the old songs.
Get it in, even if just under the wire.
Tasks
Today’s to-dos
And tomorrow’s too
Simply
Keep piling up
So on and on it goes