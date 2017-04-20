2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

By: |

After today, we’ll be 67% of the way through this challenge. Only 10 days to go!

For today’s prompt, write a task poem. The task can be some glorious duty, or it can be a seemingly small and insignificant job. Or the poem can take someone to task. It’s your task to figure it out and write it.

*****

Recreating_Poetry_Revise_PoemsRe-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Task Poem:

“poeming”

the words come easiest
when i’m working on some
thing completely different

like moving numbers in
spreadsheets or looking for
errors in an index

folding laundry & then
putting away laundry
or washing the dishes

but paying all the bills
that produces the most
poems & here we go

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He writes poems even when he’s not writing poems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

348 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

  1. Anvanya

    TICKY-TACKY BOXES

    Come on along with me
    ’Cause I gotta job for you.
    See up there in the loft? Yep –
    All them bankers boxes has gotta
    Come down. And then you make sure –
    An I mean REAL sure –
    That ever’ piece of paper in ever’
    File is from the same year as
    Is writ on the front of the box.

    Got that? Sure, Ted can help you
    Drag ’em down, bein’ real careful.
    Put ’em on the big oak table and have at it.
    Nope – just you.

    You gotta question? Put the files in
    Order by date? What fer, girl? Ain’t
    Nobody ever gonna look at them once
    You done the job. Besides which, you
    Ain’t being paid to think. Just to check
    Dates. Got it?

  2. pamelaraw

    How to Do Laundry at Your New Apartment

    Go downstairs
    Read the sign above the washer–$3.50 per load
    Walk back upstairs
    Bemoan the number of quarters added to your life
    Find a laundromat with five stars and a money card
    Drag your bags there
    Watch the staff wash and fold other people’s clothes
    Calculate the cost to drop yours off
    Calculate what you spent versus the energy saved staying home
    Wait a few weeks until you run out of clean underwear
    Find the tin filled with change from the last unpacked box
    Do a happy dance
    Go downstairs again
    Discover the dryer takes six coins for 72 minutes–enough time for two loads
    Set your stopwatch and get started

  3. J.lynn Sheridan

    The Salt Lick

    When the time comes, he will probably
    sprinkle just enough pity and proverb
    upon our wounds to heal the breathing
    rift we choked with myth and fatal exposés.

    The antidote for allegory is not truth
    but more allegory.

    This is what he does—with flourish.

    One good deed deserves another
    and so we gather around the salt
    lick for another night of fable,
    poetry, and ballad to heal our souls.

  5. drwasy

    carving grapefruit

    in morning twilight
    is a task I can do
    with eyes closed

    when it is the only
    food you consume

    it feels a gift to
    slice the orb in half
    part the sections
    with the knife
    remove the seeds
    that erupt like stones
    after winter’s frost

    present your meal
    in a shallow bowl

    a sacrament.

  6. DanielAri

    “My running punchlist”

    String bone beads together.
    Examine every choice again.
    Re-choose ones that need more marrow (or less).
    Iterate.

    Frame photograph of footprint in sand in a shadow box.
    Tape securely and ship to Poughkeepsie.
    Send packages to Ubud, New York City, Tustin.
    Log progress.
    Wait.

    Call up cartoon snow leopard to arrange feedings.
    Reschedule animated polar bear.
    Advertise Tilt-O-Whirl.
    Pack extra clay in saddlebags for tomorrow’s journey.
    Gussy up.
    Debrief on first impression you think you made.

    Put away dishes.
    Take out accordion and practice the old songs.
    Get it in, even if just under the wire.

COMMENT