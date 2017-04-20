2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

After today, we’ll be 67% of the way through this challenge. Only 10 days to go!

For today’s prompt, write a task poem. The task can be some glorious duty, or it can be a seemingly small and insignificant job. Or the poem can take someone to task. It’s your task to figure it out and write it.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Task Poem:

“poeming”

the words come easiest

when i’m working on some

thing completely different

like moving numbers in

spreadsheets or looking for

errors in an index

folding laundry & then

putting away laundry

or washing the dishes

but paying all the bills

that produces the most

poems & here we go

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He writes poems even when he’s not writing poems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

