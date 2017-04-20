2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

By: |

After today, we’ll be 67% of the way through this challenge. Only 10 days to go!

For today’s prompt, write a task poem. The task can be some glorious duty, or it can be a seemingly small and insignificant job. Or the poem can take someone to task. It’s your task to figure it out and write it.

*****

Recreating_Poetry_Revise_PoemsRe-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Task Poem:

“poeming”

the words come easiest
when i’m working on some
thing completely different

like moving numbers in
spreadsheets or looking for
errors in an index

folding laundry & then
putting away laundry
or washing the dishes

but paying all the bills
that produces the most
poems & here we go

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He writes poems even when he’s not writing poems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

188 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

  1. deringer1

    THE TASK (a cinquain)

    head bent
    concentrating,
    a complicated task
    before her. “I will conquer this,”
    she said.

    And yes,
    she conquered it!
    It will never happen
    they scoffed, for she was a woman.
    Showed them!

  2. Maria Grace

    Starting Over

    A task I took unto myself,
    At ending of an angry year
    To turn from mere monotony,
    And Godward set my steps, instead.
    To walk the way of wondering,
    To bide with Beauty, and to be glad
    Of little things, alight with grace.
    To hold my heart in happiness.
    The moments marking mindfully,
    Attending to the need of Now.
    Do the good each day demands
    With no thought of cost nor thole,
    But hunting for Hope, to hold it fast,
    While waiting on the Will of God.

  3. Sharon

    Planting

    the fragrance released at the turn
    of the trowel in the spring soil
    after the thaw filled with the promise
    of new beginnings and hope
    within the seeds planted

    dig down get your hands dirty
    with new notions new images
    new imaginings and visions
    when all things are possible
    dig deep and deeper dig to find
    truth while you warm back
    toward the spark of innovation
    energized after the deep
    freeze of creativity

    plant fresh seeds into fertile soil
    discover what grows
    a weed or a rose or even
    the very tree of life revitalized

    by Sharon Louise Howard

  4. Joy Stock

    Everyday

    In boring tasks
    Monotony
    Is never bad
    Repetition
    Is comforting
    The surety
    Of what is next
    Feels peaceful
    Like the tocking
    Tick of a clock

  5. MET

    The mountain of slides

    There is under my bed a wooden box,
    That has traveled through living in five houses,
    Of pictures of family and friends.
    Most made by Da and all are _____slides.
    There must be a hundred, and
    If that was not enough
    In my office that used to be his
    Is eleven boxes, mostly shoe boxes
    Of shoes long ago gone, and also in there
    Is three notebooks of more than enough to kill me, then there
    Are those he neatly prepared trays
    To show to garden clubs and
    Occasional colleges on what
    Wildflowers grow in this region.
    Besides wildflowers he loved,
    There is construction of parkways
    And scenic pictures of places
    He planned for the visitors enjoyment.
    There are pictures of the house being built;
    Amy the first to drink from the well.
    Somewhere there is the picture of the goat he fought, and
    Other wild creatures. Among these are photos
    Of all the pets, we loved and along with him
    I miss them.

    An impossible task of monumental size,
    Once when I was small I asked him
    “How do you build a road across a mountain?”
    He said, “Sis, you do it like every other thing
    One step at a time.”
    So today, I began thanks to a niece named Jenn,
    I now have a device to take that first step,
    And today I sat down to begin that big task,
    I think I will be climbing a mountain.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 20, 2017

  6. seamuscorleone

    Taking to Task

    One of my least favorite tasks is
    Taking a student to task. Why
    Did you not do your
    Homework? Why did you
    Miss class? What else could
    Be going on that you did
    Not meet my
    Expectation?

    The answers are long
    And short and rarely
    Touch on the real
    Reason:
    Life.

    If our lives are a
    Puzzle that we have to
    Put together from
    The pieces we are born
    With and that are given to us
    When we are young, then
    The last thing we need is
    Some jerk that does
    Not understand us to
    Come over and knock
    Our fragile puzzle to
    The floor when we
    Are all out of
    Glue.

  7. Arash

    My Task

    by Arash

    She quoted someone whose name I forget,
    something about her tasks being akin
    to the torture of…someone…Sisyphus!
    Speaking of endless repetitions, clean
    becoming soiled and then the soiled made clean
    over and over and over again….
    Staying in Germany then with kids,
    still in my 40s, she in her 30s,
    one of us had some growing up
    to do and now I know it wasn’t she.

    1. Arash

      Sorry, posted the draft, here’s the final:
      My Task

      by Arash

      She quoted someone whose name I forget,
      something about her tasks being akin
      to the torture of…someone…Sisyphus!
      Speaking of endless repetitions, clean
      becoming soiled and then the soiled made clean
      over and over and over again….
      Staying in Germany then with the kids,
      still in my 40s, she in her 30s,
      one of us had a lot of growing up
      to do and now I know it wasn’t she.

  8. MaggieIrene

    To The Little Red-Coated Hen And Your Drake Beau

    Each morning your smallish comma body,
    trench-coated in bright red, trails your trusty
    wheeled walker, as you move with purpose
    across the floor of the exercise lab, thin white
    fluff atop your charming crinkled face,
    ocean blues sparkling, as you come my way:
    Good morning, how are you? I say.
    Waddling! (You give me a wily smile.)
    You’re one of my heros; I like your grit.
    She smiles, slowly shakes her pretty head
    and turns toward her husband, always
    at her side. Got HER fooled!
    His soft eyes say to her: I love you
    and your lovely waddle!

    Maggie Westvold

  9. Tom Hayes

    Let it Go

    Letting go
    of buried anger and feelings
    is a tedious task.
    The one causing pain
    may have nothing to gain,
    and they may never ask
    for forgiveness and healing.
    Even so,
    Let go.

  11. Janutty1111

    TASK

    Things seem limitless,
    the surface of them,
    but I swing open the storage room
    (having paid a sturdy man
    to blow the lock to Kingdom Come)

    and there are just a few boxes of broken toys,
    a chess set, a chair with frayed cane
    and flaking paint (but I remember
    Grandfather sitting on it with his pipe,)
    boxes of LP’s (Goodwill? Ebay?)

    And I wonder: is it like that too
    in my heart?
    When they blast the lock,
    what will they find?

  12. Asha1000

    THE MISSION

    For buildings
    is to save
    energy

    automate
    turn off lights
    power down

    My mission
    power up
    work heart pump

    – Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming

  13. Angie5804

    The to do list
    A blessing and a curse
    Sometimes keeps me on track
    Sometimes shows my lack
    It never ends
    For just around the bend
    Something needs doing
    When there’s no more room
    On the paper
    The contents are rewritten
    More tasks fit in
    Now that some are done
    And it’s one by one
    Blessings to do
    Curses to change
    To blessings

  14. barton smock

    ~infancy~

    who is my brother?

    a boy
    fishing
    from a ruined
    helicopter

    where is my sister?

    being seen
    by a ghost

    am I alone?

    dumbfounded
    by rest

    has anyone called my mother?

    these tracks belong to the animal

    drinks
    from your father’s

    bowl

    is there a name?

    for some
    words

    tell me there’s a church.

    small to a turtle

  15. PowerUnit

    Forced Rhyming

    Nobody wears masks
    in Saskatchewan, everybody
    knows their neighbour
    a vast land
    where flasks tip back
    and casks never last
    with churchgoers on task
    to quell unrest
    aghast, nobody rests on their past
    or casts wax on historical plaques

  16. PSC in CT

    Housekeeping

    Tasked with this poetic endeavor,
    she strews her thoughts into the wind;
    watches them flutter, spatter,
    splatter to the floor,
    lets them curdle, congeal.

    She blots up the watery,
    sappy streaks,
    vacuums up broken motes,
    dusts betwixt the debris,
    sifting carefully
    through the remaining spilth
    for succulent tidbits –
    any fragment, flyspeck, scintilla
    that might be scrubbed and
    scoured free of stains,
    buffed and polished into a poem.

    Dissatisfied with the salvage,
    she sweeps the whole
    of the remains
    into a dustpan and dumps it
    into the rubbish.

  18. mapoet

    Preventative Maintenance

    I fixed the weed trimmer.
    I happened upon a Q&A
    on the manufacturer’s
    website that told me
    what to do.

    The solution was simple-
    clean it, which is
    another way of saying
    take better care of it.

    By Michelle Pond

  19. trishwrites

    There is a mountain
    If I stop long enough to
    think of what must be done
    this continuum
    windmill of waiting
    breath
    of hands
    of lists
    Time forever slips
    From my grasp

    But this
    This penning words to page
    Is pure escape from all that waits

  20. Nancy Posey

    Tasks

    I dream of nails between my lips
    the hammer in my right hand,
    chair after chair in my left, one
    no different from another to me.
    I smell the sawdust, the wax
    on the wood floors for sliding
    each chair and sofa down the line.
    Someone’s transistor radio plays,
    loud enough to hear, to soft to tell
    one song from another. I’d sing
    along but for this mouth of nails.

    I wake unsettled, remembering
    the way my days have changed—
    pencils, paperclips, notebooks,
    me and other old dogs learning
    new tricks at Caldwell Tech.
    Sooner or later, I’ll trade days
    on the line for days at a desk,
    just as mundane, just as routine.

    In the evenings, though, we play
    out on the porch, even before
    my lessons are done. I savor
    the feel of the pick I hold lightly
    between my teeth. Calluses
    on the fingers of my left hand
    feel like hope, like home to me.

  22. DaveIst

    BATTLE AT THE RANCH

    Marked with the stains of encounters of old
    From previous skirmishes torn and holed
    Our armour is ready to face the foe
    You and I off into battle we go.

    Taking up weapons, the tools for the fight
    Freshly honed blades we are holding them tight
    Implements of warfare lined up prepared
    There before us the battle sheet arrayed.

    The stage is set, it’s time for our onslaught
    We venture out, against the foe, distraught
    It’s time to be conquered or to conquer
    The legendary DIY monster.

  23. Kjean

    When I consider all
    the works [my] hands
    have made,
    I’m stunned to discover
    the truth
    that all the tasks
    I have ever
    labored over
    are nothing
    compared to
    You
    turning Your life
    giving Your life
    to those who
    split your heart
    with one swift
    slice of a jagged
    sword
    so that both
    water and blood
    would shed,
    raining over
    and cleansing me
    of my sins.

  24. michaelharty

    A Penny a Weed

    I remember how my mother turned evil
    when the garden needed weeding.
    There would be no ballgames
    in the yard, no library books, no expeditions
    to collect lizards or bird nests
    until the job was done. I would sweat
    among the cantaloupes, suffer the prickles
    of furry bean leaves, choke on the green
    swampy smell of tomato vines. I knew
    hiding places, could stretch a half-hour
    of work over a whole afternoon, but still
    she watched, she expected. Enough stalling
    and she might resort to bribery,
    a penny a weed; but even then
    I could barely wait to reclaim
    my freedom, be a kid again.

    I’ll think of her this afternoon
    as I write my yearly rental check
    for a garden plot where I can get away –
    spend spring and summer rummaging
    in the dirt, planting and thinning, pulling weeds.

  25. leatherdykeuk

    Osteospermum

    Bright flowers
    almost artificial in the trolley
    outside the supermarket.
    I buy two, take them home
    a delicate operation to dig
    two holes with a trowel,
    add compost, bonemeal
    puddle them in.
    Bright spots of colour
    counterbalancing black tulips.

  29. Imelda

    A MOTHER’S TASK

    Our dirty dishes sit in the sink
    The older boys’ lessons will have to wait
    my time goes to the baby who is sick

    My shoulders are sagging under his weight
    Crying, he refuses to go to sleep
    Alas! Lunch will be served a little late

    In the garden, the first lilac buds peep
    at last, the first blooms after years of work
    by the window, we watch the hours creep.

    I will hold my son until the day is dark
    and watch over him through a sleepless night
    To love is a mother’s unending task.

  30. Tom Hayes

    Tough Task

    These are tough days
    for task masters.
    No room for making mistakes
    to avoid disaster.
    Positioning pieces on the board,
    drawing a sword,
    and rattling sabers.
    When we could be
    tackling the toughest task
    to ask
    for peace.

  31. qbit

    I am tired,
    If I may.

    I keep swimming
    Backward in time
    To try and plant the seeds
    Of a different future.
    If I can just fight the current
    Hard enough,
    Dive and hold my breath
    Long enough.

    Sometimes I have the bends
    From regret.

COMMENT