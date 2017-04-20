2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

After today, we’ll be 67% of the way through this challenge. Only 10 days to go!
For today’s prompt, write a task poem. The task can be some glorious duty, or it can be a seemingly small and insignificant job. Or the poem can take someone to task. It’s your task to figure it out and write it.
Here’s my attempt at a Task Poem:
“poeming”
the words come easiest
when i’m working on some
thing completely different
like moving numbers in
spreadsheets or looking for
errors in an index
folding laundry & then
putting away laundry
or washing the dishes
but paying all the bills
that produces the most
poems & here we go
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He writes poems even when he’s not writing poems.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
THE TASK (a cinquain)
head bent
concentrating,
a complicated task
before her. “I will conquer this,”
she said.
And yes,
she conquered it!
It will never happen
they scoffed, for she was a woman.
Showed them!
Starting Over
A task I took unto myself,
At ending of an angry year
To turn from mere monotony,
And Godward set my steps, instead.
To walk the way of wondering,
To bide with Beauty, and to be glad
Of little things, alight with grace.
To hold my heart in happiness.
The moments marking mindfully,
Attending to the need of Now.
Do the good each day demands
With no thought of cost nor thole,
But hunting for Hope, to hold it fast,
While waiting on the Will of God.
Planting
the fragrance released at the turn
of the trowel in the spring soil
after the thaw filled with the promise
of new beginnings and hope
within the seeds planted
dig down get your hands dirty
with new notions new images
new imaginings and visions
when all things are possible
dig deep and deeper dig to find
truth while you warm back
toward the spark of innovation
energized after the deep
freeze of creativity
plant fresh seeds into fertile soil
discover what grows
a weed or a rose or even
the very tree of life revitalized
by Sharon Louise Howard
Everyday
In boring tasks
Monotony
Is never bad
Repetition
Is comforting
The surety
Of what is next
Feels peaceful
Like the tocking
Tick of a clock
The mountain of slides
There is under my bed a wooden box,
That has traveled through living in five houses,
Of pictures of family and friends.
Most made by Da and all are _____slides.
There must be a hundred, and
If that was not enough
In my office that used to be his
Is eleven boxes, mostly shoe boxes
Of shoes long ago gone, and also in there
Is three notebooks of more than enough to kill me, then there
Are those he neatly prepared trays
To show to garden clubs and
Occasional colleges on what
Wildflowers grow in this region.
Besides wildflowers he loved,
There is construction of parkways
And scenic pictures of places
He planned for the visitors enjoyment.
There are pictures of the house being built;
Amy the first to drink from the well.
Somewhere there is the picture of the goat he fought, and
Other wild creatures. Among these are photos
Of all the pets, we loved and along with him
I miss them.
An impossible task of monumental size,
Once when I was small I asked him
“How do you build a road across a mountain?”
He said, “Sis, you do it like every other thing
One step at a time.”
So today, I began thanks to a niece named Jenn,
I now have a device to take that first step,
And today I sat down to begin that big task,
I think I will be climbing a mountain.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 20, 2017
Taking to Task
One of my least favorite tasks is
Taking a student to task. Why
Did you not do your
Homework? Why did you
Miss class? What else could
Be going on that you did
Not meet my
Expectation?
The answers are long
And short and rarely
Touch on the real
Reason:
Life.
If our lives are a
Puzzle that we have to
Put together from
The pieces we are born
With and that are given to us
When we are young, then
The last thing we need is
Some jerk that does
Not understand us to
Come over and knock
Our fragile puzzle to
The floor when we
Are all out of
Glue.
My Task
by Arash
Sorry, posted the draft, here’s the final:
My Task
by Arash
She quoted someone whose name I forget,
something about her tasks being akin
to the torture of…someone…Sisyphus!
Speaking of endless repetitions, clean
becoming soiled and then the soiled made clean
over and over and over again….
Staying in Germany then with the kids,
still in my 40s, she in her 30s,
one of us had a lot of growing up
to do and now I know it wasn’t she.
To The Little Red-Coated Hen And Your Drake Beau
Each morning your smallish comma body,
trench-coated in bright red, trails your trusty
wheeled walker, as you move with purpose
across the floor of the exercise lab, thin white
fluff atop your charming crinkled face,
ocean blues sparkling, as you come my way:
Good morning, how are you? I say.
Waddling! (You give me a wily smile.)
You’re one of my heros; I like your grit.
She smiles, slowly shakes her pretty head
and turns toward her husband, always
at her side. Got HER fooled!
His soft eyes say to her: I love you
and your lovely waddle!
Maggie Westvold
Let it Go
Letting go
of buried anger and feelings
is a tedious task.
The one causing pain
may have nothing to gain,
and they may never ask
for forgiveness and healing.
Even so,
Let go.
Atomic Minds
They were each a cog in an assembly line,
making parts for a whole,
so that they only knew the details,
not the big picture—
which, when put together, was a bomb.
TASK
Things seem limitless,
the surface of them,
but I swing open the storage room
(having paid a sturdy man
to blow the lock to Kingdom Come)
and there are just a few boxes of broken toys,
a chess set, a chair with frayed cane
and flaking paint (but I remember
Grandfather sitting on it with his pipe,)
boxes of LP’s (Goodwill? Ebay?)
And I wonder: is it like that too
in my heart?
When they blast the lock,
what will they find?
Wow. Great.
THE MISSION
For buildings
is to save
energy
automate
turn off lights
power down
My mission
power up
work heart pump
– Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming
Yes!
The to do list
A blessing and a curse
Sometimes keeps me on track
Sometimes shows my lack
It never ends
For just around the bend
Something needs doing
When there’s no more room
On the paper
The contents are rewritten
More tasks fit in
Now that some are done
And it’s one by one
Blessings to do
Curses to change
To blessings
~infancy~
who is my brother?
a boy
fishing
from a ruined
helicopter
–
where is my sister?
being seen
by a ghost
–
am I alone?
dumbfounded
by rest
–
has anyone called my mother?
these tracks belong to the animal
drinks
from your father’s
bowl
–
is there a name?
for some
words
–
tell me there’s a church.
small to a turtle
Forced Rhyming
Nobody wears masks
in Saskatchewan, everybody
knows their neighbour
a vast land
where flasks tip back
and casks never last
with churchgoers on task
to quell unrest
aghast, nobody rests on their past
or casts wax on historical plaques
Housekeeping
Tasked with this poetic endeavor,
she strews her thoughts into the wind;
watches them flutter, spatter,
splatter to the floor,
lets them curdle, congeal.
She blots up the watery,
sappy streaks,
vacuums up broken motes,
dusts betwixt the debris,
sifting carefully
through the remaining spilth
for succulent tidbits –
any fragment, flyspeck, scintilla
that might be scrubbed and
scoured free of stains,
buffed and polished into a poem.
Dissatisfied with the salvage,
she sweeps the whole
of the remains
into a dustpan and dumps it
into the rubbish.
I feel it!!!
WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO DO?
We spend time
crafting clocks from left-
over sawdust,
while sand piles
in glass houses. Time, however,
has no agenda.
-JR Simmang
That’s really interesting. I really like “crafting clocks from left-/over sawdust.”
Preventative Maintenance
I fixed the weed trimmer.
I happened upon a Q&A
on the manufacturer’s
website that told me
what to do.
The solution was simple-
clean it, which is
another way of saying
take better care of it.
By Michelle Pond
There is a mountain
If I stop long enough to
think of what must be done
this continuum
windmill of waiting
breath
of hands
of lists
Time forever slips
From my grasp
But this
This penning words to page
Is pure escape from all that waits
I love this, I totally understand that feeling and the escape writing can provide.
“But this
This penning words to page
Is pure escape from all that waits” – YES!
Tasks
I dream of nails between my lips
the hammer in my right hand,
chair after chair in my left, one
no different from another to me.
I smell the sawdust, the wax
on the wood floors for sliding
each chair and sofa down the line.
Someone’s transistor radio plays,
loud enough to hear, to soft to tell
one song from another. I’d sing
along but for this mouth of nails.
I wake unsettled, remembering
the way my days have changed—
pencils, paperclips, notebooks,
me and other old dogs learning
new tricks at Caldwell Tech.
Sooner or later, I’ll trade days
on the line for days at a desk,
just as mundane, just as routine.
In the evenings, though, we play
out on the porch, even before
my lessons are done. I savor
the feel of the pick I hold lightly
between my teeth. Calluses
on the fingers of my left hand
feel like hope, like home to me.
A short life, slow death
A given task to complete
It’s finished he cried
BATTLE AT THE RANCH
Marked with the stains of encounters of old
From previous skirmishes torn and holed
Our armour is ready to face the foe
You and I off into battle we go.
Taking up weapons, the tools for the fight
Freshly honed blades we are holding them tight
Implements of warfare lined up prepared
There before us the battle sheet arrayed.
The stage is set, it’s time for our onslaught
We venture out, against the foe, distraught
It’s time to be conquered or to conquer
The legendary DIY monster.
When I consider all
the works [my] hands
have made,
I’m stunned to discover
the truth
that all the tasks
I have ever
labored over
are nothing
compared to
You
turning Your life
giving Your life
to those who
split your heart
with one swift
slice of a jagged
sword
so that both
water and blood
would shed,
raining over
and cleansing me
of my sins.
A Penny a Weed
I remember how my mother turned evil
when the garden needed weeding.
There would be no ballgames
in the yard, no library books, no expeditions
to collect lizards or bird nests
until the job was done. I would sweat
among the cantaloupes, suffer the prickles
of furry bean leaves, choke on the green
swampy smell of tomato vines. I knew
hiding places, could stretch a half-hour
of work over a whole afternoon, but still
she watched, she expected. Enough stalling
and she might resort to bribery,
a penny a weed; but even then
I could barely wait to reclaim
my freedom, be a kid again.
I’ll think of her this afternoon
as I write my yearly rental check
for a garden plot where I can get away –
spend spring and summer rummaging
in the dirt, planting and thinning, pulling weeds.
One of my favorite poems this month. I felt like I was there experiencing your words.
Osteospermum
Bright flowers
almost artificial in the trolley
outside the supermarket.
I buy two, take them home
a delicate operation to dig
two holes with a trowel,
add compost, bonemeal
puddle them in.
Bright spots of colour
counterbalancing black tulips.
God’s assignment
May never be complete
Until long after I’m dead
Nevertheless
I will carry on
My quest is
His satisfaction
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
“What do you want for your birthday?”
“Nothing”, she replies
My task begins.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
lol
Jack’s Task
If not for the task
Jack’s crown remains unbroken
Go fetch it yourself.
A MOTHER’S TASK
Our dirty dishes sit in the sink
The older boys’ lessons will have to wait
my time goes to the baby who is sick
My shoulders are sagging under his weight
Crying, he refuses to go to sleep
Alas! Lunch will be served a little late
In the garden, the first lilac buds peep
at last, the first blooms after years of work
by the window, we watch the hours creep.
I will hold my son until the day is dark
and watch over him through a sleepless night
To love is a mother’s unending task.
Tough Task
These are tough days
for task masters.
No room for making mistakes
to avoid disaster.
Positioning pieces on the board,
drawing a sword,
and rattling sabers.
When we could be
tackling the toughest task
to ask
for peace.
I am tired,
If I may.
I keep swimming
Backward in time
To try and plant the seeds
Of a different future.
If I can just fight the current
Hard enough,
Dive and hold my breath
Long enough.
Sometimes I have the bends
From regret.