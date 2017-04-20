2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

After today, we’ll be 67% of the way through this challenge. Only 10 days to go!

For today’s prompt, write a task poem. The task can be some glorious duty, or it can be a seemingly small and insignificant job. Or the poem can take someone to task. It’s your task to figure it out and write it.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Task Poem:

“poeming”

the words come easiest
when i’m working on some
thing completely different

like moving numbers in
spreadsheets or looking for
errors in an index

folding laundry & then
putting away laundry
or washing the dishes

but paying all the bills
that produces the most
poems & here we go

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He writes poems even when he’s not writing poems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

61 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

  1. lsteadly

    Outside

    the robins
    search for worms
    in grass greening beneath
    their orange breasts,
    while inside,
    you place each capsule
    carefully
    into the correct slot
    of the pillbox
    so that he may see summer

  3. Kay Butzin

    MONDAY WAS WASHDAY
    Before bed on Sunday night, Mom sorted the laundry. “If you have anything that needs to be washed, get it out here!” she would yell from the utility room. Then before breakfast on Monday, she filled the washer with pots of scalding water she heated on the kitchen stove and pieces of soap shaved from a Fels-Naptha soap bar. The white load would be followed by light-coloreds and, finally, darks. After they agitated to her satisfaction, she would lift the steaming garments into the rinse tubs with a sawed-off broom handle and run each through the wringer two times to squeeze out as much water as possible. She clothes-pinned them to lines she strung between poles and cottonwood tree trunks to dry. And when they were, she would sprinkle water on them again and roll them up in the laundry basket for ironing day on Tuesday.

  4. serenevannoy

    It’s a chore, this loving,
    sometimes, it is,
    with doctor visits and late-night
    anxiety,
    phone calls that go too long
    as you perseverate,
    dream up catastrophe,
    real
    unreal.
    It’s an admixture
    of onerous tasks,
    of work,
    of things I’d rather not have to do,
    and yet

    when your voice sounds on the line,
    or that ping on my cellphone
    or I see your face, lined with years
    of laughing with me as we laugh at ourselves,
    my heart thinks I’m young again
    and the tasks
    are nothing,
    and I
    want
    the
    work

  5. taylor graham

    TASK

    How to put yesterday in a book – soggy walk across meadow after so much rain, peculiar turquoise tint of runoff into ponds; the search among last year’s brittle gray to find a trail I’ve never hiked, down-canyon – green along the creek that winks and glints its living eye when I surprise it at a trail-bend. Detour on paths cut through berry bramble away and back to that secretive creek, to find the abandoned mine behind its veils of rock-rooted fern. I won’t go in. Did I wish to feel what draws men underground? One iPad photo as proof, and I resumed my trail, hugging hillside keeping compass of the creek, water that gives this place life.

    sunlight damped through pines –
    sky filtered green enchanted
    as forest in dream

  6. jennfel

    ‘Water Blessing’

    At dawn’s first crack
    Step into kitchen
    Spy near empty
    Filtered water pitcher
    Berate husband
    Under my breath
    For ignoring it again
    Remember images
    Of women in Africa
    Carrying heavy water jugs
    Upon their heads for miles
    Under the intense sun
    Smile at my good fortune
    Reach to turn on the tap

  7. Daniel Paicopulos

    Cooking Bliss

    I love to cook
    especially for friends.
    There’s the food, of course,
    the stories we tell,
    and before an evening ends,
    I simply feel satisfied,
    where in the past,
    I’d feel stress.
    There’s a simple reason
    for this emotion,
    my gustatory happiness.
    I’ve learned to take my time,
    the secrets of mis en place,
    a sip of the cooking wine,
    well, maybe an entire glass.
    But mostly what it is,
    the core of my cooking bliss:
    when I peel the potatoes,
    I peel the potatoes.
    When I cut the tomatoes,
    I cut the tomatoes.
    When I stir the soup,
    I stir the soup.
    When I chop the greens,
    I chop the greens.
    That’s all it takes,
    so it seems.

  8. thunk2much

    Day’s work

    Sometimes

    the hardest thing,

    the only thing,

    I can accomplish

    in a day

    is breathing

    in and out

    in spite of

    the crushing

    lack of will,

    in spite of

    the voices

    (no, not real voices)

    telling me

    in whispers

    that everyone

    really will be

    better off

    when I’m

    gone.

  9. Margot Suydam

    Past Time

    Far-a-way smack of ball on bat
    the crackling voice on the radio
    no cow bells nor bleacher yells

    just the lull of a Sunday game
    spread wide through the dark
    driving us home to Hoboken

    I dream up those first leg-striped
    boys, who once divided the park
    into diamonds, playing for fathers

    mothers setting early dinner tables
    in one packed row house or another
    their ears always keen to the street.

  10. MET

    Soapy Water

    Two years ago
    My dishwasher broke, and
    Could not afford a new one.
    But I have two hands
    That work just fine
    My day often begins
    Or ends in soapy sinks
    Of hot water.
    I probably could splurge
    On one of those fancy
    Contraptions
    That I used to think
    Was a necessary
    Invention.
    I have found in these
    Two years a moment
    Of quiet washing each dish
    Helps me clear
    The thoughts for the day.
    I now understood
    Why my mother
    Did not mind
    Washing her dishes by hand.
    Sometimes I think
    As look out at the
    Same trees growing
    How much I wished
    That I would have asked
    What thoughts she
    Had as she handled each dish
    In the sink of soapy water.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 20, 2017

  12. Daniel Paicopulos

    Just Beneath Our Busy Lives

    wondrous things await,
    lesser ones as well,
    visible to the open eye, the willing heart,
    not hiding at all, if we choose.
    Just beneath that stop for groceries,
    a chance to make someone’s day,
    to thank that clerk, mention their name,
    grateful for their work, letting them know.
    Just beneath that amber light,
    a chance to slow, to pause,
    making it a smile moment,
    letting go the held breath, the tension,
    every moment a choice.
    Just beneath that daily chore,
    a chance to notice large small things,
    that shining plate, sparkling floor,
    the dust-free shelf, your happy child.
    Just beneath that illness,
    a chance to heal, to rest,
    to think about what’s coming,
    in this life and the next,
    a chance to choose to be here now,
    present moment, wonderful moment.

  13. Anthony94

    Full Circle

    I learned to take myself
    to task when there was no
    one else to do it. Supposed
    it was the way to drive and
    goad the donkey and weren’t
    we all born worthless with
    those idle hands and devilish
    tendencies. And so I made
    endless lists, weeks and months
    into the future, tacked five-year
    plans to the walls and worked
    backward. Transferred tasks
    from day to day the way
    she’d planned our lives since
    birth: Monday, Tuesday, same
    day every week for laundry,
    ironing, cleaning, baking,
    groceries and impossible to
    discuss deviation. Could it be
    why now I’m easily bored with
    any repetition, even driving to
    and from town, different day,
    different road? I have to take
    myself to task more and more
    to get anything done at all.

    2. MET

      love this… and my mother had a good friend who did that for her sons and she told her friend once.. you should not do that for them because you are just making it hard on some other woman one day.

  16. bxpoetlover

    Tasks

    The best people are the ones
    who clean up, who see the aftermath
    of the careless, the selfish,
    the violent storms.
    Because they sweep, scrub, rinse, tote away
    damage, debris, sometimes the dead,
    we all may have a modicum of peace, beauty

  17. Jason L. Martin

    Liver & Onions

    boy said mom I don’t like the way it looks
    and mom said boy I don’t like your face
    when you make that expression at the mere
    suggestion of liver & onions for dinner.

    boy asked mom what’s a liver anyway
    and mom said boy don’t ask such questions
    if I put it in front of you then you eat it
    and no dessert for you unless it’s all gone.

    (Clean plate clubs notwithstanding
    liver & onions is a delicacy far from outstanding,
    As I think I have mentioned through this reflection.
    But you know, tastes meld and mold as we get old.)

    doctor said man I don’t like the way it looks
    and man said doc I don’t like your face
    are you telling me I need a new liver?
    and then the man’s eyes looked like they smelled onions.

    man asked doc what’s a liver to me anyway
    and doc said there’s no time for such questions.
    you should have eaten your liver & onions as a boy
    and man said doc, cook me up your best damn version.

  18. tripoet

    Got Mail

    It
    starts with
    two then three.
    Before you know it
    there’s four looking at you.
    It’s as though numbers grow exponentially.
    After awhile I am more concerned with how quantity
    supersedes the quality on the screen, buried personal messages.
    Another free Norwegian cruise, discounted ink cartridges- 30% off perfume,
    I don’t even use. Non-stick frying pans. Military grade flash-lights. Walk-in bath tubs,
    and so many more. I’m spending more time removing than reading . I just want them to go away.
    Select All-
    Delete

  19. Pat Walsh

    Taskmaster Ace
    By Patrick J. Walsh

    the Ace told the King
    he could do any thing
    and implied he would
    always be up to the task:

    “whenever you’re faced
    with climb hunt or chase
    just think first of me –
    you have only to ask”

    to Jack and the Queen
    the Ace quite obscene
    seemed a threat
    to monarch and heirs

    they pleaded and pled:
    “bad in black, worse in red”
    but the King felt his
    wile better than theirs

    he went to the Ace
    to broaden the space
    where the peasants came
    to worship the crown:

    “you ought not complain”
    and his smile remained
    up to the moment the
    house came tumbling down

      1. Pat Walsh

        I love this, Linda – what a wonderful task to take on, and to adapt to poetry. And for what it’s worth, I actually thought the word was “sumptuous” when I first read it, & now I’m thinking of how happy the birds would be, either way 🙂

  21. Bruce Niedt

    Today’s NaPoWriMo prompt is to write a poem using the language or jargon of a particular sport. The obvious choice for me would be my favorite sport, baseball, but I’ve written a whole book full of baseball poems. (Hits and Sacrifices, available from Finishing Line Press – how’s that for a shameless plug?) So today I’m writing about a different sport: romance.

    Tennis, Anyone?

    My task is to court you.
    I’m serving you compliments
    but you just lob them back.
    This back-and-forth doesn’t seem
    to net me anything so far.
    Maybe I need more topspin.
    We’re playing singles now,
    not mixed doubles.
    This game seems to go on
    forever. You’re set in your ways,
    and I seem no match for you.
    What’s your racket?
    I’m already past thirty, love,
    but I’ll keep smashing away.
    Maybe I’ll ace it,
    maybe I ‘ll double-fault,
    but you are worth the effort.
    It should be no surprise
    that “volley” is an anagram
    for “lovely.”

  22. Joseph Hesch

    Calling Time When You’re Down 0-365

    I remember those nights
    that edged into day where
    I’d sit, pencil in hand,
    pondering how to overcome
    that day’s opponent…
    every night, every day, too.
    Obsession and fear kept me
    drawing up new tactics that might
    steal a victory once the clock
    started running. Should we press
    from tip-off to buzzer, trying
    to impose our weak will to turn
    them aside from our goal?
    No, that’s a task too difficult
    to accomplish one-on-one. Inevitably,
    we’d opt for a passive defense,
    hoping to shield and slow them from
    getting inside. But that merely
    prolonged the inevitable, just like
    every other time. I’d crawl off
    to bed, resigned to another defeat
    in this seemingly endless season
    of losses. It’s record was 365-0 and
    I couldn’t take the losing anymore.
    It was then I admitted, pride be damned,
    I’d ask for help. Even I couldn’t beat
    Depression alone.

  23. Piddleville

    My Task

    I was given a task
    when I was born.
    I don’t know what it is.
    I didn’t bother to ask.
    It didn’t seem that important,
    not at the time,
    but the older I get
    the more that I wonder,
    what is the task,
    the one I’ve been given?
    And can I complete it?
    Will I have time?

    Someone once told me,
    “Believe in Jesus.”
    Someone else told me,
    “Do not believe
    in Jesus. Believe
    the things that he said.”
    They said that’s the way
    to complete my task.
    But they didn’t say
    what the task was,
    so how can I finish
    what I don’t know?
    And why will no one
    say what it is?

    I was given a task.
    Don’t ask me what.
    I still don’t know
    what my task is.
    Sometimes I wonder
    if figuring it out
    might be the task,
    the one I’ve been given.

    wlw

  24. MichelleMcEwen

    Writing Poetry

    Somehow
    suddenly

    writing
    poetry

    doesn’t seem
    to matter anymore

    especially

    when your heart
    broke

    and your head
    hurt

    from too much
    memories

    cryin
    and no sleep

    and all you ever
    want to write about

    anyway

    is his backseat

    and the butterfliiiieeees.

  25. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    For Love

    Where others saw only drudgery,
    she envisioned multiple ways
    to demonstrate what heart held
    like a treasure chest filled or
    a secret vault discovered –
    Daily tasks were jewels and gems
    lavished over her beloveds.
    Her coffers overflowed with riches
    more valuable than Midas’ horde,
    more priceless than Michelangelo’s art.

  26. PressOn

    RUBBISH DISPOSAL

    Take out the trash;
    day after day, her husband hears
    “take out the trash.”
    Then, one day, she does something rash:
    she hires some younger volunteers.
    Now her old spouse awaits and fears,
    “take out the trash.”

  27. Joseph Hesch

    An Afternoon in No-Man’s Land

    The wild bramble bush has defeated me for years,
    defending itself with twisted wire vines and thorns
    like wildcat claws. It’s stalks and branches
    laughed off mere garden shears and sorely tested
    the metal mettle of long-handled pruners.

    It tries disguising its natural malevolence
    with dainty pink blossoms come spring and summer,
    as well as musical accompaniment from humming
    honey bee acolytes.

    This year the gloves came off when I pulled
    my leather gloves on, fighting claws with
    the teeth of a chainsaw. With chain whining and
    motor roaring I winnowed the suburban Maginot Line
    down by its flanks, nearly to its side-hill foundation.

    I then called an immediate cease-fire.

    There, deep within the once-impregnable, are
    two entrance holes into the den of an animal
    who felt the need for the jagged protection
    of my bushy bête noire for its newborn own.

    That’s when this ruthless flora-felling homeowner
    was himself hewn down by my own nature as
    pater familias. I’ve gone soft in my old age.
    Even semi-merciless backyard generals have families.
    I can always wait to finish after Father’s Day.

    1. SharylAnn

      I know that Bush that devil clawed vine … You my friend were brave to take on that fight and compassionate in your final decision … Now to find my task for today!

  28. PowerUnit

    A Task Is

    A task is a measure
    of good and bad
    and whether
    money is to be had.

    A task is a target
    imagined for the benefit
    of bottom lines
    and leaders with no spines.

    A task connects dots,
    while the truths
    do not fit in slots,
    but defy definition.

    A task is a shackle,
    a chain on your purse;
    we can’t be doing our own thing,
    could there be anything worse?

    A task is a plan
    to remove metaphor
    from the human
    equation.

  29. Jezzie

    LAWN MOWING

    Years ago I got rid of all my grass
    because I hated doing the mowing
    but now I’ve moved to a new house
    with lawns that will not stop growing.

    To change grass for gravel and bark
    as soon as I can is my plan
    but I need to do the heavy work
    a reputable landscaping man.

    So I emailed several companies
    to find someone for the work I ask
    but I’ve yet to receive any replies
    from anyone who wants the task

    Well, it’s a fine day with no sign of rain
    so out with my mower I’ll go again.

  30. Janet Rice Carnahan

    A LIFE OF PLAY

    Growing up
    In an amusement park family
    Play came easily
    Fun, laughter,
    Joy the morning after
    Birthday parties galore
    Left them wanting more
    Leading to a career in preschool
    More light-hearted joy
    Play time every day
    A way of life
    Defined, not refined
    Until I met a man
    Who had never really laughed
    To him, play was frivolous
    Tedious and meaningless
    I put myself to the task
    To ask
    If he’d like to learn to play
    Fresh air every day
    And what did he say
    Play is not work
    Fun and games are not hard to do
    They aren’t serious enough
    My life and career takes focus
    Dedication and effort
    He put me to the task
    To grow up
    Take everything way too seriously
    Until I couldn’t breathe
    Until I couldn’t play
    Until I realized who I am
    And I remembered
    Laughter matters
    Play matters
    Joy is essential
    Then I knew
    My real task
    My life long search was to just be myself
    To play in the wind again
    Feeling grateful
    That being happily playful
    Remains forever
    My greatest task of all

COMMENT