2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

After today, we’ll be 67% of the way through this challenge. Only 10 days to go!
For today’s prompt, write a task poem. The task can be some glorious duty, or it can be a seemingly small and insignificant job. Or the poem can take someone to task. It’s your task to figure it out and write it.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Task Poem:
“poeming”
the words come easiest
when i’m working on some
thing completely different
like moving numbers in
spreadsheets or looking for
errors in an index
folding laundry & then
putting away laundry
or washing the dishes
but paying all the bills
that produces the most
poems & here we go
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He writes poems even when he’s not writing poems.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Outside
the robins
search for worms
in grass greening beneath
their orange breasts,
while inside,
you place each capsule
carefully
into the correct slot
of the pillbox
so that he may see summer
Our Task
your task
is me
my task
is you
our task
is us
make us
a two
then turn
a two
into
a one
when we
are one
we will
be done
wlw
MONDAY WAS WASHDAY
Before bed on Sunday night, Mom sorted the laundry. “If you have anything that needs to be washed, get it out here!” she would yell from the utility room. Then before breakfast on Monday, she filled the washer with pots of scalding water she heated on the kitchen stove and pieces of soap shaved from a Fels-Naptha soap bar. The white load would be followed by light-coloreds and, finally, darks. After they agitated to her satisfaction, she would lift the steaming garments into the rinse tubs with a sawed-off broom handle and run each through the wringer two times to squeeze out as much water as possible. She clothes-pinned them to lines she strung between poles and cottonwood tree trunks to dry. And when they were, she would sprinkle water on them again and roll them up in the laundry basket for ironing day on Tuesday.
It’s a chore, this loving,
sometimes, it is,
with doctor visits and late-night
anxiety,
phone calls that go too long
as you perseverate,
dream up catastrophe,
real
unreal.
It’s an admixture
of onerous tasks,
of work,
of things I’d rather not have to do,
and yet
when your voice sounds on the line,
or that ping on my cellphone
or I see your face, lined with years
of laughing with me as we laugh at ourselves,
my heart thinks I’m young again
and the tasks
are nothing,
and I
want
the
work
TASK
How to put yesterday in a book – soggy walk across meadow after so much rain, peculiar turquoise tint of runoff into ponds; the search among last year’s brittle gray to find a trail I’ve never hiked, down-canyon – green along the creek that winks and glints its living eye when I surprise it at a trail-bend. Detour on paths cut through berry bramble away and back to that secretive creek, to find the abandoned mine behind its veils of rock-rooted fern. I won’t go in. Did I wish to feel what draws men underground? One iPad photo as proof, and I resumed my trail, hugging hillside keeping compass of the creek, water that gives this place life.
sunlight damped through pines –
sky filtered green enchanted
as forest in dream
‘Water Blessing’
At dawn’s first crack
Step into kitchen
Spy near empty
Filtered water pitcher
Berate husband
Under my breath
For ignoring it again
Remember images
Of women in Africa
Carrying heavy water jugs
Upon their heads for miles
Under the intense sun
Smile at my good fortune
Reach to turn on the tap
Cooking Bliss
I love to cook
especially for friends.
There’s the food, of course,
the stories we tell,
and before an evening ends,
I simply feel satisfied,
where in the past,
I’d feel stress.
There’s a simple reason
for this emotion,
my gustatory happiness.
I’ve learned to take my time,
the secrets of mis en place,
a sip of the cooking wine,
well, maybe an entire glass.
But mostly what it is,
the core of my cooking bliss:
when I peel the potatoes,
I peel the potatoes.
When I cut the tomatoes,
I cut the tomatoes.
When I stir the soup,
I stir the soup.
When I chop the greens,
I chop the greens.
That’s all it takes,
so it seems.
Day’s work
Sometimes
the hardest thing,
the only thing,
I can accomplish
in a day
is breathing
in and out
in spite of
the crushing
lack of will,
in spite of
the voices
(no, not real voices)
telling me
in whispers
that everyone
really will be
better off
when I’m
gone.
Past Time
Far-a-way smack of ball on bat
the crackling voice on the radio
no cow bells nor bleacher yells
just the lull of a Sunday game
spread wide through the dark
driving us home to Hoboken
I dream up those first leg-striped
boys, who once divided the park
into diamonds, playing for fathers
mothers setting early dinner tables
in one packed row house or another
their ears always keen to the street.
Soapy Water
Two years ago
My dishwasher broke, and
Could not afford a new one.
But I have two hands
That work just fine
My day often begins
Or ends in soapy sinks
Of hot water.
I probably could splurge
On one of those fancy
Contraptions
That I used to think
Was a necessary
Invention.
I have found in these
Two years a moment
Of quiet washing each dish
Helps me clear
The thoughts for the day.
I now understood
Why my mother
Did not mind
Washing her dishes by hand.
Sometimes I think
As look out at the
Same trees growing
How much I wished
That I would have asked
What thoughts she
Had as she handled each dish
In the sink of soapy water.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 20, 2017
WHY WE DO IT
Set out
your tomorrow clothes
and lay yourself to sleep,
for the morning brings confessions
of dreams.
-JR Simmang
Just Beneath Our Busy Lives
wondrous things await,
lesser ones as well,
visible to the open eye, the willing heart,
not hiding at all, if we choose.
Just beneath that stop for groceries,
a chance to make someone’s day,
to thank that clerk, mention their name,
grateful for their work, letting them know.
Just beneath that amber light,
a chance to slow, to pause,
making it a smile moment,
letting go the held breath, the tension,
every moment a choice.
Just beneath that daily chore,
a chance to notice large small things,
that shining plate, sparkling floor,
the dust-free shelf, your happy child.
Just beneath that illness,
a chance to heal, to rest,
to think about what’s coming,
in this life and the next,
a chance to choose to be here now,
present moment, wonderful moment.
Full Circle
I learned to take myself
to task when there was no
one else to do it. Supposed
it was the way to drive and
goad the donkey and weren’t
we all born worthless with
those idle hands and devilish
tendencies. And so I made
endless lists, weeks and months
into the future, tacked five-year
plans to the walls and worked
backward. Transferred tasks
from day to day the way
she’d planned our lives since
birth: Monday, Tuesday, same
day every week for laundry,
ironing, cleaning, baking,
groceries and impossible to
discuss deviation. Could it be
why now I’m easily bored with
any repetition, even driving to
and from town, different day,
different road? I have to take
myself to task more and more
to get anything done at all.
Tanka
he says his mother
always ironed his y-fronts
and boxers for him…
I say I’m not his mother
and tell him where to stick them
Ha! ::)
love this… and my mother had a good friend who did that for her sons and she told her friend once.. you should not do that for them because you are just making it hard on some other woman one day.
My first mother-in-law actually seemed to find that part to be an added perk. :/
Yesss! Love this.
Multitasking
On the city bus,
sitting in the way back
i’m:
reading &
daydreaming
& breastfeeding
the baby, trying
not to fall
asleep.
Motherhood and multitasking are synonymous. 🙂
Tasks
The best people are the ones
who clean up, who see the aftermath
of the careless, the selfish,
the violent storms.
Because they sweep, scrub, rinse, tote away
damage, debris, sometimes the dead,
we all may have a modicum of peace, beauty
Yes, well said.
Liver & Onions
boy said mom I don’t like the way it looks
and mom said boy I don’t like your face
when you make that expression at the mere
suggestion of liver & onions for dinner.
boy asked mom what’s a liver anyway
and mom said boy don’t ask such questions
if I put it in front of you then you eat it
and no dessert for you unless it’s all gone.
(Clean plate clubs notwithstanding
liver & onions is a delicacy far from outstanding,
As I think I have mentioned through this reflection.
But you know, tastes meld and mold as we get old.)
doctor said man I don’t like the way it looks
and man said doc I don’t like your face
are you telling me I need a new liver?
and then the man’s eyes looked like they smelled onions.
man asked doc what’s a liver to me anyway
and doc said there’s no time for such questions.
you should have eaten your liver & onions as a boy
and man said doc, cook me up your best damn version.
It helps to read this poem out loud and quickly – I think it gives the voice some attitude and humor. 🙂
Got Mail
It
starts with
two then three.
Before you know it
there’s four looking at you.
It’s as though numbers grow exponentially.
After awhile I am more concerned with how quantity
supersedes the quality on the screen, buried personal messages.
Another free Norwegian cruise, discounted ink cartridges- 30% off perfume,
I don’t even use. Non-stick frying pans. Military grade flash-lights. Walk-in bath tubs,
and so many more. I’m spending more time removing than reading . I just want them to go away.
Select All-
Delete
Taskmaster Ace
By Patrick J. Walsh
the Ace told the King
he could do any thing
and implied he would
always be up to the task:
“whenever you’re faced
with climb hunt or chase
just think first of me –
you have only to ask”
to Jack and the Queen
the Ace quite obscene
seemed a threat
to monarch and heirs
they pleaded and pled:
“bad in black, worse in red”
but the King felt his
wile better than theirs
he went to the Ace
to broaden the space
where the peasants came
to worship the crown:
“you ought not complain”
and his smile remained
up to the moment the
house came tumbling down
Made me smile. Well done!
Thank You 🙂
This is fun! Well done.
Thumbs up here, too. Great rhythm, consistent metaphor, nicely done.
Duty Bound
Mine
that obligation
to remain constant
to observe the routine
Supervisor of the bird feeder
carefully assessing the flight of feathers
from pillar to post for scrumptous kernels
Oops…scrumptious!
I love this, Linda – what a wonderful task to take on, and to adapt to poetry. And for what it’s worth, I actually thought the word was “sumptuous” when I first read it, & now I’m thinking of how happy the birds would be, either way 🙂
Today’s NaPoWriMo prompt is to write a poem using the language or jargon of a particular sport. The obvious choice for me would be my favorite sport, baseball, but I’ve written a whole book full of baseball poems. (Hits and Sacrifices, available from Finishing Line Press – how’s that for a shameless plug?) So today I’m writing about a different sport: romance.
Tennis, Anyone?
My task is to court you.
I’m serving you compliments
but you just lob them back.
This back-and-forth doesn’t seem
to net me anything so far.
Maybe I need more topspin.
We’re playing singles now,
not mixed doubles.
This game seems to go on
forever. You’re set in your ways,
and I seem no match for you.
What’s your racket?
I’m already past thirty, love,
but I’ll keep smashing away.
Maybe I’ll ace it,
maybe I ‘ll double-fault,
but you are worth the effort.
It should be no surprise
that “volley” is an anagram
for “lovely.”
This really makes my day! So many wonderful puns all in one poem, and. I love the “punchline” anagram. Awesome work!
Yes! Good work.
Calling Time When You’re Down 0-365
I remember those nights
that edged into day where
I’d sit, pencil in hand,
pondering how to overcome
that day’s opponent…
every night, every day, too.
Obsession and fear kept me
drawing up new tactics that might
steal a victory once the clock
started running. Should we press
from tip-off to buzzer, trying
to impose our weak will to turn
them aside from our goal?
No, that’s a task too difficult
to accomplish one-on-one. Inevitably,
we’d opt for a passive defense,
hoping to shield and slow them from
getting inside. But that merely
prolonged the inevitable, just like
every other time. I’d crawl off
to bed, resigned to another defeat
in this seemingly endless season
of losses. It’s record was 365-0 and
I couldn’t take the losing anymore.
It was then I admitted, pride be damned,
I’d ask for help. Even I couldn’t beat
Depression alone.
My Task
I was given a task
when I was born.
I don’t know what it is.
I didn’t bother to ask.
It didn’t seem that important,
not at the time,
but the older I get
the more that I wonder,
what is the task,
the one I’ve been given?
And can I complete it?
Will I have time?
Someone once told me,
“Believe in Jesus.”
Someone else told me,
“Do not believe
in Jesus. Believe
the things that he said.”
They said that’s the way
to complete my task.
But they didn’t say
what the task was,
so how can I finish
what I don’t know?
And why will no one
say what it is?
I was given a task.
Don’t ask me what.
I still don’t know
what my task is.
Sometimes I wonder
if figuring it out
might be the task,
the one I’ve been given.
wlw
Writing Poetry
Somehow
suddenly
writing
poetry
doesn’t seem
to matter anymore
especially
when your heart
broke
and your head
hurt
from too much
memories
cryin
and no sleep
and all you ever
want to write about
anyway
is his backseat
and the butterfliiiieeees.
I like how spare your poems are while containing so much. Love the rhythm of this one and the image at the end.
The start, the middle, the end — ❤ all of it!
For Love
Where others saw only drudgery,
she envisioned multiple ways
to demonstrate what heart held
like a treasure chest filled or
a secret vault discovered –
Daily tasks were jewels and gems
lavished over her beloveds.
Her coffers overflowed with riches
more valuable than Midas’ horde,
more priceless than Michelangelo’s art.
RUBBISH DISPOSAL
Take out the trash;
day after day, her husband hears
“take out the trash.”
Then, one day, she does something rash:
she hires some younger volunteers.
Now her old spouse awaits and fears,
“take out the trash.”
Oh my! Love the twist of the phrase!
An Afternoon in No-Man’s Land
The wild bramble bush has defeated me for years,
defending itself with twisted wire vines and thorns
like wildcat claws. It’s stalks and branches
laughed off mere garden shears and sorely tested
the metal mettle of long-handled pruners.
It tries disguising its natural malevolence
with dainty pink blossoms come spring and summer,
as well as musical accompaniment from humming
honey bee acolytes.
This year the gloves came off when I pulled
my leather gloves on, fighting claws with
the teeth of a chainsaw. With chain whining and
motor roaring I winnowed the suburban Maginot Line
down by its flanks, nearly to its side-hill foundation.
I then called an immediate cease-fire.
There, deep within the once-impregnable, are
two entrance holes into the den of an animal
who felt the need for the jagged protection
of my bushy bête noire for its newborn own.
That’s when this ruthless flora-felling homeowner
was himself hewn down by my own nature as
pater familias. I’ve gone soft in my old age.
Even semi-merciless backyard generals have families.
I can always wait to finish after Father’s Day.
I know that Bush that devil clawed vine … You my friend were brave to take on that fight and compassionate in your final decision … Now to find my task for today!
BIG smile here.
Beautifully written! So many wonderful phrases – metal mettle – honey bee acolytes – flora-felling homeowner. Awesome!
A Task Is
A task is a measure
of good and bad
and whether
money is to be had.
A task is a target
imagined for the benefit
of bottom lines
and leaders with no spines.
A task connects dots,
while the truths
do not fit in slots,
but defy definition.
A task is a shackle,
a chain on your purse;
we can’t be doing our own thing,
could there be anything worse?
A task is a plan
to remove metaphor
from the human
equation.
Excellent! I love that ending.
Agreed!
I also agree: great way to end. I like the way the whole poem moves.
LAWN MOWING
Years ago I got rid of all my grass
because I hated doing the mowing
but now I’ve moved to a new house
with lawns that will not stop growing.
To change grass for gravel and bark
as soon as I can is my plan
but I need to do the heavy work
a reputable landscaping man.
So I emailed several companies
to find someone for the work I ask
but I’ve yet to receive any replies
from anyone who wants the task
Well, it’s a fine day with no sign of rain
so out with my mower I’ll go again.
ha ha.. so funny
Understood
I had a quarter acre of grass when I bought my house 15 years ago. Now I have an wilderness of trees, bushes, and flower beds. The only patch of grass is out back under the clothes line. Hope your dream comes true soon.
A LIFE OF PLAY
Growing up
In an amusement park family
Play came easily
Fun, laughter,
Joy the morning after
Birthday parties galore
Left them wanting more
Leading to a career in preschool
More light-hearted joy
Play time every day
A way of life
Defined, not refined
Until I met a man
Who had never really laughed
To him, play was frivolous
Tedious and meaningless
I put myself to the task
To ask
If he’d like to learn to play
Fresh air every day
And what did he say
Play is not work
Fun and games are not hard to do
They aren’t serious enough
My life and career takes focus
Dedication and effort
He put me to the task
To grow up
Take everything way too seriously
Until I couldn’t breathe
Until I couldn’t play
Until I realized who I am
And I remembered
Laughter matters
Play matters
Joy is essential
Then I knew
My real task
My life long search was to just be myself
To play in the wind again
Feeling grateful
That being happily playful
Remains forever
My greatest task of all
Thanks for the wisdom
Ok, now I can start my day. I read you… nothing else matters! 😉
Yes! So glad you returned to play and joy. Life is too short not to have fun!
So true… and it is just as important to be able to relax as to be working…