2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

Okay, the first day is in the books, and it was a lot of fun. But we’ve got plenty of poeming left to go.

For today’s prompt, write a “not today” poem. Maybe it’s normal to give in to outside pressures, but not today. Or maybe you’re usually very disciplined in your health and wellness habits, but not today. Or maybe you struggle to write poems, but not today.

*****

Order the New Poet’s Market!

The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

Order your copy today!

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Not Today Poem:

“when you say we’ll see”

i see exactly what i want

being hoisted high above me

& know it won’t happen today

because “we’ll see” is code

for “maybe” which is code

for “when hell freezes over”

so we’ll see i guess we’ll see

& in the meantime i’ll plot out

my moves toward plan b

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He always has a plan b and probably says, “We’ll see,” a little too frequently.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: