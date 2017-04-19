2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 19

For today’s prompt, write a memory poem. Pick a memory, any memory. It can be a significant event, but sometimes there are beautiful insignificant moments (that ironically are very significant–quite the paradox). Mine your memories to come up with something good today.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Memory Poem:
“where are you now”
the day began with a race through the woods
& ended in a random parking lot near the mall
he joked as the incense smoke filled his van
& she shared what she loved & hated & i loved
them both & still don’t know how we got there
or how we got home but that’s how it was
in those days one surprise after another &
feeling like it would never end or begin
every day an adventure that was destined
to end with him laying across the tracks
& she disappeared somewhere in texas
like smoke that drifts out a window
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loved his high school days and friends.
*****
The last time I saw you
It was spring time
the merry month of May
and the apple trees were dressed
in tattered bridal gowns
faint echoes surrounding
the girl by your side
lovely in her lily-white garb
eyes locked on yours
as if magnetized for
all eternity
while the others
gazed on the happy couple
most with joy
some with tears
but one with a broken heart
which, if whole,
could have rewritten
the whole narrative