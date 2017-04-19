2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 19

For today’s prompt, write a memory poem. Pick a memory, any memory. It can be a significant event, but sometimes there are beautiful insignificant moments (that ironically are very significant–quite the paradox). Mine your memories to come up with something good today.

Here’s my attempt at a Memory Poem:

“where are you now”

the day began with a race through the woods

& ended in a random parking lot near the mall

he joked as the incense smoke filled his van

& she shared what she loved & hated & i loved

them both & still don’t know how we got there

or how we got home but that’s how it was

in those days one surprise after another &

feeling like it would never end or begin

every day an adventure that was destined

to end with him laying across the tracks

& she disappeared somewhere in texas

like smoke that drifts out a window

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loved his high school days and friends.

