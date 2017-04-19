2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 19

For today’s prompt, write a memory poem. Pick a memory, any memory. It can be a significant event, but sometimes there are beautiful insignificant moments (that ironically are very significant–quite the paradox). Mine your memories to come up with something good today.
Here’s my attempt at a Memory Poem:
“where are you now”
the day began with a race through the woods
& ended in a random parking lot near the mall
he joked as the incense smoke filled his van
& she shared what she loved & hated & i loved
them both & still don’t know how we got there
or how we got home but that’s how it was
in those days one surprise after another &
feeling like it would never end or begin
every day an adventure that was destined
to end with him laying across the tracks
& she disappeared somewhere in texas
like smoke that drifts out a window
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loved his high school days and friends.
Memory
Okinawa could be puzzling. Like when
the hotel elevator stopped between
floors, swaying, shuddering, then moving down
again. Earthquakes happen all the time, we’re
told. We always take the stairs after that.
Trucks travel the streets, playing merry tunes,
not selling ice cream, but picking up trash.
The loudspeaker-voice saying: Yamuimo?
Selling hot yams from the back of the truck.
Recalling a Send-Off
When time came
To set up the hospice bed
We willingly but reluctantly
Went to help rearrange
Furniture and such.
One glimpse of our friend
And we knew it could be our last,
But of course we didn’t say so…
His wife knew too, but saying
It aloud might make it true, so
We all pretended it was
Just another visit.
So bloated, pale –hard not to
Look away so as not
To see the inevitable.
He always tried to put us at ease,
Make us forget what he was facing.
But this day his eyes said
What his lips denied—
No twinkle, only pain. He was
Restless and ready to
Move on; just moving into bed
Spent him completely. His breaths
Came uneven, ragged.
We held onto him and prayed –
What? I can’t recall.
But he promised to pray for us.
How incredibly humbling!
The next day we got on one plane,
Then two more. Sometime as we
Traveled to our mission in Africa
Steve completed his mission on earth
And arrived at his final destination –Heaven.
Their Fiftieth
Mom, I am thinking about
Eating dinner with family gathered, Dad
Making a toast
On your fiftieth wedding anniversary,
Recalling his words,
You are the gem in my treasure chest.
Carnival hits town
Ferris wheel looms in distance
We rush through our chores
Five Midnight Memories
One last memory
wrapped in punctuated breath
inhaling darkness
Smelling memories
leads to all the best places
once you catch the scent
Select memories
suited for all occasions,
break glass if needed
Do not worry friend
it is just a memory
and other big lies
Good ones don’t linger,
bad reluctantly leave
recollection’s pain.
Love this!
Tempus breve est.
this evening
I came upon a grove of cherry trees in full bloom
branches effloresce
a gentle wind
brushing petals into the air
fragrance swirling
sun nudging through the day’s drizzling clouds
as I slowly inhaled
Memories
Silken fall of moonlight
is like the feathery touch of your fingertips
against my cheek
neither warm nor cold
just the sense
of a presence,
comforting
like the memory
of an old friend.
Sweet Indulgences of Summer
Days that began
with turtle doves cooing
a metal bucket rattling
on cobblestones in the courtyard
far below my bedroom window
the delicious feeling
of not having to get up and go
to lycée as I disappeared into a novel.
“When We Turned on the Sky”
We sucked our straws
to the bottom
of a hurricane glass
not knowing
it would swirl the wind
into a tropical storm
Give the waves
permission
to roll up passion
and the sky
to pour wet kisses
from black
cashmere clouds
We were gonna
get drenched
hoped for it
craved it
almost begged
the rain to shiver
down our shoulders
and remind us to run
through the sand
I love the imagery in this poem!
Memories
play and replay
like dreams
you were my shadow
that summer before your sister arrived
our afternoon naps
to the hum of the dishwasher
were so easy
so easy
Those days of us
I like this
Your Memories
You tell
the story
the same way
every time
& I forget
it happened
before I
was born
That your
chuckle
doesn’t belong
to me
Maybe
I don’t
belong to
you either
Church
A steeple, the plate,
Some juice, the cross:
All of us doing this
Thrice weekly
In remembrance
Amongst the old stories,
For redemption, for salvation,
For insurance, fueled by
Monthly helpings
Of potato salad.
Make time for the memories.
Let the dishes sit in the sink.;
They don’t matter.
Go visit that friend;
Play with your child;
Call your mom or dad;
Go on a date night with your spouse.
Everything else can wait.
In Loving Memory II
They only talk about you in February.
28 days is not enough for me.
I celebrate Juneteenth every day
with Fredrick Douglas’
struggle and progress
stamped to my soul.
Every time I want
to make a quick
left or right,
I think of Garret Morgan.
Every time I join hands
with all mankind
and sing peace,
King’s dream awakes like
a reborn, concrete rose.
Every time I
sit-in a restaurant,
I really owe C.O.R.E
my gratuity
and southern hospitality.
Every time I march for
equality, justice, and peace;
the NAACP and Black Lives Matter
stand like steel magnolias,
revolutionizing minds like X
and spiritually encouraging souls
like old negro hymns
while televising the truth.
In doctoral regalia—
let me twirl and honor
Dr. Ruth Ella Moore.
When I witness
a medical intervention,
let me dedicate my award
to Dr. Patricia Bath.
In every moment
of being a woman,
I’ll say,
“I’m a woman
phenomenally.
Phenomenal woman,
that’s me.” 1
Over a mic,
I’ll tap twice for
James West and
try not to let my
voice quiver.
When I feel my
dreams deferring,
I’ll jazz up my life
with Langston Hughes
and sing Nina Simone’s
Young, Gifted, and Black. 2
When I feel chained,
I’ll unravel fear and flee
like Harriet Tubman
to not become
A Raisin in the Sun. 3
When I’m ready to return home,
I’ll thank Marcus Garvey
for advising me in advance.
But if I choose to stay,
I know that I must lead
like Sojouner Truth
and remain unbought and
unbossed like Shirley Chisholm. 4
—Danielle C. Robinson
As the darkened sky weeps,
she feels the relief of tears
that wouldn’t fall.
Inspired by my lovely daughter.
just lovely
I WOKE UP THIS MORNING WITH A MEMORY
G. Smith
–––·–––
I woke up this morning with a memory,
You and I running downhill in the rain.
How long ago? We were so young and free.
I woke up this morning with a memory,
I could almost feel you right next to me,
I smiled at the picture all over again.
I woke up this morning with a memory,
You and I running downhill in the rain.
PAD #19
The tapestry of a life
woven in the colors of experiences
each a defining moment in time
Days, weeks, months and years
reflected in the hues of color
detailed in seconds, minutes and hours
some major, others minor
all contribute to the beauty of the whole
The tapestry nears completion
stance once narrow,
now broad
view once close-up,
now wide
Obvious
the importance of
thin, black threads
sorrowful memories
framing our joys
I only recall
Coming out of the water
Born again in Christ
The older I get
The more I forget
Better start writing things down
Our Late Dad
always late
we were always late
late for parties
late for church (I didn’t mind)
late for Santa at his lodge meeting
(I minded a little)
we knew we’d be late
and we loved our dad for
his easy going manner
but when all the other girls
in my cabin had been picked
up after a week at church camp
I was left, waiting alone
he was late
I cried
In she walked
Straight to my station
Eyes met
Everlasting love grew wings
FIVE FAVES OF THE DAY:
1. Sarah Metzler’s ponytail piece holds a world of memory and emotion in only eight words. EIGHT! SUPER well done, Sarah!
2. serenevannoy’s untitled poem “It was twenty five years ago” broke something loose in me, and I sobbed. Sobering, powerful, emotive piece.
3. carolemt87’s “Fruit Cellar” is so gorgeously descriptive. The details filled with so much memory and emotion, I am right there with her. Excellently written.
4. Michelle Murrish’s untitled piece is simply powerfully written, with soft lovely words and harsh truth. If you’ve not read it, please look it up. And Michelle? I hope you don’t go back.
5. De Jackson’s “yolks.” What can I say about De’s writing that I haven’t already said? She wields a potent pen, that one. Every time. Every word. No exceptions. And this piece is powerfully poetic, like the rest.
I liked these also.. especially the ponytail one….
Right?! That much packed into 8 little words?! I wish I’d written it!
IT reminded me of my mother doing my hair so tight before school… the poem that mentioned braids by another made me have the same thought also… I very rarely do the small poems… but then when I paint… I do landscapes…maybe it has to do with bad eyes…I want to see big things…
I fell for you dealing with your mother… I hope she does not have sundowners which my mother did… but I learned a trick from a nurse that helped to calm Ma a lot…I covered the mirrors… Ma did not recognize herself so she thought it was an old hag in her room screaming at her… and that the hag was trying to pull down into a hole… covering the mirror helped a lot…some nights I still had to sit up with her all night and the sitter would come… I would get fired again… and I would head off to sleep before having to run out and get some things for Ma.
So one night it was like 3 AM and it was just a few days before she went to hospice…and I had read my father’s poetry, other poetry, psalms, sung some folksongs I know, and finally got a hymn book anything to give her peace…I sang thru the many verses of that song and she asked me to sing it again… and I did… when I finished she said to me, Did you hear the lovely lady singing behind you and I said no, and she reminded me of my manners that I needed to say hello.. she described her as being dressed all in white and it was glowing …Then she closed her eyes and said, “Do you hear the music?” and I said no I do not but I don’t doubt that you do, and she said in wonder, “I have never heard music that beautiful. it is so absolutely beautiful.” so as Ma left me… she gave me a gift of a glimpse of heaven…April 29th it will be nine years since she left this life…
I feel… I meant in the first line of this… it is late and I am tired tonight…
Mary what a sad-yet-beautiful story. My mother doesn’t experience sundowners yet. I’ve heard that can be just horrible. I’m sorry your mother had to go through that. 🙁 Thank you for sharing. I love hearing stories like yours. It makes me think of the Chicken Soup for the Soul books. Perhaps you should consider submitting some of your stories. They are lovely. Sleep well tonight. God’s peace.
This – despite the loss- leaves you with a feeling of peace
Robert, I just loved your poem today. It struck a strong and familiar chord for me.
Weeping Willow (a sort of villanelle)
We lived in a house in the country
one you rented, set back from the road
where we played beneath the weeping willow tree
Saturday mornings we’d watch tv
all five us with the dog on the king size bed
before going out to play under the willow tree
You would watch my brothers and me
making sand castles in the giant sand box
filled with long seed pods that wept from the willow tree
I was afraid of the pods that you had to sweep
out of the sandbox before I would play there
those long yellow tassels the tears from the willow tree
We moved some years later to another house in the country
the sandbox sacrificed for a clear running stream
that catches my tears I still weep for the willow tree
I could see it all!
I didn’t dare to meet your gaze
unwilling to let you see
the longing in my eyes
I looked instead at your hands
resting on the table
but I couldn’t reach out
to hold them
for fear I wouldn’t let go
So I let you walk away
But the memory
will stay with me forever
Yes, so relatable. Thanks for sharing this memory!
thank you
victim
computer lost its brain main cpu
victim of a virus from the deep
cell phone fell on pavement oh boo hoo
photos gone no contacts left to keep
no contact content conked out gone you see
another human lost all memory
gpr crane
SUMMER MEMORIES
Mangoes, little packets of golden joy
felled by raindrops in a morning shower
splashing in the cool emerald pool
watching sky for silver specks of planes
Dripping days of summer games
hopscotch, jacks and marbles too
Sinking teeth into pink guava flesh
spitting out seeds too hard to swallow
Some memories of childhood
summers are easy to treasure
– Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming
REMEMBER?
“The past beats inside me like a second heart.”
John Banville, The Sea
Don’t blame the years.
With your eyes closed,
move inward.
Retrieve the image
of the place we loved
and meet me there.
Don’t flee. Stay. Relive.
Pull memories out
of embers of pain.
Hold onto the parts
of us that were magic.
Feel earth move again.
Don’t blame luck.
Or me. Or you.
Or the ways of the world.
Dive beneath the ashes
to recover the beauty
you still remember.
Let longings linger.
Arrange memories like
a curator. Hold dear.
Let imaginings move you.
What is remembered stays.
Savor the offerings of the past.
~ Nurit Israeli
Fruit Cellar
Under the basement stairs I crept
book in hand to the fruit cellar
at the back of my father’s workshop
thick rough-hewn cedar shelves
displayed jars of homemade pickles
and canned tomatoes, chili sauce
and jeweled jams.
A single bulb with a pull chain
hung from the ceiling. A thin layer
of dust and silver cobwebs corniced
sharp corners and draped over the shelves
and I would drag my father’s workbench stool
or a webbed lawn chair along with an old
woolen Navy blanket into my sanctuary
turn the hasp on the inside of the door
and almost disappear.
My younger brother’s foot stomps
pelted the ceiling and fine chalky dust
drifted onto the page. I went on my own
adventures here, graduating from Nancy Drew to
The Drifters by James Michener’s
in this cool dusty sanctuary
behind that little wooden door.
I traveled to exotic lands
to places I’d never see
near the ticking dryer and
swishing washing machine
the muffled noises of
my energetic siblings
almost always nearby.
Carol Carpenter
So much feeling in the details. I am right there with you. EXCELLENT.
This is a clear description – -so much so that , as much as I’d like a reading hideaway, this might have been a bit scary for me when I was a kid.
The Sea of Tiberias
Wednesday in Easter Week, 2017
I remember once before,
A morning like this,
And against the sunrise,
A Man upon the shore.
His voice on the water
Bidding, “Cast thy nets again.”
And once before,
This miracle of fish,
And water at the gunnels,
As the nets tore.
I let them fall
Stunned with sudden joy
Remembering that once before.
Nor could I bide to wait,
But fast a fish, swam to meet
My Lord upon the shore.
So lovely! Wouldn’t it be wonderful to actually have such a memory of walking the earth with Him?
yokes
we have carried these things
far and wide, worry
stones in storied pockets.
we are still sifting
through
the things we saved,
the things we lost;
our memories heavy.
boulders we can no longer
bear,
nor toss.
::
*sigh* A mighty potent pen you wield, De.
This is beautiful!
It is indeed. I love it.