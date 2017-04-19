2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 19

For today’s prompt, write a memory poem. Pick a memory, any memory. It can be a significant event, but sometimes there are beautiful insignificant moments (that ironically are very significant–quite the paradox). Mine your memories to come up with something good today.
Here’s my attempt at a Memory Poem:
“where are you now”
the day began with a race through the woods
& ended in a random parking lot near the mall
he joked as the incense smoke filled his van
& she shared what she loved & hated & i loved
them both & still don’t know how we got there
or how we got home but that’s how it was
in those days one surprise after another &
feeling like it would never end or begin
every day an adventure that was destined
to end with him laying across the tracks
& she disappeared somewhere in texas
like smoke that drifts out a window
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loved his high school days and friends.
~windowless the museum of weight loss~
brother puts the basketball under his shirt so he can light my cigarette.
we born
to miss
animals.
A View to Rowney Green
The loft at my father’s house
had no ladder
just a dressing table and bookcase
followed by a chin-up
and a foothold on the picture rail.
The room was vast,
warm from the east-west windows
and an acre of glassfibre matting.
Dead flies crowded the windowsills
their dying breaths looking out over the fields
they would never visit.
House spiders roamed among the mortar dust
spinning webs across the steps between joists
and shunning the dips of lathe and plaster
of bedroom ceiling ankle traps.
Old copies of Popular Gardening,
my childhood farm and doll’s house,
the metal trunk of my mother’s wedding dress
and funeral veil. My sisters African doll,
her dress grimy with unshod tears,
still able to groan out Mama
when tilted on her back.
The open window
and the drop to the pavement below,
emptying the attic space for the house to be sold,
the redemption of childhood
under the hammer.
wow! incredible imagery!
A few of my cousins celebrated one cousin’s 50th birthday yesterday.
Earmarked Landmarks
We balance scars and stars
And wonder how it is
That Time, with nothing but its hours
Has turned us into This
We gather to compare
Its echoes we hold dear
To gaze on worlds etched on the air
At faces gone, yet here
We trace each tender while
And travel back in years
When grandma was more than a smile
We cherish through fond tears
Now we share middle-age
And stare at childhood’s knell
Cupping the sands of present-stage
Like lands marked for farewell
© Janet Martin
Just lovely and Happy Birthday to your cousin!!!
thank-you 🙂
By the way my father used to ask my preschool self … how many birthdays have you had? and I would answer… my age and he would say… no you have had only one birth day… all the rest are anniversaries…
🙂 love it! never thought of it that way before but it actually is!
Clarity of my memory…
My memory is like a file cabinet.
All I have to do
Is pull out a drawer
Labeled work, childhood, and loss.
I look thru the files
Labeled by years,
And close my eyes and watch
The movie of the days
I have retrieved.
Sadly, a drawer
Where I keep all the dark memories
The ones that haunt me at night,
And make my tears flow
By those that should have been kind.
I may not have been a whiz in math
Or won any spelling bee,
But I can see those days again
With clarity.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 19, 2017
White fields dotted with green soldiers
an occupied land full of life, empty of thought
the incessant blades mix fear and wonder
and plug it deep for safe-keeping
inside the aluminum Bear Skin
MELTED MEMORIES
The screen with its reflective qualities,
perched at the end of the living room.
The old blue monstrosity in opposition,
her position dictated the size our memories took.
It clicked and clacked, rattled and whirred
as it stirred recollections and forgotten faces,
places we had seen and all the people
we had been back then. The bright lights
bothered me, and I would have a fit of sneeze
when these scenes that capture our lives
came alive. But celluloid gets brittle with age, and
eight millimeter features were delicate creatures
of ancient technology. Amid excuses and apologies
of the starts and stops and stars again,
these contraptions would drive the old man to drink.
I think I remember the day. The home movies would play
with out a hitch. A switch from previous forays.
Suddenly I heard the sound, a loud zip-like sound.
The reels spun around spilling footage on the floor,
but the film played no more. The heat from the big
Sylvania bulb started to melt the strip of life
held for our brief posterity. It bubbled and smelled
and we were told that those days are now gone,
to be forgotten because of a rotten movie projector.
I now stand as the protector of the family archive.
I have the tins of memories that will remain alive
although unseen. Maybe I’ll transfer them to DVD!
We’ll have to see.
I can so relate… but I have slides… about 4000 and some are of family and some are of construction of our great parkways, and some are just wildflowers… and I need to transfer them also…
Still holding on to the rope.
They’re frayed,
these memories of you.
They don’t braid
through my fingers
quite like they used to.
::
Oh I can see you braiding but I see hair in my mind……
beautiful!
Conviction
It was my first big court case.
I had been called as a witness.
At the end of the day,
I was called to the stand, and
Told to raise my right hand.
I glanced quickly to see
Which hand had two rings
So, I would not look as if
I did not know my left from my right
Which I didn’t.
I answered the questions as best as I could, and then
The Judge did something
Quite alarming…He came down
His stand… a pulpit of legality…
And questioned me quite intensely.
Since no attorney was there for me, and
I had been told be respectful.
Needless to say he made me look dumb,
And inexperienced. The trial was over
He said he would need a while
Before his decision was rendered.
He turned to me and said,
“My chambers right now.”
I felt like a child sent
Down the hall to the principal.
I put on my brave face…
How could I have failed
In this new career so quickly?
I stepped into the office called the chambers.
He closed the door behind us,
And brushed my hair from my forehead.
The warning like a siren
Shrieked in me.
He said in concern,
“I know this was rough, and
May a drink will help you.
I am at the local motel here;
Join me and my decision
I will make later on tonight.”
My instincts said slap him,
But he was a judge and
My word was all I had.
He had all the power.
I said as sweet as I could,
“That is kind, but no thank you, sir.”
His eyes narrowed, and he said,
“You will answer for this.”
I started to turn as he spoke to me,
But I stopped and said, “I know.”
I trembled as I walked to my car
Of that encounter, but no matter
What he would do,
I had kept my convictions.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 19, 2017
I was 26 when this happened. I had been working about six weeks as a foster care caseworker… and was testifying on a home study…. he ruled against my recommendations and I was ordered to write him a three paged letter every month on what I had did for this family and deliver it by the seventh of the month… or I would be in contempt of court. He was from another county and there was at least once or twice I drove that month’s letter to where he was serving that month to make sure he received it… he could have fined me or thrown me in jail for a year for contempt of court… He didn’t get to do it… fast forward about 18 years and he was retiring… and he had told people that he wanted to throw one caseworker in jail before he retired, and the evening before the hearings… our attorney called me to her office to tell me that I was most at risk, and whatever I did do not say the word policy… and it was going to be a policy kind of case….and while on the stand I was able to step carefully around the landmines the attorneys and Judge planted for me…. as I was heading back to my seat… this judge said… you have two hours to get the children back to their grandmother which thanks to good foster care providers I was able to do. Thus once again thwarted his chance to throw me in jail.
Being Remembered
The trick is to live a good life,
without worrying about rewards,
be it from friends or your gods.
If they judge you and are fair,
they’ll admire your effort,
even when you fail.
If you have no gods,
the trick is still to live a good life.
If you have only a few friends,
or even no friends,
you can still live with charity.
If you are steadfast in your goals,
devout in your goodness,
true in your loving kindness,
someone’s memory will hold you dear,
long after you are gone.
Been Gone
Eddie’s Fruit Stand
been gone
but I can still see
mama digging
deep down
in her purse
for some
loose change
to get daddy
a peach
or two.
Nice! The layout makes me feel the digging into the purse for the loose change.
Delicious poem!
omg, haha seriously with such few words you paint such worlds!
My Dyslexic Life
The teacher told me
I was lazy and dumb
For I couldn’t master
The times tables.
How could I explain
To her who would not hear
That the numbers like some letters
Danced and turned while
I studied them.
Is it a six or a nine;
Is the one first or is it last;
Did the p just become a b?
Why is left and right exactly the same?
The questions I asked
In spelling and math
While asking why
Was I so dumb?
I defeated the times table test
Memorizing each line
To perfect time.
The teacher
Said see what you can do
If you weren’t so lazy.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 19, 2017
The Matter of Memory
I could create another bridge
to forgetting, leave behind
ageless eyes that still wrinkle
with past mistakes, that twinkle
anger into mean jokes and jabs.
I am singed in small tokens
of loss that still seep tinged
in some fading rainy gray kiss.
Touch to an elbow held back
I kneel to smell the damp
watch my neighbor slip home
from the night shift looking
for medicinal sips like shoe
polish to shine the morning
before sleep, how I did as a child
surfacing my father’s bureau nosy
to locate his smell: minty
inhaler, crisp handkerchief
the dangling of pocket change
how I always knew it was him.
Into the Side of the Mountain
I see the door, tilted almost
face up to the sky, the skew
of boards framing its face
weathered and seamed
paintless from so many
years it’s a new shade
of gray. The maw yawns
darkly, blacker than any
dirt or coal melted into
the scraped and scaled soil
so I pull back as always,
hesitate to explore
these mined memories
fear finding more than
I want: that flooding from
groundwater I didn’t even
know could seep again,
the sifting onto my head
of tiny particles of truth
bathed in light from a
shattered seam that fails
to illuminate but sets
my tentative shadow swaying
up the walls until I am this
tunnel. How these mines lure
with an odd bit here and there
a remembered conversation
the shape of a cloud moving
west, the sough of wind
enough to trick me so I
step farther inside where
even my breath echoes.
I touch damp walls, trail
my fingertips until I’m
cavewriting like I want
someone to know I was
here to leave some memory.
Memory Set In Hamilton Elementary, Time: The Fifty-Somethings
As if I were seeing myself in a dream, looking down
at my hands from over my shoulder, I am not
a pudgy seven, dress tied with a white bow,
but someone competent, tall as I am.
Standing at a shelf under the windows that make up the school room’s
long exterior wall, what I’m looking down at is a puzzle
of the forty-eight United States. The puzzle is wooden,
the states are the colors of crayons,
and from beyond the dusty glass a towering sheet-metal sliding board
reflects the sun. But it is cool in the wooden room that is
exclusively mine because I am a liar. The hands
deciding whether or not to upend the puzzle again
are–almost as if in a dream–undeniably mine.
I don’t know if this is a memory or not, but Facebook says it is, so it must be (or, at least, it’s a memorable response to a prompt from years past)…
The Other Side of the Pillow
Cats are way cooler than dogs,
with rituals and gestures,
less obvious, more ironic,
in the way that hipsters
out-cool hippies.
Thinking about that,
it comes to mind that
spring is way cooler than summer,
with breezes and colors,
less potent, more subtle,
in the way that autumn
out-cools winter.
And hey, snowmen
are way cooler than sand castles.
But, that goes without saying.
OUT THE BACK WINDOW ACROSS THE CREEK
Every morning, I would peek through the blinds to check
the weather and what not, and got a sense of how the day
would play out. The short trek to school wasn’t fooling
anyone. On a rainy day it would seem so long. No twenty miles
uphill both ways, but it stays in my irascible memory.
Through the cherry tree branches, the blossoms enhanced
the visual; the usual clear sky across Smokes Creek
to the church and school at St. Michael’s. No lie!
(No parochial Pinocchio am I!) Out the back window
across the creek and I heard the creak from home.
A last look at the steeple ablaze and through the haze
of smoke and ash, and I saw the school was almost gone.
A place where my youth took a turn, and I yearn for
these sad memories to fade. But they cascade, this flood
of which I speak, out the back window across the creek!
NOT UNTIL WE CROSS THE LINE
We stood at the ends
of the
linoleum drawbridge,
volume blasting
from our
ego’d trumpets,
smashing plates and platters
of
sense and silence.
Then, we scooped each other up and settled into our sofa, content with the knit-work patterns in the Civil War quilt left behind from vows made to one another.
We buried our youngest among
the
overgrown grasses
during the
opaque mourning,
dragging our knuckles
in the
soft soil
tearing the lawn
into
stripes.
Then, we scooped each other up, and carried each other on the last ray of sun as it bolted through the gravestones to find us and lift us to our doorstep. There we found that we could still stand and dance.
We spoke
the
other night
about
the visions we had each night since.
We decided, together, that what we make
should
be made
in the future.
-JR Simmang
Museum of Memories
The days we existed
in the same orbit
many moons ago
when our spaces collided
No trace is left of them
The sun
that shone on us
has set
The moon
in whose gentle glow
we sparkled
is eclipsed
The time we shared
obliterated
by the years
that have since
piled up
Who is to say
it was ever real
But it was. Look,
I tucked every second
under my skin
buried all the shared moments
in my heart
nurtured the shadows
of wonderous days
in the fertile soil
of my soul
I bring them out
when I am alone
gaze lovingly at each one
dust them off with my breath
polish them with my love
They live and thrive
to this day
A treasured collection
of memories
in the museum
that is me
I love this. Nicely done.
Horses Don’t Live This Long
By Patrick J. Walsh
I don’t remember
if it was at Saratoga
or maybe that summer
up in Maine at the fair
he is gone now
I was young
and horses don’t
live this long
he seemed happy
when I touched his nose
I remember his eyes
as he stood in the field
the hay fresh cut
the air warm
I was young
he seemed content
Stay At Home Mom
I had two girls and stayed home when they were little.
They loved each other and enjoyed being sisters.
I enjoyed being a stay at home Mom.
I enjoyed watching all their achievements.
As a family we went on many adventures.
One time we went to Antietam Battlefield
We have a picture of the girls climbing on the cannon.
The South will never be the same! That was a lot of fun.
While they were growing up, I put my career on hold.
I worked part-time and as a volunteer for their school.
I made sacrifices to be home with them.
I immersed myself in their activities.
Now they are grown and on their own.
I returned to the work force.
Some of my colleagues didn’t think I would make it.
But I proved them wrong.
I Wake, Remembering
The irony does not escape me.
David Cassiday—Keith Partridge—
reveals his battle with dementia,
and here I am, lying awake, trying
to remember the song I once loved,
despite my stronger allegiance
to the Beatles and Stevie Wonder.
Riding in the church van, teens
willing to be entertained, skating,
bowling, even singing every Thursday
at the Rolling Acres Home for the Aged,
we celebrated our youth. The AM radio
blared the soundtrack of our lives:
Cher and those Gypsies, Tramps,
and Thieves, In the Summertime,
by Mungo Jerry, but that one song,
the only one we admitted we liked,
the one we sang so loud, we drowned
out the splattered speakers, but now
it’s gone, the name, bubblegum lyrics.
Only the tangible memories surface,
the little dotted Swiss dress I wore,
waiting in the back row on the van
for that first kiss that meant everything
then and then meant nothing. I wake
suddenly from the edge of a dream
remembering at last: I Think I Love You.
Brings me back to the late 60s. Nicely done.
This is so good!
Ooh, so good, Nancy! Music is the strongest memory I have. You stirred them with this!
SHOPPING BY THE LABEL
Early Saturday morning, three decades ago.
In this little foothills town, supermarket
almost empty. I’m accosted by a woman –
urgent, intense, face screwed like she
just sampled the drain cleaners. She points
toward produce. A neatly-dressed Black
man is putting red potatoes in a plastic bag.
“You don’t see THAT
very often around here,” she whispers
loud enough for the cabbages to hear.
Enough to make the man feel not welcome.
In the Gold Rush, a hodgepodge of colors,
most folks more intent on striking it rich
than on social conscience. Chief
Coppa Hembo made friends with all but
Slave Traders. Still I remember thirty years
ago, being hijacked by a stranger
pointing at another stranger as if that was
all I needed to know, shopping by the label.
The Memory Key
I still carry the key
to your fourth-ago apartment.
When you moved, I lied–
said I lost it.
Why do they want the key,
don’t they really change the locks?
Sent you a check
to cover key deposit.
It came back in an envelope
addressed by your hand to me–
no return address,
no note.
Keys accumulate.
The envelope sits
in my desk drawer
along with 26 keys
I can’t remember.
I carry the key I can’t forget.
It was twenty-five years ago,
and you grew out of it,
that thing where you literally
held your breath,
turned blue,
like the brats in the comic strips.
Now I can tell it like it’s
no big deal,
but so many times — and I don’t
tell you this — I look at you and
see your infant face, cyanotic, greyish,
remember screaming at you,
“Breathe, goddammit!”
which you eventually did,
and then cried,
and then slept,
peacefully,
breathing evenly,
like you hadn’t just
threatened to turn my life
upside-down.
After, I recall
slumping in the corner of
your sh*tty apartment,
shaking, my back against the cold,
white wall,
calling my mother
to come and watch you,
take you out of my arms,
because I was afraid
that my touch
wouldn’t be enough.
I read the first half of your poem, nodding my head in memory of the one and only time my first baby held her breath and passed out. Five weeks old. Five. Weeks. Old.
But my baby girl became mentally ill later in life, and the second half of your poem broke something loose in me, and I had to stop sobbing before I could respond. I pray your “baby” is well now. Mine is ever-so-much better, and I am grateful every day to the God who holds her hand.
Marie, yes, gratefully we do know that God is surrounding her and you in His love.
I am grateful God is with her also…
My heart breaks for us both. The child in this poem has struggled with mental illness, too, and that makes me wonder if it’s all related. He’s a lot better now, though. So glad we have the love to sustain our families.
I never had children of my own but I know that feeling… I had one baby who I had to drive long miles to his doctors and I prayed every mile that he would not stop breathing… Often I would be stopped along some interstate. because I was afraid to drive another mile…, and the second part…. I have seen those places and I know it broke your heart.
This is truly beautiful. The way you use time in this piece is so well done allowing us to enter in several different places. Your poem left me curious but also at peace.
Thanks so much, everyone!
The Swinging Bridge
The mountain morning air was sweeter
That mountain honey, and the sky
A welcoming hue. Da called me
Time for breakfast. His biscuits were thick
The drop biscuit kind…nothing fancy
But the best there ever was.
“Sis,” he said as he handed my nine-year-old self
A cup of coffee, cream made it a light mocha tan.
“How about you going fishing with me?”
“You know I don’t like to fish.”
He smiled for that was true.
“I would like your company.”
He was worried about me
For fear was now in his fearless girl.
I nodded cause I loved to be by a river, and
Off I danced to get ready.
We played the game
The one he taught me to observe
The world around me.
As we rode a familiar road,
He asked me what has changed.
I told him a house had been painted
Newly white, and looked someone had a new car.
He fished along Greenbriar,
And he told where to play.
I built dams out of stones
I was an engineer’s daughter.
I crossed the river in a shallow place
To play house in a rhododendron thicket.
I heard saw Da move up the river
For he had not caught his limit.
I follow him up on the other side
Always sure to stay close, but
Not to close. I waded in among the stones
To play in the water, but the river had
Quicken its roll over the stones
And to the edge I followed.
Then Da called to me,
“It is time to go, I have caught my fill.
Come cross on the old swinging bridge.”
I looked to see the terrible thing.
My fear had gripped me.
One time there had been a house on this side,
I could see the chimney still standing.
The water ran fast in a white-water rush,
and the bridge was in disrepair
The ropes still strong but some of the boards
Had fallen to the river below
A warning I thought to those who would cross.
My eyes pleaded to him
Please don’t make me.
He stood on the other side,
And said, “I know you can do this
Don’t let fear take you.”
I stepped up and felt my stomach lurch
Tried to will that river calm below me.
Da firmly said, “I will hold still for you.
You have climbed trees higher than this.
Don’t let fear break you.”
I took one fearful step,
I felt the tears pushing to come, but
The man holding the ropes
Never dropped me.
I got to two the place the boards had fallen out,
And Da told me to walk the rope
Because I could walk on the tiniest limb
Surely this would be no problem.
The rope was steady and still
And I felt that I was almost flying.
Back on the boards I tripped to the end
My heart lighter, for I knew fear
Would not defeat me.
We stopped at a white clapboard
Country store where we had us a moon pie,
And each a soda… mine orange and his grape
And both with salty peanuts afloat…
On the ride home I curled up and slept
As he told me one of his stories.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 19, 2017
Oh, Mary, this is WONDERFUL.
Thank you
Great memory! And I love the “fearless girl” reference. It makes me immediately see the much discussed statue on Wall Street.
thanks and it was…
Fulcrum
As I think about it
in the end
every thought
that passes
through my mind
conceives
a memory.
Impossible
to store them all.
Which ones
should I keep?
Which ones
do I pick out
of the air
hold arm’s length
away
and let go?
As on a teeter
totter, I calibrate
the weight
to stay
balanced,
moving
the deep memories
to the center,
placing
the lighter ones,
out,
to where
the child sits,
holding on,
striving,
to maintain
Equilibrium.
Ooh, I really like that image, especially putting the deeper ones at the center.
Thank you.
Truth be told,
memories
are sometimes
vivid
-ly
convincing
liars.
YES.
Absolutely! That’s why I’m not so keen on recording events with photos–I prefer the embroidery of time. Hey! I think I’ll write my poem about that. Thanks!
“embroidery of time” … beautifully poetic! I’ll watch for it. And you’re welcome. 😉
Yes. They don’t always hold up in court.
This I know is a truth… and sometimes those memory lies are more difficult to undo than those that are true.
Heritage
Now the dead past seems vividly alive.
These moments that, as a few stones link
a stream’s sylvan shores,
span the banks of day and night,
the golden time, the orange sky.
Myth seeps from the earth,
springs of water, softens this soil,
inviting old stories to creep,
steal away from where time
has buried them. Trolls shed their sleep
and bludgeon stones cushioned
with moss as a child bangs a set kitchen pots.
Dragons empty their lungs of heat and rage,
as the air trembles, cracks.
Fairies, with silver wings, waltz
with fireflies, hover near my ears
to whisper reminders. They remember
from whence I came.
Beautifully poetic.
Pappap
He was the greatest grandfather of all
We would run to keep up with his strides
He cheerily whistled a bob-white call
He was the greatest grandfather of all
He had a trace of a southern drawl
With tractor and wagon, he gave us hay rides
He was the greatest grandfather of all
We would run to keep up with his strides
Heart warming. 🙂
Childhood Home
To me, it was idyllic—
my childhood home
set in the P-A countryside
with pine, shade, apple and nut trees
and several large gardens
Acres of grass
which we weren’t all too happy to mow
surrounded by hills and woods
creeks, relatives, friends
along a curvy country road.
The distinct seasons provided entertainment
Vibrant springs, puddles to splash and play in.
Toasty summers, cold creeks to wade barefoot
Crisp autumns, brightly colored leaves to jump in
Cold winters, snow for sled riding and snow forts
To kids, our neighborhood was a giant playground.
I don’t know what happened to my spaces on this one.
Sounds inviting, and I wish all had such warm, loving childhood memories. Thank you for sharing this, Connie.
The Farm Set
When I was a child
at Christmas time,
we had a farm set
to put under the tree.
I’m not sure what a farm
had to do with Christmas,
but it grabbed our attention
during the holidays, every year.
We’d set up the red metal,
two-story barn with all the
light yellow plastic fence
and figures all around.
The yellow plastic farmer
carried a yellow plastic bucket
to feed the yellow plastic cows,
chickens, sheep, pigs and ducks.
There were even yellow plastic cats
to put in the barn to chase away
the imaginary mice among
the yellow plastic hay bales.
I don’t know what happened
to the farm set.
Probably tossed on the trash heap
like so many things of the past.
We had a “Judy’s Farm.” Didn’t put it out at Christmas but loved it! Saw one on ebay…
Safeguarded
Then, there is this memory
of a memory,
I like to think
I had.
Of a key to
open
answer
illuminate.
Emphemeral, precious,
I locked it safe away,
to always remember this,
memory of a memory of a memory.
SHOWED ME YOU’LL STAY
When you left your keys
on my dining room table,
I’ll always remember.
-JR Simmang
SOMETHING SPECIAL
Was it the day?
April sun with spring promise
Perhaps the place?
hillside chapel, high above the Bay
Or the occasion?
joyous gathering of friends and family
It was something special.
A moment so easy to recall,
painted, framed, and hung in my mind.
Eyes closed, I can still see it all.
Your hair, brown and flowing
framing that face, so beautifully glowing.
Hazel eyes with flecks of gold,
concealing mysteries not yet told.
Your form, cloaked in ivory lace,
inviting my life-long embrace.
Yet there was something else.
Something more that special day.
two hearts trusting fate,
two souls finding mates,
hoping just to find our way,
together.
Something special !
This IS something special.
1954
There’s my father standing in the surf, an image
captured in graduated shades of grey with “David—
1954” written on the back. He is at the beach and
smiling for the camera. The sun is setting behind
his left shoulder. I can see how he enjoyed the day,
his tanned body relaxing from long summer hours
of sunlit sand and waves. He looks athletic and strong.
I was not yet born and this is a much different version
of him than I ever met. Still, I recognize his face.
—Christina Perry
Love this!
Back in the Day
wall phones
bulky zeniths
cassettes– a side/b side
handwritten letters in the mail
twinkies
Nice one
He Remembered
Every 19th of every month
until death did them part
my grandpa wished
my grandma
a happy anniversary.
Linda Voit
MONKEY’S UNCLE
My uncle came from the Kalama Zoo,
as all us “chimps” surely recall.
At least the rumors I heard are true,
my uncle came from the Kalama Zoo.
He had the last cage near the Kangaroo,
and the two of them had such a ball!
My uncle came from the Kalama Zoo,
as all us “chimps” surely recall.
Well, I’ll Be
As all us chimps surely recall,
(if memory serves us quite well,)
he worked at that place in the mall
(as all us chimps surely recall)
in the Frozen Banana Whip Stall.
When he sold one, he would ring a bell
(as all us chimps surely recall,
and memory does serve us quite well!)
WHAT DOES “CATS” KNOW?
Memory does serve us quite well!
Just as long as we can keep tally!
And it depends on the memories on which we dwell,
memory does serve us quite well!
And they seem to saturate every cell,
akin to the cats filling the alley!
Memory does serve us quite well!
Just as long as we can keep tally!
Remember That Time We Tried to Do a Feline Roundup?
Just as long as we can keep tally,
we might even be able to herd them.
Herding cats is quite the rave-rally,
but just as long as we can keep tally,
and don’t dawdle or dilly-dally,
those tabbies’ll be tallied – we’ll merge ’em!
Just as long as we can keep tally,
we might even be able to herd them.
TIN ROOF UNDER A CAT IN HEAT
We might even be able to herd them cats.
Have you heard their caterwauling lately?
It reminds me of a flock of bats,
we might even be able to herd them cats.
They howl and moan, their in heat and all that!
They don’t sound the least bit stately!
We might even be able to herd them cats.
Have you heard their caterwauling lately?
What’s all that racket?
Have you heard the caterwauling lately
of the cattywampus animal squall?
Their calling has disturbed us greatly,
all that caterwauling we’ve heard lately
and their night-songs quite ornately
having us moaning and climbing the walls.
have you heard the caterwauling lately?
Oh, that cattywampus animal squall.
SISTERHOOD OF THE TRAVELING YETI
Oh, that cattywampus animal squall,
a sound quite unheard until her wail,
Sister Sasquatch ten foot tall!
Oh, that cattywampus animal squall.
And no one’s seen her since last fall,
when that photog spotted her and she turned tail!
Oh, that cattywampus animal squall,
a sound quite unheard until her wail,
Are We There Yet-i?
A sound quite unheard until her wail
(remember how we turned it to a song?)
A mysterious meandering traveler’s tale,
that sounded quite unheard until her wail
reminded us to set our wings assail
and follow what our hearts held, all along.
A sound quite unheard until her wail
(remember how we turned it to a song?)
Today’s NaPoWriMo prompt is to write a “creation myth”. That’s a little hard to reconcile with a “memory” poem, unless it’s about a memory that’s become mythologized, so to speak. Anyway, mine is based on fact rather than myth, though romanticized a bit.
Creation Story
1. In the beginning
there was a young woman
and a young man.
2. And it came to pass
that she came to pass him,
slumped and pensive in a chair
in the student lounge,
wool navy watch cap pulled
over his head, and one day
she paused and came back
and spake with him.
3. And Lo, she found him deep
and dark and he found her
sweet and innocent, with the
birth of Heaven in her blue eyes,
and one day after a long conversation
he said unto her, “Willst thou come
with me to the cinema?”
And she said yea.
4. And it came to pass they did date,
and verily they did fall in love,
and soon they were wed, and
they begat three handsome sons
and brought another into their home.
5. And one son and his mate
begat two lovely girls, and
they all lived happily as a family,
all created because one evening
she was brave enough to say hello.
I like this – very clever.
This is creative fun.
“And it came to pass
that she came to pass him” — So clever! 🙂
Recreating Recall of the Priceless
Age can be a terrible thing, what it can do
to a man’s body and mind that he once thought
invulnerable tothe degradation of disease
and his ownmisuse over time.
But along comes the day when his shoes
become too far away to tie and the chasm
so great between the desire to remember and
the clear view of actual recall, it renders
memory nothing more than a museum ravaged
by the temblors of time. Now the picture
I hung of you is not much more than a frame
surrounding empty desire, one I must fill
or you’ll finally be lost to me forever.
And so I scour this shattered space for bits
of the ancient and arcane. With pieces of lapis
set in shards of Delft blue glass I fashion
your eyes, with flaxen threads of fine
Irish linen and crushed Etruscan alabaster
I formed your face, and with countless strands
of gold and brown silk, your hair. It’s an
imperfect portrait, true. Though, created
from treasured bits of my life and the echoing
music of your voice, I once again can hang
my invaluable memory of priceless you.
Beautiful.
“museum ravaged by the temblors of time”–nice!
Angling At Hickory Grove
It is a fascination, sitting
around the old family dinner table
together with several siblings —
remembering — as we focus on
one moment seen through
one specific window in time.
No two will select the same
specific tidbit of data; each
saw it, absorbed it, stored it,
from their own place in the
lineup of an even dozen.
As each retells their version,
both the memory and the convo
grow…like a little fin-tail sunfish
caught on a lovely lazy day
at the pond down in
Hickory Grove.
Maggie Westvold
I REMEMBER
I remember the days when
we used to talk not text
and we wrote thank you letters
to our uncles and aunts
instead of just saying “ty” or “ta”
I remember the days when
we used to relish school dinners
of meat and three veg
and we walked to school
instead of being driven by car
I remember the days when
we used to have one best dress,
the rest were cousin’s cast off clothes
and we had one pair of good shoes
instead of the latest designer trainers
I remember the days when
we used to be able to spell,
we could do sums in our heads,
and we had our heads buried in books
instead of digital entertainers
I remember that too
A chance scent
enters recessed
reminiscence.
Yesteryear
is right
here.
Those aromas do bring us home, don’t they? Gets me. Right here. <3
I know that is exactly true and why so many people after a loved one has died… smell the clothes they left behind… sometimes we are not aware of the smell but when they are gone we miss it…
MY HAIR
My hair glowed
when it was blonde.
From the day I sprouted follicles
I carried a golden hue.
It’s true. Those Aryan looks
(as seen in history books)
make my blue eyes bluer.
No words spoken were truer
when my comb had an upper hand.
But I never brandished it in spite.
(Just to remind them I was bright!)
My hair fades.
At sixty, I’d become a shaded gray.
Had I heeded my father’s warning,
I would have seen this coming.
Age has a nasty way of relegating
us all to the same playing field.
Every patch of gray should yield
a wisdom beyond our years.
But it just makes my ears seem
to protrude a bit more. Not such
an eyesore to what was in store.
My hair departs
and is becoming a memory.
Hair today; gone tomorrow!
Such is my sorrow since
my hair has gone on hiatus
and now takes the color of skin
as in, “Why in the hell didn’t
my father tell me of THIS cruel joke?”
It’s like a craggy jab at my virility!
My pate craves for warmth, instead
I gear for a buff and polish. Soon to shine
despite my stressed tress whine!
Cracking up! This is great, Walt!
HAHAHA! How do you come up with this quirky fun stuff so quickly?? 😀 Loving being poetic neighbors this morning. And perhaps I should say my “recessed reminiscence” reference is, well, serendipitous? 😉
too funny
History’s Old Houses
Remembering you, I remember
wallpaper. And sanding a floor
because it was old. And worn.
And you were determined
to make it all new, and I
went right along, puzzled—
I still am—how you got a man,
a man such as me, a man
as good as hammer for baking a cake,
to help you breathe life into a house
left on its own by people
who had moved on,
out of Smiths Falls, Ontario’s east,
where history’s old houses wait
for one such as you, a woman
skilled in the art of raising from ruin
the old; the neglected and lonely;
the countless forgotten.
wlw
So much more to this than meets the eye. Love the imagery. Excellent!
Hear, hear. Excellently penned.
Beautiful.
my childhood ponytail
something tugs
at my heart
Yes! Nice one, Sarah.
Oh, I LOVE this, Sarah! This captures “much in few” AMAZINGLY. WOW …
love this
The Look
The moment was life-changing,
although she didn’t know it yet.
He sat in the back to the room,
denim and cowboy boots,
leaning on a guitar.
She was reading poetry,
simple verse for children, really.
Looking up, their eyes met –
time stopped like a run-away train
that hits the wall with everything
crashing in behind.
Pulling off her glasses,
explaining that she couldn’t
read with them on,
apologizing for missing a line
or two,
she continued.
When she was done,
she fled the room like
someone fleeing a storm.
Years later, long after
the stranger appeared in her life,
again,
did she realize that something
more powerful than words
had been drawing them together
since their youth
when paths crossed in the darkened
halls of a project building.
They had missed each other by minutes,
but his essence remained
to wrap around her dreams
appearing in poems
she couldn’t quite understand
but that came pouring out
late at night and during early morning hours.
Now, she looks up into those eyes –
time still stops
but she no long flees, rather,
she falls headlong
into his waiting embrace.
So much meaning in your emotive piece. For me, especially,
“his essence remained
to wrap around her dreams
appearing in poems
she couldn’t quite understand
but that came pouring out
late at night and during early morning hours.”
8 X 10 GLOSSY
A picture.
A photograph kept
beneath the drawer liner
for lack of a finer resting place.
Traces of tears dropped in perpetuity,
pocking the still portrait of you when life
bloomed in your brilliance. A static image left
in constant memory, a reminder that the remainder
of my days will be without your smile, your loving wile.
It lays still as you lay still. It is buried as you have been buried.
Well preserved save for this random pattern of droplets left in your
wake. I take your memory within my heart. And I do miss you. Still.
Oh, Walt…this is lovely and so poignant.
So beautifully written. Your ending words, phrases…perfect. Heartfelt sympathies from this reader for the one who lost her. <3
Beautifully spilled pain. She has a way of doing that to you. Still.
That’s why they call them memories! 😉
the feelings in this are raw and yet not at the same time
Double Dutch
I didn’t have a jump rope for our field trip but
one of my girls suggested telephone wire.
Ran to the corner store, got a black one.
Went to the park.
In groups of three, we took turns, and
I was back on my courtyard,
rocking back and forth to the beat of our canvas rope hitting concrete
before jumping in,
praying the ropes wouldn’t hit me in the face,
knock off my glasses.
I was one of those lateral jumpers–side to side–
wasn’t quick enough to skip,
clap my hands and tap on my knees or ankles,
hop over those ropes with just one foot,
was just trying to get to one up, two up,
maybe turn around once or twice,
hop up in the air, land, resume the jumping.
Never seemed to get past three up
before I stepped on one of the ropes,
and had to wait for my jump back in
or be one of the turners.
Had to count out loud to keep my arms swinging the ropes on beat.
To be double-handed was sin.
With my girls, now,
I turned the rope in perfect time,
kept perfect count:
One up 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Two up 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
and
when it was my turn to jump in,
I rocked back and forth to the beat,
held my shirt down like we used to so our breasts wouldn’t bounce,
hoped they’d see me as an older version of one of them,
fight our reading and writing together
a little less
What a great memory! I loved jumping rope. Tried to get back to it in my old age, as it is great exercise, but my knees won’t stand for it any more. Great poem!
Yes, I so enjoyed this poem! I used to love to jump rope also. Now, for me, it isn’t the knees that won’t stand for it any more. It’s the bladder. 😀
Great memory, great poem!
Memories
by Arash
memories are bones we find
inside unmarked burial ground
when digging for fresh water
memories are Frankensteins
fragments forced into sense
their last words your lips her scent
memories are misleading brochures
tales with no beginnings and no ends
sickly ghosts needing doctors or priests
memories are abandoned rusting rails
they’re circuses of snapshots and sounds
floundering zoos of beauties and beasts
memories stretch from depths of the brain
through blood and flesh and through bones
like a meandering poem looking for home
Wow! The imagery in this is just breathtaking. The last stanza says it all. Well done!
Your words bring with them a mood. Well done.
This is dedicated to Walt Wojtanik, who was the first poet I read years ago on this site and who encouraged me to keep writing and posting! And I still, ‘Write on’! Thanks, Walt, you are a man of your ‘word’!
THE NIGHT POEMS CALLED
I was awake and restless
As if something was waiting
Checking all the usual items
Nothing was amiss
Yet something familiar called
An unheard expression
Niggling, wiggling to be said
Announced, declared
Dared to be put into print
Ok, ok, I remember saying
Where exactly do you belong
In a song, maybe
The title came
Words lined up
Like letter and sound soldiers
Off to a distant war
Determined to do
What they came to do
Turning on the computer
Quietly, not to disturb
The sleeping hubby
Up came this site
Like it had been waiting all night
As I clicked through it
I saw the November contest
Started the next morning
How ironic, I remember thinking
What timing
I’ll start rhyming
One poem would not go
Silently into the morning’s light
I gathered courage and wrote it
Hitting ‘submit’ I admit
I could finally breathe
By noon
Someone had seen it
They liked it
And they left a comment
I knew my poems had found a voice
Their choice to find their place
Further there was a community
Such poetic unity
Each April and November
I fondly remember
That very first ‘Yes,
Keep writing’
I still delight
In that night
The poems called themselves
Home
I am so honored and humbled. And happy I found your words as well. Your poems shine with the brilliance of Venus in the late night sky. That’s what drew me to you. Your words are my morning valedictory. Thank you, Janet.
Awesome! Walt IS a shining light for us all. Lovely tribute. I love the last two lines.
So sweet! (And love you both!)