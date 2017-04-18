2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 18

Somehow we’re already on our third Two-for-Tuesday of the month; time is flying.
Here are the two prompts for today:
- Write a life poem. The poem could be about the miracle of life, the complexity of life, the game of Life, or anything else that means life for you. Or…
- Write a death poem. For most organisms, life leads to death. So this should be as full of possibility as the life poem.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Life and/or Death Poem:
“a matter of”
she says it’s a matter of life
& death but i’m skeptical
because i’m a skeptic
& that’s how we roll
she says to drop the inner monologue
because it slows the poetic pace
but i confess that i just can’t
because i’m a confessional poet
& that’s how we roll
& i like refrains
& i like couplets
& i like life & death matters
especially when they don’t concern me
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He realizes nearly everything is life and death.
*****
Life and Death
I cannot count
between them –
how many times
I have wanted
to die –
and how many times
I have wondered –
to what purpose
this life is.
I have no great
philosophy.
I am alone in this.
And yet I know
one thing.
We all wonder –
together.
The Fragile Inn
The morning clouds scatter over the earth
like a vapor, chimney smoke hovers then
grasps the curling tendrils and sets sail.
Men of dust are moving about with hushed
voices saying, “the grave is never full” and
“it’s a sad truth that folks gotta move out to
make room for babes moving in.”
The little guy, moaning for a strong hand
to reach down and save him, runs out the
door to bury his smile in the vacant flower
box. His sister sits on the front stoop with
Goodnight Moon and their mother’s treasure
box on her lap looking brave in her black dress.
Life and Death
The life and death that your love breathes.
In memories of you being able to make me the love of your life.
Time heals the heart, mends the wounds of a sliced dream when the breath of our love lived
no more.
By Pamelap
Any Given Day
Today,
for instance,
might be someone’s first –
a birth, celebration and struggle,
first steps, first word, first grade
the start of something beautiful –
a graduation, engagement,
somebody’s wedding (something
old, new, borrowed, blue) or
mayhap just another typical,
routine, garden variety,
run-of-the-mill,
prosaic day.
Then again,
just perhaps,
it might be
your
last.
I used to be religious
Until I realized that I didn’t have to be
Now instead of seeing the world in
black and white
wrong and right
I live each day in a multicolored maybe
The straight and narrow
Just one of many options
And right now, I’m the kid
Who’s running as fast as she can
In the revolving door
Just enjoying the moment
Until I puke
falling spring blossoms
benediction upon earth
death breathing new life
Oops! That wasn’t the right one. Here it is.
Life or Death
Boo-boos and scrapes have become our battlefield:
his desperate need to survive
vs. my desire to toughen him up.
And if there’s blood, well.
Globs of tears. “I don’t wanna die!”
But a band-aid can save his life.
So, Good Friday, right outside the building
full of giant, fossilized skeletons,
ancient mummies, preserved specimens
of extinct species, and edible insects,
he falls a full foot to the sidewalk:
ill-timed collision of his left knee
and the corner of the cement bench
he was hopping across.
Thin vertical line of blood on the surface
of his barely broken skin,
a grave wound and no band-aid.
As always, my calm yet firm assurances
that he’s not going to die are cancelled
with wails of “I need a band-aid!”
Sigh. My usual thought:
So how else will I fail you today?
If death is the measuring stick,
and some days it is,
survival of the fittest is a low bar.
He already knows, sometimes,
making it out alive
depends on your what others choose
not to do to you. “Suck it up,”
I hear myself say. A mortal blow.
Limping and whimpering
all the way to the park for our picnic,
he does anything but.
After sandwiches, the boys run
up and down the big hill
they call the mountain,
the injury temporarily forgotten
just like I knew it would be.
But being right did nothing
to soothe my wounded heart
because there was no victory that day;
and he remains unconvinced.
Life/ death
A tiny sapling,
winter over, reaches for
a sun that’s long set.
(c) April 2017 by Caroline Hutchinson
76 Aspirin
Like your mother
you are a consummate
scientist.
You planned the time
& method & based on
your height & weight
calculated the LD50.
School came before
the pills worked
their intent.
You woke bleary-eyed
& asked if you were in
heaven & when you could
not hear us we rushed you
to the hospital.
Your hearing came back
& your kidneys resumed
filtering toxins from your body.
We only keep three Tylenol
in a bottle at a time.
We prefer headaches
over losing you.
This rocked me to the core. I survived a near fatal suicide attempt after taking 50 Tylenol PM pills in July 2013. So glad your loved one pulled through as well.
LIFE
Come take a walk with me down Cornish country lanes,
breathe in fine fumeless smells from freshly furrowed fields,
feel the bracing sea breeze blow through your windswept hair,
wonder at the wealth of wild flowers the hedgerow yields.
DEATH
Go take a walk down any crowded city street,
breathe in traffic fumes even in the shopping malls,
feel claustophobic amid towering office blocks,
wonder at the graffiti on the grim grey walls.
Love the alliteration!
Life and Death
Life and death, inextricably entwined,
for every living thing must one day die
from the smallest life, the tiniest kind
to the oldest bristlecone pine by-and-by.
But humans have sanitized even death,
scared to see even a peaceful demise
let alone watch the sad struggle for breath,
of someone they love as they agonize.
No, death is so clean now, most of the time.
Even crash victims are cleaned and covered
and made pretty, as if death were a crime
and the victims had somehow recovered.
PAD #18
Looking at a photo…
Sunrise or sunset? indistinguishable…
without a reference to time
How to tell which one’s up
and which one’s down?
Sunrise’s colors
focus around the sun
Those of sunset
hang, draping the sky
The sun rises
at an angle to the right
And sets downward
in the same manner
Movie-makers can time-reverse
a sunset into a pseudo-sunrise
Only God can turn the sunsets of life
into genuine sunrises in eternity
© April 2017 Suzanne S. Austin-Hill
Ninth Anniversary
Today nine years ago
You left by ambulance
To go to the Rainey Hospice house.
I remember following in my car
To make sure you
Were safely in your bed.
Your face angry with me then
For taking you from your home.
I tried to read to you some stories
Instead your tears choked my words.
I bent to kiss on the cheek,
You pinched my arm in reply
As I said goodbye.
I promised you I would
See you tomorrow, and
For a moment, you stared then nodded.
All was right between us.
I remember when I walked into our home
How empty it was.
It was then I knew you would not be back
And all those who visited with you in the night
Had left to be with you.
In eleven days, they would welcome you
To your eternal home, and
That banquet you had been planning,
And the veil would hang between us.
You had been born at home in a Rainey home;
It seemed fitting you should leave from one.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 18, 2017
My mother in her had a form of dementia which was like Parkinson Disease in that she lost physical abilities….her last words to me and I knew then that she knew me was “I love you.” But that had not happened yet and this anniversary is particularly difficult for letting her leave was a very difficult decision.
Incongruity
So many of life’s necessities
Mowing
Cleaning
Laundry
Doing dishes
Straightening
Are not the things I live for
While the things I live for
Making music
Gardening
Creating
Walking
Playing
Are crowded out by life’s necessities.
Clever and well done!
Hospice Waiting
You were dying that night. We both
knew it and chose not to look directly
into the eyes of that waiting spectre.
We cast occasional sidelong glances
into darkened corners instead.
We sat and talked into the late hours
until time ceased
until all things yet to be
and memories of all things past
merged into one lifetime of living.
You wanted tea and I wandered
the familiar dark hallway alone
until I reached the kitchen.
Death is not silent. I heard it visiting
in soft whispers and quiet moans
behind closed doors. I returned
with your tea
but you had grown tired
and closed your eyes while waiting.
—Christina Perry
This is wonderful… So full of emotion and imagery.
Yes! So well done.
wow
Great Day
oh happy day when we will all meet
in heaven when there will be nothing
left to say, when nothing is what we
could possibly expect, what I dreamed
of when my eyes were closed, when
all was clear and the salt in me returned
to where the ocean came from, where
tears came from, where love came from,
and where I’m going.
I really liked this. Your word choices and rhythm really worked for me.
struggle
a life and death struggle it was
bad bully began just because
it ain’t no good sayin’
revenge needs repayin’
sort truth from the grit and the fuzz
gpr crane
Life on This Planet
Some would say it’s all been planned,
right down to the part where we misuse
our free will and pay the price.
In the other story it’s a matter
of matter, soaking for eons
in the salt-water soup, a million
misses, maybe a million million,
before those stringy molecules
twisted around each other
in just the right alignment
and began reproducing themselves.
Some prefer the story
that has all of us playing our parts
in a master script. I go for the one
where we’ve won the lottery.
Demigods in lab coats
Declare their all knowing
Dictating what must be excepted
Despair when sent away
Living is different then life
Letting go is peaceful
Languishing to appease is not
Love is accepting choices
Medicine treats animals with more
Respect than human suffering
Then calls its self holy
For saving lives to anguish
In the name of demigods
With framed certificates of greatness
Mistaking being curled in humiliation
With bowing to their all knowingness
Not willing to understand
Death is not always the worst option
Sunday after church
Bring flowers to her gravestone
Chase away the crows
Here Lies . . .
Here lies Freddy, always up for travel–just not on the Underground.
She climbed life like a mountain, each age brought new heights. She fell off a cliff.
With
Every
Single
Inhale
Exhale
My
Life
Comes
Flowing
Back
I’m steaming
& scrubbing
crusted pasta sauce
off your plate.
Good & mad at you
‘cuz you did it again
Said you’d do the thing-
(empty the garbage)
(rinse the dishes)
(fix the broken door hinge)
(pick your underwear up off the bathroom floor)
-then, per usual, forgot
Up to my elbows
in suds & satisfaction
that you’ll come home from work
to find your to-do list done
by me (again)
Until I look at the clock
and realize
you should have been home
an hour & a half ago
& you still haven’t
answered my texts
That’s when worry
waters up in my chest & throat
& I pace the kitchen floor,
leave my dish on the counter
sauce crusting over
I’d give my own life
To wake up tomorrow
& find your underwear
on the bathroom floor
This is so sad and I so fear that moment…
Walk-In Services*
Birth control
refill pickups,
birth control services
without a pelvic exam,
emergency
contraception,
and pregnancy tests,
are available
on a walk-in basis
up to one hour before closing.
If you need
emergency
contraception
(morning after pill),
you can walk in any time
the health center is open.
Do you have questions
about abortion services
at Planned
Parenthood
of Southern
New England? Our caring
staff will answer
your questions
and make appointments
for the abortion pill
and in-clinic abortions.
———
*found poem
I love found poems. Good one.
An Innocent Gesture
A guy at work, who doesn’t know my brother
killed himself with a handgun two months ago,
is talking to me about a friend of his who ran
for local office and won and how he can’t believe
his friend actually likes it, how he has to deal
with people complaining about every
little
thing.
He says “If it was me . . .” while he puts his index
finger to his temple and bends his thumb
toward his head triggering
all my energy to stop me
from wincing.
Linda Voit
Oh, Linda … no …
Oh, I felt this deeply. You have my deepest sympathies.
Mine too… so sorry
How sad…. and how difficult life can be
A Matter of Life and Death
Rie Sheridan Rose
It was all so urgent then…
your phone call in the
middle of the night—
tears too thick to understand
exactly what you were
trying to tell me…
“It’s a matter of
life and death!”
you wailed at last…
“I need you—
to bring me
Dr Pepper.”
The Day I Said Goodbye
Summer was coming to an end
As I dressed to bid you farewell,
Black dress on, every hair in place.
Bittersweet feelings stirred in my soul.
So glad your suffering was over,
So sad that you were gone.
Never had I experienced a loss like this,
Or of any kind, really.
Death always seemed so distant from my life.
Now it was here, now it was part of me.
Shopping for your casket in the basement of the funeral home,
Shopping for your burial dress, both with my newborn baby in tow.
You loved his name, but never got to see his face.
I’m sure you held on for as long as you did,
Just to know that we were alright.
For days I sat by your side,
As you lay in your hospital bed.
Machines beeping, nurses coming and going,
Last rights being read.
By night I waited for the phone to ring,
Knowing death was near,
Praying the Lord would call you home.
Through a lump in my throat,
I told you about heaven
That there was no more pain
No cancer there.
Then on a sunny August day,
The phone rang and
You were gone
Just
Like
That.
I stood in front of your grave
Head down, brave face on.
Until I walked away
And realized this was the final goodbye.
And I cried, and I cried, and I cried.
For myself and the giant empty hole I felt in my heart.
For my boys, who wouldn’t know their grandma.
And for you mom, so bittersweet.
So sad that you were gone.
So glad your suffering was over.
So sorry that you lost your mom. But you did get to say goodbye. I am almost in the same place with my dad, who has been in the hospital for 3 months now. Death can be a blessing, though we miss our loved ones oh so much.
oh duchess
i hold your flanks
when you sh__t
to keep your thighs
from collapsing
a countdowns begun
its there
its there
its everywhere
we all tick
but yours is loud enough to see
Blood courses through veins,
world-weary and worried
she no longer
exists.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
#aprilpad
#alzheimer’s
so much said here –
tears…..
Life in the Face of Death
No matter how often we sweep
No matter how well
Dust and dirt always find their way
Back over the threshold.
Yet, we continue to sweep
And open the window
Which lets the light in, so
The dust motes dance.
