2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 18

Somehow we’re already on our third Two-for-Tuesday of the month; time is flying.

Here are the two prompts for today:

Write a life poem. The poem could be about the miracle of life, the complexity of life, the game of Life, or anything else that means life for you. Or…

The poem could be about the miracle of life, the complexity of life, the game of Life, or anything else that means life for you. Or… Write a death poem. For most organisms, life leads to death. So this should be as full of possibility as the life poem.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Life and/or Death Poem:

“a matter of”

she says it’s a matter of life

& death but i’m skeptical

because i’m a skeptic

& that’s how we roll

she says to drop the inner monologue

because it slows the poetic pace

but i confess that i just can’t

because i’m a confessional poet

& that’s how we roll

& i like refrains

& i like couplets

& i like life & death matters

especially when they don’t concern me

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He realizes nearly everything is life and death.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: