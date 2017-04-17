2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 17

Today is a special day for so many reasons, but one in the poetic realm is that today is International Haiku Poetry Day. It always falls on April 17, because of National Poetry Month and the 17 syllables in many (though not all) haiku. This year is extra special because the year is ’17 as well.

For today’s prompt, write a dance poem. The poem can be about the process of dancing or just somehow incorporate or reference dancing in the poem. There are so many styles of dance out there and even more occasions for dancing: school dances, daddy-daughter dances, wedding dances, people who dance when they are happy, people who dance when they are sad, people who dance in large groups, and those who dance alone. And, of course, there are so who just won’t dance for anything.

Here’s my attempt at a Dance Poem:

“on dancing”

dancing is dancing

whether beneath the moon

in a summer swoon

in june & perchance

as part of a romance

that began with a glance

& ends with a dance

a soft cheek on shoulder

slowly getting older

& bolder dance

into the dark public park

where others avoid

you make your mark

as if on a lark

& back to the streets

on twitterpated feet

under electric lights

& feeling all right

& this is your night

for taking sweet chances

on an innocent romance

that ends with a dance

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is very good at dancing when no one is watching, just as he’s a very talented singer when no one is listening.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

