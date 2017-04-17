2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 17

Today is a special day for so many reasons, but one in the poetic realm is that today is International Haiku Poetry Day. It always falls on April 17, because of National Poetry Month and the 17 syllables in many (though not all) haiku. This year is extra special because the year is ’17 as well.
For today’s prompt, write a dance poem. The poem can be about the process of dancing or just somehow incorporate or reference dancing in the poem. There are so many styles of dance out there and even more occasions for dancing: school dances, daddy-daughter dances, wedding dances, people who dance when they are happy, people who dance when they are sad, people who dance in large groups, and those who dance alone. And, of course, there are so who just won’t dance for anything.
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
Here’s my attempt at a Dance Poem:
“on dancing”
dancing is dancing
whether beneath the moon
in a summer swoon
in june & perchance
as part of a romance
that began with a glance
& ends with a dance
a soft cheek on shoulder
slowly getting older
& bolder dance
into the dark public park
where others avoid
you make your mark
as if on a lark
& back to the streets
on twitterpated feet
under electric lights
& feeling all right
& this is your night
for taking sweet chances
on an innocent romance
that ends with a dance
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is very good at dancing when no one is watching, just as he’s a very talented singer when no one is listening.
dance haiku
muted oil tones
degas’ ballet class girls
readying delight
by: Karen Wilson
Second skin
how snuggly we fit
together
gentle words
a love song permeating
flesh and tender hearts
My Dance haiku for Day 17
Petals twirl round mad
Waltzing and foxtrotting in
Breath-taking cadence.
muted oil tones
degas’ ballet class girls
readying delight
Free Dance
Disco ball spinning overhead;
Slinky dress, barely clad.
Musical lyrics of words not said;
Embedded sounds of the night.
Body swaying fluid and free,
Sensual romancing of delight.
By Pamelap
church dance
and the Holy Ghost
whisked her every which-a-way
and led her to move
…arms
……legs
………mountains
A dance move we all probably all know and remember …
THE DANCE
When he smiles at her
she blushes and looks away
before looking back
Copyright Kimiko Martinez 2017