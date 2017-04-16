2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 16

If we were running uphill for the first half of the challenge, we’d be running downhill from here on out. I know writing is a different process, but yeah, we’re getting through this month. Let’s keep it going!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) System,” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Weather System,” “Solar System,” “Writing System,” “Ecological System,” or any number of other takes on systems.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Blank System Poem:

“i don’t have a system”

i don’t have a system that works for me

at least i don’t have one that always works

but i don’t think you can blame the systems

i try sure but i can’t deny that i’m

consistently inconsistent with them

despite my best intentions i’m just not

a person who works well within systems

you can blame it on the rain my lousy

childhood or the ever changing market

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He spends about 5-10 minutes on each of his example poems, and sometimes it shows more than others.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: