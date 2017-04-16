2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 16

If we were running uphill for the first half of the challenge, we’d be running downhill from here on out. I know writing is a different process, but yeah, we’re getting through this month. Let’s keep it going!
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) System,” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Weather System,” “Solar System,” “Writing System,” “Ecological System,” or any number of other takes on systems.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Blank System Poem:
“i don’t have a system”
i don’t have a system that works for me
at least i don’t have one that always works
but i don’t think you can blame the systems
i try sure but i can’t deny that i’m
consistently inconsistent with them
despite my best intentions i’m just not
a person who works well within systems
you can blame it on the rain my lousy
childhood or the ever changing market
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He spends about 5-10 minutes on each of his example poems, and sometimes it shows more than others.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Limbic System
It is here that I know this thing beyond words
That dimension
dimensions
are more like an onion, onions
and less like a box
or a box opening, flattening with time
Four dimensions, as we know them: height, width, depth, change
Here – the scent of the tiny, plucked jasmine
is a skin of a world
in which there are creatures
procreating and shadows. from a light somewhere,
extending
next to a skin of something
like water
like memory
and one, or many,
transparent dimensions,
a millimeters distance from each other
that ripple, each, with laughter
with the physical tremor
that comes
with a kiss.
Equations System
A system of equations is
a puzzle for this non-math whiz.
In solving for the unknowns, I
have no clue what will satisfy.
No matter whether linear
or not, I’d need a djinni or
some magic intervention to
just solve for x or y or q.
But ‘they’ insist there’s value in
the matrices. O such chagrin!
Blast Gaussian! I hate to graph!
And substitution? What a laugh.
There’s madness in each method, right?
But no way to just expedite
the ways to answer. Think I’ve missed ‘em.
Lord, I loathe equations system.
###
prayer system
cast my cares
cast your cares
throw cares at him
like a hot rock
prayers for today
prayers for tomorrow
prayers for relief of all
the world’s sorrow
prayers to become part of
the healthy marrow
system
ir
ri
ga
tion
system
turns itself
on in time to
water my shoes
Nightly System
First the front door
Then the back
Open the back door because I forgot to lock the screen
Is the bathroom window closed? Check
Now all the other windows too
Was the back screen really locked? Check
Then the back door
Last the front
Provisions for a Disorganized System
In my pantry where cans
of green beans dated
1989 have been kicked
into place
underneath dried lentils
and other leg-
umes,
and held prisoner
by some vile,
separated
salad dressing, and questionable
soda crackers
in a box with one torn corner,
you’d agree that I never
managed to become
self-organizing.
Therefore,
I am not
part of the living
system.
A System to Spawning
Mature salmon swim
Upstream to their birthing grounds
Life’s cycle repeats.
–ShennonDoah
natural hair care system
beauty and love and rhythmic care of…
cucabugs, naps, and snaps in wraps
sky-high ponytails; twists in gel
flocculent whirls; coarse curls and swirls
roller-set fros, locs, braids, and cornrows
is critical, spiritual, and political…
at times insane and hard to maintain
the diverse and brittle… part it down in the middle
scalp-crust on chronic… needs some aloe and tonic
barely there or long… finger-comb the dome
explore in the toil… tightly coiled in oils…
jojoba and tea tree and sage from the pantry
honey-myrrh moussed… hang lush and loose
no need for dryer-blow… just sport the wash and go
in whatever style whether wild or mild
mastered hair sessions are artistic expressions…
celebrating shapes, textures, and napes
asymmetrical lines that can’t be defined
the movement and prance-dance that beckons a second glance
a natural system that encompasses freedom
Cleaning System
I created a system to clean my house
it felt like a great idea at first
but I don’t like schedules and I don’t like rules
so I purged my house and
now I have less to clean
Circulatory System
A writer alone
Even a trip to Walmart
Circulates the flow
Beauty System
At my vanity early morning
putting on a good face.
Lips pouted naturally from
my diverse heritage.
Brown butter skin, almond shaped eyes
contoured cheekbones from my
Big Momma’s Native American side.
What do I need to take off at the bewitching
hour when all the makeup holds no candle
to my natural beauty; it only hides.
My family beauty system comprised.
By Pamelap
Fool-proof Filing System
Each cog in the machine must
Fit smoothly and cleanly into the next
Or the gear grinds to a halt.
So too the desk must be a clean space
With files neatly organized and in reach,
Or the work grinds to a halt.
Each item has its place, each file its purpose,
Neatly labeled, well thought out
To find again on a moment’s notice
A fool-proof system with one draw back:
I am no fool.
https://crcreateaday.wordpress.com/
Religious System
Religion is a systematic way
to approach God
like a vending machine.
You put the change in and hope
for the blessings to pop out.
Christianity is an adoption
into a wonderful family
that brings change and blessing.
I like the vending maching image!
Security System
My daughter has a security system
that makes me feel insecure.
I never can remember the number
or what buttons to push
and I don’t know if I can leave the house
without setting off the alarm
fetching and annoying police
and costing an extra fifty.
System
S o you have a routine, So
Y ou have a procedure
S o you have a logic you can’t shake. Your
T echnique of living gets old. You
E xpect more in a day, but practice makes perfect. There is a
M ethod to this madness. Having a system makes sense.