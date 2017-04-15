2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 15

We’ve officially made it to the half-way point of this challenge, which means two things: 1. I’ve got Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer” song playing in my head; and 2. I should share the link to the poem finder tool for this blog (click to continue). Just use the Writer drop down to find your name and search for poems posted on the site so far (can also cross reference by year/day).
For today’s prompt, write a “one time” poem. This poem could be about a once in a lifetime experience. Or it could be about something a person wants to try just one time (good or bad). Or take it where you will–as always.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a One Time Poem:
“soda”
there are times when i tell myself
i can have another sip of soda
just one more time but no
one can leads to a 12-pack
& then i’m back to chugging
2 liters like water
because it becomes water
because i’m an addict
so no more soda
not one more time
not ever
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s a recovering soda-holic; 4 months strong, one day at a time.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
One Time
We stood on our rooftop
at 51st and 11
We probably had a picnic for our birthdays
that was lovely
And keeping us company, bobbing on the tar sheets near us,
was the giant heart shaped balloon
deflated from Valentine’s Day
a couple of days earlier
As we were leaving
we let the heart go with some wishes attached
thinking it might sink down, defeated,
into the traffic of 11th avenue
But it lifted. drifted up
and just before the first line of high clouds
Filled out suddenly into a giant, full
red, radiant, heart dancing, alive over New York City.
We were delighted.
Love lived!
Remember that one time
I laughed so hard I peed my pants
And my friend sat in a puddle so it looked
Like we both just fell down?
Or that time
The cat was poisoned, by an awful neighbor
And I stayed home from school
To cry and hold him one last time?
Or that time
I threw my arms wide and spun
And spun and spun
So much, that I was sick for three days?
Or that time
When I met the love of my life
And I married him
A short six months later?
Or that time
I failed to carry yet another pregnancy
And couldn’t get off the bathroom floor
Because I was so broken?
Or that time
I sent my daughter off for her first day of school
Watching her smile and laugh and run
And tears fell for the life she was beginning?
Remember that one time?
I do
My one-time poem
***
Not just any spring,
A human life is one-time –
Love it as you can.
***
Haste Makes Waste
Although I can’t say
I recognize
most of my fellow
power walkers,
I can imagine
most of those
who make
waste in their haste
around here.
They are
someone who eats Pez candy,
someone who shops at Big 5,
someone who throws away
homework, and
someone who doesn’t mind contributing
to nature’s demise.
They are
someone who drinks just half
a McCafe,
someone who keeps no receipts,
someone who uses no coupons,
and someone who buys
extra treats
to leave for wildlife
on the street.
I declare this,
without
reservation,
just one time,
I’d rather meet
and greet
those draggletails
than feast
my eyes
on their
scattered,
tattered
goods
and food-
stuff
they
never
consumed.
Darn it. “Contributing” should be on its own line.
Just one time
She tasted fruit
Exquisite and forbidden
Just one time
God said to come
But they remained well hidden
Just one time
Eve blamed the snake
Excuses were unbidden
Just one time
Paradise lost
Banned to live among midden.
–ShennonDoah
One Tme
Just this one time, I wish
I wish they would listen.
But like the sound of a wife’s voice
To a husband’s ear,
The teacher’s voice floats over and around
The students in their seats,
And they cannot hear that
Which can fly them to new frontiers.
But perhaps, just perhaps,
This One Time,
Someone has heard
Someone has listened
And that someone will soar.
https://crcreateaday.wordpress.com/
Nice.
I laughed at the line about the wife’s voice to a husband’s ear. 🙂
Thanks! Truth in humor, right? 🙂
Once Upon
We tell our story
again and again
to whomever happens
to conveniently
cross our path.
The same story
with little wiggles
in the pronounciation
or the pronouns
or punchline.
So who needs
to hear our story
the most other than
ourself ourself
oddly enough.
We speak and
we hear and
then take some pleasure
in that speaking
in that hearing.
But if we could
tell our same story
one and only one time
and then be done
a door would open.
Friends sitting in a circle
enjoying a sunny day
Great Blue Heron over head
passes us by
then turns and comes back
flies a circle above us
recognition dawning bright
he sees me
One time
it goes with time,
it begins with a dot,
from the left to the right
and upside down,
curves included,
force in ink deluded.
It ends with a touch,
an attachment
of untouched.
One at a Time
At one time
She knew the stars
Had a plan
A predestined stamp
Of tomorrows aligned
At one time
She grew dreams
In her head
Of years up ahead
And lives intertwined
At one time
She forgot
All the things
That were said
And did this instead
Never looking behind
Love this!
Once Isn’t Always Enough
Once in a lifetime venture…
This is what I was thinking
When I went to Africa.
Pshaw! That was eight years and
Seven return trips ago.
This is what I thought after seeing the Grand Canyon! (Though I have yet to return–yet, being the operative word)
ONE TIME IN A MINUTE
My father let us go ride
A canoe in Hawaii
All three sisters paddled out
We rode the waves
The surf was perfect
I glanced over the boat’s edge
Found a hundred dollar bill
Dad said, ‘Lunch’!
Fun story. Made me smile.
How cute is this memory!
ENGAGEMENT
It was the dead of winter, a Buffalo kind of December
Yet it must as well have been summer in your little kitchen
The stove was still warm with the dinner you prepared
But our feelings for each other were much warmer
The formica table was laid out for a dinner for two
And we were all dressed in our finery as though we were dining at the Ritz
I no longer remember our meal
Was it sushi
Or some Italian dish?
All I know was I was mighty impressed
You could cook while I could only offer to do the dishes
I remember the feel of your hands
I was getting used to how they felt laced with mine
Your eyes were a calm blue behind your glasses
And they wore a smile I believed was just for me
How far had we come from our first conversation –
online!
Happening when my night was your daytime
I was caught up with the moment I thought would never happen
I did not realize our dinner was done
Next thing I knew
you were on your knee taking my hand
while your eyes held me rooted on my spot
and you asked –
would I marry you
I knew it would happen
Still, my heart almost jumped out of my chest
I could only say –
“Thank you”
But that was just enough.
Such a sweet loves seeps from your words.
No Longer Here
I’ve climbed fourteen-hundred
foot mountains, scaling Colorado
walls of slipping rock without fear.
Hand-over-hand on dusty paths
where no one walks, I can travel
on despite the ring of painful
arms. Guarding the bald peak
like a hawk, I have screeched
at the wind, occupied wild places
where insanity runs rampant.
Putting fear to rest, I’ve observed
up close those lost in their secrets
no idea that their faces are dirty
their clothes stained. Amidst taut
dangerous thoughts, I have listened.
Now I do the small things that make
up this life: I cart out the garbage
in the dark, climb up on a chair
to put nails in the wall for pictures.
I fix the plumbing problem flooding
the kitchen. You’re no longer here.
Strikes the heart. And bless yours…
One Time
One time you called me “Bill”
when I’ve been “Ann” all of your life…
then I was “Billy” again then “Annie” then “who are you?”…
Then one time you panicked
when you thought you forgot to pick up Billy from school…
but Billy hadn’t been in school for decades…
Then there were those times
when you sideswiped a few cars and trash cans…
and we had to take your keys… I’m sorry, my dear…
Then that other time you frustrated yourself
when you couldn’t find your spectacles…
I found them in the icebox beside the milk…
One morning a neighbor found you outside in your housecoat and bare feet
when temperatures were frigid…
you came to live with me…
Another time you thought I was a stranger trying to harm you
when you suddenly bit my arm and screamed…
you were frightened and I was frightened…
Then it was that one special time… on a Thursday…
when we talked all day about family and food and history…
and we laughed and then we cried…
That one time…
Tears fall as I relate all too well. It’s a horrible, horrible, horrible disease.
WINGED FLIGHT
I saw them
many times
harnessed to huge wings
running off the edge
of a Texas plateau
taking the risk
of flying …
My dream…
My desire…
Is to just
once feel the
rush of air
over my face
as those wings
lift me and free
my soul in flying
Copyright © 2017 Sharyl
Always…I wish you peace, joy and happiness, but most of all I wish you Love.
As Ever, Sharyl
Just once…
I wish I could just once
submit my poem
without awaiting moderation
that never comes. No—I lied—
I wish to do it every day
this month sans moderation.
Moderation never was my thing.
No wonder my words still
languish in limbo, my voice silenced
awaiting moderation.
So I’ve changed my identity,
donned a disguise.
Will it work? I don’t know.
May as well await Godot.
Feeling your frustration.
try everything once
(and twice if you like it)
how do we know
what our boundaries and limits are
our likes and dislikes
if we never venture past
the cusp of the unknown
do not limit yourself
to the comfortable stagnation
test yourself everyday
to try one new thing
delve into the unknown places
shed light on the cobwebs
and clear them away
until you can see clearly
the expanse of who you really are
and what you are made of
One time
While listening to cassette disc’s
With the stars
Flaring outside of my window
I imagined
A someday.
When I could feel like I belonged.
You belong. And I’m glad you’re here. Touching words, these.
Once in a Blue Moon
Can we:
cease the propaganda,
abort mental slavery,
act like humans and
redefine humanity,
end the war on religion
terrorism, s_ _ism, and racism,
end black on black crimes,
discontinue reality
shows to show reality,
stop selling ourselves,
stop powdering noses
and injecting veins to kill pain,
put down the guns
to raise our fist to resist,
not cook crack in
crockpots and call it a come up–
when its really a set-up,
stop mothering and fathering
children just to abandon them,
keep the babies in school,
stop getting high and turning up
with the babies and thinking its cool,
save the babies from
being violated and abused,
mute the radio of nonsense
for words of substance,
interrupt false news for
nothing but the whole truth,
and use social media without
a hash tag and name for justice?
For once in a blue moon,
can we stop the world?
Can we shake it up,
to wake it up
or is it too soon?
Daniellr C. Robinson
Yes, please! Powerful piece.
Once
Once you threw a salad bowl against a tree
with such force it shattered into many pieces.
For months I found shards of heirloom tomatoes
printed on clay among the periwinkle growing
in the birch’s roots. Each time my fingers found a piece
of porcelain I wondered why you threw that bowl—
was it our disagreement about where to spend Easter
or was it because I said no when you told me I could
not bring the children to my mother’s house or was
the bowl lost to the earth because you finally felt
a flicker of frustration after getting your way all
these years? I can’t remember why you flung that bowl
but I do remember how the arugula arced slow-motion
in the waning sunlight and the thump against the trunk
and the silence that came after.
ONE TIME
For just once in my retirement
I’d like to be able to say
I have made the very best use
I possibly can of my day
Once I used to feel satisfied
that my day at work was done well
now I seem to wander around
doing just whatever I will
Once I used to work very hard
and spend less of my time at play
now my life is always playtime
motivation has gone away
Oh, Jezzie, I could say exactly the same thing, but not nearly as well!
One Time
Once, when fireworks blazing in the night sky,
and they dimmed the stars with their phosphorescence,
lying on a blanket on the long summer grass,
the smell of clover and Shasta daisies
permeating the warm air,
I felt the earth moving beneath me,
felt the massiveness of the world
and the infinity of the stars
and the smallness of
my life.
One Time
I just wanted to kiss you just one time.
School girl crush
Teenage angst and
Cougar lust; just wanted to one time.
I must.
By Pamelap
Once yet again
young worlds
observe birth
and death
with exuberance:
first breath
full of promise—
a new creature
to welcome
with abandon
elation eager
as fledgling
chicks gawping
beaks wide
whilst tears.
last breath—
a new fossil
meanders
underfoot
swirls oddlong
until Tuesdays
then intersects
the moon.
If we banned
first and last
from the lexicon,
could we stop
the compression
of these days?
One Time
The boys followed me
down the lane one time, intent,
so I ran and ran.
(c) April 2017 by Caroline Hutchinson
https://carolinehutchinson.wordpress.com/2017/04/16/one-time/
The Final Cure
The one time he was cured of his OCD,
he did not notice the room that wasn’t quite right,
and met the Taker that would lead him to his Maker.