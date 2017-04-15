2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 15

We’ve officially made it to the half-way point of this challenge, which means two things: 1. I’ve got Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer” song playing in my head; and 2. I should share the link to the poem finder tool for this blog (click to continue). Just use the Writer drop down to find your name and search for poems posted on the site so far (can also cross reference by year/day).

For today’s prompt, write a “one time” poem. This poem could be about a once in a lifetime experience. Or it could be about something a person wants to try just one time (good or bad). Or take it where you will–as always.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a One Time Poem:

“soda”

there are times when i tell myself

i can have another sip of soda

just one more time but no

one can leads to a 12-pack

& then i’m back to chugging

2 liters like water

because it becomes water

because i’m an addict

so no more soda

not one more time

not ever

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s a recovering soda-holic; 4 months strong, one day at a time.

*****

