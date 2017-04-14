2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 14

By: |

I never like sharing bad news, but I’m especially not fond of sharing family news. Marie Elena Good shared on Facebook that Andrea Heiberg, a member of the Poetic Asides family, died of cancer on Monday. Like so many on the street, she was an uplifting and poetic voice for so many other poets. She will be missed.

For today’s prompt, pick a popular saying and make that the title of your poem; then, write your poem. Some possible titles might include: “Blood Is Thicker Than Water,” “You Can’t Judge a Book By Its Cover,” “More Than You Can Shake a Stick At,” and so many others. Click here if you want more ideas.

Here’s my attempt at a Popular Saying Poem:

“not the sharpest tool in the shed”

not the sharpest tool in the shed
nor the brightest bulb in the house

not the prettiest bird in the sky
nor the wittiest man on the street

but i am your man & your fool
& anything else you need of me

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s not a sharp tool or bright bulb; he’s just a human being.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

343 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 14

  1. Jacqueline Hallenbeck

    a penny for your thoughts

    if lincoln heard him, he would frown
    in a world of cheapskates, he wears the crown
    my thoughts are simply priceless!

    one cent! he offers (i’m seeing red)
    for all the contents in my head
    if lincoln heard him, he would frown

    one cent! he growls, this mad civilian
    they’re worth much more, perhaps even millions
    in a world of cheapskates, he wears the crown

    one cent! he shouts, this ignoramus
    i may not be rich; i may not be famous
    but my thoughts are simply priceless!

  2. Janutty1111

    “FAIR-WEATHER FRIENDS”

    wave to me from the decks of cruise ships
    nod to me as they enter merry bars
    send me postcards from the Azores

    now and then a small bouquet arrives
    or intricate chocolates from Belgium
    fair-weather friends wish me all the best

    they are laughing across gardens, they are
    dancing at the block party, they turn up
    the music, they pass the canapés, they say

    we love you, stay there at the margin, please
    watch us through windows, smile at us, but don’t
    bring any of your winter darkness here

COMMENT