2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 14

I never like sharing bad news, but I’m especially not fond of sharing family news. Marie Elena Good shared on Facebook that Andrea Heiberg, a member of the Poetic Asides family, died of cancer on Monday. Like so many on the street, she was an uplifting and poetic voice for so many other poets. She will be missed.

For today’s prompt, pick a popular saying and make that the title of your poem; then, write your poem. Some possible titles might include: “Blood Is Thicker Than Water,” “You Can’t Judge a Book By Its Cover,” “More Than You Can Shake a Stick At,” and so many others. Click here if you want more ideas.

Here’s my attempt at a Popular Saying Poem:

“not the sharpest tool in the shed”

not the sharpest tool in the shed

nor the brightest bulb in the house

not the prettiest bird in the sky

nor the wittiest man on the street

but i am your man & your fool

& anything else you need of me

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s not a sharp tool or bright bulb; he’s just a human being.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

