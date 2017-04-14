2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 14

I never like sharing bad news, but I’m especially not fond of sharing family news. Marie Elena Good shared on Facebook that Andrea Heiberg, a member of the Poetic Asides family, died of cancer on Monday. Like so many on the street, she was an uplifting and poetic voice for so many other poets. She will be missed.
For today’s prompt, pick a popular saying and make that the title of your poem; then, write your poem. Some possible titles might include: “Blood Is Thicker Than Water,” “You Can’t Judge a Book By Its Cover,” “More Than You Can Shake a Stick At,” and so many others. Click here if you want more ideas.
Here’s my attempt at a Popular Saying Poem:
“not the sharpest tool in the shed”
not the sharpest tool in the shed
nor the brightest bulb in the house
not the prettiest bird in the sky
nor the wittiest man on the street
but i am your man & your fool
& anything else you need of me
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s not a sharp tool or bright bulb; he’s just a human being.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
~god and time are the same age~
a child, an oven
how both
distract
touch
Behind Closed Doors
By Amy Hadley
On one side of a closed door
I stood…
You were on the other
And through that door I could
Talk with you
But you couldn’t be reached.
On one side of a closed door
I stood
Hoping you were on the other
And through that door
I shouted
But you couldn’t hear.
On one side of a closed door
I knelt
Knowing you were on the other
And through that door I sent
A prayer
But you turned away.
On one side of a locked door
I lay
Knowing you were no longer on the other
Still I touched that door
A caress
That you’d never feel.
On one side of a locked door
I stood tall.
You were long gone
So through that door I said
Goodbye
And walked away.
Let’s run it up the flagpole
and see if anyone salutes
Good as gold, said Nana
into the phone
good as gold she was
staying with Nana while
Baby was being born.
Mostly she was at least in
intention. Like when she
lagged behind a garden
tour, stopping to pick as many
blooms as her hands would
hold to make a bouquet
for Mama. Instead of thanks,
reproach like a bee-sting:
They’re not yours to give!
They belong to the garden.
Quickly she returned them
with care to re-tuck each
broken stem back into bed.
Even then no thanks and praise,
but she had learned about
clichés, inventing her own
to be remembered
when she was grown:
You can’t unpick a daffodil.
Colder Than A Witch’s …
“Buy me a cold one.
I’ll tell you a story,”
rasped the old man
at the bar.
Then, I did what
I don’t normally do
and the barkeep
drew him a beer.
Squinting and thanking,
he started right in,
“Having consorted with
more than one witch,
danced round their
fires in the night,
lent my ear to
soft incantations,
I’m here to tell you,
Witches are maligned.
There is nothing cold
about a witch’s …. anything.”
One of my husband’s favorite sayings.
I loved this!
He Wouldn’t Hurt a Fly
E.W. Jackson, bishop of the
Christian News Service and
the Exodus Faith Ministries
claims birth defects are due to mother’s sins
(but not the father’s, obviously)
and that Yoga leads to Satanism
but he wouldn’t hurt a fly.
His assertion, as a Christian man,
the University of California
(with its queer and Bi and Transfolk students)
is Ungodly and Sinful
but he wouldn’t hurt a fly.
“Sin never gets enough,” he says,
“There’s no end to this. It has no end.
There will always be something more,
something more,
something more
because what they’re really looking for
is they’re looking for
looking for
acceptance in society
and Christians will never ever,
never, never,
never, ever give it to them.”
But he wouldn’t hurt a fly.
Powerful…and so true.
Everything Happens for a Reason
Some try hard to do what’s right
Satan makes them lose the fight
What a shame
Some take life for granted
Blind to what their handed
Eyes shut misses much
Some look but never see
Sin when they should flee
Sounds just like you and me
Some walk the wrong walk
And talk the wrong talk
Giving God a broken heart
Some reject and walk away
Some accept His love and pray
Thank You, Lord
There’s always a reason
For the way things happen
Or so I’ve been told
I want all the reasons
For all that happens
In my life
To be Him
And now to get to the hospital
and hold my precious granddaughter
truths to ponder and remember, and that ending; as good as it gets in this life!
We Are Never Too Old To Learn
We all, are always becoming
And never too old to learn
The numbing nix of ticks and tocks
Grinning its no return
While we are always becoming
From frames of Who We Were
The echoes of ‘I told you so’
Startling Who We Are
Yet, Who We Are is becoming
Who We Have Yet To Be
While we balance its earned and learned
With what we cannot see
“STICKS AND STONES”
He never struck her, never tried to harm
her body, but his words fell like bombs
upon her soul and burned into her heart.
Their children didn’t know who Daddy was;
was he the one who sometimes played with them
or was he a tyrant who made them feel ashamed?
No sticks or stones were used in their household
but words created fear and finally hate.
A family was destroyed by ugly words.
If we would monitor our words and put
a muffler on our tongues, the world would be
improved and love would reign in families.
Playing For Keeps
Your words wove a web
I walked into willingly
Your thoughts spoke to feelings
l hid from prying eyes
Your eyes exposed the loneliness
Shrouding my soul
Your touch melted emotions
Frozen through neglect
While your mind enticed mine
My heart didn’t capture yours
For it was just a game for you
But I was playing for keeps
Silence is Golden?
What is
the worth of silence?
One day
without appearing to the world
that you’re interacting in it.
Detachment?
Enlightenment?
What can silence
teach us?
Far from the madding crowd
of the click-bait headlines,
armchair arguments,
and “fake news.”
Away from the gossip
and cynicism.
There might be wisdom
in taking a break from all that.
The noise of the internet
softens into a hush
as we look at words of wisdom
in the printed word.
We receive a unique telepathy,
gaining ideas we long forgot.
Time to get back to basics
and pick up a book for once.
yes! wise and wonderfully written:) Love the second stanza, esp. this;
Far from the madding crowd
of the click-bait headlines,
Cloud Nine
If there were a Cloud Nine for every woman I’ve loved
the howling winds would knock me to my knees
with thunderous outbursts,
hail as big as basketballs
would smash everything I value,
and tears of rain to rival Noah’s claim
would wash my joy away.
whoa! can’t help but smile a little at all this wild imagery! 🙂
Everything Happens for a Reason
Some go under the knife
So God can change their life
Just like God changed mine
amen!
In memory of Andrea Heiberg, who said we must hang on.
ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END
When I’m pushed onward
beyond this beloved earth,
flowers will continue to bloom
summer after summer.
Other people will dream,
and try, and love,
and speak about forevers,
when I no longer can.
The arrow that is meant
to force me out
is already making its way,
hiding in plain sight.
And I am astounded
by how profoundly I hold on,
by streams of dreams
that insist on staying,
by the tricks I come up with
to stretch the goodness –
move the end sign farther away,
hang on as if I have time.
~ Nurit Israeli
utter beauty in every stanza! thank-you.
Thank you, Janet.
Echoing Janet’s comment. You captured some inner truths we all shared, Nurit. Thank you greatly.
Thank you, Walt. In days like today, I am truly grateful for the option of processing pain through expressive writing.
lovely
Thank you, Angie.
this is truly a work of art – I’m sure she would be proud and touched by your words
Thank you very much, Trish.
Flawless!
Thank you, Jacqueline!
Oh how lovely. How utterly lovely. So touching, especially, “…and speak about forevers, when I no longer can.” <3
Thanks, dear Marie.
“…WE HARDLY KNEW YE”
We hardly knew you. Your were there within our grasp, but we failed to reach out to touch your heart. You were smart and worldly and knew what you were talking about. I was a lout. We had our misunderstandings early on. You went on about how I was selfish with this space we shared, that no one cared to hear my incessant glut of poetics. I wrote too much and detracted from others time on board. We messaged back and forth and we came to understand each other. You didn’t think it right that I might draw attention that way. Now, I believe you were right. Nowadays, I can’t even draw flies. And I guess that’s my place. But there was more to you than words. And the reality of that would underlie your dissent. We were meant for so much more. Too late coming. Our last exchange was when you told of your pending procedure. We had become friends and you knew how I felt. I melt now hearing of your passing. I’m guessing I could have known you better. We all could have. Andrea, we hardly knew ye!
Hear! Hear! Wiping tears.
tears here too
Deeply touched, Walt.
Thanks Janet, Nurit. Truth told. I am deeply touched by this sad news. Reaching back on our messaging back and forth (so glad they remained) and the depth of soul and honesty that Andrea possessed was very powerful. And the relationship we shared in the online chats tips a hand and a connection I don’t think either of us realized. Andrea kept me grounded and taught me as much as she claimed to have learned from me. I’ll be less obtrusive the rest of April to honor my friend. Godspeed, Andrea! You will be greatly missed.
Oh, Walt … the honesty, transparency, self-reflection, and love shown … wow …
A Coward Dies A Thousand Deaths, A Soldier Dies But Once
We’re not all brave souls.
Some are the audience
when the brave take their bow.
stunning perspective!
So. Much. Love.
Sticka & Stones May Break My Bones, But Words Will Never Hurt Me
Encouragement and praise
lift me up higher than
competition does.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
#aprilpad
The words roll off easily.
But if He is truly risen,
do we live like it?
Are we in constant contact with Him?
Do we live in a relationship
with our best Friend?
Do we walk beside Him through
each day?
Do we consult Him for our next steps—
our mundane choices?
Do we look to Him for every need?
Is He our supply?
Let Him be all He came to be
to truly experience the Living God
whose first name is Jesus.
OOPS! The title didn’t make the cut and paste. It’s “He is Risen! He is Risen Indeed!”
) hallelujah!
Much needed thoughts to ponder. thank-you and Happy Easter…He is not here but is risen!
tug of war
the news pulls
my heartstrings
Mom’s recipes
everything’s easier
than pie
air grows thin
with time
on cloud nine
editing the poem
I become a woman
of few(er) words
– Kim Mannix
lovely
No Time Like the Present (#2)
No time like Present, love
Dawn draws its wraps away
Where we like children hug and tug
Gossamer gold and gray
To find within its folds
What no one holds for long
For renaissance is soon ensconced
In haunts of yester-song
The bower of new day
Soon spills its flower where
The hour of its live-laugh-love
Lilts on the stilly air
Love this, Janet – the sentiment, the structure, the metaphors, the poetic fluency…
UNDER THE MICROSCOPE
The poet was an astute observer;
“life under the microscope” he called it.
But he was burdened by his digression from morality,
the totality of his mindful meandering
stood to undermine his status.
Thoughts he held to renounce his position
began to become overbearing
leaving him despondent due to its gravity.
A brooding depravity would preclude
all decorum. It had rained down
to usurp all logic and decency.
Denial was the thread upon which
his partisan mind had been hung.
And there it swung, twisting in the wind.
stunning…esp. the imagery of the ending!!
Thanks Janet. A good day for soul searching.
yes.
There’s No I in TEAM
There’s no B in TEAM
We’re all on our own.
There’s no C in TEAM
I told ya so.
There’s no G in TEAM
How about that?.
There’s no I in TEAM
I can see that.
There’s no K in TEAM
Alright?
There is no O in team.
Surprise!
There is no P in TEAM.
Can you excuse me for a sec?
There is no R in TEAM.
You’re on your own.
There is no U in TEAM
You are not in my life, either.
There’s no Y in TEAM
No need to think about it.
GOING THROUGH A CHANGE OF LIFE
I’ve swapped the bottle for a life
more prone to lifting than falling.
It was my calling to change my style,
be less a bear and share love.
And while I smile more, I’m taking
life more seriously. I wrap
myself in the comfort of family
which comes as quite the bargain.
In the end, I live longer knowing
that my weaknesses are showing.
But that’s OK. It just means I’m growing.
Some phrases have a limited range pf popularity, but this is the one that came to mind, and I’m stuck.
Rode Hard and Put Up Wet
Drunks blocking the sidewalk, demanding alms,
are fearless as a cornered dog. Seagulls,
contemptuous of shoo–they have hollow
bones, and are fragile. A man drys out. Pulls
himself up to the demimonde world. Calms
the voices a little. He gets a full stomach,
sleeps under an address. There are no problems
beyond the next load of dishes. A dull
sobriety. One such draws himself on stage,
guitar across his vulnerable core,
and sings like William Blake or a sufi
out of Carolina. A terrible sage,
hard brown fingers curl around hymns and blues
like real life cupping a pink bud vase.
Fantastic imagery and language. Well done.
Lickety Split
Do it, my mother would say,
Hurry up, get a move on.
We raced everywhere
she could think of, always
lickety split: piling scraps into
the pan to feed the chickens, running
to the pens at the back, dumping then
banging the pans against the ground
already hearing her call from the back
door, No dawdling, and so we raced
back knowing another chore awaited,
weeds to pull or endless laundry to hang.
She timed the loads in the old Maytag,
a wet load from the wicker basket had to
be hung before the agitator shut off,
so we sidestepped down the clothes
lines east to west, snapping and pinning
selvages aligned to the sky (she’d check
later). Inevitable ironing needed speed
to avoid scorching the heavily starched
dungarees, going shiny in the heat.
Move it, move it, she’d say, pushing my
hand to keep the iron going back and forth.
Every day a marathon, the goal a bed at dark.
This is well done!
Two’s Company, Three’s A Crowd
For the peace
I crave in life,
I need only myself
to be present.
Well-said!!
Inspired by the news of Andrea Heiburg’s passing…
No Time Like The Present
An awe-evoking chill
That line we cannot see
Yet all will cross as heartbeats still
Into eternity
Ah, Death, that sure repose
Hinged to the breath of We
Where time is like a tide that flows
Into eternity
No turning back from Thence
To grasp mortality
After Death’s last deliverance
Into eternity
Time’s Presence verifies
What eyes cannot full-see
A foot-path from earth, seas and skies
Into eternity
Tell me, my dear, hast thou
Prepared for what will be
When we slip from life’s here and now
Into eternity?
An awe-evoking gift
This place where grace is free
Yet ever we approach its shift
Into eternity
Janet, this piece is so lovely and so full … and so fully you. Thank you for this.
Ships in the Night
We were well on the way toward
passing like ships in the night then,
we dabbled in course corrections.
A little extra eye contact to port,
a wink starboard,
an embrace shoved the throttle.
Then we met head on, steam up,
like ships in a fog.
Blood is Thicker Than Water
“Blood is thicker than water” or so the saying goes.
What an insult to a spouse whose love forever grows.
When two people join their hearts and commit to one another,
the blood that runs within their veins doesn’t come from the same mother.
The very thing that binds them is the love that’s their hearts.
That thick, tough love will see them through life’s very toughest parts.
When a family member utters this popular little quip
The words can cut so deeply, the relationship can rip.
If you’re a sister or brother, even a mom or dad,
Refrain from this silly sentence which can make another sad.
Respect the relationship that forms and don’t try to undermine it.
For if you do, you just might find blood is not as thick as it.
ALL ROADS LEAD TO YOU
No longer a young man, yet my heart still tends to roam.
Follow my heart. The truth is found within
something beautiful and more precious than gold.
I behold your beauty and it caresses my heart.
You, an angel transfixed; a mixture
of light and shadow, a soothing vision;
a memory that lives within me.
‘When did you strike my heart?’ my mind asks!
I delve into the depths of these thoughts,
afraid of where they lead and I turn away.
But this voice from the inner sanctum
of my spirit frees me and my mind sees.
Your beauty lives in the sideways glances
of eyes burned into memory,
Your light travels beyond your womanly realm.
In dreams of wonder you rest.
I desire your heart, a most cherished dream,
passionate and determined.
The dream I dream is a journey,
I yearn to fill the space beside you as you sleep.
I am contrite,
a man not ashamed to soil his hands,
never one to rest,
doing his best to satisfy.
Willing to die for the love he bears.
I do not dare deny any man his share.
Over the distant miles, you touch me.
Your whispered prayers grace my ears.
I carry my heart to you,
the one from whom I withdrew.
It is there where I belong.
My steps beat a path,
rising and falling; a steady pace.
Every place I seek it,
my heart confirms it is true.
All roads lead to you!
We’ll Cross That Bridge When We Come To It
By Patrick J. Walsh
don’t burn that bridge
before I cross it
saw it way off
but nearly lost it
time and trouble
will all be left there
we will cross
soon as we get there
we will cross, we will cross
we will cross one day
there’s enough flame
all around us
plenty of tears
to wholly drown us
in no big hurry
but peace abide me
iif day’s end at the
water should find me
we will cross, we will cross
we will cross one day
I like this Pat, and was imagining it as a song.
me too
I’m so glad to.know that you “heard” this one the same way I did – it sort of came to me like a hymn, or maybe an old blues number.
Thank-you Robert, for passing on the news of Andrea! She will be dearly missed!
Also, really enjoyed your poem today:) so many great responses to this prompt already!
WATCH ME NOW
“It does not matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop.” – Confucius.
Papa was the poster boy for Never Giving Up.
It didn’t matter how many would insist
he couldn’t sink that ball or reach his goal
or who would laugh at his over-the-top efforts
to succeed. He kept at it, slowly but surely
giving it his all. “Watch me now,” he’d say,
that premature smile on his face a quarter moon
to light dark skies of doubt and disbelief.
He refused to concede perhaps the task too far
beyond the confines of what he could do.
“Ever hear of a runner who quit the race and won?”
which made sense to us proud kids on the sidelines
watching Papa pin down the impossible.
All Bets are Off
This is a busy April for me
Poem a day
is an exciting challenge
However life has
some challenges too.
The usual
Easter,
Marathon day,
Patriots day
and Tax day.
I can’t forget the
Stanley Cup playoffs
Go Bruins!
And its the beginning
of the baseball season.
Good job, Red Sox.
April is busy
and I want to write
and post a poem
each day to improve
my writing skills.
However, if life
overwhelms me then
All bets are off!
There’s Method in My Madness
There’s method in my madness,
A master plan buried deep
Beneath my bizarre brand of speech
And an airtight logic behind
My assumed acts of lunacy.
For ‘madness’ is merely my strategy,
My slow-burning mind at work,
My attacks from all angles
That may be deemed senseless detours
By the heartless and harried ones
After all, is it not them afflicted by madness?
Throwing themselves into frenzy
And leaping ahead without looking,
While I simply step back with bated breath
My caution callously labelled as laziness.
They’ll all come to realise too late
What all my flowery words meant
And how foolish they had been
To ignore their ultimate intent,
The spectacular fall of the sensible men.
lol! I often use this phrase and enjoyed your take on it immensely right to that last stellar line!
ditto
You Can Lead a Horse to Water
Let’s see how this works:
Down, they say, to EPA?
Coal in their stockings.
🙂 enjoyed!
Cry, wolf
Unbottle the howl,
wring your throat of choking rage,
rend skies, smash eardrums –
though your heart is weak as wool,
cry, wolf! Fear is for the sheep.
Love that!
nice.
Is it just me or are the pop-ups doubling on here? I hate them!
Having the same problem! Pop-ups making it so difficult to scroll up or down.
Like a magazine that is all ads and no content. Wonder if they realize how cheap it makes the site look.
I just close them on the X right away every time they come up.
same
Grandma Shares Wisdom, More or Less
A proud dispenser of wisdom, she misquoted
all the great ones, Shakespeare, Twain, Jesus Christ
Himself: Don’t look a gift horse in the eye,
she warned when we first ventured together
into the livestock show at the county fair when I,
a boy more curious than wise, stepped too close.
Neither a borrower nor a blender be, she responded
when I asked for change when the ice cream man’s
music sang down the street, the song about Casey,
and the strawberry blonde with the Band-aid on.
Commenting on missteps by well-meaning friends,
she summed up, When all is said and dumb. . . .
We learned not to press for explanation nor correct,
accepting that a stitch in time saves knives, and its better
to give than to believe. Whether her muse
was Uncle Remus or the Apostle Paul, we nodded
and answered, Yes, Ma’am, knowing full well
she had promised she’d never steer us to Rome.
LOVE this. Had me laughing. What a fun woman she must have been.
laughed til I cried:) what a priceless memories…laughter is the best engine after all right?;-)
On Cloud Nine
She was far above
The skyline
Skipping from one
Cumulus to another
Completely enchanted
By his touch
So much so
She was blinded from
Cumulus to cumulonimbus,
The lightning strike
That would arrest her heart.
Death Keeps No Calendar
The moment comes,
constant in its inconsistency.
Futile warnings
disregarded like corner dust –
ever-present, yet,
ignored.
You left, suddenly.
A hole in our Cosmos
lets the essence of you
flow through our memories.
We reach for you.
Vapors of Light
flow through our fingers.
Stunned,
we wonder,
can love and friendship
transverse the ether?
On the other side of the veil,
do you know how much we care?
Dedicated to my dear teacher/poet pal, Andrea. Blessings dear heart!
stunning verse!!! love this line…’constant in its inconsistency’. oh yes and it’s so good we don’t know! how would we ever laugh?!
Thanks, Janet!
beautiful from your title on
Such tenderness in this. My goodness. And as I contemplate your question, I believe yes she knows. I can only believe that.
“Like goin’ fishing with my brother’s kids
trying to get that boy to listen”
Lord willin’
and the creek don’t rise
he’ll be outta here by Sunday.
Dun gone crazier
than a pet coon
over losin’ his girl.
Ain’t his fault-
she’s been wearing her skirt
so you could see
clear to Christmas
from the Fourth of July.
But, bless his heart,
he’s stuck on her
like hair on a biscuit, anyhow.
Ain’t even got his own
pot to piss in-
still thinks he can run
with the big dogs
in Chicago.
Grownin’ a little too big
for his britches, if you ask me,
only one oar in the water-
but I know,
I know,
ain’t nobody askin’.
🙂 brilliant! laughing til my sides hurt this morning!
Thanks, Janet. Glad to help you smile.
Channeling my grandma?
lol 🙂
Great. Nicely done.
Drawing a Blank
Whenever I draw a blank,
which is getting more often,
I think of how my dad
went through all the stages
of Alzheimer’s till death.
And then I scramble,
making myself remember.
huh! same…I lived with my grandparents when Grandpa had it!
‘hen I scramble,
making myself remember.’ So know what you mean!!
Between a Rock and a Hard Place
I met a guy in a bar named Frank. Really.
We went four-wheeling in his jeep.
Somewhere in the middle of
God-knows-where Wyoming, we got stuck.
The jeep angled down against a boulder.
The back tires spun in loose dirt.
He worked hard and I manned the jeep,
almost squishing him against the rock.
Whenever I hear, “Between a rock
and a hard place,” I think of that night.
Hold Your Horses
She’s fifty-six, childlike,
and used to getting her way.
Non-verbal, with useless legs,
dependent on others all her life.
Gets her point across
with a variety of sounds and signals.
Knows what she wants,
wants it now, insistent.
I must have said, “Hold your horses,”
a million times in the past fourteen years.
And it always makes her laugh.
🙂 very sweet.
I love this, Bruce!
agreed:)
Fun and clever!
Love it.
And here’s another:
4.
Ezra Pound
loved to be profound –
fond of epigrams, you see –
but most were Greek to me.
Shoot the Breeze
After all these years
if I close my eyes
I can still hear you say
Let’s shoot the breeze.
How I miss your light
hearted way of gathering
me in with talk
without agenda
without a deadline
with room
for your stories
and my untested
theories. How I miss
your voice and
the ease of your
solid presence outside
of your visits to my
dreams or the way
you come to me
through cardinals.
Linda Voit
breath-taking!! love this line,
‘ gathering
me in with talk
without agenda’
ditto
What a peace filled poem.
Love this, LV…such heart and soul in your words, always…
A Rose by Any Other Name
A rose by any other name
is another flower.
It’s just a rose and nothing more,
a fragrance in a bloom;
a pleasing scent dressed in colour:
bashful pink or yellow,
a sauvignon of cabernet,
dark and deep as blood.
Call it what you will, the rose
by any designation,
is just a rose, another flower.
No special assignation
is given to the lyric rose
of song and poetry.
Montague or Capulet,
a rose is still a rose.
Without name or definition,
alone you are unique.
You are not the common rose.
You have no name to speak.
More than rose, you might be dust,
remembered bits of star.
More than rose, I think the ash
of love is what you are.
I enjoyed this.
You had me with the first two lines! so good.
brilliant
Every Tub Must Stand On Its Own Bottom
and Grandma,
I have the the formal education,
career path
denied to you and Mom,
the bank account
to prove that I
heeded your words.
If you’re still watching over me
you know I have hung up on,
erased the numbers, and
thrown away the baubles
of those Trillium type of lovers.
If you’re listening when I pray,
could you tug God’s sleeve a little?
I know that we come in,
go out of this world alone
but it sure is nice
if there’s someone there
holding your hand,
begging you to stay,
when you’re beckoned
to the light
I like this.
oh yes!
If you don’t have anything nice to say
Don’t say anything at all
The tongue is the sharpest whip
Slicing through hearts and minds
Faster than a hot knife in soft butter
Words meant to be used to fill gaps
Cut rivers filled with tears
From the unthinking words
Or, worse still, the well thought out ones
Moments that could be used to build bridges
Tear down societies path
It takes only a breath to separate
Great orations from tragedy
It takes so little to use the tool of words
Carefully and with good intention
The gentle reminder from a soft place
If you don’t have anything nice to say
Don’t say anything at all
Good one.
Thank you
sound and ageless wisdom!
Thank you
So wise.
Thank you
this is what came to mind when I saw the prompt – something my mother always said. I couldn’t come up with a poem and yours is perfect!
Thank you