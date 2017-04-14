2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 14

By: |

I never like sharing bad news, but I’m especially not fond of sharing family news. Marie Elena Good shared on Facebook that Andrea Heiberg, a member of the Poetic Asides family, died of cancer on Monday. Like so many on the street, she was an uplifting and poetic voice for so many other poets. She will be missed.

For today’s prompt, pick a popular saying and make that the title of your poem; then, write your poem. Some possible titles might include: “Blood Is Thicker Than Water,” “You Can’t Judge a Book By Its Cover,” “More Than You Can Shake a Stick At,” and so many others. Click here if you want more ideas.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Popular Saying Poem:

“not the sharpest tool in the shed”

not the sharpest tool in the shed
nor the brightest bulb in the house

not the prettiest bird in the sky
nor the wittiest man on the street

but i am your man & your fool
& anything else you need of me

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s not a sharp tool or bright bulb; he’s just a human being.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

348 thoughts on “2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 14

  2. Amy

    Behind Closed Doors
    By Amy Hadley

    On one side of a closed door
    I stood…
    You were on the other
    And through that door I could
    Talk with you
    But you couldn’t be reached.

    On one side of a closed door
    I stood
    Hoping you were on the other
    And through that door
    I shouted
    But you couldn’t hear.

    On one side of a closed door
    I knelt
    Knowing you were on the other
    And through that door I sent
    A prayer
    But you turned away.

    On one side of a locked door
    I lay
    Knowing you were no longer on the other
    Still I touched that door
    A caress
    That you’d never feel.

    On one side of a locked door
    I stood tall.
    You were long gone
    So through that door I said
    Goodbye
    And walked away.

  3. Holly York

    Let’s run it up the flagpole
    and see if anyone salutes

    Good as gold, said Nana
    into the phone
    good as gold she was
    staying with Nana while
    Baby was being born.
    Mostly she was at least in

    intention. Like when she
    lagged behind a garden
    tour, stopping to pick as many
    blooms as her hands would
    hold to make a bouquet
    for Mama. Instead of thanks,

    reproach like a bee-sting:
    They’re not yours to give!
    They belong to the garden.
    Quickly she returned them
    with care to re-tuck each
    broken stem back into bed.

    Even then no thanks and praise,
    but she had learned about
    clichés, inventing her own
    to be remembered
    when she was grown:
    You can’t unpick a daffodil.

  4. timphilippart

    Colder Than A Witch’s …

    “Buy me a cold one.
    I’ll tell you a story,”
    rasped the old man
    at the bar.

    Then, I did what
    I don’t normally do
    and the barkeep 
    drew him a beer.

    Squinting and thanking,
    he started right in,
    “Having consorted with 
    more than one witch,

    danced round their
    fires in the night,
    lent my ear to
    soft incantations,

    I’m here to tell you,
    Witches are maligned.
    There is nothing cold
    about a witch’s …. anything.”

  5. leatherdykeuk

    He Wouldn’t Hurt a Fly

    E.W. Jackson, bishop of the
    Christian News Service and
    the Exodus Faith Ministries
    claims birth defects are due to mother’s sins
    (but not the father’s, obviously)
    and that Yoga leads to Satanism
    but he wouldn’t hurt a fly.

    His assertion, as a Christian man,
    the University of California
    (with its queer and Bi and Transfolk students)
    is Ungodly and Sinful
    but he wouldn’t hurt a fly.

    “Sin never gets enough,” he says,
    “There’s no end to this. It has no end.
    There will always be something more,
    something more,
    something more
    because what they’re really looking for
    is they’re looking for
    looking for
    acceptance in society
    and Christians will never ever,
    never, never,
    never, ever give it to them.”

    But he wouldn’t hurt a fly.

  6. Earl Parsons

    Everything Happens for a Reason

    Some try hard to do what’s right
    Satan makes them lose the fight
    What a shame

    Some take life for granted
    Blind to what their handed
    Eyes shut misses much

    Some look but never see
    Sin when they should flee
    Sounds just like you and me

    Some walk the wrong walk
    And talk the wrong talk
    Giving God a broken heart

    Some reject and walk away
    Some accept His love and pray
    Thank You, Lord

    There’s always a reason
    For the way things happen
    Or so I’ve been told

    I want all the reasons
    For all that happens
    In my life
    To be Him

    #seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen

    And now to get to the hospital
    and hold my precious granddaughter

  7. JanetRuth

    We Are Never Too Old To Learn

    We all, are always becoming
    And never too old to learn
    The numbing nix of ticks and tocks
    Grinning its no return

    While we are always becoming
    From frames of Who We Were
    The echoes of ‘I told you so’
    Startling Who We Are

    Yet, Who We Are is becoming
    Who We Have Yet To Be
    While we balance its earned and learned
    With what we cannot see

  8. deringer1

    “STICKS AND STONES”

    He never struck her, never tried to harm
    her body, but his words fell like bombs
    upon her soul and burned into her heart.

    Their children didn’t know who Daddy was;
    was he the one who sometimes played with them
    or was he a tyrant who made them feel ashamed?

    No sticks or stones were used in their household
    but words created fear and finally hate.
    A family was destroyed by ugly words.

    If we would monitor our words and put
    a muffler on our tongues, the world would be
    improved and love would reign in families.

  9. Uma

    Playing For Keeps

    Your words wove a web
    I walked into willingly

    Your thoughts spoke to feelings
    l hid from prying eyes

    Your eyes exposed the loneliness
    Shrouding my soul

    Your touch melted emotions
    Frozen through neglect

    While your mind enticed mine
    My heart didn’t capture yours

    For it was just a game for you
    But I was playing for keeps

  10. Monique

    Silence is Golden?

    What is
    the worth of silence?
    One day
    without appearing to the world
    that you’re interacting in it.
    Detachment?
    Enlightenment?
    What can silence
    teach us?

    Far from the madding crowd
    of the click-bait headlines,
    armchair arguments,
    and “fake news.”
    Away from the gossip
    and cynicism.
    There might be wisdom
    in taking a break from all that.

    The noise of the internet
    softens into a hush
    as we look at words of wisdom
    in the printed word.
    We receive a unique telepathy,
    gaining ideas we long forgot.
    Time to get back to basics
    and pick up a book for once.

  11. PowerUnit

    Cloud Nine

    If there were a Cloud Nine for every woman I’ve loved
    the howling winds would knock me to my knees
    with thunderous outbursts,
    hail as big as basketballs
    would smash everything I value,
    and tears of rain to rival Noah’s claim
    would wash my joy away.

  13. Nurit Israeli

    In memory of Andrea Heiberg, who said we must hang on.

    ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END

    When I’m pushed onward
    beyond this beloved earth,
    flowers will continue to bloom
    summer after summer.

    Other people will dream,
    and try, and love,
    and speak about forevers,
    when I no longer can.

    The arrow that is meant
    to force me out
    is already making its way,
    hiding in plain sight.

    And I am astounded
    by how profoundly I hold on,
    by streams of dreams
    that insist on staying,

    by the tricks I come up with
    to stretch the goodness –
    move the end sign farther away,
    hang on as if I have time.

    ~ Nurit Israeli

  14. Walter J Wojtanik

    “…WE HARDLY KNEW YE”

    We hardly knew you. Your were there within our grasp, but we failed to reach out to touch your heart. You were smart and worldly and knew what you were talking about. I was a lout. We had our misunderstandings early on. You went on about how I was selfish with this space we shared, that no one cared to hear my incessant glut of poetics. I wrote too much and detracted from others time on board. We messaged back and forth and we came to understand each other. You didn’t think it right that I might draw attention that way. Now, I believe you were right. Nowadays, I can’t even draw flies. And I guess that’s my place. But there was more to you than words. And the reality of that would underlie your dissent. We were meant for so much more. Too late coming. Our last exchange was when you told of your pending procedure. We had become friends and you knew how I felt. I melt now hearing of your passing. I’m guessing I could have known you better. We all could have. Andrea, we hardly knew ye!

    At your loss, we grieve.
    Caring sometimes comes too late.
    You will live in us!

      1. Walter J Wojtanik

        Thanks Janet, Nurit. Truth told. I am deeply touched by this sad news. Reaching back on our messaging back and forth (so glad they remained) and the depth of soul and honesty that Andrea possessed was very powerful. And the relationship we shared in the online chats tips a hand and a connection I don’t think either of us realized. Andrea kept me grounded and taught me as much as she claimed to have learned from me. I’ll be less obtrusive the rest of April to honor my friend. Godspeed, Andrea! You will be greatly missed.

  17. Sally Jadlow

    4/14/17

    The words roll off easily.
    But if He is truly risen,
    do we live like it?

    Are we in constant contact with Him?
    Do we live in a relationship
    with our best Friend?

    Do we walk beside Him through
    each day?

    Do we consult Him for our next steps—
    our mundane choices?

    Do we look to Him for every need?
    Is He our supply?

    Let Him be all He came to be
    to truly experience the Living God
    whose first name is Jesus.

  19. JanetRuth

    No Time Like the Present (#2)

    No time like Present, love
    Dawn draws its wraps away
    Where we like children hug and tug
    Gossamer gold and gray

    To find within its folds
    What no one holds for long
    For renaissance is soon ensconced
    In haunts of yester-song

    The bower of new day
    Soon spills its flower where
    The hour of its live-laugh-love
    Lilts on the stilly air

  20. Walter J Wojtanik

    UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

    The poet was an astute observer;
    “life under the microscope” he called it.
    But he was burdened by his digression from morality,
    the totality of his mindful meandering
    stood to undermine his status.
    Thoughts he held to renounce his position
    began to become overbearing
    leaving him despondent due to its gravity.
    A brooding depravity would preclude
    all decorum. It had rained down
    to usurp all logic and decency.
    Denial was the thread upon which
    his partisan mind had been hung.
    And there it swung, twisting in the wind.

  21. hohlwein

    There’s No I in TEAM

    There’s no B in TEAM

    We’re all on our own.

    There’s no C in TEAM

    I told ya so.

    There’s no G in TEAM

    How about that?.

    There’s no I in TEAM

    I can see that.

    There’s no K in TEAM

    Alright?

    There is no O in team.

    Surprise!

    There is no P in TEAM.

    Can you excuse me for a sec?

    There is no R in TEAM.

    You’re on your own.

    There is no U in TEAM

    You are not in my life, either.

    There’s no Y in TEAM

    No need to think about it.

  22. Walter J Wojtanik

    GOING THROUGH A CHANGE OF LIFE

    I’ve swapped the bottle for a life
    more prone to lifting than falling.
    It was my calling to change my style,
    be less a bear and share love.
    And while I smile more, I’m taking
    life more seriously. I wrap
    myself in the comfort of family
    which comes as quite the bargain.
    In the end, I live longer knowing
    that my weaknesses are showing.
    But that’s OK. It just means I’m growing.

  23. April_H

    Some phrases have a limited range pf popularity, but this is the one that came to mind, and I’m stuck.

    Rode Hard and Put Up Wet

    Drunks blocking the sidewalk, demanding alms,
    are fearless as a cornered dog. Seagulls,
    contemptuous of shoo–they have hollow
    bones, and are fragile. A man drys out. Pulls
    himself up to the demimonde world. Calms
    the voices a little. He gets a full stomach,
    sleeps under an address. There are no problems
    beyond the next load of dishes. A dull
    sobriety. One such draws himself on stage,
    guitar across his vulnerable core,
    and sings like William Blake or a sufi
    out of Carolina. A terrible sage,
    hard brown fingers curl around hymns and blues
    like real life cupping a pink bud vase.

  24. Anthony94

    Lickety Split
    Do it, my mother would say,
    Hurry up, get a move on.
    We raced everywhere
    she could think of, always

    lickety split: piling scraps into
    the pan to feed the chickens, running
    to the pens at the back, dumping then
    banging the pans against the ground

    already hearing her call from the back
    door, No dawdling, and so we raced
    back knowing another chore awaited,
    weeds to pull or endless laundry to hang.

    She timed the loads in the old Maytag,
    a wet load from the wicker basket had to
    be hung before the agitator shut off,
    so we sidestepped down the clothes

    lines east to west, snapping and pinning
    selvages aligned to the sky (she’d check
    later). Inevitable ironing needed speed
    to avoid scorching the heavily starched

    dungarees, going shiny in the heat.
    Move it, move it, she’d say, pushing my
    hand to keep the iron going back and forth.
    Every day a marathon, the goal a bed at dark.

  26. JanetRuth

    Inspired by the news of Andrea Heiburg’s passing…

    No Time Like The Present

    An awe-evoking chill
    That line we cannot see
    Yet all will cross as heartbeats still
    Into eternity

    Ah, Death, that sure repose
    Hinged to the breath of We
    Where time is like a tide that flows
    Into eternity

    No turning back from Thence
    To grasp mortality
    After Death’s last deliverance
    Into eternity

    Time’s Presence verifies
    What eyes cannot full-see
    A foot-path from earth, seas and skies
    Into eternity

    Tell me, my dear, hast thou
    Prepared for what will be
    When we slip from life’s here and now
    Into eternity?

    An awe-evoking gift
    This place where grace is free
    Yet ever we approach its shift
    Into eternity

  27. timphilippart

    Ships in the Night

    We were well on the way toward
    passing like ships in the night then,
    we dabbled in course corrections.
    A little extra eye contact to port,
    a wink starboard,
    an embrace shoved the throttle.
    Then we met head on, steam up,
    like ships in a fog.

  28. Rita K.

    Blood is Thicker Than Water
    “Blood is thicker than water” or so the saying goes.
    What an insult to a spouse whose love forever grows.
    When two people join their hearts and commit to one another,
    the blood that runs within their veins doesn’t come from the same mother.
    The very thing that binds them is the love that’s their hearts.
    That thick, tough love will see them through life’s very toughest parts.
    When a family member utters this popular little quip
    The words can cut so deeply, the relationship can rip.
    If you’re a sister or brother, even a mom or dad,
    Refrain from this silly sentence which can make another sad.
    Respect the relationship that forms and don’t try to undermine it.
    For if you do, you just might find blood is not as thick as it.

  29. Walter J Wojtanik

    ALL ROADS LEAD TO YOU

    “Every time I told you I was just passing through
    What my heart didn’t know was all roads lead to you.”
    ~ Chicago – All Roads Lead To You Lyrics

    No longer a young man, yet my heart still tends to roam.
    Follow my heart. The truth is found within
    something beautiful and more precious than gold.
    I behold your beauty and it caresses my heart.
    You, an angel transfixed; a mixture
    of light and shadow, a soothing vision;
    a memory that lives within me.

    ‘When did you strike my heart?’ my mind asks!
    I delve into the depths of these thoughts,
    afraid of where they lead and I turn away.
    But this voice from the inner sanctum
    of my spirit frees me and my mind sees.
    Your beauty lives in the sideways glances
    of eyes burned into memory,
    Your light travels beyond your womanly realm.
    In dreams of wonder you rest.
    I desire your heart, a most cherished dream,
    passionate and determined.
    The dream I dream is a journey,
    I yearn to fill the space beside you as you sleep.

    I am contrite,
    a man not ashamed to soil his hands,
    never one to rest,
    doing his best to satisfy.
    Willing to die for the love he bears.
    I do not dare deny any man his share.
    Over the distant miles, you touch me.
    Your whispered prayers grace my ears.
    I carry my heart to you,
    the one from whom I withdrew.
    It is there where I belong.
    My steps beat a path,
    rising and falling; a steady pace.
    Every place I seek it,
    my heart confirms it is true.
    All roads lead to you!

  30. Pat Walsh

    We’ll Cross That Bridge When We Come To It
    By Patrick J. Walsh

    don’t burn that bridge
    before I cross it
    saw it way off
    but nearly lost it

    time and trouble
    will all be left there
    we will cross
    soon as we get there

    we will cross, we will cross
    we will cross one day

    there’s enough flame
    all around us
    plenty of tears
    to wholly drown us

    in no big hurry
    but peace abide me
    iif day’s end at the
    water should find me

    we will cross, we will cross
    we will cross one day

  32. poembug

    WATCH ME NOW
    “It does not matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop.” – Confucius.

    Papa was the poster boy for Never Giving Up.
    It didn’t matter how many would insist
    he couldn’t sink that ball or reach his goal
    or who would laugh at his over-the-top efforts
    to succeed. He kept at it, slowly but surely
    giving it his all. “Watch me now,” he’d say,
    that premature smile on his face a quarter moon
    to light dark skies of doubt and disbelief.
    He refused to concede perhaps the task too far
    beyond the confines of what he could do.
    “Ever hear of a runner who quit the race and won?”
    which made sense to us proud kids on the sidelines
    watching Papa pin down the impossible.
    #

  33. Eileen S

    All Bets are Off

    This is a busy April for me
    Poem a day
    is an exciting challenge
    However life has
    some challenges too.
    The usual
    Easter,
    Marathon day,
    Patriots day
    and Tax day.
    I can’t forget the
    Stanley Cup playoffs
    Go Bruins!
    And its the beginning
    of the baseball season.
    Good job, Red Sox.
    April is busy
    and I want to write
    and post a poem
    each day to improve
    my writing skills.
    However, if life
    overwhelms me then
    All bets are off!

  34. headintheclouds87

    There’s Method in My Madness

    There’s method in my madness,
    A master plan buried deep
    Beneath my bizarre brand of speech
    And an airtight logic behind
    My assumed acts of lunacy.

    For ‘madness’ is merely my strategy,
    My slow-burning mind at work,
    My attacks from all angles
    That may be deemed senseless detours
    By the heartless and harried ones

    After all, is it not them afflicted by madness?
    Throwing themselves into frenzy
    And leaping ahead without looking,
    While I simply step back with bated breath
    My caution callously labelled as laziness.

    They’ll all come to realise too late
    What all my flowery words meant
    And how foolish they had been
    To ignore their ultimate intent,
    The spectacular fall of the sensible men.

  38. Nancy Posey

    Grandma Shares Wisdom, More or Less

    A proud dispenser of wisdom, she misquoted
    all the great ones, Shakespeare, Twain, Jesus Christ
    Himself: Don’t look a gift horse in the eye,
    she warned when we first ventured together
    into the livestock show at the county fair when I,
    a boy more curious than wise, stepped too close.

    Neither a borrower nor a blender be, she responded
    when I asked for change when the ice cream man’s
    music sang down the street, the song about Casey,
    and the strawberry blonde with the Band-aid on.

    Commenting on missteps by well-meaning friends,
    she summed up, When all is said and dumb. . . .

    We learned not to press for explanation nor correct,
    accepting that a stitch in time saves knives, and its better
    to give than to believe. Whether her muse
    was Uncle Remus or the Apostle Paul, we nodded
    and answered, Yes, Ma’am, knowing full well
    she had promised she’d never steer us to Rome.

  39. Beverly Deirocini

    On Cloud Nine

    She was far above
    The skyline
    Skipping from one
    Cumulus to another
    Completely enchanted
    By his touch
    So much so
    She was blinded from
    Cumulus to cumulonimbus,
    The lightning strike
    That would arrest her heart.

  40. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Death Keeps No Calendar

    The moment comes,
    constant in its inconsistency.
    Futile warnings
    disregarded like corner dust –
    ever-present, yet,
    ignored.
    You left, suddenly.
    A hole in our Cosmos
    lets the essence of you
    flow through our memories.
    We reach for you.
    Vapors of Light
    flow through our fingers.
    Stunned,
    we wonder,
    can love and friendship
    transverse the ether?
    On the other side of the veil,
    do you know how much we care?

    Dedicated to my dear teacher/poet pal, Andrea. Blessings dear heart!

  41. Ivy_Lane

    “Like goin’ fishing with my brother’s kids
    trying to get that boy to listen”

    Lord willin’
    and the creek don’t rise
    he’ll be outta here by Sunday.
    Dun gone crazier
    than a pet coon
    over losin’ his girl.

    Ain’t his fault-
    she’s been wearing her skirt
    so you could see
    clear to Christmas
    from the Fourth of July.

    But, bless his heart,
    he’s stuck on her
    like hair on a biscuit, anyhow.

    Ain’t even got his own
    pot to piss in-
    still thinks he can run
    with the big dogs
    in Chicago.

    Grownin’ a little too big
    for his britches, if you ask me,
    only one oar in the water-

    but I know,
    I know,
    ain’t nobody askin’.

  43. Connie Peters

    Between a Rock and a Hard Place

    I met a guy in a bar named Frank. Really.
    We went four-wheeling in his jeep.

    Somewhere in the middle of
    God-knows-where Wyoming, we got stuck.

    The jeep angled down against a boulder.
    The back tires spun in loose dirt.

    He worked hard and I manned the jeep,
    almost squishing him against the rock.

    Whenever I hear, “Between a rock
    and a hard place,” I think of that night.

  44. Connie Peters

    Hold Your Horses

    She’s fifty-six, childlike,
    and used to getting her way.

    Non-verbal, with useless legs,
    dependent on others all her life.

    Gets her point across
    with a variety of sounds and signals.

    Knows what she wants,
    wants it now, insistent.

    I must have said, “Hold your horses,”
    a million times in the past fourteen years.

    And it always makes her laugh.

  45. Bruce Niedt

    Today’s NaPoWriMo prompt is to write a clerihew. And yes, I used the title to “showhorn” my clerihews into the prompt. Perhaps I’ll be back later with another poem. Meanwhile, enjoy these clerihews:

    1.
    Dylan Thomas
    kept his promise.
    One too many pints was his plight –
    he didn’t go gentle into that good night.

    2.
    With Wallace Stevens
    I have no grievance,
    but would his fame have such endurance
    if he’d only sold insurance?

    3.
    William Carlos
    Williams

    is known to countless
    millions

    for that little
    narrow

    poem about a red wheel
    barrow

    1. Bruce Niedt

      Oops – forgot the title.

      Let Us Now “Praise” Famous Men

  46. Linda Voit

    Shoot the Breeze

    After all these years
    if I close my eyes
    I can still hear you say
    Let’s shoot the breeze.

    How I miss your light
    hearted way of gathering
    me in with talk
    without agenda

    without a deadline
    with room
    for your stories
    and my untested

    theories. How I miss
    your voice and
    the ease of your
    solid presence outside

    of your visits to my
    dreams or the way
    you come to me
    through cardinals.

    Linda Voit

  47. Piddleville

    A Rose by Any Other Name

    A rose by any other name
    is another flower.
    It’s just a rose and nothing more,
    a fragrance in a bloom;
    a pleasing scent dressed in colour:
    bashful pink or yellow,
    a sauvignon of cabernet,
    dark and deep as blood.

    Call it what you will, the rose
    by any designation,
    is just a rose, another flower.
    No special assignation
    is given to the lyric rose
    of song and poetry.
    Montague or Capulet,
    a rose is still a rose.

    Without name or definition,
    alone you are unique.
    You are not the common rose.
    You have no name to speak.
    More than rose, you might be dust,
    remembered bits of star.
    More than rose, I think the ash
    of love is what you are.

    wlw

  48. bxpoetlover

    Every Tub Must Stand On Its Own Bottom

    and Grandma,
    I have the the formal education,
    career path
    denied to you and Mom,
    the bank account
    to prove that I
    heeded your words.
    If you’re still watching over me
    you know I have hung up on,
    erased the numbers, and
    thrown away the baubles
    of those Trillium type of lovers.
    If you’re listening when I pray,
    could you tug God’s sleeve a little?
    I know that we come in,
    go out of this world alone
    but it sure is nice
    if there’s someone there
    holding your hand,
    begging you to stay,
    when you’re beckoned
    to the light

    2. Piddleville

      Thanks for the link. I wasn’t aware of the tool. Very nice. I took a look at some of the poems I did last year and that was a bit eye-opening. A lot of the poems I’ve worked on over the past year. Some of them are much better. But just as many are far worse – I shoulda left ’em alone!

  50. Laura T

    If you don’t have anything nice to say
    Don’t say anything at all

    The tongue is the sharpest whip
    Slicing through hearts and minds
    Faster than a hot knife in soft butter
    Words meant to be used to fill gaps
    Cut rivers filled with tears
    From the unthinking words
    Or, worse still, the well thought out ones
    Moments that could be used to build bridges
    Tear down societies path
    It takes only a breath to separate
    Great orations from tragedy
    It takes so little to use the tool of words
    Carefully and with good intention
    The gentle reminder from a soft place
    If you don’t have anything nice to say
    Don’t say anything at all

