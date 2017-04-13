2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 13

Recently, I recorded a “selfie” poem for my publisher Press 53. Click here to watch me recite “the silence between us” from my collection Solving the World’s Problems.

For today’s prompt, write a family poem. It could be about your family, someone else’s family, a big family, a small family. It could be about one person in the family or a group picture. Your call. Just write that poem.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Family Poem:

“as a parent”

as a parent there is no better time

than that spent with my family

whether the kids are getting along

or annoying each other it’s strange

how i look back on even the worst

moments with joy that i was able

to have those moments at all but

as a poet there is no better time

than those hours before & after

everyone in the house is awake

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As a parent, he loves his family; as a poet, he loves the quiet moments when he can write.

