2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 13

For today’s prompt, write a family poem. It could be about your family, someone else’s family, a big family, a small family. It could be about one person in the family or a group picture. Your call. Just write that poem.
Revision doesn't have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it's an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
Here’s my attempt at a Family Poem:
“as a parent”
as a parent there is no better time
than that spent with my family
whether the kids are getting along
or annoying each other it’s strange
how i look back on even the worst
moments with joy that i was able
to have those moments at all but
as a poet there is no better time
than those hours before & after
everyone in the house is awake
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As a parent, he loves his family; as a poet, he loves the quiet moments when he can write.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
A Family of Friends
Friends, colleagues grown closer
Over shared supper fresh from the
Oven, lovingly prepared and always
Delicious. Silence descends over the
Company when the food is served. Yet,
Laughter and light and banter and
Understanding pervade the evening and the time
Between our monthly gatherings.
Here’s a family haiku
***
The rose bud still sleeps
The crocuses burn restless –
Seasons bind them all.
***
Beautiful
THE LAST OF THE LINE
It is amazing
yet sad
how a once large
family is now
represented
by only one …
Copyright © 2017 Sharyl
Always…I wish you peace, joy and happiness, but most of all I wish you Love.
As Ever, Sharyl
HOMO SAPIENS AND ANIMALS
Humans accept you in their circle.
Or maybe not.
A relative or a stranger
gives you a hand or a knot.
Pets accept you in their pack,
give you unconditional love.
Until the end.
Not greedy, not selfish, not evil,
you are their beloved friend.
Furrs forever embed.
Diversity
Almost every hillside tree is pine,
and what we praise is the quaking aspen,
yellow with envy, the maple flamed
with reds, the paper white of birch,
the torn skin of sycamores, the rank
stench of bay. Take eucalyptus,
how it towers over the smoky backdrop
of evergreens, yet even so, pines dominate
the landscape, invisible, commonplace,
assumed and overlooked, though the bark beetle
feasts and the dead wood it leaves will burn.
elbow
you got that nerve like daddy
you got that swift-kick foot
you got that jones like momma
for some port salut
you like that pork and mayonnaise
you like that battered trout
after dreams and supper
you wanna stretch it out
…you like that rock ‘n’ roll
…you got that flip in your soul
…you need some elbow room
…can’t wait to meet you soon
you like that rub on the belly
you like the serenades
you like the stories of Geisel
you like to hear the pages
you can’t wait any longer
you got fifteen days
i got our suitcase ready
‘cause you’re on your way
…you got my feet on swole
…you got me sore in the folds
…you got the sac on the floor
…you got the joy at the door
…you like that rock ‘n’ roll
…you got that flip in your soul
…you need some elbow room
…can’t wait to see you soon
Daddy’s Girl
I have his matinee idol smile,
and his zest for life.
And, daddy was a drinking man,
who didn’t hold his liquor well;
and suffered in self deprecating hell.
But, daddy made me feel every bit
his little girl, with gifts and talents to behold.
My daddy cheered me on, and made me
believe I was a beautiful girl, who with her
golden smile could light up the world.
By Pamelap
Maiden Aunt
she gave everything for her parents
only to find herself on the wrong side of 50
no men her mother could find without fault
a house as empty as her dreams
(though dressed perfectly in pictures)
sitting by the fire at her parents’ house
watching Lifetime
she lavished gifts on nieces and nephews
later grandnieces and grandnephews
knowing by then it was too late to have her own
her credit cards suffered but she’d smile and roll it over again
with her mortgage
and the cruise she bought her parents while they could still travel
her mother passes on
her father, almost 90, grieves
her siblings squabble over inheritance
no recognition for the sacrifices she made
while they lived in their homes with their kids
fulfilled their dreams while she watched hers float past
she’s selfish
the siblings are certain
to want more than the rest of them
she cares now for her father
helping him make the last years of his life worth living
spending more money she doesn’t have
celebrating life milestone’s her siblings’ children
that she’ll never have
and through it
she smiles
Heartbreaking because of its truth.
Have you read the short story “The Bedquilt”? Give it a try.
FamILY Recipe
In the beginning,
I was famished,
yearned for love,
but then
my little family
grew from one
to two to three
to four. Now,
the hunger’s
gratified,
satisfied,
emerged into
a smorgasbord of
I Love You.
Families, like fireflies.
Some stomp them out
for the glow of it.
“What he left behind in the smiling sun”
He dared to bury ours in the silty soils of the deep Skane forest—my father’s father’s father—
from a peasant’s straw bed to servant’s hayloft to the sweating vomit in the hull of a steamer cargo
to a weedy Nebraskan soddy dripping with snakes—
an earth dweller with his kin and livestock, digging a new life, hiding inside a new world
not unlike the one he left.
But with a new name.
THE FAMILY OF ANIMALS
Two sisters. No. Stepdaughter and second-wife,
two yardsticks broken off at one end, the
beginning or if you reverse it the ending. Fifteen
inches or is it years apart? Stuck in some little
foothills town with a car that won’t run straight.
Father-husband blind deaf now, no use. Find
a mechanic, a cheap motel. Wander down Main
Street, there’s always art galleries in those foot-
hill towns. Good to pass the time, no expectation
to buy. Gallery with photographic exhibit from
fifty years ago, all animals but human. Creatures
indigenous to the foothills. Some extinct now,
others moved north with changing weather. So
many pairs of eyes watching as if gallery walls
were the outskirts of town where beasts still
living are allowed to live now. Eyes looking in
where once was home. Two sisters stranded
not at home here either, looking into those eyes.
Name Changes
Why did the names change?
The man filling out the manifest
didn’t know that in Polish
the V sound is written with a W.
The man filling out the form
at Ellis Island didn’t know
the name contained a silent consonant.
It couldn’t be very important
if you didn’t say it.
The brothers had to look for jobs
among the “We don’t hire Pollacks” signs.
The census taker said ” You want an American name.”
So, Stanislawa became Stella and Kazimiera–Katharine.
Why did the names change?
The underlying reasons are easy to name:
ignorance and intolerance.
By Michelle Pond
Ancestry
My family reads
like a weird
map of the
whisky trail
with Grammy K
into her highballs
and Gramps partial
to whisky sours
when they played
pinochle every night.
Auntie B preferred
G&Ts and her hubby
slung back Buds
like no tomorrow
And Mama?
She took up J & B
On the rocks
while daddy never
did turn down
a bottle of
12-year Glenlivet.
I prefer coffee
with milk and sugar
and hope my kids
stick with soda.
The Family
Downstairs
they are moving.
An old mattress leans on
the graffiti wall in the hall-
way. Bye.
Nice.
Neat!
PAD #13
Forever
Aligned
Made
In
Love…
Yawn
© April 2017 Suzanne S. Austin-Hill
Wow, the last word sends us off in all directions!
Family
By Patrick J. Walsh
He was like his mom
friendly and gentle and kind
and quick to smile
or offer to help
and like his dad
He was strong and quiet
and thoughtful
when absorbed in his work
and from his small family
He grew to embrace
the whole world
even when walking alone
Sweet.
We never had much
Only each other,
Wine and bread,
At family dinners,
Love and laughter,
Song and banter
Walks in all weather,
When wonder was free.
Mother and Father
Sisters and brother
Friends who were family
And Rosary together.
the beekeeper’s musing
I am the honey
farmer’s babygirl
my reflection
disappearing.
My heart is a cone
shaped box
where all the drones
have come to laze.
Massaged by
metronome
of a bedazzled
beat the queen
hails her very own.
Honey Association
gold member elite.
Brie Huling
Beautiful.
MY FAVORITES FOR TODAY, OF THE ONES I HAVE READ. My eyes are closing on me, and I need to be up very early, so I didn’t get to read some of your work. That always bums me out. But anyway, here are my faves:
1. Domino’s untitled piece about the “good man.” As I commented to her, this captures so much, and makes the reader deal with it. Difficult topic, effectively spilled.
2. Nancy Posy’s “Arithmetic of Family” is just a tender, endearing story of love. Simply told. LOVE THIS.
3. SarahLeaSales’ “Family, Defined” is unique in its voice. It’s also a say-much-in-few, brilliant write.
4. JR Simmang’s “Stetson Man” is one of the most unusual, creative poems of the challenge so far, IMHO. The idea of focusing on a chair when the prompt is about family is brilliant. Just brilliant. And the piece itself is captivating and brilliantly written. WOW.
5. Alphabet Architect’s “Family Redefined” lovingly captures a reality for our country … something we need to embrace, and will grow richly in the doing, IMHO.
When the chips are down
in the basement by TV
my family is there
Linda Voit
Perfect! Hahaha.
Roots and Shoots
Family trees are seedlings of change.
Slowly growing, foliage blowing
their branches shed and rearrange
in seasonal transition.
Parents, siblings, children
come and go in natural progression.
Each leaves a personal mark
on the trunk or the bark,
but the on-going, eternal core,
a family’s forever more,
exists in its
Roots and shoots.
Roots that grasp the ground,
tapping the source,
preserving history.
Shoots that stretch for the sky,
creating green growth,
giving us a future.
Our family fruits.
Roots and shoots.
3am call.
Water broke.
Seventeen hours later
Baby girl
Long, long day today.
But holding our new granddaughter
Was worth the wait
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
EARL!! CONGRATULATIONS!!
Congrats! And yes, seventeen hours is a long day. Bless your family and especially the mommy!
greaaaaat!
Congrats on that baby girl, and may she have a long and lovely life
Congrats!
Family Redefined
I am part of a family-
A large one;
An unusual one.
Our members are
From many countries
And speak in
Many tongues.
We don’t dress alike,
Look alike,
Think alike,
Worship alike,
Or eat alike.
But each day
We come together
To learn,
To play,
To celebrate,
To share victories,
To mourn losses.
When I agreed
To teach refugees
I didn’t know
I was joining
A family.
I already have
A family –
One that lives nearby,
Speaks English,
Looks like me,
Dresses like me,
Worships like me.
I wasn’t looking for
A family.
But my new friends
Remind me
Most every day
That they have left
Their families,
Their villages,
Their cities,
Their homes,
Their occupations.
And we –
Teachers and students of
Their precious school –
Are family now.
For better or worse.
When terrible
Or amazing things
Happen to them –
Or to those
They left behind.
When their village
Is destroyed;
When a family member
Back home dies;
When they make
A scary trip to
The hospital;
When they speak
A full sentence
In English;
Ace a spelling test;
Land a job;
Or become
An American citizen.
My unusual family
Makes me laugh,
Makes me cry,
Makes me worry
And pray.
They give me gifts –
Some lavish,
Some touching in
Their simplicity.
I wonder at
Their tenacity;
Marvel at
Their strength;
Admire
Their joy.
I love this family.
I am enriched by
Their differences
And blessed by
Their expressions of
Love and acceptance.
And although
I don’t feel worthy
Of inclusion, I
Am better for being a part
Of this large, unusual family.
BLESS YOUR HEART. As one who used to volunteer (and will again, hopefully) at the American School for Women and Children in Northwest Ohio, I experienced a bit of what you are expressing so well here. We have a large population of immigrants and refugees, and it is unspeakably wonderful getting to know them, and hearing their amazing stories. Thank you for what you do, and God bless you and those you serve.
Thanks. As you know, it is truly a joy and pleasure. But it can be hard, too.
Our Tiny Tree
Sad
to
watch your
family
shrink, especially
a small sized one like ours.
When I move back to my roots
of family members, our tree
will blossom, and I will gather those blooms in my arms.
LOVELY.
MOTHER AND FATHER
When I was young
I wanted to look like my father
As I got older
I saw more and more of my mother
in the mirror
but I sound like my father
when I lose my temper.
So, I have my father’s temper
and my mother’s artistic streak
I have his brains and her piety
I have them in my veins
even when I thought
I freed myself of them
when I was young
I had to navigate
in two distant seas
I was swept in the currents of one
and washed by the other
I was drowning
I had to get out
I thought I did
though my parents have become
as distant as stars are from each other
they are one in me
I am my father
I am my mother
I am me
I am my parents’ memory
of their love.
The Whole Fan Damly
From the sizable WASP contingent
our kinfolk were reasonable
of satisfactory but easily countable number
for they held tempers and passions
in check with careful precision
avoiding the extraordinary
they worked with a diligence
exuded by ants and bees
avoided leaps of untoward
unpredictable measure
as favored, say, by a grasshopper
or a hell bound hare
more likely praying on a Sunday
than associating with the sinner
who inspired ceaseless devotion
they knew how to maintain boundaries
so the radiance of their magnificence
could be seen safely from afar
without being blinded
by the sheer perfection of their propriety
the shining confidence of knowing when to wear white
which fork to use, or knowing when to turn
the other cheek into a blind eye
and leave logs well enough alone.
Erratum: Fan Damily
I really enjoyed this -how it is constructed, and all the familly trappings. Great job!
at first light
she’s up waiting to see you start your day –
rabbit on the stoop
in a valley
where the bittersweet grows wild
three houses intertwined
springtime builders pop up everywhere –
bird songs greet my mornings
Vacation
Nothing like family
vacations—
I remember:
Daddy getting up before sunrise
to put luggage In the back
of the station wagon
& Mama still packing
Daddy smacking
on Little Debbie raisin creme pies,
on peaches
& Mama reaching
in the backseat
to pinch us
Daddy steady fussing
with the glove compartment
& mama steady asking
us if we gotta pee
Daddy playing
“The Sweetest Taboo”
& Mama
handing him change
at the toll booth
I remember:
Daddy speeding
Daddy yelling at Mama
for sleeping
I remember:
Mama with rollers
in her hair— taking them out
when we were almost there.
Yes nothing like it! Ah the memories! Ah this poem!!
Ah you sisters! 🙂 Your poems, your memories, your poetic voices … just so happy to be here with you both again! Poem on!
Family
there is a large and quite strange collection
of loosely related people I call my family
a motley crew of shapes and sizes
ages and talents and I think they’re all my family
everyone is shorter than your average Joe
except Uncle Mike who is really tall in my family
there have even been rumors bandied about
where he came from which casts a pall over my family
then Aunt Rita insists that he doesn’t belong but
Uncle Art says he does and that starts a brawl in my family
I’m afraid I’ll never find someone to marry if I have to
introduce them to this off-the-wall bunch, my family
I enjoyed reading this. Excellent.
My poem will not post here. So here is a link for my family poem http://www.imagrowingwoman.com/2017/04/pad-challenge-day-13-heirarchy.html
Care Packages
Every month I would receive two.
My father sent Ginger Snaps, boxed drinks,
and microwavable meals wrapped
in the Daily News sports pages
then stuffed in a small U-Haul box.
There was always some guy who’d carry
the package to my dorm if I paid him
with the beefaroni I stopped eating
after junior year. My mother’s packages came
in large white mailers—tear-proof and tough—
metered and postmarked from the office.
A stack of super thick paper towels served
as padding and present for the envelope filled
with sticky notes, pens, rubber bands,
and always, always, Band-aids.
I like! Especially the Band-aids part.
Enjoyed reading this one!
Friends are family
There for you
care for you
would do anything for you
Scolds you
holds you
would do anything for you
Tries for you
cries for you
would do anything for you
Smiles with you
walks for miles with you
would do anything for you
Blessed Be
Family ties both
unite and bind.
Shared blood
knows its own.
Even the DNA
tingles in their presence.
Memories you never knew
whisper softly to you.
No matter how far
or how long
the time and miles
have passed
they are family still.
Blessed be.
HOPE IS THE THING
With apologies to Emily, wasn’t it always
The last thing on me mind, the final defense
Against the world’s slings and arrows,
Where you went when things were truly going
Downhill?
Ah, sure, wasn’t it faith hope and charity on the
Scapular now? Faith was easy. Only a belief
In God. Memorize the words in the Baltimore
Catechism, confess to slights and thoughts,
And all would be well.
Charity, now, was to be practiced
Towards all, even the siblings who stole the
Skate key or the MATS tag or me best doll.
And you put your dime in the charity box for the
Heathen across the wide ocean.
Hope? That was the last stand, following
Some horrid event and praying that
Me guardian angel would keep the
Wrath of God from my life. Such as
The time I broke my Christmas gift
Because I would not let me elder sister
Play with the damn thing. Says she,
It’s only after helping am I. Says I,
Sure I’m big enough to cook all by
Myself. And damned if I didn’t pull
The thing apart, making it useless.
Faint hope ne’er healed a broken
Family. It’s me today what’s the
Strange sister, gave up the church,
Got a divorce from the husband with fists,
Married the old friend, moved to cooler climes,
Takes tea with me Irish friend, visits me aged Aunt.
Holds her new sisters and brothers – closer,
Yet closer to her heart than blood.
Wonderful heart spilling.
ANDREA
A people-person and poet,
she learned to write
in a language not her own.
Alone, and on a small Danish island,
she yearned to connect.
To greet poetic kin.
In time, she braved the barriers
of language and space,
embraced globe and all therein.
Within her lay a yearning.
A burning desire to know You.
To believe in Your existence.
But the distance seemed too far,
and far-flung stars, more personal
than the God who hung them.
How often did she ask to unmask
the key to faith in a God who hears.
Loves. Draws. Speaks.
Yet I believe. I believe You
who knew her heart from the start
ran to greet her.
“Mit barn! My child!”
I believe she recognized You at once,
whispered tenderly, “Min far. My Father.”
Never again will language be labored,
and never again faith
a far-flung star.
© Marie Elena Good, 2017
Sadly, our Poetic Asides family lost our Danish friend, Andrea Heiberg. She died of cancer Monday. Andrea never let language get in the way of relationship, clear across the globe. Her presence will be missed by so very many.
Thank you for this, Marie. It’s lovely.
Thanks, Marie, for letting us know and for this lovely poem. I believe that Andrea – wherever she is in the universe of souls – loves your portrayal of her. Such sad news. Andrea was very special to me.
I am so sorry for you loss and may her journey be safe
this is a beautiful tribute
So touching!
A beautiful tribute, Marie.
maybe this can count for the missing Guilty poem too….
Rite-Aid
I was about to not love you.
How could that be, but it was.
I was about to not love you.
I was about to hate you.
I remember that.
I remember saying that and knowing it.
I remember standing next to you
– how skinny you were
bones, really, bones, cuts,
so many bruises
and I thought, I don’t even know you
as you turned down an aisle
away from me, not even distant
just
utterly unknown: pure stranger.
I think I thought
I hate you
not then
then you were just a stranger
and I thought
who is this
but in those days
when your dark house was your only refuge
besides your activity of absolute obliteration
and the darkness filled our veins
no matter our distance
and clutched our throats
choked already for years with tears, fears, years of tears, and fears, founded
and love, useless
tough love, useless
tough
ambulances, silence,
phones, ringing, not ringing, silence, alarms, tears and the distance
growing and love, tough or kind love, forever love then – useless
and the darkness woke the children
and opened the drawers
looking, always looking
That wasn’t the last vision, some woman,
with a coin purse
and broken hair
and cigarette scent
under the bright public lights
starving for something
then still visible
but it was the last day, our last outing
together, I might say.
We were in the pharmacy on the upper westside
looking for scar cream, conditioner, cigarettes.
I didn’t even know her.
How could that be.
Very soon
you became you when you became bones
quite actually
and I could love you again.
Love rushed in
on powerful, thundering, hard flapping wings.
Love ran through the streets
calling your name, calling out
I’ll love you forever.
Family is everything.
Family is forever.
At least there is that.
and I myself will die
with my devotion to your friendship,
your long ago through and through love,
your golden, then outcast, broken-winged soul.
Mother and child
Campus breakfast al fresco in April-washed
brightness of green.
From two tables over, above the bird song,
the high volume whine of a student
lamented into her phone:
“I’m here at the bakery
can’t even get coffee
no money left on my card.”
–audible sound of angry response,
words left to imagine–
“Well you need to start monitoring my account!”
–angry words imagined–
“Fine! I won’t have breakfast.”
–more words–
“You are disgusting!
Put money into my account right now!”
–Phone clanks down on aluminum table—
The morning sparkled less
as I reflected on motherhood’s
teaching of values:
respect and discipline
blended with love… and
worried about this poor child
and her mother.
A 50-year-old Newspaper Photo, My Father-in-law With His Five Daughters
So here’s the tree as it begins to branch.
It’s Fathers’ Day; each daughter holds a gift
and wears a pretty dress. Coached in advance,
they smile, and if the pose is slightly stiff,
it’s just what the occasion calls for. He
is smiling too, as if the years to come
will bloom with happiness, prosperity,
and good health for his offspring, every one.
Well, not exactly. Illnesses, lost loves,
hurt children — each was dealt her share of pain,
and then, as he became a shadow of
what he had been, they suffered once again.
Yet here they are, in this year’s photo: five
who hold together. Persevere. Survive.
oh. that’s beautiful.
lovely