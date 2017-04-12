2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 12

Quick comment on comments: I don’t know that this will fix all problems related to commenting, but multiple poets have confirmed that some specific words seem to be keeping their poems from posting. Once they removed the words, the poems posted. Voila! So I looked into it, and there is a banned words/symbols list–to help block common spam language like profane words and specific drug names, but also words like “nude,” “sex,” “loan,” “debt,” and “thx.” Also, some weird symbols and the term “url.” If that helps anyone, great. If not, please let me know at robert.brewer@fwmedia.com.
For today’s prompt, write a guilty poem. The poem can be written from the perspective of someone who is (or feels) guilty, or it can be about someone (or something) else that’s guilty. But guilty of what? Cheating on a test? Or a spouse? Or a diet? Only you know, and only your poem can reveal the truth.
Here’s my attempt at a Guilty Poem:
“i imagine sometimes”
i imagine sometimes
what it would be like
to hold you close to me
& bring you near my lips
before biting into your
chocolate marshmallow
ice cream goodness
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World's Problems (Press 53). He's guilty of enjoying the occasional ice cream cone. His favorite ice cream is a seasonal flavor offered by Young's Dairy (outside of Yellow Springs, Ohio): Chocolate marshmallow. Mmmmm…
by: Karen Wilson
Is guilt simply influence
others perception
Of who and what we should be?
Aren’t we all guilty of that?
Oh, it seems I got in a muddle and lost my poetic pace. He is my belated guilty poem. It’s a shadorma.
My guilt is
In the way I smile –
Insincere.
I endure,
Just getting by, not caring,
Wading through nightmare.
honey buns
you…
sin
in a box
sticky there
all in a glaze
with that
enigmatic
je ne sais quoi
that calls my name
sweet talks me
takes me places
gets me high
then like
high-caloric
assassins
kill my curves
i wish to preserve
…are to blame
I did it
I lost track of days
Again
Seven days waiting on death
The poetry got written,
But I didn’t have work.
Now I am helping to clean up
The remains of a life
And go to work,
But the poetry isn’t getting written
If I go to work
And write poetry
Will I not have time to remember you?
There must be time to remember you
Guilt of letting someone down
Keeps me from adding things to life
For fear of not having time
Like the dog chasing it’s own tail
There is no satisfaction
Only frustration
As the world goes round
And round, and round
Big G
My grandmother was gifted at instilling guilt,
her voice choked with faux tears, her posture
stooped, weighted with conjured sorrow.
“Go!” she whimpered. “Don’t worry about me,
left behind. I’m old and slow. It will be no loss
if, when you return from your fun, I’m dead.”
Then the gentle shudder. Overkill but masterful.
We felt no guilt. Only annoyance and hurry.
My mother was more effective because she meant
what she said. “Go! Have fun! I’m fine at home
and you can tell me about it later.” Something
so selfless made us feel guilty to go and leave her.
Better to invite friends, bring fun home to share,
as she scoffed and pushed us out the door.
“Don’t be ridiculous! Go have fun! That’s an order.”
The Black Wall
I lay alone on the needless bed in bluish light
straining through the navy blackout drapes,
twisting histories in my mind to a favorable opinion
of self-destruction, fearful, thrilling, to go back to that pre-teen place
of bluish twilight skin, cold on a summer night
cross-legged on the roof outside my room
craving the loss of eternity, the experience of un-birth
and nothing to do with aware.
Guilty
I will admit, admonish myself for how you have gotten under my skin.
I know I should let go of your text and Snapchat only conversations; though they leave me transfixed and brazen.
But, my guilty night dreams captivate me in sensual wrappings and liquid trappings of the guilty pleasures we could share.
By Pamelap
Guilt
If the guilt
were for a crime,
I’d serve a
certain time.
Since the guilt
is in my mind,
I suffer by
my own design.
By Michelle Pond
GUILT OR GILT
Words embossed in gilt
The cover and the contents one.
The coffee cup decked out in gilt
Exults dull clay to treasure.
My worldly wealth tied up in gilts
A future hope secure.
But this is not the guilt
That gnaws our hearts at night.
It’s often though, we gilt our life
To hide the guilt within.
Our spoken words are gold
Our inside thoughts are stone.
A golden neckless can’t conceal
The inner tarnished clay.
We give when DEC appeals on telly
But still our wealth accrues.
While underneath the outward show,
We know what lies inside.
This is the guilt that gnaws our hearts
Destroying peace within.
The good news is our feeble gilt
Is not the final word.
The Perfect One gives us His gilt
To cover o’er our guilt.
Sipping it Real
Guilt.
Honey.
I see no difference.
Both are welcome upon my lips.
Both I boast and savor.
Both I stir with finesse and skill.
And neither do I favor.
Because I Didn’t Write Yesterday
Yes I am guilty.
I admit it.
I’m guilty.
I didn’t do it.
I’m guilty.
Guilty of the sin of omission.
I didn’t do it.
I said no,
I can’t, I won’t,
I don’t know how.
I said I would
and I didn’t.
All I can say now is sorry,
not sorry.
Admission
I admit–I am guilty.
Not of cheating
or gambling or
injecting happiness
into my old veins.
Not of abuse
or neglect or fraud
or tax evasion.
My guilt stems
from harboring desires
others know about
but you do not,
desires that border
on lies of omission—
perhaps commission—
which if I implement
will pain and anger you
but will be my
ticket to my life.
he did it
still can’t
believe he did it.
heard his name
on the news
& everything.
still can’t
believe he did it.
saw his face
in the papers
& everything.
still can’t
believe he did it—-
shoot those
young girls
on the front porch
like that. he was
young, too. what
couldn’t he get over?
to kill a lover
& her friend.
to kill the mother
of his son. to change
the course of
his life like that.
Sentenced
sweet liars, guilty for
the layers of the artist
imagination
Poem for Spring
Maybe I overdid it
when I said goodbye forever
for the seventh time.
Since then everything seems flimsy
and waterlogged- so far away
from summertime.
Spring’s not coming through
like it said it would–
this double rainbow delight
looks less like a portal to paradise
and more like a flip-flop
sandal I’ll never have weather to wear.
My front lawn is happy, dressed in dandelions
those mini periwinkle bells, ringing.
Every time the windsock rustles
it’s the mailman delivering love letters
to the previous renter
who blew away in a steamy dream.
The new neighbor just gazes
out the window day after day
watching, waiting for the moment
I will completely break–
streak through the street
prism waterfall unicorn heart on blast.
Brie Huling
Guilty
Yes, I should have finished
what you needed me to do
and I took a half an hour
to watch old Celtics talking
(heart heart, KayGee, Paul Pierce)
and a herd of horses—pintos
and drafts streaming down
some grassy road in Europe
and my God the clouds—
the window could hardly
contain them. Then
I made cocoa. Yes, the future
calls urgent on its little blinking
line and yes, I admit, I sent
it all to voicemail. But the hawks
rode down the valley on their giant
coils of air and the snow
wrote a poem on the mountain.
Not Guilty
Two government officials declared Him “not guilty”
and sent Him off to the crowd
who said “guilty,” thought He wanted to be a king
but He was only guilty of showing God’s grace.
Instead, I am the one truly guilty
for all my offences and wrongdoings
yet He has declared me “not guilty”
so His love and mercy I embrace.
Not-Guilty
So, sad and full of fear,
she opened the basement door at last
to discover what the terrifying secret was
that she’d kept from herself all this time.
And of all the fears she’d had,
all the terrors she’d imagined,
it wasn’t at all what she’d expected.
She was in her father’s house,
held tightly by him,
her brother at her side.
But her mother was there too,
and she’d sent a policeman
to take them away.
The girl remembered, then,
what had happened,
the painful thing she’d locked away
from herself.
How tragic it still felt,
the tears on all faces.
The implacable officer,
pulling her away from her father.
Moments later in the car,
she tried to unwind the window,
tapping at it, tears flowing,
“I’ll never see you again.”
And she was right.
PAD #12
3:33 AM
year after year
thirty-eight times
She calls
I answer
birthday greetings
float on familiar musical notes
The thirty-ninth time
She calls
I don’t answer
birthday greetings fall flat
familiar musical notes
left on an answering machine
She waits
I call… the next day
Predictive, her anger
Far-seeing, her disappointment
Her words prophetic,
“This could be my last call.”
The fortieth time
She didn’t call
I didn’t have to answer
She died the month before
I have no excuse.
© April 2017 Suzanne S. Austin-Hill
GUILTY PLEASURE
I love food
Most especially
I love desserts
In particular
I love chocolate
ALL chocolate …
Chocolate anything
As my taste changed
over the years
I developed a deeper
appreciation of different
types of chocolate
I consider my guiltiest
pleasure Dark Chocolate
in particular Dark Chocolate
with caramel and sea salt
And …
Dark Chocolate with a
hidden layer of cayenne
chili jelly in the center
What a total and complete
Delight to my taste buds …
Copyright © 2017 Sharyl
Always…I wish you peace, joy and happiness, but most of all I wish you Love.
As Ever, Sharyl
Come Guilty, Leave Free
Come guilty one,
Look on the Guiltless.
Come to the cross;
He’s calling to you.
Love drew you here,
Not condemnation.
Look at him now
Wounded and worn
Because of love…
Why would a king
Step down from Heaven;
Take on the weight
Of your guilt and mine?
Humble beyond
All comprehension;
Eager to serve;
Willing to die
Because of love…
Lay down your load;
No need to carry
Pain and regret
For your past crimes.
Jesus redeemed
Every transgression;
Traded his life
For yours and mine
Because of love…
Guilty Pleasures
An occasional lemon pie
A hot cross bun with my coffee
A Milky Way or Kit Kat
Or think cut maple bacon
A stack of blueberry pancakes
With whipped cream and syrup
Or a bowl of Captain Crunch
At ten o’clock at night
Guilty pleasures take the cake
The German Chocolate cake that is
With an ice cold glass of whole milk
And a nap in the Lazy-Boy
I’m guilt for writing two. LOL
Guilt Trip
For the first sixty-seven days,
of knowing you,
I birthed comfort in your words.
I believed in your soul.
I craved your faith.
I dreamed of evermore.
For the next six hundred
and sixty three days,
there were endeavors
and a consent to reinvent love
the way we thought it should be:
peaceful lips without broken tongues
and incalculable affairs.
Beyond reasonable doubt,
in the suit of loving me,
you proved that your
moment of false-hearted
was not made to ride or die for.
Guilty Pleasures
I want you like how I want you.
I need you like how the rainbow stretch with every hue.
I need you like how love needs itself.
I need you like vitamins essential to health.
I need you like how lovers need love to not fade.
I need you like how a summer’s day need shade.
I need you like how my mind needs my body, heart, and soul.
I need you like the nutrients from my grandmother’s casserole.
I need you like how my lungs breathe air.
I need you in the times of hope and in despair
I need you like the stars of the night and the sun of the day.
I need you like the stairway to heaven’s gateway.
I need you like flowers need rain.
I need you like how joy alleviates pain.
I need you like how children need parental.
I need you like lyrics dancing in the atmosphere of instrumentals.
I need you like hearts in need of beats.
I need your eyes when mine are weak.
I need you like a daily scripture
Because without you, I can’t paint a picture.
—Danielle C. Robinson
Guilty
Sorry it took so long for me to come in
but my hair was all tangled around his fingers
and we had to watch the sunrise.
Swept Away
It’s a continuous stage of grief,
a river that floods all,
submerging every dock, every
chance to put in for a moment
and rest.
For each loss of a beloved
human or four-legged,
through death or choice,
of a political cause,
my action shriveled
through fear or lethargy,
I’m capsized by memory of
petty gripes vented,
words I didn’t say, months I didn’t call,
visits not made, walks we didn’t take,
balls unthrown, behavior I didn’t praise,
rifts unmended,
love I didn’t show,
swamped by protests unattended, letters unwritten, voice for peace and justice leashed,
not reaching out or
trying hard enough,
my decision that went this way
instead of that,
the heartache that trailed in my wake.
This river widens, picks up momentum,
debris,
empties into an oil-drenched ocean,
undefended climate hosting
tsunami waves that
shove me under,
steal breath away.
Spanish Test
Giggling
girls copied each
other’s answers on test.
Sage Spanish teacher wrote, “Roving
Eyeballs.”
winter’s yoke lays dense
on the seeds of an early spring
he carries no guilt
The Baggage We Can’t Seem to Loose
Sometimes
a facet of our lives
comes with a bag of guilt,
a bag so heavy
we can’t remove it.
We’re weighed down
by our own minds
need to relive, replay,
rewind and relook
at it on repeat.
Until finally,
we need to redeem,
forgive, forget
or move on
and leave that bag unclaimed.
Guilty
Every Sunday on the drive home from church,
he heard the orders: Go straight to your room.
Without complaint, aware of his infractions—
squirming, sassing, rolling beneath the pews
from front to back on a dare, sticking gum
in his sister’s hair—he went without protest,
more goat than lamb to the slaughter.
This paying of dues, his meek acceptance
of the scolding, sometimes a few whacks
from Father’s belt, seemed a small price
to pay for Sunday dinner Mother set out
on the table, the buttered rolls, ham,
potato salad, a bounty—and even more
when the preacher and his wife visited.
No wonder one Sunday, his deportment
flawless, they’d looked around for him
before the preacher offered the blessing,
only to find him, blameless, yet waiting
in his room for his weekly punishment.
Guilty
Yep, I am guilty of writing for an audience
How guilty then? Would an instant replay in which the baseball struck enough near the foul line that the powder rose temporarily, the call was given
How about Hades? Why did Jesus have to go after being nailed on a cross the Romans used? Those with him also on a cross had no need of a referee, they thought only of mercy, this before the imperfect became aware of what it was to be right with God.
So righteous that an audience would not be needed, only grace could save us, us that could not erase the imperfect, the guilty, the foul ball, us sheep that could use some direction.
Pastors Guilty Pleasure
pastors guilty pleasure
no treasure
cards, chips, chair with dealer set up
drink in a cup
on internet can play for free
faces can’t see
sitting silently less guilty
cards other than ace are good
smooth and old worn chips made of wood
no treasure, drink in a cup, faces can’t see
‘Guilty Party’
Mind claws its way
Back through memory’s
Painful brambles
To the years
I was innocent once
Three and four
By five all gone
No Place For Guilt
Guilt is not the place for me
Christ shed his blood so I could be free
I will never be perfect, I sin all the time
without Jesus I’m covered in grime
By the spirit I’m called to live
and what I’ve got, I’m called to give
What I give will never compare to what He gave
Confessed I’m a sinner and by His grace I was saved
Even though I am saved, in my life I still sin
But if I live a life of guilt, then the devil wins
Day to day, I must take up my cross and give up the guilty shame
And at every turn I can call out His name
You save, You heal, You answer prayers, perform miracles, it’s your living word, all true
Thank you Jesus, king of kings, I want to live my life for you
Guilt is not the place for me
Christ shed His blood so I could be free
Guilt is not the place for me
Christ shed his blood so I could be free
“White-Knuckled Shame”
She carried it with her,
tucked safe,
& close enough
to reach
d
o
w
n
& check
(yep, it was still there).
I suppose
she could have
emptied her pockets,
shaken out the dusty bits.
It’s just, she’d held it
so long already.
Her palms had
taken its shape.
Day 12 April Poem-A-Day
The challenge is to write a poem about “guilty.”
We tend to think “sad and bad” when we consider guilt.
I took a different tact.
Poetic Inditement**
“Will the defendant please rise.”
“As demonstrated by the title of this poem,
You are charged with making ‘a play on words.'”
“In addition, you are charged with using abstractions, sarcasm, subordinate clauses, interrogatives, and
Demonstrative pronouns…
Marginal prepositions and predicative positions,
hyphenations…
Indirect objects, incomplete sentences, intransitive verbs,
Independent clauses, split infinitives,
Power structures, gerund phrases, conjunctions,
And active voices.”
“Further, you are charged with being in superlative states, using possessive forms,
Being in favor of pluperfect present participial phrases, and
Simple prepositions.
And finally,
You are charged with
Conjugating in a subjunctive mood!”
“How do you plead?”
“Guilty,” Your Honor. “Guilty as charged.”
** Poets should resist the urge to “explain” their poems, but the gist of this poem hinges on knowing the difference between indite and indict. Since indite is somewhat archaic in usage, you may not be familiar.
Indite: to compose or write, as a poem.
–Random House Dictionary
Guilty
night running
up a down
escalator
with a bag
of stone
whys
fighting
the urge
to drop
and
just
ride
Linda Voit
“Unsettled Saturday”
Keep moving, impressing, doing, perfecting
This world’s no place for slowing down
Tragic newspaper clippings I’ve been collecting
Keep moving, impressing, doing, perfecting
Young orphans and victims need protecting
Isn’t there a pledge drive somewhere in town?
Keep moving, impressing, doing, perfecting
This world’s no place for slowing down
GUILTY
G. Smith (BMI)
Who didn’t put the cap on the toothpaste?
Who squeezed it from the middle of the tube?
Who put the ice tray back in the freezer,
With only one cube? Only one cube?
Who left the car parked out in the driveway,
With the gas gauge resting on “E”?
Whose phone rang in church on Sunday?
We all know that would be me, be me,
We all know that would be me.
Guilty, as charged,
Guilty as sin;
I’m guilty, it’s easy to see;
I admit, I confess,
It’s my own little mess,
I’m guilty as guilty can be.
Who didn’t put the seat down last night?
Who left the dirty glass in the sink?
Who didn’t call on his way home from work?
Who do you think? Who do you think?
Who left one cookie alone in the jar?
Who washed the whites with a red?
Who left a swallow of milk in the fridge?
Who didn’t make up the bed, the bed?
Who didn’t make up the bed?
Guilty, as charged,
Guilty as sin;
I’m guilty, it’s easy to see;
I admit, I confess,
It’s my own little mess,
I’m guilty as guilty can be.
I’m guilty as guilty can be.
Guilty?
Me?
Not on your life.
That was the old me.
I’ve been forgiven.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
Guilt Ridden
She stormed in
on horseback, fire
singeing her
loose locked hair.
Always, a cape flowed behind-
black as what I did.
She looked me straight in the eyes,
without remorse,
without regret,
self assured,
confident in an air of disrespect,
as if she truly believed
the words
that tumbled from her lips
with reckless abandon,
words
that proclaimed her innocence.
I returned her gaze,
offended
by her impudence,
certain
she was guilty.
Her imminent punishment
would no doubt
make her wish
she had told the truth.
Lorraine Caramanna