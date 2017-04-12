2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 12

Quick comment on comments: I don’t know that this will fix all problems related to commenting, but multiple poets have confirmed that some specific words seem to be keeping their poems from posting. Once they removed the words, the poems posted. Voila! So I looked into it, and there is a banned words/symbols list–to help block common spam language like profane words and specific drug names, but also words like “nude,” “sex,” “loan,” “debt,” and “thx.” Also, some weird symbols and the term “url.” If that helps anyone, great. If not, please let me know at robert.brewer@fwmedia.com.

For today’s prompt, write a guilty poem. The poem can be written from the perspective of someone who is (or feels) guilty, or it can be about someone (or something) else that’s guilty. But guilty of what? Cheating on a test? Or a spouse? Or a diet? Only you know, and only your poem can reveal the truth.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Guilty Poem:

“i imagine sometimes”

i imagine sometimes

what it would be like

to hold you close to me

& bring you near my lips

before biting into your

chocolate marshmallow

ice cream goodness

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s guilty of enjoying the occasional ice cream cone. His favorite ice cream is a seasonal flavor offered by Young’s Dairy (outside of Yellow Springs, Ohio): Chocolate marshmallow. Mmmmm…

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

