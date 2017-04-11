2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 11

If you want to learn a little more about me, that’s easy to do. Dustin Brookshire is sharing poet profiles on his blog this month, and recently posted a profile of me.
Today is our second Tuesday of the month, which means it’s Two-for-Tuesday day.
Here are the two prompts for today:
- Write a sonnet. (Click here if you need a refresher on sonnets.) I know some folks will say a writing a form is not a prompt, but I often use forms to prompt me into poems. And I know that some folks will say they hate traditional forms. Soooo, the other prompt is to…
- Write an anti-form poem. Write about your dislike of poetic forms. Let it all out.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Sonnet and/or Anti-Form Poem:
“no forms”
believe me when i say
with no shame or regret
that i’m anti-sonnet
& against triolet
because forms hide my voice
behind layered structures
blinding me with textures
forced without any choice
for instance i must rhyme
in elaborate ways
about evenings & days
that pass measured by time
which forces me to think
& thinking kind of stinks
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He actually does like to think and play around with poetic forms, including sonnets.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Find more poetic posts here:
Save
Save
Part I
50+
How heavy do I journey on the way,
When what I seek simply doesn’t exist.
Life seems like radioactive decay…
…Unexpected from a romanticist.
The beast that bears me, tired with my woe,
Plods dully on, poetic to extreme.
Life mimics tales from Edgar Allen Poe…
…so this poem is my fraudulent scheme.
No bloody spur can but provoke it on,
And no muse comes ‘round to offer it hope.
Life seems like it’s merely sine qua non…
Lurking inside a window envelope.
O groan. Shakespeare never meant it this way.
Time for another glass of Beaujolais.
###
Part Deux
Regarding Anti-Form
I do not often write sans form
since free-verse ain’t, for me, the norm.
If there’s a lack of metrics, rhyme…
I rarely will invest the time
in penning poetry. I’m not
a true deft hand. On second thought…
perhaps it takes a special skill
to write what some call overkill
regarding graceful turn of phrase
‘though you should know it’s not a phase.
Thus, rhythm, scansion, lyric, pace
Are my real user interface.
###
by: Karen Wilson
Ducks all in a row
mothers quack keeps them in tow
vulnerable babes
Upstream salmon go
ebb and flow of family
some die others live
North wind passing through
mighty oak tree dropping seeds
acorns neglected
In the chestnut tree
baby bird on edge of nest
free falls to the ground
We take too much for granted
realize what we planted
Sonnets
I have trouble writing sonnets.
Why? Can’t quite put my finger on it.
Maybe writing in the shadow of The Bard
is what makes the form so hard.
The lines are a bit long for my taste.
The effort I have to put into them seems a waste.
When I try to write iambic verse,
my mind spouts trochaic, just the reverse.
I’m supposed to write 14 lines,
but I wind up long with 15 or short with nine.
I can’t seem to meet all the requirements.
I may put writing sonnets into retirement.
The one feature on which I can depend
is the rhyming couplet at the end.
By Michelle Pond
Cinquain
Spring’s blush
Dabbed in light strokes
As the days grow longer
The color in her cheeks deepens
To green
A little late with my sonnet, but after our book club discussion of Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance, I’ve been thinking about all those kids back when I was teaching high school who weren’t on the college track and just wanted to do their thing. Statistics show they’re the ones who stay in the hometown and, if they’re lucky, end up in all those service jobs on which we all depend:
Basic Education
(for the kids who won’t be leaving home)
In high school, there is nothing much to do
For boys in trucks and boots and Carhartt jeans
We slog our way through poems in English II
but no one ever tells us what they mean.
And history’s a guessing game at best–
just one long lecture, all the major wars.
We bubble in at random on the tests.
We’re rather build a fence or fix our cars.
We once had shop class, then the school board met
and took the “nonessential” stuff away.
They drill us on the facts we’ll soon forget.
We know we need some skills, but have no say
in planning for our future. Don’t they care
for kids who’ll fix their cars and do their hair?
POETRY DOES NOT HAVE TO RHYME
I have had a love/hate relationship
with poetry my entire life
From – forced memorization of some
sing-song rhyme that required
recitation in front of the entire class
To – classic beat, meter, iambic whatever
and always rhyming words I felt
boring and predictable
Learning Haiku as a fifth grader
was my poetic saving grace …
The original Japanese form
Not the bastardized current
formats of the so-called
Twitter Micropoets
Later in life my writing mentor
instilled in me my current love
of poetry by introducing me to
the likes of Carver, Mary Oliver,
Sharon Olds and so many others
who are writers of prose poetry
She and these poets freed me …
letting my find my own poetic
voice and style …
the one letting me know …
“Darling … not all good poetry rhymes!”
Copyright © 2017 Sharyl
Always…I wish you peace, joy and happiness, but most of all I wish you Love.
As Ever, Sharyl
A Sonnet for Spring
Everything is abloom, even new love.
The sky is soft blue; God’s green is verdant;
Blue jays rehearse their morning songs above,
while the wind whistles and blend concordant.
Vernal flowers bud and arrange in beds,
as flies fly, bees sneak pollen for their hive;
Butterflies escape their cocoon by sheds
and streams stream lukewarm in ripples times five.
The sun parch April’s showers with delight—
For bike rides, picnics, and flying of kites;
Before night’s chill by the kiss of moonlight
where lovers share sweet nothings, site by site.
This is springtime flourishing bright ahead,
with God’s son in mind, whom risen from the dead.
Anti-
True is,
As a poet
I’m not against
any form of poetry.
They all define the art of freedom
somewhere in between those
black words of rhyme and rhythm.
And I don’t even dislike any poets.
Because they are just like me,
Trying to say what they want to say
without being misunderstood
or penalized for being self.
I only try to oppose
the butterflies in my abdomen,
the heat of my nerves
and the breaking of my voice
while poeming about
what needs to be poemed.
—Danielle C. Robinson
Guilty
Every Sunday on the drive home from church,
he heard the orders: Go straight to your room.
Without complaint, aware of his infractions—
squirming, sassing, rolling beneath the pews
from front to back on a dare, sticking gum
in his sister’s hair—he went without protest,
more goat than lamb to the slaughter.
This paying of dues, his meek acceptance
of the scolding, sometimes a few whacks
from Father’s belt, seemed a small price
to pay for Sunday dinner Mother set out
on the table, the buttered rolls, ham,
potato salad, a bounty—and even more
when the preacher and his wife visited.
No wonder one Sunday, his deportment
flawless, they’d looked around for him
before the preacher offered the blessing,
only to find him, blameless, yet waiting
in his room for his weekly punishment.
The Refrain
Behind the lover’s smiles lost in this world
are untold secrets longing to be free.
But lovers’ lips must linger swathed, unfurled
aside tides of stray words flung into the sea.
The futures of our children wait and so
we dance barefoot ’round the world this night.
and sing the story of our love so slow,
so soundless under midnight’s candlelight.
When friends say, “Let us listen to your song,”
I’ll tell them it is written on our hearts
where fickle moss and time do not belong—
only the fading chords of betrothed sweethearts.
Oh, gift me with your moonlit eyes and charms,
and I will die with your sonnet in my arms.
Day 11 – Onegin Stanza
I love my forms to be poetic
And call for loving lovers’hearts.
I try to run my poems hectic
Believing ending finds its path.
Towards our living stressful bodies
My loony, glowing eyes embody
The hopes and dreams of my distress,
And, humbly, blinking eyes will follow
The sign arising on the wall
That booms in strikes across the hall
Avoiding sleep, however hollow.
Entranced to meet the bluish sky,
Forgive, forget and wonder why.
***
Whirling
My DNA is what it had to be.
My parents’ genes determined that whorled code.
But life’s mad whims revised the pre-set key,
and karmic faults point where my soul must go.
It seems that I must march long miles in shoes
of someone in some lifetime I once slurred,
a soul whose lack of energy accused
as “lazy,” one whose scourge I now endure.
Please, universe, allow us to remain
upon this earth when finally we’ve found
unbolted access to nirvana’s gate,
compassion, peace, and love in all conjoined.
Through whirls of genes and chaos we’re all sent
until we learn each lesson. And repent.
[Spenserian sonnet form]
The Way
The way she moves, it’s beautiful.
Ankle bells tell rotation of feet
while hips accent left to rightful,
her head slides west to east,
continuity of snaking arms greets
bangles that jangle in a new refrain
as elbows exalt into the downbeat.
Her shoulders shimmy like rain
cascading through human frame;
she may captivate she will not pay
ransom owed to an ancient claim.
It’s she who moves the way,
like a divining rod
recalls the beauty on arid sod.
~ Charise Hoge
http://www.mixandmosspoetry.com
Oh my God
for little love Leo
You just gave birth
to an actual human!
How is this happening
at the same time
as this poem?
Miracle is not a big
enough word.
The borrowed breath
The curled red toes
The turtle-headed lovebud
from Never Ending Story.
My littlest best friend
on the outside now.
Brie Huling
I live each day free form
I prefer not to conform
While repetition is the norm
I take on life by storm
Others may transform, but
I’ll never be uniform
Neither will my poetry.
–ShennonDoah
NIGHT TRAVELS
by Paula M. Wanken
beneath a blanket
of a star-filled sky
my heart soars
on a spotlight
of moonbeams
///
Cheating slightly to catch up, this is a mash-up of the “Travel” and “anti-form” prompts.
Great to mash up as long as you don’t smash up (You did a travel after all!) And yes, moonbeams are the quickest way! 😉
Tuesday flight delay
The
son
net
‘s wings
would
not
un
furl
so
this
is
op
tion
tu.
Sonnet
I do not do well with a rule-book, no!
I prefer to be whimsical and free.
I struggle when counting syllables, so
metre’s a mystery to me. (Oops.)
As a child I derided the rhyme scheme –
“something trashy from a bad birthday card”.
I’m so shocked and appalled that I could scream
to find out that it’s actually quite hard.
How many haiku could I have written
in the syllables I’ve hurled at this page?
I must keep to one theme like I’m smitten,
a ceaseless squeak from the back of the cage.
So when they told me to write a sonnet
I thought “on it”, but – dogonnit! – blown it.
(c) April 2017 by Caroline Hutchinson
https://carolinehutchinson.wordpress.com/2017/04/12/1483/
Ode to a Sonnet
A sonnet’s a poem, I groan under my breath,
of love unrequited leading to death.
Words strung together, a mere fourteen lines;
the trick’s not the length but the dad-blasted rhymes.
I can haiku, shadorma, and do senryu,
sestina’s a cinch and I can even pantoun.
My page fills with centos, concretes, and cinquains,
so why does the sonnet drive me insane?
Shakespeare compared thee to a sweet summer’s day
“Love is not all” spouted Lady Millay.
Even Wordsworth found himself surprised by joy;
for me, the sonnet only serves to annoy.
I surrender my paper, my ink, and my pen
in hopes I shall not ever sonnet again.
I would not want to be anywhere else.
I love the spanglish and the neighborhoods,
the Harmonica Man that taught hisself,
and the bodegas that sell buenos goods.
The gangs, the drugs, the shootings make the news:
a fifteen year old was shot in the face.
Crying ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
a mind is a terrible thing to waste.
Then there’s downtown with the sorta rich folks
with their yoga and big dogs and high rent;
and their lofts, and their cars, and diet cokes;
stores and coffee shops in their apartment.
This is the city and its different views.
The city of Hartford– it be my muse.
So good!
A SLEEPLESS NIGHT
I have tossed and turned over and over,
worrying about anything, nothing
that I need to worry about ever.
I have had no sleep and it is morning.
Sun shines again through my bedroom window
to welcome me to another new day.
Mallards are squabbling on the pond below,
seagulls squawk above in their raucous way.
Sleepily I turn over, raise my head.
My sleepless night is forgotten at last.
Downstairs my dog moans gently in her bed
to remind me it is time for breakfast.
The night is over, a new day is here
and all my silly worries disappear.
Good one!
Sunlit Moonlit II
Pomes of my orisons and jub’lent womb:
the apple and pear of mine eye and heart…
soft as cradle pillows of downy plumes;
sweet as alyssum and poems of Froissart…
Don your wisdom and grace and heritage:
let them circle and cling to each inhale
as would a persistent robust sillage
from a simmering pot of hocks and kale…
Leave no void in this raring-to-go world:
unfold to it your gifts and otherness
like black opals and pearls lovingly purled
with tight seams and kiss-curls and sanguineness.
Your divine paths are lit by sun and moon:
Dearhearts, walk by faith to His precious tunes.
PAD #11
A girdle
the first few times you wear it…
you feel different
commitment requires
patience
fit is important
too tight? discomfort
too loose? ineffective
just right? Zen
under optimum conditions
preferences develop
ungirdled informality
yields to organized,
held-together,
authority
A poetic form is like a girdle.
© April 2017 Suzanne S. Austin-Hill
Robert, I love your poem! (I’ve worked on this for far too long today and it still needs more work, but sleep is calling.) 🙂
Mysterious Disappearance
His face turned up on the six o’clock news,
his stolen yacht retrieved from Santa Cruz.
The only signs a struggle had ensued,
his dull pocket knife and torn bloodied shoes.
I’d overheard him tell his senile folks,
he’d rather live without me by his side.
I begged him to stay, yet he vowed to go—
crushed my frail heart, said I wasn’t his bride.
But then he went missing and I cried out
my eyes—I was convinced he’d surely died.
Though he’d wounded me, I still loved the lout.
I never wanted to see him graveside.
Now I wonder—was it all just a ruse
to dump me because he lacked an excuse?
Conversation
“We need an MLK.”
“Not Bernie Sanders?” “No,
someone who clarifies
the spirit of the cause,”
says Max. “Malala’s good,
but people haven’t heard
of her.” “Some have,” says Shawn,
“but not in our country
so much.” “We’ve splintered off,
and everyone’s dug in.”
“It’s biblical,” I say.
“The savior lies within,”
says Max. “Yes, I agree:
we need an MLK.”
(blank verse sonnet in iambic triameter)
TO FORMAL FORM AND NORMAL NORM
Oh, sweet word for word
How will you align
I will listen, haven’t you heard
Pay attention, line per line
It’s ok if you’re scattered
Across a hapless page
It’s important that you’ve mattered
With the wisdom of a sage
Perhaps you wanted independence
To express your self as you are
It might not have made much sense
If we’d let you run too far
Just so glad you finally landed here upon it
As a fully structured normal, formal sonnet
Dawn – Abed
Dawn’s breaking and I haven’t slept.
I keep thinking there’s a mistake
or a dream, though I’m still awake.
What’s happened? I cannot accept
this new world into which I’ve stepped.
I wonder, and puzzle, and ache.
Don’t know how much more I can take,
and instead of slumber, I’ve wept.
This joy has become something more.
Bliss isn’t what I expected.
My boundaries have fallen apart
now, here, with the one I adore.
I feel completely connected
by letting you into my heart.
The Nubian Nightjar of Israel
The Nubian Nightjar of Israel
From the nest, did ye hear the sirens song
“l’amour est enfant de boheme” he fell
captive to soul notes netted, he belongs
A talent-show sign up by the mess hall
His voice, a cool river on desert skin
a colonel turns, worlds erupt with a call,
the Angel of the Airforce sings to win
Sheva, Tuvia, and on to Dimona
The bus millipede crawls all through the night
Oases runneth over, troops moana
Where’s that songbird of peace, beauty and light?
Flew not to the promised land, but Chelsea
where he still softly hums to destiny
Twofer Tuesday
Formless
She told the police to take her child she was tired of fighting for him she said she would leave him with them and
disappear he was cuffed to his backpack in old shorts with nothing trying to be something in a school full of children with nothing trying to be something
Twofer Tuesday
Formless
She told the police to take her child she was tired of fighting for him she said she would leave him with them and disappear he was cuffed to his backpack in old shorts with nothing trying to be something in a school full of children with nothing trying to be something
Twofer Tuesday
Sonnet of the Bleeding Protocardia
Equal opportunity is for you
For someone somewhere sometime down the line
Not everyone can trust the men in blue
When you’re told to stop you won’t get a fine
Opportunity come knock on my door
I better hear those knuckles pounding soon
Help get my mom off your old dirty floor
She only wants to see the big pink moon
Will that ancient damaged window open?
And the dream I seek come rushing right in?
I kept fighting but my heart got broken
Finding that love that never did begin
To see each child with opportunity
And together we build community.
MY TOP FIVE FAVORITES OF THE DAY:
1. Ivy_Lane’s “Freestylin” has such mood and style! Love this!
2. Michelle McKewen’s “Sarah Nell.” Michelle has a unique poetic voice that is consistently edgy and intriguing. This piece doesn’t disappoint.
3. Bruce Niedt’s “Suburban Clutter.” I have a “thing” for flawless cadence, and this slice-of-everyday-life piece fits the bill, well, flawlessly. 😉
4. Earl Parsons’ “Screensaver Street” is just a feel-good, nice read.
5. Margot Suydam’s “What nobody knows about us” is haunting and powerful.
Thanks, Marie! I’m impressed you’re able to read through them all each day. Kudos to you!
Thanks, Marie. To make your list is an honor, my friend.
The vines of my beloved grip all thought
Green tendrils piercing gray realities
The barren plain of Tuesday overwrought
By afternoons afloat on beguiling seas
t e r z a r i m a
h c
e r
g o
h s
a BREATH t
z i
a c
l i m e r i c k
CORRECTED: (Sorry, working with antiform:
t e r z a r i m a
h…………………c
e……………………r
g………………………o
h………………………………s
a……..BREATH………………………..t
z………………………………………………i
a……………………………………..c
l i m e r i c k
Puzzles! Fun!
My Darkling Child
My darkling child, dear poesie arise
Reveal the secrets lost from winsome days
When we hid not our hearts in thin disguise
Nor exchanged charity and hope for praise.
Your laughter sweet fragments the sullen gloom
Where shadows bold cast fear to doubt the light.
Their dour enterprise but malaise to groom
While your impish pinch seeks but our delight.
Propriety shuns your ceaseless frolic;
Your courage from the ancients summons truth
The form of which often curtails logic—
Appears to abandon wisdom for youth.
Though your golden words stick sweet as honey
With sorrow you keep constant company.
A sonnet?
Doggone it!
Don’t make me do it!
Not that I mind ‘em
It’s just that they
Kind of move in
So I’m
Dreaming and
Thinking
Revising,
Improvising all in
Iambic pentameter
And I am no
Shakespeare
But only an amateur
So anything else please
But a sonnet
Doggone it!
Cute and clever!
Wishing On Blossoms
A full flowered spring, rebirth, renewal
is under the wing of Autumn’s last chill,
awaiting entrance as I await yours. ‘Tis cruel
to find me at threshold with no hope, still
I am haunted by ghostly memories. Black
and white photographs now mottled with tears
are all that is left of our time. Now I look back.
Without you my future is merely a blear.
A conflict, they called it, this crushing of youth,
and when the allotted blood was shed,
all spring flowers withered in face of sad truth.
Tell me why all these young men are dead.
Yet, each springtime blossom gives me a glimmer
of how life would be with no loser or winner.
Thine Self…
It seems to come to me with much thought
At times to say things that I ought not.
To write and speak on love and relationships provocative and raw.
But, the pull of my heart eclipses the want to withdraw.
Thus my inventive pen,
written under pseudonym, Pasha.
To be poetic and true to thine self,
to do justice.
I will steadily write to convey what I must,
to know I may please; if only thy self.
By Pamelap
Oh how lovely this is, and powerful. Excellent!
I Am
a form
poetry
unmade and
makes me
the form
dictates
the content
dictates
the form
rhyme’s reason
emerges
as the form
informs
Courtney O’Banion Smith
@cobanionsmith
God’s Gift
Breathing, swinging arms and legs all at once
Overwhelm me so I cannot swim,
quell my fear of drowning, or ignore
the beach’s beckoning. On my last trip,
had my menses. Emancipated feet
from flip flops. Sauntered to shoreline until
Atlantic Ocean bathed my feet. Gathered
hem, hiked it mid-thigh, waded until water
was calf high. Planted feet. Aimed for the crests.
Feet sank in sand with every lunar pull
siphoning stress. Filmed water’s ebb and flow
to capture sacred peace on stretch of beach.
Romantic Couplets
Hand in hand they make quite a pair
thoughtfully rhyming without a care.
Someday in the future Wedding Bells,
their sons and daughters will be Villanelles.
We all shall benefit from such a wedding.
There will be sonnets and bonnets and floral bedding.
And if they ever separate, it will be a first.
Our traditional poems soon will burst
People will speak Haikuish and count syllable on their toes.
What a world it could be if we just leave it to the Prose.
Cute and clever!
Were I to but try to fairly describe
what eyes open wide, too closed yet to see,
blinders on friendship, vision circumscribed,
hate grows our world, we allow this to be.
Try to blame hopefulness, sadly misplaced,
what exists, exists, seen with these eyes,
down many roads traveled, lines I have traced,
all colored darkness, not yielding surprise.
Closing these eyes, I pray for a vision,
what is to be done, this day now and here,
true understanding no longer imprison,
offers of compassion reaching my ear.
love is the offer if all hope is lost,
love is my offer, no matter the cost.
“love is my offer, no matter the cost”
*sigh*
An anti-form poem
I don’t like to read directions
when I’m cooking or writing you see
I’d rather use them as a guide
that allows experimentation for me to just be me
When I put pen to paper
I write what is on my mind
But if I have to write in form
It leaves me in a bind
The words don’t flow freely
so I’m left in a state
of mind numbing nothingness
feeling far from great
Rather…
When I put pen to paper
I write from my heart
does it form? does it rhyme?
It doesn’t matter as long as I start
I know that when I write it expresses how I feel
and when I pour my soul out on my paper-
that is what makes my poem real.
Tis better to love once than not at all.
(Tis better the heart never be broken)
With first love, the heart blossoms – awoken.
Everything in its wake is enthralled.
Colors are brighter, you’ve no wherewithal,
A sort of sweet, sensory heroin
No need for words, murmurings unspoken.
Sadly, the end you can’t always forestall.
With first love, the heart clenches to a close,
The landscape becomes a bleak blank canvas.
The scar tissue around the wound may grow,
But the memory of the first will last
Lingering on your psyche like a ghost
Relegated to a privileged caste.
Antipod
Cemented ten of fourteen,
a blade
over the rhyme
tell me honestly
en-chained
I’ve done
swept
by slept
the freedom of my mind
The vanity
of keyboard
tapped
On Being Unable to Write Today
I’ve chosen today to write a sonnet –
I’ve never been able to write free verse –
But though I have laboured the day upon it,
I’ve nothing to show, for better or worse
But a crumpled collection of discarded lines
‘Mid work notes, in pockets, tucked into books.
Crumpled up pieces of terrible rhymes
Mocking the task I rashly undertook.
Farewell to pride and all solemnity
Away with every pretension of skill!
Embrace instead heartfelt humility:
We are made stronger by what doesn’t kill.
One can only try, but though I fail
Still I’ll try, as long as I am able.
Love it!
Thank you. I really did try to write something a bit more serious, but I could not make it work, so I settled for humour instead.
Ha ha! I definitely relate!
Shapeless
My muse dances
To a tune all her own
Cannot conform
To preconceived
Poetic standards
Words pulse their way
From the end of this gnawed pen
Ink bleeds onto paper
And forms scrawls that beg
For multidimensionality
In a world too fixated
To take notice
sonnet for the moon
oh, to write a song upon the moon,
where reflected ink might truly shine.
I’ll soak my syllables, let them bloom,
and steep my heart in rhythm’d time.
oh, to scribble full and half and part,
crescent something solemn, something true.
lo, to sketch these words upon my heart,
darken deep the side I cannot view.
oh, to ask the tides what they might know,
how to find the timing of each phrase.
how to fill the page and follow flow,
still my soul, and raise my palms in praise.
stand against the night with arms wide open;
ask the stars that I might be a poem.
Like a deep breath of fresh air, this one. Makes me think it might be a good idea to go for a walk underneath the moon tonight.
So lovely, De.
Freestylin’
I’d write you
a sonnet
but baby
we both know
you don’t move
like that
Your rhythm
is bluesy
and pop
with last minute
changes in
dir-
e
c
-tion
& s p e e d
Be a cryin’ shame
to jazz square
you in
to somebody else’s
foxtrot steps
‘cuz, baby
your style
is free
nice!
Ohmigosh I love this! What a mood. What a feel. LOVE IT.
Love this dance, with direction and speed choreographed in!
Thank you, all!