2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 11

Today is our second Tuesday of the month, which means it’s Two-for-Tuesday day.

Here are the two prompts for today:

Write a sonnet. (Click here if you need a refresher on sonnets.) I know some folks will say a writing a form is not a prompt, but I often use forms to prompt me into poems. And I know that some folks will say they hate traditional forms. Soooo, the other prompt is to…

Here’s my attempt at a Sonnet and/or Anti-Form Poem:

“no forms”

believe me when i say

with no shame or regret

that i’m anti-sonnet

& against triolet

because forms hide my voice

behind layered structures

blinding me with textures

forced without any choice

for instance i must rhyme

in elaborate ways

about evenings & days

that pass measured by time

which forces me to think

& thinking kind of stinks

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He actually does like to think and play around with poetic forms, including sonnets.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

