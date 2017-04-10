2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 10

Well, we just made it in from Austin. 18 hours, but we’re back home, and the kids are all sleeping in their beds. Yay!

For today’s prompt, write a travel poem. Your poem can be about the process of traveling, planning to travel, vicariously traveling through television programs, or however else you’d like to take this prompt.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Travel Poem:

“watching the tour”

watching the tour de france

is partially about the sport

both the physical endurance

& the cunning strategy

but it’s also about the views

of mountains & castles

& small villages filled

with people & stories

i’d one day like to visit

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves watching the Tour de France, but after 18 hours of driving, he’s looking forward to viewing the inside of his eyelids.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

