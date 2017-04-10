2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 10

Well, we just made it in from Austin. 18 hours, but we’re back home, and the kids are all sleeping in their beds. Yay!
For today’s prompt, write a travel poem. Your poem can be about the process of traveling, planning to travel, vicariously traveling through television programs, or however else you’d like to take this prompt.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Travel Poem:
“watching the tour”
watching the tour de france
is partially about the sport
both the physical endurance
& the cunning strategy
but it’s also about the views
of mountains & castles
& small villages filled
with people & stories
i’d one day like to visit
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World's Problems (Press 53). He loves watching the Tour de France, but after 18 hours of driving, he's looking forward to viewing the inside of his eyelids.
*****
by: Karen Wilson
The Mackinac Bridge
closes down during high winds
Pauses well laid plans
Nashville Road Trip, 1966.
Long before the pedal taverns hosting
bachelorettes, before the Gulch, back
when massage parlors and hookers
lined lower Broadway, we rode
the two hours to Nashville, stopping
to buy sacksful of Krystal burgers,
a treat back then, before shopping
for Easter bonnets, dresses, white gloves
at Harvey’s Department Store, riding
the only escalator we’d even seen
to the floor that housed the carousel,
carved wooden pastel painted horses.
We knew nothing about the Parthenon,
well lit in the center of her city park
or the Grand Ole Opry—hillbilly music,
my Daddy called it. We counted steeples
riding in and out of town, marveled
at the stacked stones walls, unaware
they’d been built by slaves. We gaped
at houses more like mansions than any
we’d ever see in our hometown, where
Nashville had already earned “It City”
status for small-town girls like me.
GYPSY
My first six years
of life were
a series of
moves …
Twenty-three different towns
not counting the towns we
lived in more than one time
We also traveled a lot
during that time
I would frequently
wake up in a make-shift
bed on our car’s backseat
We were an almost
professional traveling
family …
My father could pack the
car trunk with expertise
and precision to utilize
every inch of space for
a long road trip
My mother made the most
amazing traveling food …
We rarely stopped except for
gas, bathroom breaks or
to refill the large Thermos
of sweet black coffee
We would drive from
hours before dawn straight
through four or five states
to visit my dad’s family
He of course did all the
driving in those days and
his stamina amazed me
even as a child
As a result of my childhood
I have been a bit of
a wanderlust …
a Gypsy …
who loves going to new
places or revisiting favorite
childhood destinations …
Copyright © 2017 Sharyl
Always…I wish you peace, joy and happiness, but most of all I wish you Love.
As Ever, Sharyl
Day 10 – Travel
“Parthenon”
Athena once looked down
Upon her city
From the perch of her temple
Parthenon.
Her great likeness filled
The inner court,
Behind the alabaster columns
Standing tall.
A giant statue of a
Goddess now lost in time
A memory of the greatness
That was Greece.
Today, a tourist pays a guide
Who tells tales of the
Ancients who walked
This high ground.
The crumbling columns now
A landmark, a place to
Pinpoint where you are
And where you’re going.
Every rooftop bar
In Athens boasts a
Sacred view of
Athena’s mighty temple.
So you can sip
Your wine and admire
The sight of
The cradle of civilization.
NIGHT TRAVELS
by Paula M. Wanken
beneath a blanket
of a star-filled sky
my heart soars
on a spotlight
of moonbeams
///
Cheating slightly to catch up, this is a mash-up of the “travel” and “anti-form” prompts.
Raw eyes
Hot goosebumps
Arms ache
Neck too
In bed
sweating
it out
the farthest trip ever?
The restroom
Oh God hurry.
sounds too (recently) familiar
“2,310 miles to go”
It is so easy to jump in a car
And go almost anywhere.
Not so in a plane.
Unless, you own your own,
Or are filthy, stinkin’ rich.
So goes life.
If only
I could hop in a car
And drive from PA to AZ
On a daily basis
I miss you
My Superman
I miss your touch
every single day.
I don’t tell you
Because you told me
That you will never need anyone
And I feel silly needing you
I miss your smell
Your shirt doesn’t smell
Like you any more
Take it back
And send me a new one
Recently worn by you
I miss your taste
On my lips
All of it.
As you look down at me
With your approving
Deep Brown eyes
Soon. You say.
Soon. I won’t have to leave.
Until then, I travel
My mind and my dreams
Are always spent
With you
Jennifer M. Terry
April 10, 2017
The Journey
Haven’t been home in a year or more
Don’t know where I’ll be tomorrow
Runnin’ down this dusty road
into the midnight sun.
We drifted apart
through space and time
It goes on
and on.
Run.
This found poem was written in response to the Poetic Asides prompt for April 10, asking for a poem about travel. All lines are taken from song lyrics sung by the band Journey, including lines from “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” “Open Arms” and “Wheel in the Sky.” The form is a variation on the “melting snowball” with each successive line having one less syllable than the line preceding it.
Well I think it is really cool! I am going to try that sometime!
Un(t)raveled
I store you in a canvas shopping bag
on my bedroom floor. You, cut
and scattered—I tried to piece you
back together—stitch you,
fold you, situate you gently
inside my travel case,
but your odds
and ends
I could not
prefabricate.
You’re a pattern
with lost pieces,
a garment
that’s become
quite a bore.
So, I leave you there
on my bedroom floor
to remember
who I don’t want
to wear anymore.
Trip
Wherever home will be, soon,
there too will be my curved skin, my skeleton
and intimacy, diplomacy, a vacancy
left by belonging to anything.
The segregation of prospect:
a dwelling carved out in relief
from the negative space.
Tallahassee, 10 Apr 2017
She thought she had come too far to change her mind,
but the choice she had made for the good of her family,
would not limit the choices she could make;
for majors did not determine the only thing she could do—
it simply paved the way to greater things.
Travel
Autopilot set
to flee, direction-less feet
dancing in panic.
(c) April 2017 by Caroline Hutchinson
