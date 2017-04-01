2017 April PAD Challenge: Day 1

Let’s get this poeming party started.
For today’s prompt, write a reminiscing poem. In my mind, this means a poem that remembers something (a moment, a relationship, etc.). The poem could be kind of nostalgic or sharing lessons learned. But for those new to these challenges, you should know that I consider these prompts open to interpretation–so if you have another take, go for it.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Reminiscing Poem:
“cigarette”
even though we both ran our long distance
races, she offered me a cigarette
at a party & while it made no sense
i took a drag because she was the best
girl in my eyes on that specific night
& i never smoked another again
though i’d date one who smoked Marlboro Lights
but to this day i hear the way my friend,
because she was a friend, urged me sweetly
to breathe in & hold it before i coughed
& like that the spell broke & i was free
to say thanks but that enough was enough
& i recall the way she smiled you bet
but mostly i think of her cigarette
*****
*****
Reminiscence
“..so Grandpa turned the rusty latchkey of his magnificent remembery and set free a symphony of stories.” ~ Glenda Millard, The Duck and the Darklings
So, Grandpa turned that rusty key
which unlocked just one door
which soon would set a symphony
quite free, and even more:
magnificent remembery!
Oh, wasn’t he a clever he!
Magnificent!
Magnificent!
The song informs my reverie.
So, Grandpa turned that rusty key,
the latchkey to my past
and made me see life magically:
I hold those memories fast
onto my heart, unto my brain.
When sad, I cling to this refrain:
Onto my heart!
Onto my heart!
His brilliant stories thus remain.
So, Grandpa turned that rusty key
and I’m so grateful for
magnificent remembery
which lives beyond a door
whose secret thrives because of him.
He’s Andersen and Brothers Grimm.
Whose secrets thrive?
Whose secrets thrive?
My Grandpa and his lively whim.
###
The Great Smokey Mountains
Packed like sardines
In a run-down van.
Wind along a
Mountain road.
Step out onto
An unpaved lot.
Look around at
A thousand trees.
Hoist a bag and
Take a walk.
Laugh and grin
As we climb up.
All take turns
Carrying the babe.
Turn back before
We reach the top.
Stranded ’cause
The van won’t start.
Run back to
The river we passed.
Go back and forth
Carrying water,
Go back and forth
Till we surrender.
One last trip to
The water’s edge.
Best friend coaxes
Me onto some rocks.
Hours spent
Risking our necks.
Taking pictures
Of our recklessness.
Aunt and Uncle
Save the day.
Pack us into
A smaller truck.
Take us to
A different spot.
Leave us there
To have some fun.
Along a path,
Past the overlook.
Stand at the top
Of a thirty foot cliff.
Pace back and forth,
Till I dare jump.
Run back up,
To dive again.
THE KISS
I placed my lips to hers
Like I’d seen on TV…
Surprised and delighted
As her tongue met mine
And I finally knew
What kisses were about
How do you know how
To do something if you’ve
Never seen it done right?
In a nation afraid to be
Honest about relationships
I know that honesty is best
MAKE IT BETTER
The plant snapper is
waiting for a prey,
could it be a fly,
could it be a dragon?
Is it anything else
to give innocence away?
The pack can tear your
flesh and blood apart,
or provides you with the
comfort of the Keen bond.
Throw yourself into
the irresistible row.
Saturday morning
The shine of fresh wax upon
Grandpa’s old sedan
another poem for Day 1. Yeah, I am 6 days behind. Sigh.
Remember or forget?
Remember when
typing one
letter at a time
was better.
Mistakes erased
with whiteout.
What a pain.
Today computers
edit our mistakes,
smart, they say.
Too smart.
Red lines nd
green ones too
squelch creativity,
put in words
never meant
Elephants remember
I want to forget.
FIRST CAR
54 Ford Coupe Sedan
Sky Blue, 2 door
Four on the floor
That’s where it all began
Floorboard with a hole rusted through
Faded blue interior
That had once been new
Dusty white sun visor
She didn’t look like much
Way back in 63
About a hundred bucks
But she was the world to me
Janice Kuykendall
SOFT BLUE COTTON
Soft blue cotton
Peach fuzz cheeks
Tiny hands
Tiny feet
Eyes that saw
Into my soul
Thought My heart was broken
But didn’t know
What that truly meant
Till I had to let him go
I’m catching up on the first six days!
MEMOIR
I am the story of everyone:
nothing special, or notable.
Hardly noticeable.
You are forgettable
in the crowd of human history,
not rich or brave or brutal.
We are not royals or slaves.
We have no claim to relevance
or recognition, no names.
Practically inhuman, we are.
Microscopic cells of average
in mitosis; more of the same.
Us: unremarkable and yet,
I do not remember kingdoms,
great matriarchs or who is winning
endless war, immemorial.
All I can think of is the cool satin
of your fingertips on my wrists
and the rising calm of peace and citrus
as you leaned in to breathe the scent
of one moment in immaterial time
drifting up from my open hands.
CHILD OF THE RIDGE REMEMBERED
Pen in hand, alive with a word,
he died. Old man remembering –
alone in dark woods as a child –
chickadee who lit on his toe.
He died, old man remembering
life being briefer than the bird,
chickadee, who lit on his toe.
From sky to earth no rivers bide,
life being briefer than the bird.
He’d taste each water as it flowed
from sky to earth. No rivers bide
as he transcribed their silences.
He’d taste each water as it flowed.
He was unchained dog, the river
as he transcribed its silences,
the dog’s lament, its bark, thunder.
He was unchained dog, the river
alone in dark woods. As a child,
the dog’s lament. Its bark, thunder-
pen in hand alive with a word.
All’s Well That Ends Well
All’s well that ends well
At least that’s what they said
That’s what I heard
Through the trials of old
Walking down each corridor,
They never noticed
what they wanted to miss
All’s well that ends well
That was their cry
As they realized past atrocities
The things they had said
The things they had done
It meant little
To a hurt and scared little girl
But, All’s well That ends well.
Isn’t that how we justify the bullies
That made their victim’s strive?
Reminiscing the Tomorrows We Never Had
Each dawn, when I crack open my eyes
to verify I’ve received another chance,
I envision you in the empty space
beside me and close them again,
realizing I’ve blown it already.
A once-harmless fascination became
my obsession, fluttering moth-like
’round your incandescence that
threw too much heat for my heart
to dare grow nearer.
But when I realized your heat was
my actual desire, you’d gone cold,
your own obsessions directing it
so far from me I had to warm myself
with reveries of useless might-have-beens.
Now most mornings I fail another chance
to ignore these all-day reminiscences
of a future we never could have had,
obliviously resigning myself to the fact
my miserable life’s better
we never did.
Sorry the last post had a typo–have to repost
Sea Sick
Hey Big Blue
I miss you
Deeply
Living salt free
Does not
(bathing) suit me
My soul
Needs to
Be
A float
Swaying with
Changeable currents
Not giving in
To gravity
Earth saturated
Stillness
Submerge me
So I can
Soak and fill
Those sad spaces
Slosh out
This silty sit still
Life
Take me
Make me
Free
In your liquidity
That Summer Apart
By Ruth Crowell Shevock
Excitement made me shiver
As I ran down the street
To the theatre on the corner
When you and I were to meet
You twirled me around
As we hugged and kissed
I could see the delight in your eyes
And I knew that I was missed
Gone away for the summer to work
Though we wrote every single day
I wondered how things would be
When you were finally home to stay
I can no longer run down the street
Now we are married for fifty years
But the thought of not seeing you
For a day brings my eyes to tears
Reminiscing
Our little girl doesn’t look like him or me
But she has my grandmother’s creased chin
I look at her and I see that chin
And I can smell schnitzels frying
Hear ice cubes tumbling in cocktails
Feel laughter billowing over my skin and through me
Past the sheer curtains
Out the open window on night breezes
I kiss her chin and my grandmother’s chin
And she corrects me with a sloppy baby kiss on my lips
Monkey
There was a time when I would climb
anything. The tree without a limb
within reach, its slender trunk
smooth with seduction, the granite-blocked
walls of the abandoned church
down the street, the steep pitch
of its slate roof, once, even
the chimney sluicing into the sky
because I could traverse the sheer
face of Indian Rock above
the unforgiving scree that awaited me
and no one would follow me.
“Monkey,” they said, “will you climb
the brick face of the elementary
school?” Three stories of treachery,
the tall, yawning windows, peeling
yellow paint blistered in the sun,
and even I said “No, not that.”