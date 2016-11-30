2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

Today’s our last chance to poem for November 2016. Tomorrow, I’ll post next steps for this challenge, which involves going through poems written throughout the month. But today…

Write a last chance poem. The poem could be about having a final chance at something, whether it’s writing a poem, saying goodbye, or singing a song. Or it could be about a famous last chance that’s already occurred. Whatever strikes your fancy, this truly is our last chance for November 2016.

*****

Order the New Poet’s Market!

The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

Order your copy today!

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Last Chance poem:

“The Thing About Hope”

The thing about hope is how it drives us

to do the impossible, even when

it seems all hope should be lost. For instance,

I remember when I had my last chance

to say, “I love you,” and I failed to act,

thinking how I blew it and would never

have another opportunity, not

like that one, and how we would never be

a “we,” but then, you wrote me a poem,

and I wrote you a poem, and we wrote

each other poems until finally

you said, “I love you,” and I said, “Me too.”

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He will take this last chance to say, “Thank you for participating in this challenge. It has been a roller coaster month of emotions for me, but I am so thankful to have my writing–and the writing of others–to help get me through it. See you on Wednesdays and in April.”



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: