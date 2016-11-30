2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

Today’s our last chance to poem for November 2016. Tomorrow, I’ll post next steps for this challenge, which involves going through poems written throughout the month. But today…
Write a last chance poem. The poem could be about having a final chance at something, whether it’s writing a poem, saying goodbye, or singing a song. Or it could be about a famous last chance that’s already occurred. Whatever strikes your fancy, this truly is our last chance for November 2016.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Last Chance poem:
“The Thing About Hope”
The thing about hope is how it drives us
to do the impossible, even when
it seems all hope should be lost. For instance,
I remember when I had my last chance
to say, “I love you,” and I failed to act,
thinking how I blew it and would never
have another opportunity, not
like that one, and how we would never be
a “we,” but then, you wrote me a poem,
and I wrote you a poem, and we wrote
each other poems until finally
you said, “I love you,” and I said, “Me too.”
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He will take this last chance to say, “Thank you for participating in this challenge. It has been a roller coaster month of emotions for me, but I am so thankful to have my writing–and the writing of others–to help get me through it. See you on Wednesdays and in April.”
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
last breath
by juanita lewison-snyder
the funny thing about last chances are
they don’t usually come with warning labels,
you either are, or are not
either do, or do not
but in the end
remember,
the regret was never yours in the first place
it has it’s own breath.
© 2016 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
Last chance or goodbye?
by Dawn Kvernenes
last chance or goodbye
I really do not know why
or what to do except conquer my fears
my head hurts with all the shedding of tears
am I going to shut down the house?
have I given up looking for a spouse?
a hug, a blessing; a new chapter in my life?
seems, I have a desire to write
will I one day find a place called home?
am I destined to be alone?
last chance or goodbye
drink my tea, think… and sigh.
was written on the day and stored instead of posting first. thanks everyone. loved the feed back and the poetry candy.
last Chance
Father did the work
completed the research.
He found every first son
of every first son
since the wind blew
his family to America
way back in the 1600’s
had named his boy, Chance.
Determined to start a new
tradition, he looked in the
mirror and sighed, “You are
the ‘last Chance’.” Putting his words
in action, 9 months later
Rhys Harrison was born.
Another rough month to keep myself interested in poetry, but this place always seems to be home to me. I’ve read along the way but life prevented much by way of commenting. I’ve enjoyed all the wonderful work of you talented people: De never ceases to amaze me, because she never ceases. Janet Ruth Martin (JRM) your aplomb with the written word touches all the right chords, You work has shown all month. Janet Rice Carnahan (JRC), you lady are one poet that I seek out, always provide a smile, a warmth and a spirit that is unsurpassed. Linda Rhinehart Neas it has been great to find your words again! Thanks for each and every one of them! Jezzie, I am fairly new to your work and I am becoming a fan. Good stuff! uvr, you put so much soul into your work. And there within is its heart! DeAndre (Pwriter10) Superb work throughout November. William, I know you’re out there! The Laureate Emeritus, you are exceptional! Connie Peters, you are consistently wonderful. Glad to write with you again! Barbara Young, you are my oracle and stuff! I so admire you! Pat Walsh, you as well are a voice I enjoy reading. Keep it flowing! Taylor Graham, what can I say? You are absolutely the best! They broke up the “Twins” but Nancy and Jane, you have both flourished in amazing ways. Always an honor! Bushkill, PowerUnit, headintheclouds, you all surely merit recognition for your work throughout! John Yeo: impressive. Anthony94: You as well! Michelle McEwen, you never lose your passion! I love your brash and bold words! Reatha, glad to see your words again! Marilyn (I can never bring myself to Misky) you need to be recognized for the marvelous poet you are! Terri Miller and Valkyri great additions to the mix! Sara (CH2) thank you for your support and friendship through these times and our diligence at PB. And shall I mention your damn fine poetry? I shall! tunesmiff… wow! They called me prolific! Your lyrical presentations are outstanding. Thank you for your talent. DMK, you’re more than ok. Your work is sharp and expressive.
Robert Lee, you are a mensch and I too thank you for your guidance and time in these preparations. I would’ve stopped opening a while ago if it weren’t for this incredible place. I’m indebted to you!
The problem with rants like this is that some talent individual always gets lost in the numbers. I apologize to all I haven’t mentioned. There ;s not a bad poet in our community. You all impress the heck outta me. Since Mrs. Calabash has never been found, Good night, Mrs. Good wherever you are!
Pumpkin’s on back porch
making space for new décor.
Lights and tinsel reign.
Wow, hard to believe November is now behind us… Robert, thank you so much for hosting this challenge again. And a huge thank you to all the poets who posted – I truly enjoyed reading everyone’s work, even if I didn’t always have the time to comment on them all. There are going to be some great chapbooks out there!
Last Chance to See You There
I take a plane to see
you there at the end
of July in the most
ridiculous heat where just
breathing makes me sweat
but it was the last
chance I had if it was
going to happen at all this year
the way our friends
are ailing certainly makes me
look at things a bit
differently, like playing
the back nine, my brother tells me
after having lost his best
friend to suicide-
suddenly the future
doesn’t seem so far
away anymore, as if
all the years up to
now were merely practice,
the time left
our final run
thank you, Robert. I made it this year. I appreciate the time and effort you put into making things happen for this activity.
Kevin