2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 28

Somehow, we’re down to the final three days of this year’s November challenge. Crazy!
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “I Want (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then write the poem. Possible titles include: “I Want Money,” “I Want a Second Chance,” “I Want My Name in Lights,” “I Want an Extra Hour of Sleep Each Day,” etc.
Here’s my attempt at a I Want Blank poem:
“I Want to Lose a Few Pounds”
I want to lose a few pounds
& learn to play the guitar
before my next birthday
or at least by this time
next year. I want to write
a novel, build a tree house,
& read Finnegan’s Wake—
just to say I did it. & I want
to run a marathon, hike
the Appalachian Trail,
see my children fall
in love, & grow old
with you.
I Want To Be Loved
by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
I want to be loved
like a dying ember, fussed over
coddled and prayed to
as if the danger of flame-out
would be too great a price to bear,
as if the selfish act alone
would napalm the face off time itself
and rip a hole in the fabric of the universe,
like Tarzan without Jane.
Yeah, I want to be loved like that.
© 2016 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
I Want a Mulligan
I don’t care what you “winners” say.
It’s not supposed to end
this way.
The “villain” shouldn’t
get away
with everything
(he surely will).
It made you sing.
(It makes me ill.)
I want a do-over.
Let’s take two.
(I’m sure that that’s alright
with you?)
Just one more chance
to get it right,
before we say,
“That’s all,
good night!”
I want his khakis urine leaky
by Dawn Kvernenes
Is that craven fear like a demon lurking about
my yelling voice as a child was choked out
unless… someone else is in danger
you did not mean to sell parts of me to strangers?
explain it to the gate keeper
what, you do not want to meet the reaper?
blinding, brilliant ,ecclesiastical allogory light
craven fear does not fight
he hides… he is sneaky
I want his khakis urine leaky
I do not want to be foolish; listen to his lies
in righteous company. He will surely die and
not with pride. He does not think about things like in the end where they all dwell
join the fearings eternally over the boiler room cell
I want to read….
Like Burgess Meredith said
on that old episode
of The Twilight Zone,
“There is time now…
time enough at last!”
to read every book
on every interesting subject
ever written (throughout the
infinite aeons of spacetime)
by any thoughtful creature,
(human being or otherwise,)
so I can say:
“I read them, all.”
I Want a Kindly Tolerance
I want a kindly tolerance,
A sense of humor, love, respect,
A cycle that begins with me
Perhaps, but spreads to everywhere.
I want a blinding love and hope
That gently touches every heart,
That makes us kinder than we knew,
That gives us courage, dignity.
I want the world at peace, although
I’m told that’s what mankind won’t give,
And so I opt for safety
To do no harm and to forgive.
I Want Water
I want water!
no..… not really.
I “need” water
according to silly
people who swear
that water is key
to living long
and wrinkle free-
-dom-diddley-dom…
my head be hard,
my butt be soft,
I know; but pard-
-on me for not
diggin’ the savor
of a beverage
that has no flavor.
I Want to Believe
I want to believe
that we still have a chance
to stop abusing the planet,
quit making her sick
I read that the earthquake
in Sukuiso, Japan was so strong
it shifted the earth on its axis,
shortened the length of each day
(by a microsecond, but still)
sent a rumble of infrasound
that was heard up in space
I want others to believe
that was our Mother crying
for help, begging us all to please listen,
to see, her tectonic plates rising
like the hackles on her creatures threatened,
setting waves of anguish
all through the seas
Why don’t they hear her,
heed the pain she can’t take?
I want to believe
that the damage we’ve done
won’t last forever-
that the monarchs and red knots
will still fly their way over
the wolves on the ridges
sniffing snow on the wind
Wish List
I want to look at crows
and I not think Hitchcock.
I want to remember the taste
of sweets wrapped
in dull waxed paper.
I want a poetic mould, a soul
of mellowed rhyme,
wit and shine.
I want to remember words
and names and famous songs
sitting on the tip
of my tongue.
I want to memorise one
Lunchtime Poem.
I want God to not forget me
when he watches over
everyone else.
I want to hear laughter
in my mother’s voice,
and I want to tell you
I still love you before
it’s too late.
I Want Sleep
That peaceful oblivion that
Even children find with such ease
Eludes me like some bygone
Era ghost. Ethereal and
Transient you have left me with
Little to look forward to when
The sun has set. How can I rest
My storming mind, my disquiet,
My angst at your absence? Bring forth
The dark, the dreams of fancy or
Fear. I will take them all, even
For just a moment’s pause. Just sleep.
Before eternity swallows
Us all and leaves us but hollow
Memories in another’s dreams.
I Want to be Talking to a Goldfish when the Storm makes the Tide rise Farther than Anyone Could Ever Have Imagined
by Patrick J. Walsh
it is a soothing feeling
to sit and quietly murmer
to a tiny gold fish
content to make its way
through its tiny life
with less stress than
breath
while I take a short break
from worrying each day
about the tide of the times
and the direction we are all
drifting for reasons we
cannot really hope to
fathom
I Want To Laugh
I want to laugh, tell me a joke
so zany that I start to choke.
Leave me wearing a silly grin.
Laughter is the best medicine.
Dark or dry humor suit me best,
nothing gross or about incest.
Charms of serenity can wear thin,
but laughter is best medicine.
If I am drinking, let’s suppose,
hold joke, or see drink flow from nose.
Then you will laugh at my chagrin,
and know laughter–best medicine.
I WANT WHAT I’VE GOT
G. Smith (BMI)
———-/———-
I want what I’ve got,
And I’ve got what I need;
And even with that
There’s no guarantee.
Sure, I could have more,
But what good is that greed,
When I want what I’ve got,
And I’ve got what I need?
I wasn’t very long ago,
I was working for the man;
Making decent wages,
Following the plan.
Then one day I looked up,
And had to ask my wife,
What’s come between,
This living and our life?
I want what I’ve got,
And I’ve got what I need;
And even with that
There’s no guarantee.
Sure, I could have more,
But what good is that greed,
When I want what I’ve got,
And I’ve got what I need?
We didn’t have a lot back then,
We don’t have much today;
But what we have is ours to keep,
Nobody has a say.
We share when we have plenty,
And even when there’s just enough,
They can have it all because,
After all it’s only stuff.
I want what I’ve got,
And I’ve got what I need;
And even with that
There’s no guarantee.
Sure, I could have more,
But what good is that greed,
When I want what I’ve got,
And I’ve got what I need?
And there’s plenty to share,
It’s like scattering seed.
I WANT FOR NOTHING MORE
I have music everywhere
surrounding me with joy.
I have shelves just crammed with books.
I’ll never read them all.
I have a cozy place to live
here where the sun is warm.
I have clothes on my back and food to eat,
more than I really need.
I have friends and family too,
the love of God and neighbor.
So I am content and I am blessed.
I want for nothing more.
I Want To Know
How the moon learned
to shine
Why planets don’t
get dizzy – spinning
What the stars do
during the day
Where clouds find
rain and snow
Who whispers to
the wind
When you knew
you
loved
me
I Want the Moon
by Beth Weaver-Kreider
I want the moon on a platter.
I want my cake and a side of pie.
I want a day when no one needs me.
I want a Michelangelo sky.
I want to wander in an oak grove.
I want to sing incantations in the rain.
I want to run away to islands.
I want to come back home again.
I want to sleep in a seaside hammock.
I want to memorize every color of blue.
I want to write a thousand poems.
I want to spend more time with you.
i want my fridge to…
… work, dadgum
and keep things cold til kingdom come
no we’d not bought the warranty
but hoped you’d treat us verily
we’re here when service-men arrive
or –women, we shall not connive
and soon our food shall make us drool
as once again it will be cool
gpr crane
I want peace
I want peace,
Not on Earth,
Or in Syria,
Or in Kashmir,
Though it would
Be nice if all that
Happened, too;
But just peace
For me, peace
With myself,
Surety with
Who I am
From moment
To moment,
And with where
I fit in where
The greater peace
Is concerned.
I WANT WHAT I HAVE RIGHT NOW
Present me with the present
This gift does uplift
Breathing in most pleasant
Soothing the biggest rift
Each moment is a blessing
Precious as they come
Whether we laugh, sigh or sing
Pounding hours on our drum
Just each minute living
Daily is what we want
Such a joy worth giving
Makes life an easier jaunt
Grateful for what I have right now
Now is what I have right here
WhaI want I have somehow
And I’m happy to have it, I’m clear!
I WANT WON TONS
crispy light and full of crab
tasty delight every night
the sauce, too, full of flavor
treat worth having
fulfilling that need
add Asian Pear mojitos
a toast with you and good health
my want gone
I WANT ANOTHER CHANCE
G. Smith (BMI)
••••••||••••••
I want another chance,
Just to have one more dance,
The way we did when our love was new;
Shuffle across the floor,
Like we did before,
I just want another chance with you.
I want another chance,
Call it love at second glance,
Won’t you look and tell me what you see;
Sure I may be just a man,
But I’m holding out my hand,
Won’t you take another chance on me?
First time lucky,
Third time’s the charm,
But they say love’s better,
The second time around – so, where’s the harm?
I want another chance,
To prove that our romance,
Was something meant always to be.
Days may come, and nights may go,
But there’s just one way to know,
Let’s take another chance on you and me.
Let’s take another chance on you and me.
I.
I want this moment
just to breathe
and hear the rain
II.
the butterflies
have flown away
wanting spring
I WANT TO
G. Smith (BMI)
—–: :—–: :—–
I want to go back
To the way it used to be,
Back, to the days,
When you said that you loved me;
Back to the times,
When you used to smile;
We haven’t been there
In such a long while.
I want to know,
What I’ve done wrong,
To understand,
What’s going on;
Know if there’s something,
Something I can do,
To make it up;
Anything for you.
And I want to,
Want to, want to;
Do you? Baby, do you?
Baby, do you?
I want to feel,
Your hand in mine;
Trace again,
That long love line,
Feel your heartbeat,
As you sleep,
And know our dreams,
Are ours to keep.
Yes, I want to,
Want to, want to;
Do you? Baby do you?
Do you? Baby do you?
Do you?
I WANT ANOTHER CHANCE by DeAndre Oolong
Your smile, the rhythm of the
rotating fan.
The swelter of summer
unthwarted by ice water.
I shiver despite the heat.
Your heat. Your stare.
Oh, that half-starved stare!
Seeking approval,
my approval.
But all I muster is a nod
with meaning constrained
by the universe of what nods can mean.
I agree.
I understand.
I want this to end.
But we both know it won’t.
It can’t.
We’re too intertwined
with the competing madness
of now and forever.
I Want to Visit the Last Door on the Left
I want to visit you,
the way I used to.
Once a week, convoluted
parking lot, you watching me
from your second story room.
Up the long flight of stairs,
round the corner
up another, shorter flight
through the door on the right
short jog to the left
then a left turn
down a long hallway
last door on the left.
After a hug
we’d sit and talk for a while
joke about politicians
question claims made by advertisers
discuss days before technology
made life so complicated.
You’d show me pictures
of your family, your high school days.
You spoke of childhood illness,
then later, of the draft.
Finally, the move into town
ultimately, assisted living.
Each day when I left
your smiling face waved
from the window
of your second story room.
More recently you needed
medical care.
Aspiration pneumonia
frustrates us both.
Each harbored breath’s laborious.
I long to soothe your pain.
It absolutely breaks my heart
that I can no longer visit
the last door on the left.
–ShennonDoah
I WANT A PELICAN
Specifically: a nestling, leathery of skin
before feathers. The hand-full
Pelican of last night’s dream, rubbery
as a toy, till I reach to touch it and discover
it’s breathing.
I want to save it from the cat; bring it
to life, see its wings unfold, that magic –
I want flight in my hands,
working up my arms all the way
to the shoulder; strength rising to free
a pinched tendon.
I want to feel the Pelican’s joy
as it leaves the nest, joins the migration,
soars Desolation, headed north
for its summer, and capable of any
season; carving the wind
so high, the Pelican is just a shimmer
of sunlight as I stand on the hill,
lifting my arms goodbye.
I Want to be a Plant Lady
I want to be a plant lady
the way some women are
cat ladies—
a plant lady
who is a poet
who writes poems
about plants:
her snake plants
her spider plants
her philodendrons.
I want more plants
than books.
I want them to fill
the house, spill out
onto the porch.
I want to be a plant lady
with a steady lover
who brings over
poetry and plants
and pot.
I Want This and This and This and This
As kids, we loved pouring over the pages
of the Sears catalog.
We’d make a long list of what we wanted,
marking down the prices and page numbers.
We’d marvel at how much it all cost when we added it up.
We knew we’d get only one or two things on the list,
but half the fun was the wishing.
On the Edge of Up
I want to peek over the rim,
let go of the curved lip just
enough to slide my way inside
and know I’m at the top of it,
no more pitons digging in, no
more broken nails finding
niches in the cracks and cracks
in the niches between sandstone
that crumbles ever so delicately
to shower down and prove there
is no stability in this seamed face.
If I believed that harnesses would
hold I’d parasail, glide over other
worlds and view the trees as new
seedlings, the rivers as a trickle
dripping down the side of a glass,
but I free climb every day, start
from where I’ve slid to like a
preposition at the end of sentence,
everyone’s mouth agape and
fingers pointing at my back, my
dangling legs windmilling, my
hands getting purchase in the
almost of being at the edge of up.
Year of the horse–
I want
To run free
I WANT TO KNOW WHAT I WANT
by John Yeo
The question is… “What do I want?”
This was never going to be easy,
There are so many lacks in most of life,
What I want must fulfil a need for me!
Interpreting a want isn’t easy
Do I want an end to trouble and strife?
This was never going to be easy.
That answer still makes me feel uneasy,
Peace on earth? Wealth? A healthy calm Goodlife?
What I want must fulfil a need for me!
As I grow older and think carefully,
My mind drifts with worldly cares rife.
This was never going to be easy.
I narrow my want and thinking deeply,
Am I getting selfish to include my wife?
What I want must fulfil a need for me!
I want her to be happy completely;
Never want for anything all her life.
This was never going to,be easy,
What I want must fulfil a need for me!
Copyright © Written by John Yeo ~ All rights reserved.
I WANT TO DIE
Devastating words cross her lips,
that rip my heart out at every utterance.
She is overwhelmed, oppressed,
lost in her depressive trance
for close to a month now. How can we cope
when she can give up hope so easily?
I do what I can. I tend to her needs.
I pick up her prescriptions. I give her
the love she most certainly deserves.
It unnerves me; I try to keep her on point
from this disjointed reality.
Her medications help, but they deprive me
of her quality. When on, she has that in spades!
But, that is a trade we’ll make
at every turn. I yearn for her to return
without the burn of hearing, “I want to die.”
I’ll hold her (I told her I always will)
and still she can have her doubts. We’re in this together.
But, I die a little every time she says I want to die!
© Walter J. Wojtanik – 2016
I WANT TIME
I want time
to write endlessly.
Like a spider
weaves a web
in a private space
in its own way.
I want time
to weave words
endlessly
like a spider.
I WANT NOTHING
I want to not want.
I won’t be disappointed
if I do not want.
I Want Blank Pages
I Want Blank Pages
,
and periwinkle chalk,
and indigo ink that stains
my skin. Slips of trees waiting.
Sea. Sky. Sand and salt
and wide-spilled stars. Shine.
Black clacked, plowed through
a snowstorm of white. The peace
of another sunrise, and time
to write.
::
I want to survive
I want to feel angel wings
that gathers lines
along the snow
that watch from a distance
where nobody goes
Touching soft skin
causing bumps to rise
sensual wafts
of perfumed
sunrise
Horses run wild
heartbeats at will
mind in a whirl
nothing stands still
Lips that seal
images prevail
cornered in silence
body is pale
I Want to Want What I Should Want Without the Want of What I Would…
I want to want the day at hand
And not for some lost land to pine
I want to want to hold the hand
That reaches to hold onto mine
And I would like, with grateful love
To prove my want with fervent grit
For soon Today will find the trove
Where only thought can treasure it
All I want for Christmas:
12 pair of shoes
11 pair of socks
10 pair of reading glasses
9 skirts
8 blouses
7 different pans
6 different bakeware
5 picture frames
4 sets of towels
3 sets of sheets
2 comforters
1 TRIP HOME
Copyright © TMC 2016
I want to forget
all those painful
unwanted memories
of you
vain hope
for all I remember
whirls constantly
around my brain
after all this time
you haunt me
still
I Want What She’s Having
I want what she’s having,
that Good Time Charly over there—
the one with the pink drink
to go with her pink hair.
The one in the red dress,
and the candy-apple red lips,
wearing heels that could kill,
while dispensing punny quips.
The one with the eyes fringed
with lashes like Japanese fans,
icicles dripping from her ears,
sporting a Day-Glo spray-on tan.
I used to be this grad school gal,
with her plethora of male pals,
all wanting what’s she’s having,
wanting to have her.
I am looking into the mirror,
at the Ghosts of New Year’s Passed,
going on behind me,
until I turn to see only glass—
myself in reflection
of New Year’s Present—
and inside me the bottles at the bar—
lined up like Brach’s Milk Maid Royals—
the Spirits of my New Year’s Future.
I don’t want what she’s having—
I only want what she once had.
I WANT TO HOLD YOUR HAND
A human tether
linking two souls
very much together.
Tactile embrace
in an intermingling of fingers
holding our hearts in each others hands.
The warm caress
transfers the heat between us
and becomes self-sustaining.
Always at your fingertips
I await to manipulate life’s difficulties
in the wave of my fidgety digits.
Never lost in the crowd
saying out loud what a whisper
could just as well convey easily.
For in the reach for your love
I have found something to hold to keep you.
Take my hand, and you will have my heart.
© Walter J. Wojtanik – 2016
Crazy, indeed.
I Want
I want like a sparrow,
a sea gull. I want like
a buzzard, a bluebird,
a wren. I wish like a candle;
hope like an angel; desire–
devilishly hard. I would
that I could like a devotee.
I would make it so–like
Picard. I fancy, amateurishly.
In a word: I’d prefer. I covet.
I hanker. I lust. I yearn.
I long, aspire, ache, incline.
It isn’t a matter of what–
but of mine.
Somehow it has become more important to sail in a straight line
rather than to hoist your own spinnaker and throw your biases to the wind.
Your favorite news site might be right. Maybe. On the surface.
But have you examined its facts?
Have you looked at its hull?
Can you scrape the barnacles off?
Most of your rights and wrongs are nothing more than harmonic excitation.
Your E string buzzing with their political vibrations.
Yes, I am talking to you. Nobody is exempt.
Clear thinking is not a partisan issue.
We’re all guilty of logical offenses.
I want all of us to turn off our screens and take walks.
I want minds to step out of their own, imagined mud
and explore our real world,
not our news-site created realities but our honest, live world
where people have independent ideas and authentic feelings,
where hurt is palpable and philosophies malleable.
where facts are acknowledged and challenged, and finally accepted,
I want people to think for themselves.
Is that too much to ask?
DEAR SANTA
For Xmas I want nothing more
than to be walking along the shore
wrapped up well, I have to say,
on a bright sunny winter’s day.
By the New Year I want to be
settled in my new home near the sea
I want to walk the cliffs above the shore
with my dog by my side, nothing more…
I WANT IT ALL
To see the Taj Mahal,
the Tour Effel,
and Machu Pichu
are dreamers dreams.
I want it all!
To find love never-ending,
friends by the dozens,
and peace without end
are yearners yearnings.
I want it all!
To reach the unreachable,
beat the unbeatable
and dare like no other
are the questers quests.
Me? I want it all!
I want to stop wanting your touch
Your words, long turned to mist,
have drifted away on wings
your breath gave them
l don’t remember what you said
though I know I took on the glow
of the dim lamps
eavesdropping in the gathering dusk
My bones, melting under
the blaze in your eyes, have knitted
imperfectly together in the aftermath
of the smouldering fire whose embers
an unfulfilled night extinguished
But I still feel the heat
of your fingers on my skin
The passion hidden in your light touch
lingers even in your unending absence
How can I stop wanting your touch
when it promised so much?
