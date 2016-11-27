2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 27

For today’s prompt, write a falling apart poem. The poem could be about a crumbling house, tree losing its leaves, or a car that’s breaking down. Of course, people break down and fall apart all the time–in both large and small ways.
*****
The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Falling Apart poem:
“When People Ask”
He’s quick to say he’s doing fine,
because he doesn’t want to talk
about himself, especially when
it’s about how he feels, because
one question always leads to
another question, and the last
thing he wants to do is answer
questions about how he’s not
holding it together as well as
he’d like, because they always
have advice and tips and that’s
not helpful at all, because he
wants–no, he needs–nothing
more than a person to listen
without feedback or questions
when his world’s falling apart.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He has his ups and downs like anyone and is happy to report that he’s currently on an up, though he often gets the winter blues eventually.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- WD Poetic Form Challenge: Trimeric. (Deadline: 11/30/16.)
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Bryan Borland: Poet Interview.
(a conversation with my dog)
to be remembered
by juanita lewison-snyder
is this thing even on?
he wants to be remembered
with great love
and admiration
affection that in the end
comforts, not vandalizes
the brain pool that is left
which are memories
memories that makes one
woof in their sleep,
torsos tremble and twitch,
legs retrace in the air
old steps long forgotten.
he wants to be remembered as
being larger than life
mighty but gentle
small but fierce
hey
forever vigilant
in having your back
against the evil forces of
volkswagens and tyranny
ok, maybe not the vacuum cleaner
not one of your finer moments
he wants to be remembered as
that once in a lifetime special pal
who not only hung with you
but was also glad to have experienced
at your side, whatever life
chose to dish at you
good or bad
whether it was sharing food
or late night concerts to sister moon,
the sound of rain outside foggy windows
and warm stinky blankets
long dusty road trips
the sun warm on our backs,
and yummy, greasy fries
littering the floorboard
littering the floorboard
frisbees and dog parks
and wet fur from blade running
with other best friends
oh yeah….Senorita Pepper
tears and ice cream
on the floor in the glow of
old westinghouse
also our friend
not
vet wrap and vet bills
and unexplained lumps
slow downs and seizures
and tubal feedings
and shots, I hate shots
not
here at your feet
drifting, and loving,
and stroking and
remembering
remembering
falling apart
recording
recording
the sound of your voice
the sound of your voice
recording…
recording…
recording…
(paw over hand)
word
© 2017 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
Dis(Re)membered
Maybe you don’t recall
but we’ve been here before.
Separation. Fragmentation.
Shattered, scattered,
into distinct bits –
shivers, splinters, slivers,
chips.
The aftermath’s an ache –
a break – bone deep
and all too real
laden with the hope
that some fractures
must (first) be fully broken
in order to wholly
heal.
Holiday Tripping (Diminishing verse)
During the crazed holiday rush, we all are likely to fall
off the merry wagon. Don’t allow your spirit to fal-
ter in the spiraling process. Put that Fa
back with your la, la, la’s & F
those bah humbugs!
Falling Apart
by Patrick J. Walsh
although we had all known her for years
no one was sure how Hannah would react
her face paled at the sight of the big group
and she knew right away that he was gone
she wept quietly for a few moments
dabbing at her eyes with a tissue
and then she made her way to the
second chair alongside the dining table
the ones in charge offered condolences
while we waited out in the hall saying nothing
and by the time we got in to see her
she was calm and even tried to smile
which made it even worse to see the tears
welling up in both the boy and the old man
each so upset they had to leave the room
before either of them could say a single word
Crumbling
The paper edges crumble
as I slide the folded letters
from their envelopes
where they’ve waited,
that perfect pencilled penmanship
faded almost to the stationary’s
yellowed hue.
The postmarks reveal like gravestones
their point on a time line
that coincides with dates
on backs of photographs,
black and white
disappearing into gray.
Certainly a shame, this incomplete
and evanescing record
of their lives,
but wouldn’t they laugh at us,
our words and pictures
never printed, only shared mid-air,
stored in clouds
somewhere in space.
MY MIND IS FALLING APART
I shudder
while the brain cells
twist and twirl
into the
deep crevices of my mind
My past fades away.
Suffer in Silence
They pull his self-esteem apart,
Snatching each soggy scrap
Like remains of a papier-mâché house,
He lets them pick piece-by-piece
Slowly as he simmers in silence,
Allowing so many slurs and untruths
To be spoken out against him,
And so this crumbling of character continues
Until the day then inevitably comes
That all patience and pretence surely shatters.
Tanka
his letter threatens
to fall apart in my hands
promises of love
delivered the day after
that dreaded telegram came
falling apart not eloquintly
by Dawn Kvernenes
wind tossed emotional salad with a blue melancoly dressing
with deaths pilled up like spinach leaves I can not see a hidden blessing
falling apart and not together
just look at my heart weather
ground into the wound humility pepper black, red, white take your pick
the weight a mill stone not the lighter brick
can I find the pieces of the puzzle that is my life?
so thick is the fog of depression you can not cut it with a knife.
let alone find missing pieces of sanity
I do not seem to be able to say it eloquintly
help me Lord do not lose falling apart me
point the way to a real plan you from eyes of eternity do see
When Apart We Fall
A lovely winter snowfall
Coats the trees and soothes my mind
Our first Christmas together
I thought I’d never find
A love to stir my passion
Drive me crazy every day
The need to be with someone
Despite blatant power play
Then you began to stall
My heart can’t play hardball
It’s me, the snow, and alcohol
When apart we fall
Now a bitter winter wind
Chills the very heart in me
Our first Christmas together
Clearly not meant to be
Your love now haunts my memory
I doubt it was ever true
I mourn a fictitious love
But someday I’ll pull through
When you began to stall
My heart can’t play hardball
It’s me, the snow, and alcohol
When apart we fall
Just me, the snow, and alcohol
When apart we fall.
–ShennonDoah
Unraveling
Falling
Apart
Losing
Limberness
Illnesses
Not
General
All
Peculiar
And
Resist
Treatment
Breakdown
May I
have my
nervous break-
down now?
All this
pretend smiling
is hurting
my mouth.
Nice!
haiku
tattered and falling apart-
beloved book, well worn,
the price paid for re-reading…
Love this haiku. well worn, but well worth it.
The Puzzle Never Finished
I’m not really falling
apart,
it’s more like
falling pieces
of a puzzle
making a collage
of my life
with the borders
the ordinary, every
day life
surrounding
the events
important to me…
and the puzzle
is a little hazy
on the bottom
but gets
clearer as you go up
to the unfinished
part
where the pieces
are still falling
into place.
Falling Apart
by Beth Weaver-Kreider
First: Everything begins to work in sync. From within the random chaos,
a pattern emerges, a rhythm, a mutual response between working parts.
Cooperation and tunefulness abound. Order prevails.
Second: Before long, the sameness of the patterns and the rhythms
begins to grate on the inner ear. A background whine hovers
just within earshot. Orderliness begins to thump and thud.
Third: Some of the ordered bits begin to stumble, miss a step,
misfire. Still, the march plods on, and the bumbling is only a hiccup
in the ordered scheme of things. Weariness sets in.
Fourth: A counter-rhythm develops. Syncopation sets in. Suddenly,
a wild dance whirls through the march. Chaos returns with a will.
The order has been subverted, the structure shredded.
Fifth: All sense of order has fallen apart. Randomness reigns.
The beauty of the wild begins to appear–itself–as a sameness.
Colors and sounds and sensations begin to sort themselves.
Sixth: Everything begins to work in sync.
I like your stages of change.
I really enjoyed this poem.
Thank you both!
Cannot for the life of me get my poem to post today. 🙁
Not even as a comment. So bizarre. Anybody else having trouble?
Posting a link today, in lieu of poem (since I still can’t get it to post.)
https://whimsygizmo.wordpress.com/2016/11/27/loosing-the-moon/
never give up
post-falling apart we endure
endeavor to find safe & sure
hey you! you got heart!
go make a new start
or the rest of your life will be blur
gpr crane
Hope
Separated like torn pages
curved at the edges
wilted by passing
eyes
Burning eyes
empty throats
veins tighten
pocket less coats
Reflection of someone
he used to know
where does he go
nobody knows
Imprisoned in his cell
walking through hell
whispering in voices
none would he recognise
a broken down vessel
a man in disguise
Lo(o)sing the Moon
she’s crum
-bling again, all waning
stardust and darkside drowning,
downing cloud cocktails like there’s
no tomorrow.
she’s losing her much
-ness, the suchness that makes her
whole, the hot mess that still somehow
soothes you.
she’s a whole sky of want
-ing, taunting us to follow far and
swim darkdeep, sleep tucked under this
indigo wrap.
she’ll trap us in her fading
skin, begin to hold us, cracked and
spilled and half-crazy in the way we shine.
::
Junkers
Many times, I’ve gone cross country
in a car that was falling apart,
with two little kids in the back seat
and not much money in my pocket.
(Just in case you wonder where
my strong prayer life comes from.)
The Old House
In the bronzed half light
of late November dusk
the centuries old colonial rests
quietly between still pines
and long abandoned gardens
forgetting how it is falling apart-
its sagging sills and rotting dormers
relieved from the scalding brightness
of summer’s glare and neighbor’s stare
now sighs wood smoke from the brick
chimney into the coming night
soft light from the front windows spilling
solace out past the shadows
that wary amblers fear
Imagery is vivid in this. I can see that house!
Picking Up The Pieces
Fragments glitter
in a stray ray of light
penetrating the dark
Remains of a relationship
scattered on the floor
A dismantled jigsaw
I was always good at those
I start with the bits
that have smooth edges
isn’t that the best way to begin
So many pieces
each revives a memory –
you walking away without a word
me wondering what went wrong
kids shattered
at mum and dad breaking up
friends shocked –
we were the perfect family
More pieces fit together –
holidays filled with
fun and laughter
kids’ first day at schools –
joy and tears
Remembering the time
they were born
How happy we were
Go further back –
I love the ones
of our wedding
A glorious sunny day
you looked so handsome
I never felt more beautiful
Before that, the time you proposed
Roses, candlelight, music –
you didn’t miss a single cliché
I loved you all the more for it
Almost done –
just a couple more pieces
of when we first met
If I slot this in
the jigsaw will be complete
taking me back
to where it all started
I now see how it all fell apart
I really like how your vivid images work backward through time- they make the sadness and the fall that much more powerful.
Thank you!
This back-in-time method works beautifully for this poem. Love it!
thank you
LAST LEG
The timbers hang ashamed at what is.
The ridge pole sags like an old mare
whose back has carried one too many loads.
Windows break the silence
allowing wind to whisper the halls.
The front door drunk with neglect
hangs crookedly on its hinges.
Entering slowly, the Master Carpenter
stands on the sill, pondering.
Where others see decay and dereliction,
he envisions the solid core
from which a new life can framed.
Very nice! And it seems we thinking on the same plane today… 🙂
‘windows break the silence’ – I like that image.
CHERRY TREE
first my shiny green leaves fell off
and I felt naked
snow fell and I shivered
in the cold and wind.
but the snow melted and I felt the sun again
soon the man who planted me
came with shears and saw
to cut off some of my branches
I looked down one day
and saw small green shoots
they grew longer and
I felt encouraged
the man brought his children
to see my new growth
he told them to watch and one day
I would wear a lovely white gown
the sun came more often to
warm my branches and
encourage my tiny buds to open
until I was covered in blooms
the children came and marveled
at my beauty as once again
they climbed into my welcoming arms
and I was renewed in the circle of life
Now this is the kind of falling apart one can live with! Nice.
Falling Apart
F ifty-somethig, falling apart
A ware of the creaks and the groans
L acking in energy, shuffling along
L etting the pain out in moans
I can’t see worth a
N ickle. My ears are all waxy.
G aining weight at great speed
A nd I’m not feeling sexy.
P lease lend me a hand
A s I try to get up, and
R emind me why
T here’s no tea in my cup.
High Speed Photography
The photo album tells time’s tale:
snapshots of life go sprinting by.
Tic toc, he goes from babe to youth,
then married middle-aged and old.
Snapshots of life go sprinting by.
He squints, a child with crooked smile,
then lanky growth. He smiles and sighs.
Tic toc, he goes from babe to youth,
laughing and bright, at sports. Does he
see signs of the man he will be?
Then married, middle-aged, and old,
the hair, the back, the eyes shift back
where life in moments piles in drifts.
Southern Barn
The metal work is first to go,
rusted and loosened every storm,
until a thumping wind can blow
away the roof that kept in warm.
The door hangs halfway akimbo,
the wall boards weather brittle gray,
foundations fall, fat fungi grow
until the whole barn starts to sway.
Sharp sunlight bleaches wooden bones;
windows and doors sprout kudzu vines;
rusted aluminum alone
curls up its lip at broken spines.
“How beautiful,” she says. “It’s art!”
We gaze at use that’s fallen apart.
I.
thunder lightning
and rain
the sky falls apart
II.
winter wind
unsettles the night
dreams scatter
I love these
Perfect!
Beautiful!
Conservation
Much to the cardinal’s delight,
the Halloween pumpkin is beginning
to fall apart. Sections imploding,
eyes gone black, teeth snaggled.
Plenty of smooth flat seeds still
inside from a lazy man’s cleanout
feed ladderback woodpeckers,
shrieking jays, find the redbirds
tightrope walking on the compost
pile’s snowfenced rim until the fray
unclutters. This way, nothing goes
to waste except the scare.
The Murderous Yogi
Here lies Montgomery “Monty” Carlson,
millionaire extraordinaire,
and a whore’s worst nightmare;
your friendly neighborhood serial killer,
one community’s tall, white pillar;
a carnal vegan,
a yoga instructor,
his body a great conductor
for electricity—
as evidenced through his death in the chair.
He went out in a blaze of glory,
turning his novel life
into a short story.
May he rest in pieces—
just like his victims.
Splendid!
Haha, thanks, Sara! It was such fun to write!
SENRYU 1127
G. SMITH
: : : ¥ : : :
missed blocks and tackles
the best laid X’s and O’s
one more busted play
I break away in pieces as
Memory fades with time’s passing.
Who am I and what have I wrought?
There is something to remembrance,
But it’s significance is lost;
Trapped in childhood visions and long lost
Ambition. Perhaps I can re-
Boot ash covered embers of long
Lost dreams, scald cobwebs from defunct
Thought, and reinitialize mind
And soul and spirit to pave a
Brighter picture for tomorrow
Before dust reclaims this tortured
Mind.
THE COLISEUM’S CRUMBLED
G. Smith
: : : ||| : : :
The Coliseum’s crumbled,
Though largely it still stands;
The Temple of Zeus has tumbled,
It’s columns laid out, jumbled.
Despite the work of human hands,
The Coliseum’s crumbled,
Not because someone bumbled;
It’s the nature of these ancient lands.
The Temple of Zeus has tumbled,
Statues, as if fumbled
Lay in weed-sown bands.
The Coliseum’s crumbled
Facade echoes like a mumbled
Statement made in sands.
The Temple of Zeus has tumbled.
And so should we be humbled,
Things fall apart, no matter how grand;
The Coliseum’s crumbled;
The Temple of Zeus has tumbled.
Day 27
Holding it together
I need an old school clock,
like I used to watch as the long
hand moved from second to second
and the shorter hand counted out
minutes making up each hour.
Did it tick? I can’t recall, perhaps the
ticking was another clock I watched,
waiting for the tiny figures, then the cookoo
to signal another passing hour.
As I grow older by seconds, minutes,
hours, days, I need a real clock,
not just green lighted numbers to watch
in the night as I slowly fall apart.
My grandfather clock reminds me with every loud tick.
Pedals of Friendship
Ring around the rosy
Pocket full of roses
Ashes, ashes, we all fall down
Like the Pedals in the nursery rhyme
Our friendship can fall to the ground
if not conscious of our friendship.
Remembering, not to get too busy with our lives.
Otherwise, a pedal falls to the ground
Taking friendship for granted
A pedal falls to the ground
Helping a friend in need may prevent
A pedal falling to the ground
Quality time in friendship is very important
Otherwise, a pedal falls to the ground
Find ways to give a friend
in need a better quality of life
Otherwise, a pedal falls to the ground
With today’s technology
its only negligence if we don’t stay in touch
Otherwise, a pedal falls to the ground
If we hinder the goals and dreams
of our friends
our lives become a meaningless existence
Otherwise, a pedal falls to the ground
If our friendship is not a priority
A pedal falls to the ground
Friends may anger or upset us,
but these characteristics need to be overlooked
Otherwise, a pedal falls to the ground
Our expectations of our friends
should not focus on the forgotten
Thank you’s, birthdays or events
Otherwise, a pedal falls to the ground
If we always tend to our friendships
we will flourish year round
Copyright © TMC 2016
FALLING APART
by John Yeo
“Stress!” Shouted the Psychiatrist bluntly.
“You mean you’re really seriously unwell,
Living here in this wonderful country,
Cozy In a comfortable hotel.
Can you be suffering emotionally
When you have everything you really need?
You live in the lap of pure luxury
Self indulgence bordering on plain greed.
You say you are bothered by some bad dreams,
That intrude on your mental wellbeing .
Some of us have to work hard and it seems
Your state of mind is beyond bad dreaming.
I have three ex-wives with kids to support.
My dreams are a nasty reality:
Reality’s a dream that can’t be bought
I am suffering emotionally.
I get drunk every night to ease the pain
Of my personal unhealthy casework,
Then I get up early to work again
My mind is making my life go berserk.
I soak up suffering without complaint,
My workload never ever decreases;
I’m sorry my dear you are feeling faint
And your soft life is falling to pieces.”
Copyright © Written by John Yeo ~ All rights reserved.
WINDFALL
It’s raining. November makes my arm ache.
I’m getting older, falling apart. But miles away
from here, kids are playing a game of Gold
Rush. They’re gathered in an old schoolhouse,
drawing luck from a bag. Already
they’ve learned names of exotic places I visit
all the time: Hang Town, Gold Hill.
Each child has a poke of gold-painted pebbles;
a poke that diminishes by windfall or misfortune,
things that could happen to a miner:
finding a gold nugget while sweeping the saloon
floor, or eating a bad piece of meat and
getting sick. Or having your arm wear out,
I might add. The kids are having a blast.
After the pebble-fortune game
they get to hike up the eco-center trail,
along the creek, and pan for gold.
This morning, I get to walk outside – yes,
in the rain – and follow my dog over the same
hills where forty-niners found their misfortunes
and windfalls. How lucky can I get?
FALLIN’ APART
G. Smith (BMI)
: : : : : : : : : : : : : : :
I can’t have sugar in my coffee,
I can’t have key lime pie,
I’ve gotta make due with Diet Coke,
And I don’t like the reason why.
I can’t have any red meat,
And I can’t have anything fried;
I’ve gotta eat only whole wheat,
And I don’t like the reason why.
‘Cause, ever since I turned forty,
And I realized I wasn’t so smart,
The more I try, the less I can keep,
Things from fallin’ apart.
I can’t go fishing’ without sunscreen,
And I can’t stay out late Friday night,
I’ve gotta be in before half-past ten,
And I don’t like the reason why.
I can’t drink the way I used to,
And I can’t go out and get high;
I’ve gotta be the designated driver,
And I don’t like the reason why.
Ever since I turned forty,
And I realized I wasn’t so smart,
The more I try, the less I can keep,
Things from fallin’ apart.
My glasses keep gettin’ stronger,
My back hurts a little bit longer,
And since you’ve been gone, that pain in my heart,
Reminds me how things’re,
Fallin’ apart.
And ever since I turned forty,
And I realized I wasn’t so smart,
The more I try, the less I can keep,
Things from fallin’ apart.
The more I try, the less I can keep,
Things from fallin’ apart.
I feel sure that music goes with this: would love to hear the tune! Enjoyed the poem.
Thanks so much~ you are most kind~
The music part comes next (month) ~ though I “heard” it while writing this…
Beating the Odds
Let’s fall apart together
The weather is November gray
And none of us can tether
The hand that will have its way
Time is a master of moments
Author of fugitive art
Let’s beat its odd estrangements
And fall apart, heart to heart
We have two choices, darling
Musing on lost yesterdays
Or dancing with arms open
To the music that still plays
© Janet Martin
Very nice!
THE SKY IS FALLING by DeAndre Oolong
Gravity is broken, they say.
So beware the atmosphere.
Beware the rain that feels
like stinging rocks.
If you see a meteor
hurtling toward your house,
there’s not much can do
(but you could try).
The moon is closer than it’s ever been,
and it’s tides have risen in turn.
No one knew
that a falling sky would
lead to seas that swallow us.
At least we have the soul-strong sun,
locked in place, providing torchlight.
But all that means is that we can
see the crumbling of our
galaxy of lies.
We’re witnesses (to our own demise).
Someday I’ll tell my grandkids
how melodramatic we used to be.
Chuckled out loud at the ending!
HOW LONG?
How long before new things fall apart?
Apart from a few things I’m going to start
from scratch again in my new dwelling.
Dwelling near the sea, with seagulls yelling.
Splattered and battered as it rains cats and dogs,
dogs larking about, barking at cats and frogs,
howling gales blowing snowdrifts now and then.
Then how soon before I need a new house again?
How long before new relationships fall apart?
Apart from my kids and dog no-one has my heart.
Twenty eight years ago this house was new.
I knew no-one here then, it’s very true.
I still don’t. My new neighbours all moved away.
Away from them I never wanted to stay
but things change, our lives have moved on.
On the other hand, I’m still sorry they’ve gone.
How long before my old body will fall apart?
Apart from a few aches I still feel quite smart.
My friends are leaving this world one by one.
One day before long I will also be gone.
When I moved to the house I’m now in
in nineteen eighty eight I was quite thin
but I’ve since put on weight. I now eat less.
Lesson learned. I’ll lose weight soon I guess.
How long before the world falls apart?
A part of me thinks it needs a new start.
Like me, it needs to cast old ideas out.
“Out with the old!” we need loudly to shout.
Let the sinning find a new beginning
beginning tomorrow and soon we’ll be winning.
Perhaps that’s more than we all can hope.
Hope otherwise that we all can cope.
Our love is held together
by a calyx of life
experiences that cannot be peeled away
a foundation no person can put asunder
IT IS THE WAY
In a fire pine cones burn
Falling apart seeds open
Otherwise nothing will sprout
Nature supports
Continuation
The way the cookie crumbles
Just means something else will come
Await spring
WHEN ANYTHING BREAKS APART
Starting with our heart
A delicate piece of art
The famous horse before the cart
Everything can break apart
Just as things begin to form
All around us fits a norm
Calmest day before a storm
Everything will fall apart
The most careful steps we take
Tilting a layered wedding cake
Precious earth begins to shake
Everything does fall apart
A beautifully laid out city
Struck by war, such a pity
A comic not the least bit witty
All things might just fall apart
A family scatters to the wind
Looks like cohesiveness will end
Relationships gone around the bend
Falling apart might just happen
A set of fine china hits the stair
Shatters it once it clears the air
All we can do is stand and stare
Everything just fell apart
The only thing left to do
If this happens to me and you
Start again and make it new
Rebuild, regenerate and renew
What falls apart will need fixing
Careful measures and perfect mixing
Or anything we don’t feel like nixing
As we review, renew and make it new
The whole process demands we’re bold
Like chaos and order so I’m told
Continual changes never grow old
Improving what is hot until it grows cold
Transformation is what will occur
Falling apart is part of it for sure
How else can we stand up and endure
Things coming apart to heal is the cure
(The inconsistencies in this poem were meant to show how things, like poems, too, can fall apart and then come back towards cohesiveness . . . well, you get my point!)
Love this!
We wondered who’d by our last two cars, if anybody
seeing value in 2000 and 2002,
well it takes a real fixer-upper.
It’s not like we abused them, but you know
it happens to the best;
it happens to us all.
My old, gold Targa fountain pen’s imbedded nib
leaks in my pressing fingers,
an O-ring with its mouth open, its neck
a rosinless seal. Can’t keep it together.
My Green Bay Packers were supposed to be contenders, again
when a major leg got all bent out of shape,
a key cog is suspended in midair,
and the personnel, you know, changes.
Change, a euphemism for getting old, getting Geritolled.
There’s not much to do about it. Regular maintenance.
Change the oil. Run diagnostics.
It’s all going to go, in the end
Anchebe knew the deal. Things [do] Fall Apart.
***Bizarre choice today Robert. I literally began reading Chinuea Anchebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ five hours ago. 😉
Getting Geritolled! Funny. A product to help patch us when “the center cannot hold.” And, oh, the Green Bay Packers–yes, I feel your pain, I’m also a fan. Amusing poem the whole way through!