2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 27

For today’s prompt, write a falling apart poem. The poem could be about a crumbling house, tree losing its leaves, or a car that’s breaking down. Of course, people break down and fall apart all the time–in both large and small ways.

*****

Order the New Poet’s Market!

The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

Order your copy today!

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Falling Apart poem:

“When People Ask”

He’s quick to say he’s doing fine,

because he doesn’t want to talk

about himself, especially when

it’s about how he feels, because

one question always leads to

another question, and the last

thing he wants to do is answer

questions about how he’s not

holding it together as well as

he’d like, because they always

have advice and tips and that’s

not helpful at all, because he

wants–no, he needs–nothing

more than a person to listen

without feedback or questions

when his world’s falling apart.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He has his ups and downs like anyone and is happy to report that he’s currently on an up, though he often gets the winter blues eventually.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: