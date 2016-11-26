2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 26

For today’s prompt, write a visitor poem. The poem could be about being a visitor to somewhere new. Or the poem could be about hosting a visitor. Write about an expected visitor or someone who shows up by surprise.
Here’s my attempt at a Visitor poem:
“Welcome to the Horseshoe”
People say, “O-H!”
People say, “I-O!”
People keep cheering
for the Ohio
State Buckeyes facing
Michigan today!
It’s time to root on
the scarlet and gray!
From opening kick
to game-winning drive,
keep that Wolverine
losing streak alive!
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He will be cheering for The Ohio State Buckeyes today.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Visitor
by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
Someone has been visiting my orchard
late at night, just beyond the chain link,
dozens of cores and half eaten apples
strewn about the grass like tripped mousetraps,
if only the spiders would talk.
A deer?
An elk?
A lovesick pair of raccoons or possums?
Perhaps a bear with an axe to grind?
My luck, just neighborhood kids with agendas.
My orchard is a beautiful place
with soft lush grass to roll in during summers,
carpets of pink and white flowers to showcase spring,
enticing green and red fruit in the fall in which
to snack on, and strong limbs to sit and gaze
at the moon when days shorten and give way
to the cold bite of long winter nights.
Who could resist such temptations?
If I weren’t stuck in this house with bird bones
and arthritis, I too might push on the screen door
with my walker as if they were antlers and
join you among the greens for a night of
apple rousing under this canopy of stars.
© 2017 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
We’ll Leave the Light On
Some
name them family,
neighbors and friends; some
maybe strangers seeking refuge
from war torn neighborhoods,
bombed out hospital buildings,
but others call them uglier names,
threaten to toss them back
(like fish too small to keep).
Why share our bounty
with huddled yearning,
wretched refuse?
Why not just
extinguish
the lamp?
Ms. Hulk
mind goes black,
flesh turns green.
she erupts
when the bullies
put their hands
on her offspring.
she
puts her hands
on them.
hulk smash!
transform back.
the end.
The Visitor
by Patrick J. Walsh
the light from the burning logs danced across
the features of all of us gathered around the fire
like the flickering images of an old silent movie
showing scenes of great drama and joyful pranks
in the fading chill of the early morning
the group of us all felt a little better
sitting in the camp chairs in our heavy coats
drinking hot coffee in the quiet hours
the sounds of the fire falling and rising brought
the quiet soundscape of snow and trees to life
like the echo of the small waves lapping the
sides of the boats in the lake in summer time
all of us had our thoughts focused on him
thinking of all the times we’d had together
when the first faint crackling sounds
gathered somewhere out beyond the circle
the scent of the smoke from the fire hung on
the last lingering trails of the long night
like the sweet smell of bread baking in the
kitchen of the old cabin back in happier times
the instant we heard the sound we all turned
toward each other as though we had just
woke from a dream but then it went silent
leaving us all to wonder…
Guardian Angels
He hasn’t been around
for a while
or maybe I’ve just lost
my touch
but I use to feel his presence
and I figured
he was just checking in,
meeting his
Grandchildren
but I like to think
he’s still present
watching
where life
takes them next.
never give up
post-falling apart we endure
endeavor to find safe & sure
hey you! you got heart!
go make a new start
or the rest of your life will be blur
gpr crane
sorry, meant to post this day27… vaya con dios
moon voyage
we long to press our footprints in
-to her milky skin, see once and for
all if she truly is made of stone,
reflecting light that’s not her own.
we long to build ourselves a tiny
cottage there, a place to escape to
when the binds of home won’t do
and we need a quiet place to write
new songs. we long to swallow her
whole, make a wish to follow her
far across this deep bright sky.
we won’t stay long. we know
she’s got a thousand miles to go,
pulled and pooled by time and tide.
we just want to know her, now.
::
Practical Distinctions
Coal dust paints gray Granny’s two room hut, up on blocks like a broken car, tar paper covering the front, an iron stove sending ash into the air. No running water here, no telephone or electricity, her outhouse at the back, also on stilts. Gaynell stops by to speak but will not sit. She cannot stay to eat Granny’s potatoes and beans, fresh cornbread almost done. She stands at the door eyeing her blue Cadillac sitting sleekly near, the cream interior pristine. “It ain’t a visit unless you sit,” Gran tells her, winking for my smile. “Put yer feet up! Dip some snuff a while!” Gaynell’s darting eyes take in the grays, the stains of not having, the possibility that she might touch something if she moves. Her face is arranged to make Gran ashamed. She cannot stay, she says again, just stopped by to say hello, to be nice. Now just we two sit to eat, parsing distinctions of good and nice. Gran’s poor but savvy. “Nice folks make you welcome in their house,” she says. “Good people make you welcome in your own.”
Wayfarer
“I’m just a visitor,” he says.
“One day I will be gone,” he says.
They laugh at him, old sojourner,
who’s in for ten, just finished four.
Some say it’s murder brought him here.
Some say armed robbery, assault,
or beating up his family,
or cooking meth or selling drugs,
but nothing they think seems to fit,
rumors aplenty when facts are few.
“I am a poor wayfaring stranger,” he sings,
his voice vacant as an armchair.
He hears an answering tenor drone,
“I’m goin’ there to see…” and smiles.
“I won’t be staying long,” he says.
“You see I don’t belong,” he says.
“No need to know my name.
I came to tell you, have a little faith.
I came to say, we’re only passing through.”
“I am just goin’ over Jordan.
I am just goin’ over home.”
There and Gone
I knew you in an instant.
The flash of recognition
Etched itself across my face.
Then you disappeared and, try
As I might, your image fled
From me. Straining with constant
Effort has left me pensive
In your absence. I must move
On oh dear, forgotten thought.
Scrounging for a meal
Visitor with bushy tail
Descends walnut tree.
–ShennonDoah
I am a visitor here
by Dawn Kvernenes
I am a visitor here
there might be other visitors here too
but you can not see any there
might be invisable fool
I might be nuts with voices in my head that I can not see
or old family tapes
or the committe
might be the emotional _____
I did not have that diagnoisis ever
too old for suddenonset
for you truth is 100% never
it might be the visitor not paying any kind of rent
stop asking me to say your crazy is true
giving me a half century of blame
all so you can look good to your crew
responcibilty to the all see; you with lying game
blame it on the visitor; the invisable one
after reconciliation, have the priest bless you with holy water and then the oil
do not blame it on the too honest one
me I became a vistor and was hurt by people I thought were loyal
loyal to the invisable visitor
The Visitor
(Magic 9)
Through the peephole, peering out,
I wonder what I’m missing.
I have no grandiose doubt
safety comes at its own price.
To step off the beaten route,
I’d need a stronger armor,
and a shaken dose of clout.
The one I’m dually dissing,
the visitor, my girl scout
Visitors Back at Home
Going home for the holidays
when nothing feels like home,
we drive down old streets now widened,
go on and on like the aged
about what used to be where.
Directions past where the old
Sears store used to stand,
turn where the state crews
cut down the big oak
that gave Big Oak community
its name, remind us
nothing stays the same.
We run into our old grocery store
for something to contribute
to the meal without cooking
and find everything in its place,
only the prices changed,
searching faces for familiar ones,
avoiding our own reflections
in the mirrored glass.
After three nights in a strange bed,
visitors in our own hometown,
we long to return to the place
where the pillows fit our heads,
where we know just where
to find the aspirin, the wine.
How long must Mary have stayed
in that stable, wishing for a crib,
clean sheets, her own cook fire,
a neighbor’s house to borrow
an egg, a cup of sugar, any excuse
to ask for help. How do I know
if this baby’s had enough to eat?
the visitor
after midnight an apparition
in my pitch black room
at the foot of the bed
during the full dead hours
between dusk and dawn
shaggy grey of form
but delicately through
misty eyes I recognize
the red flannel coat
of my grandpa “Timber”
unnatural, this visitor
out of misbegotten time
alive so very long ago
now grinning at me
as if this shade knows
the child I carry
as if they have already met
in some beyond place
and all is well
suddenly, without warning
she is in his arms
cradled delicately
a five pound bundle
he calls this child
his “little sack of sugar”
they dissapate from view
into vapored nothingness
sugar and timber
both beloved wandering souls
the future and the past
together for a moment
on the cusp of a dream
during the deadening hours
betwixt dusk and dawn
Visitor Haiku
Don’t drop that dish-rag
Hungry company will come
Mama used to say
Noises Move Right
Noises like bells
Noises on roof
Roof tapping
Roof of reindeers
Reindeers and sleigh
Reindeers, twelve
Twelve prancers
Twelve, one singing
Singing jolly Santa
Singing carols
Carols in tune
Carols on eve
Eve of Christmas
Eve’s garden
Garden under snow
Garden gleaming
Gleaming gold
Gleaming under light
Light of moon
Lights on house
House beautiful
House is home
Home and hearth
Home alone
Alone in thoughts
Alone in kitchen
Kitchen smells sweet
Kitchen table
Table has legs
Table is wood
Wood in fireplace
Wood is cherry
Cherry on top
Cherry pie
Pie for dessert
Pie plates
Plates piled high
Plates are square
Square boxes
Square of fabric
Fabric is leather
Fabric wears well
Well water
Well-to-do
Do have some
Do it right
Right on time
Right hand shakes
Right, not left.
A flutter of wings
The bird swoops in to
land on my balcony
one foot lifted
beak open wide
Unblinking eyes
stare at me
I freeze
not moving
a muscle
lest it flies scared
from my home
It takes a step
then another
seeking crumbs
to comfort its hunger
Bare as bones
the stone floor
is coldly unyielding
It pins me
with a fierce gaze
that notes my failure
Chastised I blink
and in a flurry
it flies
to a kinder space
Exist
Broken bottles
falling petals
sheets of
toughened metal
Whispers that glide
shadows stand still
hope
is their only will
Echoes of daily events
challenging times
he
repents
Hollow is his voice
no sound
to fill the space
disbelief in
the chase
Vinyl’s of old
walls of mould
stories never existing
to be told
Blessing for the Visitor
by Beth Weaver-Kreider
May you who wander, who sojourn, who travel,
may you who make your way to our door
find rest for your tired feet and weary heart,
food to fill your bellies and to nourish your minds,
and company to bring you cheer and inspiration.
May you find comfort for your sorrows,
belonging to ease your loneliness,
and laughter to bring you alive.
And when your feet find themselves again upon the road,
may they remember the way back to our door.
A Century
We’re planning a visit
to Texas to celebrate
my father-in-law’s 100th birthday.
Just think of what he has gone through since 1916.
The Great Depression, serving in WWII
Raising a family. He’s married to wife #4.
One hundred years of technology,
from the pop-up toaster to the iphone.
I can hardly imagine living that long.
I have 42 years to go.
Forty-two years ago I was 16,
just learning to drive.
That was about a couple hundred thousand miles ago.
What’s the world going to look like in 2058?
Maybe I’ll have to get my pilot’s license
to drive my flying car.
VISITING HOURS
G. Smith (BMI)
:×:×:×:×:×:×:×:×:
Lights out at ten o’clock,
But it ain’t quiet on this block,
And falling asleep still takes a while;
Three years in on a ten year bid,
For something that they said I did,
But there’s still one thing that makes me smile.
It’s the high point of the week,
When I get to speak
To you face to face,
In this lonesome place;
I know it’s hard on you,
And you’re in prison, too;
But I feel free,
When you come see me;
I’m free,
When you come see me.
Every night when those cell doors slam,
It’s hard not having nightmares of the man;
The days in here aren’t a whole lot better,
I’m a number, not a name,
But I don’t always feel the same,
On those days I get one of your letters;
And it’s the high point of the week,
When I get to speak
To you face to face,
In this lonesome place;
I know it’s hard on you,
And you’re in prison, too;
But I feel free,
When you come see me;
I’m free,
When you come see me.
a stray cloud
joins the stars and moon
midnight visitor
He Comes
Left behind
are the echoes
where his fingertips
imprinted upon her
his brand.
Her body is the scene
of a legal crime of passion,
his DNA left behind.
WHEN I KNOW HE’S THERE
Living far away from me
Our visits come as feelings
Just a sense he is nearby
Intuition
A subtle presence
Like a good friend who’s close by
Assured of the connection
Trusting it
NOT A WORD
Sometimes a visitor enters our space
Arriving
Just for the moment
Departing
In much the same way
Their presence a gift
My husband was sharing something
As we stood at the elevator
He had no idea
A quiet woman walked up behind us
I knew she was there
Liking her already
Stepping in for our ride
She twinkled at me
I immediately said I liked her hat
It became obvious
We didn’t speak the same language
Yet in those few seconds
I knew we understood each other
We simply pointed at our hair
Our hats
And giggled
Smiled
Nodded
Connected
By the end
We walked out
After becoming best friends
For about 45 seconds
She was the perfect visitor
Bringing in a pure moment of play
Even as she walked away
We continued enjoying the connection
Sweet affection
A short vist
I will remember
For a long time
Amahl and the Night Visitors
It was the fifties.
I guess in northern cities, and maybe
along the coast where people had come
from all over milkmen sang arias
to their glass quarts and welders knew Giselle and Dido
as well as they knew Flo, Annie, and Dot.
Not where I grew up.
And that may be why I don’t remember
more about Amahl than his name
and that he arrived every year before Christmas,
a black and white migrant song,
here and healed and gone.
You Came as a Visitor
you came as a visitor as we all are to my world
a beautiful boy a joy to hold straight and tall
a child to all didn’t stay long i should have known
you would always be a visitor &nbps; found nowhere to call home you were my son
the only one the child i loved an alien to be sure
came from another world perhaps another planet had your own thoughts
you came to me heard my call and there you were
for a little while blue eyes like the clear blue sky blond hair
like the setting sun a joy to see you made your own way
far from me and all who loved you found your own place
remained a visitor all of your life a visitor who heard my call
November 26, 2016
PLANETARY INFLUENCES
by John Yeo
There will be a moment of excitement,
When the visitor finally arrives.
We have awaited this astral event,
The omens have been here throughout our lives.
A shining star form is approaching us;
A journey lasting many centuries;
Relentless, exciting and glorious,
Through an endless path of wild stormy skies.
Freely, through seas of ice, darkness and light,
Of turbulence and fiery icy fields.
Bringing extra dimension and insight
That the beginning and ending reveals.
A poetical magical moment
A comet blazes in our firmament.
Copyright © Written by John Yeo ~ All rights reserved.
I CHERISH by DeAndre Oolong
I cherish the times I never had,
the words I never said, the great friends
I never met. I cherish the sad
messages I wish I didn’t send.
I cherish the visits never made,
the promises I kept, though no one
knows. I cherish the years of sweat paid
as homage to the bright-blistered sun.
I cherish the lies, clouded in smiles,
the dreams we seek but know we’ll never
see. I cherish you, our life-shared miles,
our hopeful vision of ‘forever.’
First Meeting
I’ve barely set down the long box
of colorful scarves, soft and lumpy
in their striped ridges, when her
arthritic fingers reach out, stroking
like she might’ve once caressed
a child. She is the kind of old that
comes from being aged by the
street, living out of cars, coming
to this pantry. Flyaway hair that
could’ve been blond, her coat
pulled haphazardly across her
listing body. I glance up from her
fingers weaving their own patterns
on top of mine, to meet startling blue
eyes sparkling with this infusion of new,
as her fingers, flying now down the rows
of crochet compete with her fluting voice:
Oh when do we get them, and what do
we have to do? I want to let her pick one,
but there are rules and endless points
of distribution and I am not in charge
so cannot answer. I take her with me,
her face, that voice, so at odds with
the person in front of me, those dancing
fingers loving what I’ve made, and she
becomes a purpose for my hours, a
chimera above the spill of scarf, when
in the warmth of my room, I cast yarns
and chain them into reasons to continue.
DRESSED FOR THANKSGIVING
Of the wild plum tree, I’ve seen the red heart.
November guest in a citron-yellow
kimono, dancing on the hill, apart
but for breeze, dancing above willow –
dreaming of pucker-
sweet fruit in June, crimson globes
for the birds and me, enough
until they’re gone.
Of course earth will accept her seeds, her robes
let fall. Then where will the wild birds gather?
Even leafless, her wood’s grained with mellow.
Of the wild plum tree, I’ve seen the red heart.
THE UNWELCOME VISITOR
He arrived one day when we weren’t expecting him.
We knew he had been to many homes before,
moving in without an invitation,
becoming more intrusive every day.
He certainly wasn’t welcome and we tried
every trick to keep him from remaining.
There were many times we thought of murder
but he knew what we were thinking and he laughed.
So on he stayed, his presence ominous
as we became more worried and distressed.
He began to take the flavor from the food
so that he could claim the very flesh off bones
and leave naught but a skeleton behind.
Then finally he packed his bags and left,
taking with him the life he’d come to claim.
The Visitor
11/26/16
I wasn’t expecting this visitor
when I rounded the corner, lickety-split.
Then I hit the tree head on and the Grim Reaper said,
“Come with me. This is it.”
fermentation
it came from outer space it wanted meat
a meet-and-greet some factoids for its book
it drank a single malt we served it neat
it then respected humans all it took
its mother studied earth long years ago
gave pointers for the pyramids & such
fuel for the mothership was running low
returning home she gave it mother’s touch
it grew up incomplete an unknown lack
decided earthlings might be ready now
the scotch had aged well it brought one case back
and left the planet better off somehow
gpr crane
Go Blue!
Back in the days of Bo and Woody
great rivals of the past
on that given Saturday when
the blue and gold visited Columbus Ohio
my family in Canton touring the Hall of Fame
in an old album rests a photo
of my two younger brothers
in front of the life size Heisman trophy
The game that day broadcast
over the speakers, the Buckeyes
no match for the Wolverines
through Canton’s grit strewn streets
I remember my father yelling
“Hail to the Victors Valiant” out the car window,
me in the backseat, smiling
and more than a little concerned
we wouldn’t make it back
to Michigan alive
Carol Carpenter (go Blue!)
VISIT OF THE OLD LADY
Did you mean to stop here
on your way up the mountain? Old friends
waiting at the top, watching grandkids
snowboarding two feet of fresh
powder on the slopes; Thanksgiving leftovers.
Freeway’s moving like river-rush
reversed, flowing unchecked uphill – until
an amber circle blazes
as sun sets in your rearview; turns red.
Brakelights. Stop-
light on the freeway? This is
Placerville. Built in a gold-rush canyon,
the highway splits the town,
the town breaks the freeway. And all
alongside, they’re lighting Christmas trees
mounted on the right-of-way fence,
red-blue-amber lights and green; tinsel.
One tree’s in pink for the survivors.
For the town’s pre-schoolers – the Starry
Eyed – a galaxy of homemade
stars. From one stop-light to the next,
you have time
to let the communal flicker and glow
of colors set your day
as night falls. At last, the third
signal turns green, you’re back to your
rush up the mountain,
Christmas lights
flickering at the back of your eye.
RI Here I Come
Weeks of planning
Tickets bought
Pack my bags for a
trip so near
Off to the airport
my dog and me
Once thru security
we should be free
except plane is late
Then, we’re at our
destination
somewhere I never thought
Of returning to
We land in Boston
expected to be in
Providence
Here we scramble
for a ride
Our ride takes us
to our destination my
girlfriends
She so graciously opened
her home to us
I came to finish legal work
What should had taken
a couple of months
still keeps me here
on her coach
With nothing but
legal time on my hands
“TOMORROW”
I see this home
state of mine
thru different eyes
Copyright © TMC 2016
Relief
The arm’s gone flimsy. Not enough X’s and not enough O’s.
The surgeon come to say it can’t be saved.
No lines stepped on, no signals crossed.
His pen is full of wild geese with long necks, and wild
instincts need refining. Mechanics need retooling.
Can’t leave them alone for too long before it all goes to hell.
No second chances for this lot.
A shoulder is tapped and a hat is tipped.
An open hand extended, and the ball passed on,
until the next visit.
GRANDMOTHER PEREGRINE
She swoops in
gathering her chicks
and their chicks to her
Huntress and protector,
expert deal finder,
mender of all things broken.
After a feast or two,
off she flies —
work to do.
The Visitor
The Visitor
doesn’t come any more.
She has hot flashes
instead; wishes.
FRIENDS
I’ve not see hide nor hair
of my friends for weeks
so I wonder if they care.
To me their absence speaks.
I have called them all
to invite them for a party
to say to them “Farewell,
I am going to Newquay.”
How many friends will come
all the way to visit me
when I move to my new home
in Cornwall by the sea?
Will they expect some
seaside holidays for free
or will they just come
to see my dog and me?
Jezzie, I hope they come to be with you! Blessings on your move.