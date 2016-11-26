2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 26

For today’s prompt, write a visitor poem. The poem could be about being a visitor to somewhere new. Or the poem could be about hosting a visitor. Write about an expected visitor or someone who shows up by surprise.

Here’s my attempt at a Visitor poem:

“Welcome to the Horseshoe”

People say, “O-H!”

People say, “I-O!”

People keep cheering

for the Ohio

State Buckeyes facing

Michigan today!

It’s time to root on

the scarlet and gray!

From opening kick

to game-winning drive,

keep that Wolverine

losing streak alive!

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He will be cheering for The Ohio State Buckeyes today.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

