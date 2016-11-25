2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 25

For today’s prompt, write a tape poem. The poem could be about transparent tape, duct tape, video tape, or even tape worm. Anything that you can bend into a tape poem is fair game.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Tape poem:

“Cassettes”

When I was young

I would record

Saturday night

music mixes

of Human League,

Technotronic,

and Young M.C.

I loved the way

one song would blend

into the next

and I’d try to

emulate that

when I, older,

would create mix

tapes of Guided

by Voices, Stone

Temple Pilots,

and R.E.M.

There was something

magical then

about being

able to take

another’s work

and make my own.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He used to love making mix tapes–both for himself and for others.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

