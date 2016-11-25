2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 25

For today’s prompt, write a tape poem. The poem could be about transparent tape, duct tape, video tape, or even tape worm. Anything that you can bend into a tape poem is fair game.
*****
The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Tape poem:
“Cassettes”
When I was young
I would record
Saturday night
music mixes
of Human League,
Technotronic,
and Young M.C.
I loved the way
one song would blend
into the next
and I’d try to
emulate that
when I, older,
would create mix
tapes of Guided
by Voices, Stone
Temple Pilots,
and R.E.M.
There was something
magical then
about being
able to take
another’s work
and make my own.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He used to love making mix tapes–both for himself and for others.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- WD Poetic Form Challenge: Trimeric. (Deadline: 11/30/16.)
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Bryan Borland: Poet Interview.
why we tape things
by juanita lewison-snyder
it all starts when we’re little,
we break things, so we tape it back together
hoping dad won’t notice.
we make heart collages for mom
run out of glue so pull out the tape
then stand back and reap the rewards.
in high school we rip best friend pics in half
only to grab tape and piece back together
the next day when cooler heads prevail.
so for the first half of our lives
masking tape, scotch tape, duct tape
is our savior, our confidants, our friend.
the problem is for some of us,
our hearts are made of tissue
subject to easy whims of tape and glue.
the trick is not to let our tissues get wet,
difficult when our hearts are breaking,
floodgates open and flowing like swollen creek beds.
the process is usually friends come over,
pat your hand, smooth your hair
break out the hair dryers
fix your now crinkly tissue heart
with another round of shots, yelling
“bring more tape!” over their shoulders.
it’s funny how we always seem to feel
the need to hang on no matter the cost,
pretend all is right when it’s not.
we glue, we tape, we staple
fingers crossed, mumbling hail marys
then sit back, waiting for the miracle
that says everything will be ok
at home, in the ER, in heaven
because God’s tape is holding.
course by now you may be asking
why not upgrade that tissue heart
to teflon so that nothing rips,
nothing sticks, thereby eliminating
the need for tape in the first place.
but in the end, when logic meets emotion
in the crossroads for the big dance-off,
i think we’d all rather feel something than nothing,
tape and tissue be damned
this compulsion to fix than replace,
patch up and send back into battle,
but that’s another poem.
© 2017 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
Some Mending Required
Gazing at the stars,
I gather we are not
so wholly broken
that a touch of tape,
some dabs of glue,
and a million
points of light
(carefully applied)
can’t fix us up
again.
Tape
I didn’t know
what to do
with this four letter word,
this “tape”…
So first I imagined him
wearing a cape
with a capital “T”
and then he was lifting weights
to stay in shape
you see.
Next he was screaming
as he fell into my crepe.
The tears he was crying,
he was really bent out of shape.
Then he got stuck
on the back of an ape,
can you imagine my nerves
as I’m getting ready to rip that tape!
When children fall
he comes to cover their scrape
but first a kiss
so no more tears escape.
He really is versatile
this four letter guy, this tape.
Handy to have around
right now he’s holding my drape.
I’d Rather Rewind
In my younger days
when I couldn’t be
in two places at once
I used to feel capable,
bonded to others,
took freedom for granted.
The ability to tape
shows, movies & songs
offered such power
to capture snippets of time
I’d otherwise likely miss
or have to wait to be rerun.
I could be present someway
or someplace else & not lose out.
I could replay, review & fast forward
at my whim: such the novelty.
Now, with technology’s advances,
I often can be in more places than one,
Yet I somehow feel less connected
no longer truly free, cheated.
I think I’d rather rewind
old mix-tapes
found next to
love letters
True. :0
Tapestry
the lighted cheval glass
sees the double-sides of
person and persona
and adhesive strips
that stick, pull, and lift
the lines of cheekbones
and brows and lids into
a revealing new face
appliquéd in contours and
shadows and brazen colors
that sit her chin up and
dip her shoulders back
like stunning tapestry that
hangs above the mantle
and signed by stage name:
Tess La Fame
measuring the moon
we never did learn the metric
(solar)
system, so for us it’s always
been a game of
inches. she swells,
she sways, she goes away.
put the measuring tape
(the scotch tape,
the ducts tape,
the betamax tape)
away; we need a pro
-tractor, a compass.
a way to know the
circumference of this
vast wide sky. you
and i, we need a way
to say she’s gone,
and that we’re waiting.
she waning, and we’re
wandering about until
she plops up full again,
until she fills our souls
again, until she makes
us
whole again.
::
Typo: should read “duct tape” in the second stanza.
admittedly terrible in content, meter & form….
Tape
Way back in 1845
an inventive surgeon
was alive.
To Horace Day,
we owe a “thank you,”
for his combination
gauze and glue.
He called it “tape,”
and don’tchya know,
adhesive uses
then did grow…
from bandages
to post-it notes.
Kudos, doc!
You get our votes-
easier lives
were never had
in every household-
(not just a fad).
The world uses tape
in every way.
Thank you, doctor
Horace Day!
Measuring Up
As I see it now
my mistake
was in not
packing a tape to take note
of your true measure.
The sun slips into the room
lingers on the square patterns
left by the legs of your table
picks out the fading glitter
of the stars on your wardrobe
stops at the dusty surface
of your now silent radio
shines on the innumerable
pieces of tape that once held
your beloved posters to the wall
I wonder if they will patch together
my broken heart
Good use of this prompt, UVR!
Thank you
Tape
Peel it back,
Then reattach.
Come many decades-ago
Mid-Decembers
I was never found
Where I was likely to be:
Under the guest bed,
Behind hampers in closets,
Too impatient to find out
Whether I would be
Excited or disappointed.
MEASURE UP
G. Smith (BMI)
—–×—–×—–×—–
The Greatest Generation,
Saved the world saving the nation,
And left the rest of us with empty hands;
A tough act to follow,
We hitched up our pants,
And took a hard swallow,
Before finding a place to take our stand.
Back then it was right,
To volunteer to fight,
But our day raised the question for us all;
Give peace a chance,
Was not some two-bit dance,
And we lived to see the end of the wall,
Watched it fall.
Did we measure up?
Did we break the tape?
Was our run for real?
Or a cheap escape?
Did we take the high road?
Or stumble through hell?
Did we measure up?
Only time will tell.
Our moms and dads,
And the lives they had,
Together for fifty-plus years;
Did they compare
To the lives we share?
Were we stronger than our tears?
Than our fears?
Did we measure up?
Did we break the tape?
Was our run for real?
Or a cheap escape?
Did we take the high road?
Or stumble through hell?
Do we measure up?
Only time will tell.
Do we measure up?
Only time will tell.
I have a lot of the same questions. Well done!
The Tape
Taped all that we’d learned in our lives
Submitted online for some grins
You-tubers all gave us high-fives
Applauding our grips on say-whens
The thousands of hits faded fast
Ten minutes of fame did the dip
Our moments of glory had passed
But still we believed we were hip
Our tape told a tale of the truth
Wan wisdom accrued through the years
These oldsters had tips for those youth
Odd rainbows displayed in real tears
Decided to re-tape the mess
Perhaps we’d not said it just right
Then left it alone in its nest
Retired tucked us in for the night
gpr crane
Taking the Measure
by Beth Weaver-Kreider
Along the top of the green shelf my father made when we moved here,
I’ve lined the three jars of herbs the demolition crew found in the wall
of my grandmother’s house, a rambling old Victorian taken down
the month after we bought this place in the hills west of the River.
My great-grandmother’s butter paddle, an ancient pair of reading glasses,
an onyx vase from India full of goose feathers from the pond
near my parents’ house where the children like to look for baby swans,
and a tall, thin ebony carving of a Maasai warrior in a beaded skirt.
Coiling around and through them all, like a frayed yellow snake,
my mother’s mother’s tape measure, which used to wrap around a waist
or along a length of hem to perfect her stitching and mending,
now takes the measure of the memories I’ve collected.
THE SMART END OF THE TAPE
G. Smith (BMI)
—–//—–
Daddy was a working man,
A carpenter by trade,
There wasn’t anything in wood,
His two hands hadn’t made.
I’d take the smart end of the tape,
Pull it snug and steady,
Then walk it back to him,
When he told me he was ready.
“Measure twice, cut once,”
Were my father’s words to me,
They applied as much to living,
As they did to carpentry.
We built a house one summer,
Stood it stick by stick;
He quietly showed me my mistakes,
He never missed a trick.
I’d take the smart end of the tape,
Hold it straight and level,
“Busy hands are happy hands,
Idle hands wait on the devil.”
And,
“Measure twice, cut once,”
Were my father’s words to me,
They applied as much to living,
As they did to carpentry.
It isn’t always hammers,
It isn’t always nails,
But it’s the man who doesn’t try,
Who is the man who always fails.
“Measure twice, cut once,”
Were my father’s words to me,
They applied as much to living,
As they did to carpentry.
TAPING HISTORY by DeAndre Oolong
In a Middle Eastern cave,
scientists struggle to decipher hieroglyphics
that may hold the key to understanding
civilization as we know it.
Alternatively, the cryptic pictures
could be random drawings scrawled
on the flaking wall by a wayward child
who happened upon some
of nature’s paints.
Luckily our culture wouldn’t
allow for such confusion.
We give everyone, young and old,
the ability to record history
as it happens.
When the next evolutionary
race attempts to decipher us,
they will be thankful for the volumes of
both helpful and worthless video.
I hope that archaeologists don’t
attempt to define my world by
a Justin Bieber video.
Hah!
Tape Measure
by Patrick J. Walsh
the president wanted his
legacy preserved for
posterity so he had his
technicians install a system
that recorded everything he said
on tape
but when the people listened
to his tapes they could
not help but measure
everything else he had done or
likely ever would do by what they
had heard
and now for better or worse
the people hear nearly
everything the president says
with no need for tapes or
measures other than their
own opinion
which makes it only fair to
wonder what sorts of things
the president might say
if the people decided every once
in awhile to neglect their duty to
keep listening
The Technology of Accountability
Their values, ever evolving,
the dust of time and memory doth veil,
but videotape lieth not,
and they can no longer change
without having to explain why.
Pluses And Pitfalls of a Taped World
There’s too little I understand about too much, it seems
Technology keeps coming up with new ways to astound
God, when designing us knew we would thrive on hopes and dreams
Still, He did not create us to be plugged to constant sound
From vinyl to eight-track to cassette tape, Cd, smart-phones
(Far-gone the days of eight-mile-tape stuck in our stereos)
The world is pocket-sized; Beatles, Elvis and Rolling Stones
Sing for distracted fans bombarded with six-second shows
There is too little I understand about much, I admit
But sometimes I feel sorry for today’s bright girls and boys
The good of something always potent with the ill of it
The brain never designed to be plugged in to so much noise
Footage
There are no home movies of us—
no reels, no video tapes
of me and my sisters
blowing out candles
on a birthday cake
or opening Christmas gifts.
Just know that we loved
every bit of it.
Even though there is no
footage of us
in the process of enjoying it:
like breaking
into a smile while making
a wish.
Halloween circa
nineteen seventy-five
Costumes were simpler
but we were not deprived
They consisted of
simply a mask and cape
Any defect could
be fixed with sturdy tape.
–ShennonDoah
A little Billy Collins-style musing:
Duct Tape
I’ve heard some people call it “duck tape”,
as though it was created for the guy who says,
“I wish those ducks would just shut the hell up!”
He could yank a length off the roll and strap
their bills together, and then enjoy a Walden-like,
duckless quiet beside the pond.
But for the record, it’s “duct tape” –
produced for HVAC folks to patch or connect
metal ducts, though it’s insinuated itself into
everyone’s lives in one way or another by now.
We use it for all kinds of repairs –
last spring I fixed a broken rake handle.
This shiny silver adhesive – which makes a satisfying
“RRRIP!” when you pull it off the roll
and tear off a piece – is so versatile. A window crack,
a loose bumper, the Apollo 13 mission, all have benefited
from an application of duct tape. I’ve even seen kids
create prom dresses and tuxes from it.
It can patch up virtually anything,
even, I imagine, a relationship gone sour.
Anyway, I wouldn’t be surprised.
I enjoyed this very much!
Love this, Bruce!
Tangling with Tape
Oh I do get in a right tizzy
Wrapping my head round
That perplexing, vexing task
Of wrapping presents.
I find myself in a fight
With that roll of tape
Losing the elusive ‘end’
So many times until
I lose the will to live as well.
It becomes a blurred flurry
Of swearing and snipping
Leaving me blue-faced
And more tightly wound
Than the blasted tape itself.
I abandon the scissors
And in a senseless fit of rage
Find my savage beast within
And decide to bite down on it instead.
Ducky
His wing is broken,
But what luck—
To have a tape
Meant for the duck!
Hand-Crafted
He tapes the tapers together,
ten to a package,
each hand-dipped to taper
near the head wick.
He holds them loosely,
tamps the tops for leveling
before the box is taped shut,
the price printed primly in the oval.
Abundance
Double-sided, masking, Scotch,
cloth, adhesives mend the botch.
Paper, poly, gecko, duct,
gaffer, Sellotape is stuck.
Elastic, Teflon, Steri-strips,
Surgical, gorilla grips,
Self-amalgamating, magic,
Lingerie, filament, tragic
tears mended, painting and friction
for every sticky predilection.
Whoosh and Wish
It’s about time
we get out packing tape
and shove pretty things
we made or bought into a box
and with a whoosh of the tape
and a wish that our loved ones
will feel the hugs and smiles
the gifts represent,
off they go.
ENGLISH CONFUSION
at first I do not know this word “tape”
I bought some sticky tape
but it didn’t work when I tried to play it
on the machine called recorder
the yellow band the police put up is
tape, yes? it’s not sticky. Maybe they
use invisible tape to catch the
criminals, eh? I wrapped myself
all over in the stuff but they still saw me.
I wish to see how long is my room so
I get tape, but it has no marks
and sticks to the floor. My friend
told me I have tape inside because I
eat so much. Strange, thing, but then
I discover the tape called duct !
This tape I love.
I used it to fix my car.
I enjoyed reading this. Clever!
TRANSPARENT TAPE AND CHRISTMAS WRAP
Oh, my kingdom for transparent tape
to hold these scraps of Christmas wrap.
I’m surely limited by the shape,
Oh, my kingdom for transparent tape
connecting all this paper drape
(and not that flimsy tissue crap!)
Oh, my kingdom for transparent tape
to hold these scraps of Christmas wrap.
© Walter J. Wojtanik – 2016
TAP(P)ED
Baling twine,
gorilla glue,
scotch, or masking,
or duct taping
and rubber bands
in hand work to keep
this tapped out old lout
from falling apart.
Just start from the toes
and work skyward!
© Walter J. Wojtanik – 2016
NOTAPE REQUIRED
We’ll do the same for the thirty-fourth time.
It’s no miracle. We’re at the pinnacle of love.
We’ve gone above and beyond being fond
of one another. You’re a wonderful mother,
an exceptional wife and my life would be
empty without you. So as the season nears,
all our fears and uncertainty will certainly
play second fiddle to the riddle of our life.
So I will give the gift that you’ve opened
every year when Christmas draws near,
and has honored you from then to here.
The present from your past that has lasted
to this present we still share. You’ve never
cared that I re-gift it to you every season.
We no longer wrap it, this gift that
lifts us to newer heights. I keep it here
in my heart, my love for you.
It need not be gaily adorned, it has
been borne (and slightly worn) daily
For the three plus decades we’ve been together.
No bows needed. Not foil paper mired.
No wasted boxes. No tape required.
Love it, Walt! We’ve got a few years on you. We’re at +54.
60+ here, Sal! I know, I give out this youthful vibe! 😉
Oh, my mistake! Congrats on that accomplishment, Sally!
Wonderful moments do not need glue to hold them. Beautiful, Walt.
Bands of morning mist
Taper when tendrils reach sun
Retreat into shade.
–ShennonDoah
KEEPER
They marked their route
with flagging tape, the kind surveyors
use. It was Pink Fluorescent-Glo,
a vibrant rock-rose pink
they tied to underbrush and over-
hanging branches
as they made their way
through the dark of November oaks,
daylight dimming, a mist rising
in the canyon.
And when they found
her, one man carried her back
in his arms as the other
collected the bright pink streamers.
Pink ribbons he wreathed
on his hat, pink ends waving
as he walked.
Ew, very cool poem.
SENRYU 1125
G. Smith
|—–¥—–|
the silver end hook
is the smart end of the tape
measure twice cut once
Christmas Age Nine
Wanting to believe in Santa,
I fashioned his sleigh.
Used the red plaid tape
dispenser. Popped out
the empty spool.
Closed the bottom
with a bit of wrapping
paper. Set it
on the window sill
where he’d be
sure to find
and fill it.
Sweet thought.
Will a Little Tape Help
to mend to put back together to cover a wound
one side sticky one side plain how to mend a relationship
what about a little tape will it work will it hold
a little torn paper a broken toy words spoken
to hurt will a little tape help cover the offense
a glass dropped smashed to a million pieces can they be recovered
taped back into shape and what about a heart that is broken will a little tape help
November 25, 3016
Love this. I love how it’s set up, too.
Technology of Tape
We live in a society
with all sorts of
technology
Digital Camera
Computers
DVD players
Streaming ability
VCR tapes (dinosaur approaching extinction)
I’ve tried time and time
again that her
VCR recorder
which still plays
VCR tapes are
on the extinction list
She refuses to give in
to technology
Disclaimer :
she believes that she has
an emotional attachment
to these tapes
Copyright © TMC 2016
Young love
I find the mixed tape
my childhood sweetheart made me
for my sweet sixteenth…
memories of love tainted
by him banging the Prom Queen
Hah!
Tape-d
I reach for you in times of need
When pipes burst open and water seeps
To wrap the threads and seal up tight
And keep me from this watery fright.
Or, perhaps, a different vice
Measure not once, always twice.
And whether made of wood, cloth, or metal
Your uses are many, sly friend of the level.
Tape One
A mix tape of whales and stars
would fail against human ears.
It would move us nonetheless.
Nice!
THEATER OF THE VICARIOUS
X-ed tape marks the spot
for each to stand,
reciting their part to perfection.
Some, however, shun the score,
striking out impromptu,
traveling lines into the unknown.
TAPED
by John Yeo
Gwendolyn sat stately in her study;
A robber entering through the sliding door,
Brushes at hand poised and almost ready.
Her easel was set up firm and steady.
The villain approached silently and sure;
Gwendolyn sat stately in her study.
Gwendolyn thought this shade far too ruddy ;
The figure crept across the shiny floor.
Brushes at hand poised and almost ready.
The artist picked a gun up carefully;
Two hands reached out as she began to draw,
Gwendolyn sat stately in her study.
She felt the rough tape cross her mouth tightly,
She coolly fired once, then once more.
Gwendolyn sat stately in her study
Brushes at hand poised and almost ready.
Copyright © Written by John Yeo ~ All rights reserved.
Love this one, John!
Hockey Tape
Pining, and wondering if it’s worth the beatings.
The Persian spear is honed while a Roman sword is straight,
a Canadian blade is warped and wrapped. Slap your wrists if you are exposed.
You whiff the culture of its tack, the single-stroke Bobby Orr toe,
a fullness and completeness of a Rocket to the top corner.
We are attached to our icons. We cling to our history.
Control and power, wrapped from the heel. You adhere to the culture.
You flex it. Scoring is a forward motion.
A process taught to children before they can read.
Canadian ash is not a horse track shape but rings of Victoriaville timbre.
The team kit bag, the source of bonding. Players glutinous for hugging and high-fiving.
It’s the results that stick with you.
Great references throughout. Great game, too.
Exceptional write. Brought memories flooding from time trekking to Fort Erie at three AM for ice time to battling three brothers for the roll of hockey tape. Thanks.
This is one of those esoteric poems where real world experience makes a difference.
It certainly did! Thanks again.
BEYOND MEASURE
Take the longest tape around
Extend it beyond the world
Let it run amok, unbound
Great love must be unfurled
Tie it to the starry skies
Toss it to the moon and back
Dazzling it deep in each lover’s eyes
Keeping the purpose in tact
In fact, let go of the measure
Who needs numbers to make any sense
Love itself is the treasure
Uplifting anything dense
We cannot possibly tape record
What is so effortlessly given out
We would end up too easily bored
Optimism forever in doubt
When something that big defies measurement
It is best to throw away the tape
Too much energy and endless time spent
Need for exactness you cannot escape
Testing for true measurement can’t be found
In the hearts of those who love
Just like capturing a fleeting silent sound
The faint whispered sigh of a dove
So take every mode of limitation
Throw it up high to the breeze
Any point of exact science let’s shun
Instead just feel the heartbeat, please!
very nice!
duct tape
by Dawn Kvernenes
I love the book 101 things you can do with duct tape( old book don’t know author)
some of the ways I have used are in it both things I found great
both in and did use like hemming pants in school
so you didn’t trip over you pants like a fool
somethings might be a joke but in desperate times
would work like making over mitts to keep hands from frying
MUSIC COLLECTION
When I was young I bought lots of vinyl:
seventy-eights, forty fives and thirty threes.
This music collection I have since doubled
with prerecorded tapes and more modern CDs.
Now I am old my radio is on all day.
My music collection sits gathering dust
while I download on my laptop more music to play,
so downsize my unneeded treasures I must.
My paperback books, I’ve got rid of those,
most of my videos have suffered rejection,
I’ve been shredding paper, shedding old clothes
but I just cannot part with my music collection.
GO TO THE TAPE
I’ll sit remembering
when another cold December
rings in the next new year,
and I’ll be right here with memories
saved for posterity. Photographs
and video tapes will fill the gaps
left behind and my mind will be
placated. We’ve debated whether
we’d want to watch without the other,
but the burden of a life voided
leaves this gap which is unbearable.
I envision scraps of magnetic medium
strewn on the table where splices would
tell the perfect tale. But it would fail recounting
the true story we’ve written, two loving combatants
smitten with the other and fighting for and throughout
our lives. Then when these memories escape,
I’ll find you again when I go to the tape.
(C) Walter J. Wojtanik – 2016
FRUSTRATION
Why is it that the end
of a reel of packing tape
disappears before I can bend
it back so it can’t escape?
YES!! I’ve started sticking something like a bread-bag clip to the end just below where I cut so i can find it without wasting 5 minutes straining at a roll of tape 🙂
I use a paper clip.
REAL TO REEL
Committing real life to save for posterity,
you lose some clarity in the translation.
No preparation can set you up for
what’s in store, and what’s more,
it would do no good. You would still
play in a continuous loop. And no matter
how many times you rerun your life,
you’ll never know how it ends
until the tape ends. And you’ll come to find
it’s not that kind when you rewind.
(C) Walter J. Wojtanik – 2016