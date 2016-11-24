2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 24

For today’s prompt, write an imitation poem. Some folks say imitation is the best form of flattery. So with it being Thanksgiving in these parts, I thought it appropriate to pick a poem you enjoy and write an imitation of it. You can include poet and poem of the original if you’d like; or see if others can guess.

If you don’t have time to write an imitation poem, then try writing a poem about the act of imitation–whether people, animals, or even robots.

*****

Order the New Poet’s Market!

The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

Order your copy today!

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Imitation poem:

“Cat People”

I know lots of people

who are cat people,

people who like cats,

and I know people cats,

cats who like people,

but I also know people

who are not fond of cats

and anti-people cats.

I wish all people

liked other people

and that all the cats

liked all the other cats,

but you can’t make people

like other people

or force all the cats

to like all the other cats.

After all, not all people

are born to be cat people,

just as not all cats

are natural people cats.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He took the easy route and imitated his own poem from a few days back (read the original here). He has had a few cats over the years.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: