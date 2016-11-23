2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “When (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then write the poem. Possible titles include: “When in Rome,” “When Doves Cry,” “When You Can’t Say When,” “Whenever You Want,” etc.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a When Blank poem:
“When to Burn a Witch”
Never.
Witches don’t exist.
*****
*****
when push comes to shove
by juanita lewison-snyder
when push comes to shove
i will vow to not be there,
for bruises have a way of
turning into blood
that i want no part of.
a year ago i never dreamt
i’d be the girlfriend
of a bully. but i stayed
believing that my
love and faith in your
jeckyll and hyde routine
could somehow turn you
away from all this
self-loathing and pain.
now i fear it’s only
painted a target
on my own back,
in danger of
becoming
a tatt.
© 2017 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
When Words Fail
They’re powerful tools,
dangerous weapons –
sharp, cutting, explosive;
falsehoods, fiction, half-truths,
insults, epithets, jeers, sneers,
griping, sniping, expletives
(that ought to be deleted).
But once we become
a vituperation nation
one can only hope
that words
will fail
us.
when he went into the woods
by Patrick J. Walsh
as near as anyone could figure
the new snow hadn’t started yet
it might have been before noon
the last time she saw him
she said she thought at the time
that it was strange
to see him going into the woods
without the dog
the storm came in fast
clouding up the afternoon
she remembered hearing the wind
screeching across the frozen water
after we left we stood outside
and looked at the snow
lit by the moon like peace itself
thinking of him going out alone