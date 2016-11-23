2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “When (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then write the poem. Possible titles include: “When in Rome,” “When Doves Cry,” “When You Can’t Say When,” “Whenever You Want,” etc.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a When Blank poem:

“When to Burn a Witch”

Never.
Witches don’t exist.

*****

roberttwitterimageRobert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He goes in for the occasional super short poem. Because he does.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

87 thoughts on “2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

  1. Juanita Lewison-Snyder

    when push comes to shove
    by juanita lewison-snyder

    when push comes to shove
    i will vow to not be there,
    for bruises have a way of
    turning into blood
    that i want no part of.
    a year ago i never dreamt
    i’d be the girlfriend
    of a bully. but i stayed
    believing that my
    love and faith in your
    jeckyll and hyde routine
    could somehow turn you
    away from all this
    self-loathing and pain.
    now i fear it’s only
    painted a target
    on my own back,
    in danger of
    becoming
    a tatt.

    © 2017 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder

  2. PSC in CT

    When Words Fail

    They’re powerful tools,
    dangerous weapons –
    sharp, cutting, explosive;
    falsehoods, fiction, half-truths,
    insults, epithets, jeers, sneers,
    griping, sniping, expletives
    (that ought to be deleted).
    But once we become
    a vituperation nation
    one can only hope
    that words
    will fail
    us.

  3. Pat Walsh

    when he went into the woods
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    as near as anyone could figure
    the new snow hadn’t started yet

    it might have been before noon
    the last time she saw him

    she said she thought at the time
    that it was strange
    to see him going into the woods
    without the dog

    the storm came in fast
    clouding up the afternoon

    she remembered hearing the wind
    screeching across the frozen water

    after we left we stood outside
    and looked at the snow
    lit by the moon like peace itself
    thinking of him going out alone

COMMENT