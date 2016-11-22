2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, we’re on our fourth two-for-Tuesday prompt. So pick one, combine both prompts into one poem, or write two (or more) different poems. Here are the prompts:
- Write a sharing poem. A poem about somebody sharing something. Or a poem about receiving something that was shared. Or witnessing an act of sharing. Or…
- Write a selfish poem. We can also consider this the Ebenezer Scrooge poem (pre-ghosts).
Here’s my attempt at a Sharing and/or Selfish poem:
“Teenage Confession”
My parents say I should share more; they say,
“You never talk to us any more. We
ask you questions about your day, and you
say things like, ‘Good,’ ‘Okay,’ or ‘Whatever.'”
My parents say I used to talk a lot,
like all the freaking time, like I would talk
myself to sleep, like I was a magnet
for words and they would then come out my mouth.
My parents don’t get any argument
from me. I remember talking to them,
spilling my life story, and hearing, “Not
now,” “Be quiet,” or “Pester someone else.”
My parents say I should share more; they say
it’s good to share, so I’ll share: Everything
I learned about being selfish and not
caring about others was shared by them.
Candles in the Wind
please,
leave a candle
in the window
tonight.
in these
dark times
we should share
our precious light.
When Hearts Touch
Why does it feel selfish to share?
Indulgence dares!
Why does camaraderie matter?
Kindreds chatter.
When’s enough just shy of too much?
When two hearts touch.
It’s still a struggle to lean, clutch
hold of another, when you doubt
your sense of worth, personal clout.
Indulgence dares! Kindreds chatter. When two hearts touch.
Visiting friends who are ill at holiday time
by Patrick J. Walsh
we will share some food
to mark the day
as we have always
treating our uninvited guest
with only as much respect
as he deserves
sharing the joy
of all the old stories
as though he were not there
Please understand why I share
with reluctance.
He’s my only son, my only child,
and I need him
to remain in my life
with no restrictions
on when I can see him,
no qualms about hours
spent reminiscing,
about future plans,
where I am included.
You may think I’m selfish,
because of our bond.
But, because he loves you,
I acquiesce, I share.
–ShennonDoah
she would gladly
share a piece of the pie
if only the moon was hers to give
silence of snowfall in winter
(christmas scene)
a shared poem by scott eremchuk & (valeri paxton-steele)
snow becomes blossoms silent blanket falling into place
(a lonesome pine in a midnight field of diamond white)
where sundrips made mark this gift called time
(icicles cascade from the evergreen boughs)
colors so emerald so gold shimmering starlight enhanced
(hanging there like jack frost’s shiny crown)
fantasia’s winter king of wondrous palace fantasy
(the snowflakes glint as though they are tiny slivers of starshine)
while off in the distance our own galaxy is glistening
(sparkling from the moon’s radiance of wintery silver)
a chalice a holy grail that carries the starfire’s mystery
(in crystal clear silence on this gentle christmas night)
once a star bright allowed wise men find their way
Seasons of Giving
“Give a feller a hand, would ye?”
he says, sitting on the steps,
old joints creaking like rusty
screen doors, his beat-up guitar
leaned on the rails. Passers-by
hesitate and look at one another.
They don’t understand his question.
Does he want to be pulled up from
his spot at the door? Does he want
applause? Does he want them
to consider giving to non-specific
others? Is it a request or a yes-no
question, Are you the sort of person
who would give a fellow human
being help? As they stand awkwardly
considering, a skinny man covered
in tattoos steps through the crowd,
pulls him up and hands him a coffee
in a paper cup. The old man dips
into his pocket and hands him a dollar
and a pick. For some inexplicable
reason, on-lookers begin to applaud.
Brillant! Bravo!
Circle of Gift
They hunger for the lecture
long before opening night.
Memorize, costumes, makeup,
not act but behave. Lights!
Let the fear flow straight
through you, summon courage
to play well the part. You will
hold your trembling heart
in your hand, offering it to
strangers, watchers, but
your trust in them will return
to you a hundredfold,
an energy that fills and buoys
you, then circles back
to them until you are caught
as if by a golden filament
of feeling, a cycle of gift,
fed and feeding one another.
Joy, love, hope, kindness
all shared and sharing. It makes
everything worthwhile,
but you must know it all begins
with you. When you step
onto the stage prepared to give,
only then do you receive.
Once you feel this flow,
you’ll want it in every part
of your life…They nod, stare.
It is the courage of art,
of truth, of discovering your best
and giving it no matter what.
They listen as if there is more,
waiting in silence, then leave
the theatre to think before the show.
Cake
He’s addicted to my wine cake
and begs for it every birthday,
a small gift for me to give.
Then he parcels it out
to his wife and sons,
his mom, his secretary,
his boss, who then share
it with their friends
until there’s one slice left,
saved especially for him.
WHEN IT’S TIME
G. Smith (BMI)
—–•—–•—–
When it’s time, you will know,
When it’s time, you will know;
Certain things are bound to show,
When it’s time, you will know.
When the bow hits the string,
When the mandolin and guitar ring;
When that high lonesome sound,
Is the only way to to sing,
Then it’s time, and you will know.
When the banjo’s the only tone,
That will keep you from feeling alone,
And it goes down to your bones,
Then it’s time, and you will know.
When it’s time, you will know,
When it’s time, you will know;
Certain things are bound to show,
When it’s time, you will know.
On a porch, or on a stage,
Played by ear, or from the page,
String-bands are all the rage,
And when it’s time, then you will know;
And when it’s time, then you will know.
WHEN THE ROLL IS CALLED
G. Smith (BMI)
——°——°——
When it all hits the fan
When it all comes down,
When the lights come up,
Where will you be found?
When the sun burns bright,
When the cold winds blow,
When there’s no stars at night,
What will you know?
When the roll,
Is called up yonder,
When the roll,
Is called up yonder,
When the roll,
Is called up yonder,
Will you ponder?
Will you ponder?
When the rains won’t quit,
When the well runs dry,
When it all turns to dust,
How will you try?
When words won’t come,
When tears won’t cease,
When your heart won’t heal,
Why can’t you find peace?
When the lights go out,
When you’re too blind to see,
When nobody notices,
Who will you be?
When the roll,
Is called up yonder,
When the roll,
Is called up yonder,
When the roll,
Is called up yonder,
Will you ponder?
Will you ponder?
A Side to Share Sparingly
I’ll share the side of me
That others seldom see,
The side that’s scared
Of all possible futures
That stretch ahead for me,
The side that fears failure
In an ever-demanding world,
I’ll share it solely to you,
Let you pull back my brave face
And find the sensitive soul inside.
Solitude
I’m hiking the mountain
alone again seeing the trail
fresh for the thousandth time
as you make your way
to California
so I memorize for you
the place where the moose
stepped leaving his hand
sized print in the hardening
earth and I find
a clump of the softest
breast feathers waving gently
in the grass that the crickets
abandoned, the dry brown stalks
whispering winter spells
against the stones
It appears all creatures
deserted this raw November
morning, the slate sky
closed selfishly against the sun
and a loneliness so deep
weighs in the silence
until I look up towards
your earlier flight path
where a raven calls,
lifting his wings wide against
the gray horizon, the last being
here to share a time
with this solitude
A Fair Share?
after the raid
I demand my fair share
of the loot…
my older brothers laugh
and leave me cookie crumbs
It’s mine and will be, until I decide it isn’t. Regardless of what I say
I know you still love me. It’s what you do.
I didn’t join the club. I was a charter member.
We all join, sooner or later. He gave us all free passes.
It’s bound to happen. You don’t fold your hands.
You withhold your grace. Did you ever think of what I might have said?
Your wife is innocent. Be grateful for your love.
The girl is untarnished., so far.
sharing and recieving a cold
by Dawn Kvernenes
in her room sleeping or writings
Dani with limited visiits or sitings
how one gets influenza with going out little
is a mystery but with the congestion and aches there is no acquittle
every cough or sneeze sprayed out in the air
seem the household gets to share
can not stop the gift that keeps giving
when with friends or family your are living
seems