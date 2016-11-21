2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a thinking out loud poem. If you’ve ever been caught thinking out loud, this poem does that. If you haven’t done it yourself, chances are you know someone who thinks out loud; channel that today.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Thinking Out Loud poem:

“Dog People”

I know lots of people
who are dog people,

people who like dogs,
and I know people dogs,

dogs who like people,
but I also know people

who are not fond of dogs
and anti-people dogs.

I wish all people
liked other people

and that all the dogs
liked all the other dogs,

but you can’t make people
like other people

or force all the dogs
to like all the other dogs.

After all, not all people
are born to be dog people,

just as not all dogs
are natural people dogs.

*****

roberttwitterimageRobert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He has had a few wonderful dogs over the years, including a red Cocker Spaniel named Red.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

109 thoughts on “2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

  1. Juanita Lewison-Snyder

    Thinking Out Loud
    by Juanita Lewison-Snyder

    Ohmigawd!
    I hate this remote!
    Why do I even bother?!

    “Cause you’re cheap
    and you’re lazy,”
    quips my dog from his bed,

    and suddenly we’re both
    thinking out loud!

  2. ToniBee3

    Over the DMV

    parking filled
    circle the lot
    a million times over

    line wraps
    around the building
    three times over

    appointment
    at ten; but it’s
    one hour over

    window three
    says page two is missing
    flip the page over

    sit and wait
    next to two teens
    chatting about sleeping over

    can’t renew today
    because I forgot my………
    …………residency docs?

    “$@&#” !!!

  3. PSC in CT

    Put Up or Shut Up

    She talks
    to herself
    (about her fears,
    her hopes and reveries.
    She sees where we are
    and dreams of where
    she’d like us all
    to be.

    She imagines
    a world
    where people
    come first;
    envisions a place
    where no one’s
    in need
    and everyone
    is equal.)

    She talks
    (aloud)
    to herself
    so she knows
    (at least)
    some-
    one
    is listening.

  4. Michelle Hed

    She’s a Hoot

    We play cards just once a month
    and she gives a play by play
    of her internal debate
    on how to play her cards
    or if she should bid
    or what she should choose
    and if it’s good enough
    and every time
    I sit there half enthralled
    and half amused
    at my friend’s play by play.
    Recently I wondered
    if she carries on a similar discourse
    while she works
    and just what that might sound like
    and it causes me to giggle – she’s a nurse.

  5. Jane Shlensky

    Needs

    He comforts her when she weeps.
    She weeps so he will comfort her.
    He makes her weep, so he can
    comfort her, be her hero, her champion.
    She hates him for making her weep;
    he is her bully, not her hero.
    He hates her for hating him,
    for making him the heavy,
    so he punishes her, she cries,
    and he comforts her, angry now.
    “What has become of us?” she asks.
    “Oh, for crying out loud,” he mutters.
    Then she weeps, and he comforts her.

  6. shellkaysm

    Chatterbox (Triolet)

    My mind is always chattering,
    muttering about this & that
    ’til jumbled up thoughts start clattering.
    My mind is always chattering;
    the content is most unflattering
    unruly as a pesky, manic gnat.
    My mind is always chattering,
    muttering about this & that.

    1. Jane Shlensky

      Thought Bubbles

      Hormones control most teen-aged thought
      ‘til few lessons are learned or sought.
      Questions bubble what they hear:
      How does this relate to sex, cars, beer?

  7. Shennon

    ¿Dónde están mis llaves?
    My keys?
    Mes clés?

    Toute la journée
    Todo el día
    All day

    I think aloud in three languages
    Trois langues
    Tres lenguas.

    Si quelqu’un m’entend
    Me oye
    Hears me

    They just think I’m eccentric
    Disparatada
    Folle.

    –ShennonDoah

  8. grcran

    not thinking out loud

    a zombie would not think out loud, it would
    not think at all, just drive itself to kill
    it would not think to do a turn that’s good
    not boy scout, just a zombie with no skill
    a zombie ain’t bad in and of itself
    its fierce determination makes it false
    compares unfav’rably to Tolkien elf
    breaks people but it could not write a waltz
    to kill a zombie might help some folks out
    destroy the brains, that’s all it takes, but wait
    zombies don’t think. they benefit from doubt
    so use the force within to cogitate

    gpr crane

  9. Sara McNulty

    To Pill Or Not To Pill

    How many
    more days do I have
    to suffer
    with these pills?
    My stomach is objecting
    with rawness and pain.

    What is the difference
    if I stop a few days short
    of thirty?
    Will it cause
    delay in healing?
    Wish I knew.

  10. bethwk

    Thinking Out Loud
    by Beth Weaver-Kreider

    You’re the kindness keepers, kiddos.
    You’re the ones who see all.
    You’re the bees knees, people,
    the watchers of wisdom,
    grasping for grace.

    You’ve got style and vim.
    You’re full of zest and zip.
    You’ll find your place in the universe.
    Then watch out, wondering world.
    Just see what these fine folk can do.

  11. Ber

    Tolerance

    I am not here
    To wash your soul
    I am not here
    To fulfil your goals

    I am not here
    To be a mirror
    For your past
    I am not here
    To be your shattered glass

    Don’t think you own me
    Stop in your tracks
    I am not your horse to saddle
    Don’t put your load on my back

    When my arms
    Are tired worn to the bone
    Where are you then
    I am helpless
    All alone

    Existence is not only for you
    I am important
    My words are honest and true
    Take away my burden
    Listen to my wording

    I must bow down
    Take what you give
    Hands held above me
    A life not yet lived

    Where is my pathway
    Where do I go
    Who will shelter me
    From the rain and the snow

    Like a scarecrow
    Been put there
    For your obedience
    Not a word I must utter
    For I do not matter

    Twisting and turning
    The knife you will yield
    As I lay still
    The night is my shield

  12. tunesmiff

    THINKING OUT LOUD
    G. Smith (BMI)
    •••••||•••••
    Didn’t I just work on this kitchen drain?
    Getting under here is such a royal pain;
    Righty tighty, lefty loosey,
    This pipe connection feels goosey,
    And this kind of thing just makes me feel dumber,
    For not sucking it up and calling in a plumber;
    What’s that, Dear?
    Nah, I’m just,
    Thinking out loud.

    I guess I need to work on this old truck,
    I’ve got a little skill, but I could use a bit more luck.
    Now where did I put that socket wrench?
    Did I leave it in the garage on the bench?
    What is this? A Phillips head?
    I wish that I had stayed in bed, What’s that, Son?
    Nah, I’m just,
    Thinking out loud.

    Thinking out loud, maybe not always smart,
    But sometimes it’s the only
    Place I can start.
    Can’t bite my tongue when figuring things out and
    Under my breath is better than shoutin’
    When I’m,
    Thinking out loud.

    Now, what’s the next word? What’s the right rhyme?
    This seems to happen all of the time.
    What’s the next note? Is this the right key?
    Where is that chord I so desperately need.
    I thought that I’d just put this thing in tune?
    How’d get so flat so soon?
    What’s that, Dear?
    Nah, I’m just,
    Thinking out loud.

COMMENT