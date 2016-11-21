2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, write a thinking out loud poem. If you’ve ever been caught thinking out loud, this poem does that. If you haven’t done it yourself, chances are you know someone who thinks out loud; channel that today.

*****

Order the New Poet's Market!

The 2017 Poet's Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more!

Order your copy today!

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Thinking Out Loud poem:

“Dog People”

I know lots of people

who are dog people,

people who like dogs,

and I know people dogs,

dogs who like people,

but I also know people

who are not fond of dogs

and anti-people dogs.

I wish all people

liked other people

and that all the dogs

liked all the other dogs,

but you can’t make people

like other people

or force all the dogs

to like all the other dogs.

After all, not all people

are born to be dog people,

just as not all dogs

are natural people dogs.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He has had a few wonderful dogs over the years, including a red Cocker Spaniel named Red.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

