2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, write a thinking out loud poem. If you’ve ever been caught thinking out loud, this poem does that. If you haven’t done it yourself, chances are you know someone who thinks out loud; channel that today.
*****
The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Thinking Out Loud poem:
“Dog People”
I know lots of people
who are dog people,
people who like dogs,
and I know people dogs,
dogs who like people,
but I also know people
who are not fond of dogs
and anti-people dogs.
I wish all people
liked other people
and that all the dogs
liked all the other dogs,
but you can’t make people
like other people
or force all the dogs
to like all the other dogs.
After all, not all people
are born to be dog people,
just as not all dogs
are natural people dogs.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He has had a few wonderful dogs over the years, including a red Cocker Spaniel named Red.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- WD Poetic Form Challenge: Trimeric. (Deadline: 11/30/16.)
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Bryan Borland: Poet Interview.
Thinking Out Loud
by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
Ohmigawd!
I hate this remote!
Why do I even bother?!
“Cause you’re cheap
and you’re lazy,”
quips my dog from his bed,
and suddenly we’re both
thinking out loud!
Over the DMV
parking filled
circle the lot
a million times over
line wraps
around the building
three times over
appointment
at ten; but it’s
one hour over
window three
says page two is missing
flip the page over
sit and wait
next to two teens
chatting about sleeping over
can’t renew today
because I forgot my………
…………residency docs?
“$@&#” !!!
Put Up or Shut Up
She talks
to herself
(about her fears,
her hopes and reveries.
She sees where we are
and dreams of where
she’d like us all
to be.
She imagines
a world
where people
come first;
envisions a place
where no one’s
in need
and everyone
is equal.)
She talks
(aloud)
to herself
so she knows
(at least)
some-
one
is listening.
She’s a Hoot
We play cards just once a month
and she gives a play by play
of her internal debate
on how to play her cards
or if she should bid
or what she should choose
and if it’s good enough
and every time
I sit there half enthralled
and half amused
at my friend’s play by play.
Recently I wondered
if she carries on a similar discourse
while she works
and just what that might sound like
and it causes me to giggle – she’s a nurse.
Needs
He comforts her when she weeps.
She weeps so he will comfort her.
He makes her weep, so he can
comfort her, be her hero, her champion.
She hates him for making her weep;
he is her bully, not her hero.
He hates her for hating him,
for making him the heavy,
so he punishes her, she cries,
and he comforts her, angry now.
“What has become of us?” she asks.
“Oh, for crying out loud,” he mutters.
Then she weeps, and he comforts her.
Chatterbox (Triolet)
My mind is always chattering,
muttering about this & that
’til jumbled up thoughts start clattering.
My mind is always chattering;
the content is most unflattering
unruly as a pesky, manic gnat.
My mind is always chattering,
muttering about this & that.
Thought Bubbles
Hormones control most teen-aged thought
‘til few lessons are learned or sought.
Questions bubble what they hear:
How does this relate to sex, cars, beer?
¿Dónde están mis llaves?
My keys?
Mes clés?
Toute la journée
Todo el día
All day
I think aloud in three languages
Trois langues
Tres lenguas.
Si quelqu’un m’entend
Me oye
Hears me
They just think I’m eccentric
Disparatada
Folle.
–ShennonDoah
Oh! I LOVE this!
Thank you.
not thinking out loud
a zombie would not think out loud, it would
not think at all, just drive itself to kill
it would not think to do a turn that’s good
not boy scout, just a zombie with no skill
a zombie ain’t bad in and of itself
its fierce determination makes it false
compares unfav’rably to Tolkien elf
breaks people but it could not write a waltz
to kill a zombie might help some folks out
destroy the brains, that’s all it takes, but wait
zombies don’t think. they benefit from doubt
so use the force within to cogitate
gpr crane
To Pill Or Not To Pill
How many
more days do I have
to suffer
with these pills?
My stomach is objecting
with rawness and pain.
What is the difference
if I stop a few days short
of thirty?
Will it cause
delay in healing?
Wish I knew.
Thinking Out Loud
by Beth Weaver-Kreider
You’re the kindness keepers, kiddos.
You’re the ones who see all.
You’re the bees knees, people,
the watchers of wisdom,
grasping for grace.
You’ve got style and vim.
You’re full of zest and zip.
You’ll find your place in the universe.
Then watch out, wondering world.
Just see what these fine folk can do.
Tolerance
I am not here
To wash your soul
I am not here
To fulfil your goals
I am not here
To be a mirror
For your past
I am not here
To be your shattered glass
Don’t think you own me
Stop in your tracks
I am not your horse to saddle
Don’t put your load on my back
When my arms
Are tired worn to the bone
Where are you then
I am helpless
All alone
Existence is not only for you
I am important
My words are honest and true
Take away my burden
Listen to my wording
I must bow down
Take what you give
Hands held above me
A life not yet lived
Where is my pathway
Where do I go
Who will shelter me
From the rain and the snow
Like a scarecrow
Been put there
For your obedience
Not a word I must utter
For I do not matter
Twisting and turning
The knife you will yield
As I lay still
The night is my shield
THINKING OUT LOUD
G. Smith (BMI)
•••••||•••••
Didn’t I just work on this kitchen drain?
Getting under here is such a royal pain;
Righty tighty, lefty loosey,
This pipe connection feels goosey,
And this kind of thing just makes me feel dumber,
For not sucking it up and calling in a plumber;
What’s that, Dear?
Nah, I’m just,
Thinking out loud.
I guess I need to work on this old truck,
I’ve got a little skill, but I could use a bit more luck.
Now where did I put that socket wrench?
Did I leave it in the garage on the bench?
What is this? A Phillips head?
I wish that I had stayed in bed, What’s that, Son?
Nah, I’m just,
Thinking out loud.
Thinking out loud, maybe not always smart,
But sometimes it’s the only
Place I can start.
Can’t bite my tongue when figuring things out and
Under my breath is better than shoutin’
When I’m,
Thinking out loud.
Now, what’s the next word? What’s the right rhyme?
This seems to happen all of the time.
What’s the next note? Is this the right key?
Where is that chord I so desperately need.
I thought that I’d just put this thing in tune?
How’d get so flat so soon?
What’s that, Dear?
Nah, I’m just,
Thinking out loud.
I feel your pain. Great piece
Love this!
Thinking Out Loud
It occurred to me
Once
That I shouldn’t have
Said
That thing that I said
But
That thought came after
And
You needed to know
What
I thought anyway.
Oh.. this is perfect… makes one not feel bad for having said it.
LISTEN
If I walk with trees
in the tangles of forest
my thoughts seem too loud.
Moss absorbs all sound in green,
the spider plays silent strings.