2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

For today’s prompt, pick a popular saying, make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: “May the Force Be With You,” “It’s a Bird; It’s a Plane; It’s Superman,” “Just Do It,” or “Break a Leg.” I hope you break many legs with this prompt–in a poetic sense.
*****
The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Popular Saying poem:
“Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire”
And lately, there’s been a lot of smoke
in the Southeast. I can see it in the air
and feel it in my lungs like pollen in spring.
It’s funny how nature has a way of
letting you know what’s going to come,
whether it’s a red dawn or evening,
whether it’s the coming blossoms,
the impending harvest, or the fires
that won’t stop without a good rain.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He is encouraged by the air quality the past few days and is hoping for a good rain.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- WD Poetic Form Challenge: Trimeric. (Deadline: 11/30/16.)
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Bryan Borland: Poet Interview.
the snake oil peddler
by juanita lewison-snyder
he has the charms of a snake-oil peddler
handsome, worldly and sharp.
he flashes around Lamborghini’s
and finds reasons to carp.
his suit is knockoff perfect
his confidence would sell tours.
he sells government conspiracies
he believes in miracle cures.
he dabbles in stocks and commodities
he runs a time shares ruse.
the con could invoke scout’s honor
and still take you for a cruise.
he can manipulate your savings
then hocus pocus it all away,
With a smile and a firm handshake
you’d never know that you’d been preyed.
he romanticates rich widows
and trolls for retirees
he parasites poor dreamers
with calculating ease.
the man hobnobs with politicians
and dines with royalty
he holidays with socialites
then bed their wives and nannies.
he’s got the morals of a gator
indifference of a flea
the ethics of a Judas,
the judgment of a bookie.
a charlatan wrapped in gold dust
his days are numbered last
shenanigans has but a shelf life
and his are coming fast.
© 2017 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
The Grass is Always Greener…
We were broken before Brexit.
Don’t believe it?
Just ask the blacks, the Jews,
the “you know whos”; all of those
kikes, dykes, spicks, micks –
It really stinks,
don’t you think?
maybe
what they say
is true:
you’re nobody
‘til somebody hates you.
Good Morning, Sunshine!
Good morning, Sunshine!
You are beautiful today.
You make the rays sway
To the rhythm of your Saturday.
Anteater! Mmm-hmmm…
Tête-à-tête with the popinjay.
Sip tea on the Golden Bay.
Set sail ‘round the Milky Way.
Come on, Honey Creeper!
Swirl in your petticoat!
Blackflip ‘round the heliotrope.
Dare dance with an antelope… Nope!
Oh, Lil’ Sweetheart!
Dust off your spry caboose.
Let loose like a loosey goose.
Je veux danser avec vous!
Hot dog it, Dreamer!
Rolling on that tumbleweed,
Look up cuz the sky is tweed.
You’re what you’re supposed to be.
Aww! Hay-yah!
Do-do-do-do-do-do.
Just do-do-do-do-and-do,
And do-do-do-do-do-you.
Good morning, Sunshine!
You are beautiful today.
You make the rays sway
To the rhythm of your Saturday.
MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE
an old Gold Rush town
The saloon is built on top
of the stump of the hangman’s tree
but that’s beneath the floor.
In the bookstore we read poems
to a plastic skeleton
sitting in an open mine-shaft.
They blasted the town
out of bedrock for its gold.
Periwinkle binds the wounds.
They say there’s a treasure
hidden in the Zeiss house ruins
but it’s just a geocache.
Our friend the historian
believes in science – and ghosts –
since a long-dead girl spooked him.
If the museum is haunted
what are the words of the wind
that blows through keyholes down Main?
“Madame Bovary, C’est Moi”
I’m shallow, insecure
I prefer the monetary
worth of a man, plus
distinguished good looks and
proper manners, to any
penniless sot or rake on
the street. Tangible goods,
pleasing to the eye, catch my eye
while entertaining my mind.
No ordinary life will do for me.
C’est moi, Madame Bovary.
–ShennonDoah
Life Happens
To me in my despair
Over my latest failing,
They said, “Life happens.”
And again and again,
Goals missed, dreams
Drifted away — “Life happens,”
They said.
But wait, what if life
Is nothing but what happens
To me, and, by the way,
Who is they?