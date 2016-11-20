2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

For today’s prompt, pick a popular saying, make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: “May the Force Be With You,” “It’s a Bird; It’s a Plane; It’s Superman,” “Just Do It,” or “Break a Leg.” I hope you break many legs with this prompt–in a poetic sense.

Here’s my attempt at a Popular Saying poem:

“Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire”

And lately, there’s been a lot of smoke

in the Southeast. I can see it in the air

and feel it in my lungs like pollen in spring.

It’s funny how nature has a way of

letting you know what’s going to come,

whether it’s a red dawn or evening,

whether it’s the coming blossoms,

the impending harvest, or the fires

that won’t stop without a good rain.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He is encouraged by the air quality the past few days and is hoping for a good rain.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

