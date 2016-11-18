2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

For today’s prompt, write a poem that uses the following six words:
- band
- logic
- pack
- web
- froth
- clean
You can write a sestina, villanelle, free verse, or haiku. Just be sure to use the six words in any possible combination that you can manage.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Six Words poem:
“an aside”
before the internet & before
the web, i packed together
poems & local band reviews
in a clean fanzine titled:
faulty mindbomb (my logic
frothing at the mouth)
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He published six issues of Faulty Mindbomb when he was in high school. The last issue was published with money he received from pawning the bass guitar and amp that were going to lead him to rock stardom.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
UNTIL NOW
Until now, there was no music
Nor logic to the music but
After a pack of truth made the music clean
The band carried a web of tunes
With froth nothing could deny.
LaSteph
adulterer
by juanita lewison-snyder
oh band of gold with martyr charge
let loose thy ruinous logic,
for you pack unwanted drama upon
those who dare tightrope across
web strands you once thought stalwart.
adulteress spiders are a tricky lot
mistaking true love for froth,
they clean and tidy obscenity for
the myth of “Happily Ever After.”
© 2016 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder