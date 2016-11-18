2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a poem that uses the following six words:

  • band
  • logic
  • pack
  • web
  • froth
  • clean

You can write a sestina, villanelle, free verse, or haiku. Just be sure to use the six words in any possible combination that you can manage.

*****

poets_market_robert_lee_brewerOrder the New Poet’s Market!

The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

Order your copy today!

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Six Words poem:

“an aside”

before the internet & before
the web, i packed together
poems & local band reviews

in a clean fanzine titled:
faulty mindbomb (my logic
frothing at the mouth)

*****

roberttwitterimageRobert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He published six issues of Faulty Mindbomb when he was in high school. The last issue was published with money he received from pawning the bass guitar and amp that were going to lead him to rock stardom.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

93 thoughts on “2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

  1. stepstep

    UNTIL NOW

    Until now, there was no music
    Nor logic to the music but
    After a pack of truth made the music clean
    The band carried a web of tunes
    With froth nothing could deny.

    LaSteph

  2. Juanita Lewison-Snyder

    adulterer
    by juanita lewison-snyder

    oh band of gold with martyr charge
    let loose thy ruinous logic,
    for you pack unwanted drama upon
    those who dare tightrope across
    web strands you once thought stalwart.
    adulteress spiders are a tricky lot
    mistaking true love for froth,
    they clean and tidy obscenity for
    the myth of “Happily Ever After.”

    © 2016 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder

COMMENT