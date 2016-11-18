2016 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

For today’s prompt, write a poem that uses the following six words:

band

logic

pack

web

froth

clean

You can write a sestina, villanelle, free verse, or haiku. Just be sure to use the six words in any possible combination that you can manage.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Six Words poem:

“an aside”

before the internet & before

the web, i packed together

poems & local band reviews

in a clean fanzine titled:

faulty mindbomb (my logic

frothing at the mouth)

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He published six issues of Faulty Mindbomb when he was in high school. The last issue was published with money he received from pawning the bass guitar and amp that were going to lead him to rock stardom.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

