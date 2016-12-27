Since we’ve covered quite a few poetic forms this year, I thought it’d be nice to collect the 2016 List of Poetic Forms for easy reference.
2016 List of Poetic Forms
- Roundelay. The intricate refrain form created by John Dryden.
- Katauta. The Japanese 3-line incomplete or half-poem for lovers.
- Curtal Sonnet. The 11-line sonnet invented by Gerard Manley Hopkins.
- Clogyrnach. The Welsh 6-liner that’s fun to pronounce.
- Rimas Dissolutas. The fun French form that rhymes but doesn’t rhyme.
- Diminishing Verse. Which could also be called the vanishing verse.
- Landay. Pashto couplet form.
- Dizain. The 10×10 French form.
- Haiku Sonnet. 14 lines worth of haiku action.
- Byr a Thoddaid. Welsh 4-line form.
- Ovillejo. Spanish form with variable line lengths and rhymes.
- Magic 9. Fun, little poem that riffs off “abracadabra.”
- Tricubes. Mathematical form introduced by Phillip Larrea.
- Interlocking Rubaiyat. Also referred to as rubai.
I hope these forms provided plenty of fun for 2016 and will continue to excite in 2017 and beyond!
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
I didn’t realize you had invited us to try so many forms during 2016, Robert. Thank you. For me, trying out different forms is fun, but more than that, the different forms of construction call for different forms of creativity, thus encouraging the latter rather than constricting it. I often am surprised at what I produce, when trying to follow the regulations (as it were) for a new form. Some forms are harder for me than others, but all of them help me to express myself in ways I hadn’t thought of before. Thanks again for providing these opportunities.