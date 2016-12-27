Since we’ve covered quite a few poetic forms this year, I thought it’d be nice to collect the 2016 List of Poetic Forms for easy reference.

2016 List of Poetic Forms

I hope these forms provided plenty of fun for 2016 and will continue to excite in 2017 and beyond!

