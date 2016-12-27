2016 List of Poetic Forms

Since we’ve covered quite a few poetic forms this year, I thought it’d be nice to collect the 2016 List of Poetic Forms for easy reference.

2016 List of Poetic Forms

I hope these forms provided plenty of fun for 2016 and will continue to excite in 2017 and beyond!

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

One thought on “2016 List of Poetic Forms

  1. PressOn

    I didn’t realize you had invited us to try so many forms during 2016, Robert. Thank you. For me, trying out different forms is fun, but more than that, the different forms of construction call for different forms of creativity, thus encouraging the latter rather than constricting it. I often am surprised at what I produce, when trying to follow the regulations (as it were) for a new form. Some forms are harder for me than others, but all of them help me to express myself in ways I hadn’t thought of before. Thanks again for providing these opportunities.

