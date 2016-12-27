Since we’ve covered quite a few poetic forms this year, I thought it’d be nice to collect the 2016 List of Poetic Forms for easy reference.
2016 List of Poetic Forms
- Roundelay. The intricate refrain form created by John Dryden.
- Katauta. The Japanese 3-line incomplete or half-poem for lovers.
- Curtal Sonnet. The 11-line sonnet invented by Gerard Manley Hopkins.
- Clogyrnach. The Welsh 6-liner that’s fun to pronounce.
- Rimas Dissolutas. The fun French form that rhymes but doesn’t rhyme.
- Diminishing Verse. Which could also be called the vanishing verse.
- Landay. Pashto couplet form.
- Dizain. The 10×10 French form.
- Haiku Sonnet. 14 lines worth of haiku action.
- Byr a Thoddaid. Welsh 4-line form.
- Ovillejo. Spanish form with variable line lengths and rhymes.
- Magic 9. Fun, little poem that riffs off “abracadabra.”
- Tricubes. Mathematical form introduced by Phillip Larrea.
- Interlocking Rubaiyat. Also referred to as rubai.
I hope these forms provided plenty of fun for 2016 and will continue to excite in 2017 and beyond!
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****