Last week, I shared a list of 10 Japanese poetic forms that I’ve covered over the years. This week, I’m giving the same treatment to the French poetic forms.

As anyone who reads this blog regularly knows, I love the French forms, especially the rhymes and refrains. Click on each link below to learn more about each form.

11 French Poetic Forms

Bref Double. A French quatorzain. Dizain. 10 lines of rhymes. Kyrielle. Variable length poem with quatrains. Lai. No refrains, but tight rhymes. Quatern. Four quatrains. Rimas Dissolutas. The poem that rhymes but doesn’t. Rondeau. 15 lines of rhymes and refrains. Rondel. 13-liner with multiple refrains. Rondine. Rhymes and refrains (again) in a dozen lines. Triolet. 8-liner. Villanelle. 19 lines and super fine.

Check these forms out, try them for fun, and let me know which is your favorite in the comments below. Or let me know of French forms I still have yet to cover.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

