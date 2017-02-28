I’ve been covering poetic forms on this blog for nearly 10 years now. To celebrate, I’ve collected 10 Japanese poetic forms below.

While poetry in general is known for concision of language, there’s little argument that Japanese forms take concision to extremes. Click on each link to learn how.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

10 Japanese Poetic Forms

Dodoitsu. 4-liner. Gogyohka. Variation of the tanka. Haibun. Prose + haiku. Haiku. 3-line nature juxtaposition. Katauta. 3-line question. Mondo. Question-response-nature poem. Sedoka. 2-stanza question and response. Senryu. What many poets write when they think they’re writing haiku. Somonka. Love letter tankas. Tanka. 5-liner.

Check these forms out, try them for fun, and let me know which is your favorite in the comments below. Or let me know of Japanese forms I still have yet to cover (like the renga).

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: