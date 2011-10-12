Writer’s Workout Exclusive

By: |

Download a free motivational poster to keep you moving as your build your writing career.

Read an Excerpt!
Learn how to cultivate clarity, inventory ideas, write richly, and serve up words.

About the Book
Find out more ways to cross train your writing career in The Writer’s Workout by Christina Katz.

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

9 thoughts on “Writer’s Workout Exclusive

COMMENT