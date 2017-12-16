Weekly Round-Up: Writing Winners

Every week our editors publish around 10 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Latest and Greatest

Happy holidays from Writer’s Digest! Make sure you check out our 12 Days of Books Giveaway—you still have seven chances to win!

Check out the editor’s letter from the January 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest and challenge yourself to Have No Fear in the 2018 writing year.

Stay up to date with the latest GLA News.

Time to Write

You’re finally going to write your memoir in 2018—but how will the real-life people in your story respond? Try out these words: “based on a true story.” Read 4 Advantages to Fictionalizing the Truth and consider writing your story as a novel.

Ready to hit the ground running with your writing? Make sure to pace yourself … or at least pace your plot! Check out Pacing Your Plot: 20 Ways to Rethink Your Narrative Pace.

How to feed your Star Wars obsession and spend time on your writing? Check out Rethinking Protagonists and Antagonists: Parallel and Perpendicular Character Perspectives in Star Wars.

Poetic Asides

Congratulations to the winner of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for a contrapuntal poem! Find out if you made the top five.

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “thaw” poem.

