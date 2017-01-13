21 Literary Agents Seeking Young Adult Contemporary Fiction NOW

[Intro text will go here.]

1. Lauren Spieller (Triada US Literary Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to lauren [at] triadaus.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.

2. Michelle Brower (Aevitas Creative Management)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Aevitas Creative Management is a full service literary agency formed from the recent merger of Kuhn Projects and Zachary Shuster Harmsworth. Please check the Aevitas website for updated submission guidelines.



3. Molly O’Neill (Waxman Leavell Literary Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to mollysubmit [at] waxmanleavell.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.



4. Emily Forland (Brandt & Hochman)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to eforland [at] bromasite.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.

5. Katie Grimm (Don Congdon Associates)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.

6. Renee Nyen (KT Literary)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to __________ [at] _________, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines. CHECK BACK–WEBSITE IS DOWN.



7. Patricia Nelson (Marsal Lyon Literary Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.



8. Victoria Selvaggio (Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agent Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to vselvaggio [at] windstream.net, and take a look at Victoria’s full submission guidelines.



9. John Rudolph (Dystel, Goderich & Bourret LLC)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.



10. Jennifer De Chiara (Jennifer De Chiara Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to jenndec [at] aol.com, and take a look at the Jennifer’s full submission guidelines.



11. Steve Kasdin (Curtis Brown, Ltd.)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to skasdin [at] cbltd.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.

12. Jennifer Flannery (Flannery Literary)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to jennifer [at] flanneryliterary.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.

13. Wendi Gu (Greenburger Associates)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to wgu [at] sjga.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.

14. Emily Van Beek (Folio Jr.)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to emily [at] foliolitmanagement.com and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.

15. Jill Corcoran (Jill Corcoran Literary Agency)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to jill [at] jillcorcoranliteraryagency.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.

16. Christa Heschke (McIntosh & Otis)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to chquery [at] macintoshandotis.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.



17. Peter Knapp (Park Literary & Media)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to queries [at] parkliterary.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.



18. Cindy Uh (Thompson Literary Agency)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to submissions [at] thompsonliterary.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.

19. Danielle Burby (HSG Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.



20. Bibi Lewis (Ethan Ellenberg Literary Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to agent [at] ethanellenberg.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.



21. Bill Contardi (Brandt & Hochman Literary Agents, Inc.)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to bill [at] billcontardi.com, and take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.

22. Quressa Robinson (D4EO Literary Agency)

Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Send queries to quressa [at] d4eo.com, and take a look at Quressa’s full submission guidelines.



23. Hannah Fergesen (KT Literary)



Notes: No specific notes given.

How to Submit: Take a look at the agency’s full submission guidelines.



