Jeff Somers and the Rough Beast, Episode 2: Plantsing!

This video series follows author Jeff Somers (Writing Without Rules) as he begins and works on a new science fiction novel, tentatively titled Rough Beast. Demonstrating the tips that appear in his upcoming WD book, Jeff checks in at regular intervals to discuss how to write a novel, as well as the progress he’s made (or the lack thereof), the problems he encounters, and the decisions he makes as he goes from Chapter One to an 80,000+ word novel over the course of several months. Along the way, he is frequently assaulted by cats, suffers frequent existential crises, and discusses the art and craft of fiction in detail.

Episode 2: Plantsing!

Author Jeff Somers checks in on his progress in writing his new sci-fi novel Rough Beast, and takes the opportunity to talk about plotting vs. pantsing a novel. Although a natural Pantser, Jeff talks about being flexible, and the value of taking a plantsing approach that combines the best of both techniques. Publicity professionals may wonder why he bothered to have a book cover in the background if he was going to park his enormous head in front of it.

How to Write & Sell a Novel Without Guidelines, Experts, or (Occasionally) Pants

Whether you’re a plotter, a pantser, or somewhere in-between, Writing Without Rules is for those writers who are looking for a fresh take on tackling the challenge of writing and selling a novel, and building a career. As Somers will show you, it’s less about being perfect in everything, and more about having the confidence to complete everything. Get a copy here.

