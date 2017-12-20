6 Fiction Writing Exercises to Try When You’re Traveling for the Holidays

Stuck in an airport? Bored on a plane? Uninspired by the surroundings on a long car ride? Sounds like a great time to work on some writing exercises.

Morphological Forced Connections

by Gabriela Pereira, from WD Sept 2017

Th is is a fancy title for a brainstorming technique used

by product designers, in which you list various attributes

relating to the product, then choose a few at random and

develop ideas based on this unexpected combination.

When generating ideas for new products, this technique

forces innovators to think beyond the obvious choices

and come up with new ideas. With writing, these same

forced connections can give you a story concept you

wouldn’t have imagined otherwise.

Start by naming a few broad categories to inform

your writing. For example, you might jot down categories

such as character, desire, setting, genre or point of

view. Next, within each of these categories, brainstorm

between fi ve and 10 possible topics or attributes. Th en

choose one item from each at random. Do not pick

and choose items that naturally go together—that will

defeat the purpose of the exercise. (If you want to further avoid bias or save time, you can use a webbased

app like the one at writerigniter.com to give you

a randomly generated combination of character, situation,

setting, etc.).

How might some or all of the items you selected come

together in a story? Write what inspires you.

Acrostics & Word Puzzles

by Gabriela Pereira, from WD Sept 2017

Th ough most famous for Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

and Th rough the Looking-Glass, Lewis Carroll also penned

many acrostic poems and other literary brainteasers.

In the spirit of Carroll’s poetic puzzles, you can create an

acrostic of your own. Start by writing a name or word

vertically, one letter per line. Now craft a poem or paragraph

of prose around that vertical word. You can make

each letter the fi rst in a sentence, or you can simply embed

those letters into the text at random. Keep in mind, however,

that if you want someone else to be able to “decode”

your puzzle, you will need to follow some sort of logic in

how you hide the letters. Another fun way to use this tool

is to create an acrostic bio for a character in your story. In

this case, each letter of the name corresponds to some trait

or quality of that character.

As with any exercise regimen, the key to building

strength and stamina is consistency. Th e same is true

when training your brain. Don’t worry if what you write

for these exercises never makes it into your work-inprogress.

Trust that if you practice fl exing that creative

muscle, you will have the skills strengthened and ready

when it really counts.

By Bonnie Neubauer, from WD March/April 2017:

Hot and Bothered

HOT AND BOTHERED: Draw a vertical line down the

middle of a blank sheet of paper to create two columns.

Write eight verbs that end in –ing in the left

column. Write eight colors in the right column.

Now make up two new expressions: one that starts

with one of the verbs from your list and ends with

one of the colors (such as “running orange”), and one

that starts with one of the colors and ends with one

of the verbs (such as “green stretching”). Use both

expressions in a story.

HEY, YOU: Use the second-person point of view

(“you”) to teach your readers how to do something.

Choose a title from the list below:

• How to Miss a Bus

• How to Have a Pet Adopt You

• How to Find a Needle in a Haystack

• How to Almost Meet a Celebrity

• How to Boil Water

• How to Say You’re Sorry

• How to Meddle in Someone Else’s Aff airs

(Start with Step 1.)

The two writing exercises above are excerpted from The Write-Brain Workbook Revised & Expanded © 2015 by Bonnie Neubauer.

Three-Dimensional Character Sketch

from Bring Your Fiction to Life by Karen S. Wiesner

Defining characters in three-dimensional sketches allows you to know main characters entirely. Remember the difference in three-dimensional writing is that you’ll have a separate sketch for each main character

that includes her present, past, and future selves. So take the previous

basic sketch and duplicate it three times across a landscaped page with

three columns, labeling the sketches: “Present Self,” “Past Self,” and

“Future Self.” You should end up with something that looks like this:

Download this chart as a PDF worksheet by clicking here.

Breathe Life Into Flat Prose

by Rebecca McLanahan, from eht January 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest

Describe a person in action, preferably at a task

that has clearly delineated steps. Watch your

daughter wash the car, or take notes (mental or

actual) as your husband plants a tree. You might

also write a description directly from memory.

Maybe it’s been 40 years since you’ve seen your

uncle milk a cow, but the moment remains in

your mind as clearly as if it happened yesterday.

As you write the description, break the larger

action into small, detailed movements. Let the

verbs lead the way.

Take it further: Scan your writing for any abstract terms for emotion

(words like love, grief, anxiety and guilt). Rewrite

the section, substituting concrete images that suggest

the emotion. If you fi nd it hard to remove the

abstraction completely, anchor it with a concrete

detail. For instance, instead of writing, “I feel a

heavy guilt every time I go home,” you could

write, “Guilt comes in the door with me, dragging

its heavy suitcase.”

