6 Fiction Writing Exercises to Try When You’re Traveling for the Holidays

Stuck in an airport? Bored on a plane? Uninspired by the surroundings on a long car ride? Sounds like a great time to work on some writing exercises.
Morphological Forced Connections
by Gabriela Pereira, from WD Sept 2017
Th is is a fancy title for a brainstorming technique used
by product designers, in which you list various attributes
relating to the product, then choose a few at random and
develop ideas based on this unexpected combination.
When generating ideas for new products, this technique
forces innovators to think beyond the obvious choices
and come up with new ideas. With writing, these same
forced connections can give you a story concept you
wouldn’t have imagined otherwise.
Start by naming a few broad categories to inform
your writing. For example, you might jot down categories
such as character, desire, setting, genre or point of
view. Next, within each of these categories, brainstorm
between fi ve and 10 possible topics or attributes. Th en
choose one item from each at random. Do not pick
and choose items that naturally go together—that will
defeat the purpose of the exercise. (If you want to further avoid bias or save time, you can use a webbased
app like the one at writerigniter.com to give you
a randomly generated combination of character, situation,
setting, etc.).
How might some or all of the items you selected come
together in a story? Write what inspires you.
Acrostics & Word Puzzles
by Gabriela Pereira, from WD Sept 2017
Th ough most famous for Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
and Th rough the Looking-Glass, Lewis Carroll also penned
many acrostic poems and other literary brainteasers.
In the spirit of Carroll’s poetic puzzles, you can create an
acrostic of your own. Start by writing a name or word
vertically, one letter per line. Now craft a poem or paragraph
of prose around that vertical word. You can make
each letter the fi rst in a sentence, or you can simply embed
those letters into the text at random. Keep in mind, however,
that if you want someone else to be able to “decode”
your puzzle, you will need to follow some sort of logic in
how you hide the letters. Another fun way to use this tool
is to create an acrostic bio for a character in your story. In
this case, each letter of the name corresponds to some trait
or quality of that character.
As with any exercise regimen, the key to building
strength and stamina is consistency. Th e same is true
when training your brain. Don’t worry if what you write
for these exercises never makes it into your work-inprogress.
Trust that if you practice fl exing that creative
muscle, you will have the skills strengthened and ready
when it really counts.
By Bonnie Neubauer, from WD March/April 2017:
Hot and Bothered
HOT AND BOTHERED: Draw a vertical line down the
middle of a blank sheet of paper to create two columns.
Write eight verbs that end in –ing in the left
column. Write eight colors in the right column.
Now make up two new expressions: one that starts
with one of the verbs from your list and ends with
one of the colors (such as “running orange”), and one
that starts with one of the colors and ends with one
of the verbs (such as “green stretching”). Use both
expressions in a story.
HEY, YOU: Use the second-person point of view
(“you”) to teach your readers how to do something.
Choose a title from the list below:
• How to Miss a Bus
• How to Have a Pet Adopt You
• How to Find a Needle in a Haystack
• How to Almost Meet a Celebrity
• How to Boil Water
• How to Say You’re Sorry
• How to Meddle in Someone Else’s Aff airs
(Start with Step 1.)
The two writing exercises above are excerpted from The Write-Brain Workbook Revised & Expanded © 2015 by Bonnie Neubauer.
Three-Dimensional Character Sketch
from Bring Your Fiction to Life by Karen S. Wiesner
Defining characters in three-dimensional sketches allows you to know main characters entirely. Remember the difference in three-dimensional writing is that you’ll have a separate sketch for each main character
that includes her present, past, and future selves. So take the previous
basic sketch and duplicate it three times across a landscaped page with
three columns, labeling the sketches: “Present Self,” “Past Self,” and
“Future Self.” You should end up with something that looks like this:
Download this chart as a PDF worksheet by clicking here.
Breathe Life Into Flat Prose
by Rebecca McLanahan, from eht January 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest
Describe a person in action, preferably at a task
that has clearly delineated steps. Watch your
daughter wash the car, or take notes (mental or
actual) as your husband plants a tree. You might
also write a description directly from memory.
Maybe it’s been 40 years since you’ve seen your
uncle milk a cow, but the moment remains in
your mind as clearly as if it happened yesterday.
As you write the description, break the larger
action into small, detailed movements. Let the
verbs lead the way.
Take it further: Scan your writing for any abstract terms for emotion
(words like love, grief, anxiety and guilt). Rewrite
the section, substituting concrete images that suggest
the emotion. If you fi nd it hard to remove the
abstraction completely, anchor it with a concrete
detail. For instance, instead of writing, “I feel a
heavy guilt every time I go home,” you could
write, “Guilt comes in the door with me, dragging
its heavy suitcase.”
